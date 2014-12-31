China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK)
0939.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.08 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
HK$6.93
Open
HK$6.94
Day's High
HK$6.98
Day's Low
HK$6.84
Volume
283,262,176
Avg. Vol
284,193,613
52-wk High
HK$7.10
52-wk Low
HK$5.42
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Guoli Tian
|56
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
Zuji Wang
|58
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Head of the Bank
Yiming Xu
|56
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
Jianhua Zeng
|59
|2013
|Chief Risk Officer
Xiusheng Pang
|58
|2015
|Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank
Gengsheng Zhang
|55
|2015
|Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank
Yi Huang
|52
|Deputy Head of the Bank
Wensheng Yang
|50
|2013
|Deputy Head of the Bank
Jingbo Yu
|58
|2015
|Deputy Head of the Bank
Lilin Zhang
|46
|2017
|Deputy Head of the Bank
Caihong Chen
|59
|2007
|Secretary of the Board
Aiqun Hao
|60
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
Jun Li
|57
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
Wanmei Feng
|56
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Horn
|62
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Meiyi Liang Gao
|63
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Carl Walter
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Ruiming Zhong
|64
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Guoli Tian
Zuji Wang
|Mr. Wang Zuji has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and Head of the Bank in China Construction Bank Corporation since July 21, 2015. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Jilin University.
Yiming Xu
|Mr. Xu Yiming has been serving as Chief Financial Officer in China Construction Bank Corporation since June 24, 2014. He obtained a Ph.D. in Economics.
Jianhua Zeng
|Mr. Zeng Jianhua has been serving as Chief Risk Officer in China Construction Bank Corporation since August 23, 2013. He used to be Chief Financial Officer in the Bank, Head of Guangdong Branch, Head of Shenzhen Branch, Deputy Head of Hunan Branch, as well as Deputy General Manager of Asset and Liabilities Balance Management of the Bank.
Xiusheng Pang
|Mr. Pang Xiusheng has been Deputy Head of the Bank and Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation since August 2015. He used to serve as Chief Financial Officer, General Manager of Restructuring and Reform Office, Head of Zhejiang Branch, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Finance and Planning as well as Deputy General Manager of Funds Planning in the Bank.
Gengsheng Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Gengsheng has been serving as Executive Director and Deputy Head of the Bank in China Construction Bank Corporation since August 2015. He is also Chairman of the Board in CCB Life Insurance Company Limited. He obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration from Peking University in 2010.
Yi Huang
|Mr. Huang Yi is serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Construction Bank Corporation. He obtained a Ph.D. in Law from Peking University in 1997.
Wensheng Yang
|Mr. Yang Wensheng has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Construction Bank Corporation since October 2013. He is also Chairman of the Board in a Brazil-based company.
Jingbo Yu
|Mr. Yu Jingbo has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Construction Bank Corporation since January 6, 2015. He is also Chairman of the Board in another company. He used to be General Manager of Audit, Head of Zhejiang Branch and Head of Hangzhou Branch in the Bank. He obtained a Master's degree in Enterprise Management from Hangzhou University in 1998.
Lilin Zhang
Caihong Chen
|Mr. Chen Caihong has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China Construction Bank Corporation since August 24, 2007. He used to serve as General Manager of Seoul Branch, Deputy Head of Fujian Branch, and Deputy Head of General Office and Head of General Office in the Bank.
Aiqun Hao
|Ms. Hao Aiqun has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation since June 30, 2015. She is a Certified Public Accountant.
Jun Li
|Mr. Li Jun has been Non-Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation. since September 7, 2015. He is also Non-Executive Director in Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. and Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co., Ltd. He was Non-Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. He obtained a Ph.D. in Economics and Management from Complutense University of Madrid, Spain, in November 1995.
Wanmei Feng
Murray Horn
|Mr. Murray Horn has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation since December 2013. He is also Chairman of Wynyard Group, as well as Director of Spark. He holds a Ph.D. from Political Economy from Harvard University, and a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and a Master's degree in Commerce from University of Lincoln.
Meiyi Liang Gao
|Ms. Meiyi Liang Gao has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation since December 2013. She is also Vice Chairman and Managing Director in CHONG HING BANK LIMITED, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in FIRST PACIFIC ASIA LIMITED, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, Li & Fung Limited, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited and QBE Insurance Group Limited. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Economics from Hong Kong University.
Carl Walter
Ruiming Zhong
|Mr. Zhong Ruiming has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation since November 2013. He is also Independent Non-Executive Director in China United Network Communications Limited (Hong Kong), Miramar Hotel & Investment Co. Ltd., LACEWOOD INTERNATIONAL CORP. LIMITED, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited, Henderson Land Development Company Limited, China Everbright Limited and Jinmao (China) Investments Holdings Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Guoli Tian
|--
Zuji Wang
|--
Yiming Xu
|467,000
Jianhua Zeng
|931,000
Xiusheng Pang
|1,002,000
Gengsheng Zhang
|1,002,000
Yi Huang
|920,000
Wensheng Yang
|--
Jingbo Yu
|920,000
Lilin Zhang
|--
Caihong Chen
|870,000
Aiqun Hao
|--
Jun Li
|--
Wanmei Feng
|--
Murray Horn
|--
Meiyi Liang Gao
|410,000
Carl Walter
|--
Ruiming Zhong
|440,000
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Guoli Tian
|0
|0
Zuji Wang
|0
|0
Yiming Xu
|0
|0
Jianhua Zeng
|0
|0
Xiusheng Pang
|0
|0
Gengsheng Zhang
|0
|0
Yi Huang
|0
|0
Wensheng Yang
|0
|0
Jingbo Yu
|0
|0
Lilin Zhang
|0
|0
Caihong Chen
|0
|0
Aiqun Hao
|0
|0
Jun Li
|0
|0
Wanmei Feng
|0
|0
Murray Horn
|0
|0
Meiyi Liang Gao
|0
|0
Carl Walter
|0
|0
Ruiming Zhong
|0
|0