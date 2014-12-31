Name Description

Siu Fong Lee Ms. Lee Siu Fong serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. She joined the Group in April 1997 and has since been responsible for the Group’s financial affairs. Ms. Lee is an entrepreneur and had since 1992 established and run several companies with primary responsibility in financial affairs..

Lin Tom Dr. Tom Lin graduated from the University of Sydney Medical School with a master degree of Medicine, specialising in multidisciplinary medicine & surgery, and PhD in Medicine, specialising in neurology and immunology, and subsequently completing his fellowship training and Specialist Certificate in Clinical Neurosciences from the University of Melbourne. Dr. Lin is currently participating Global CEO Program of Wharton School, IESE, CEIBS. Prior to joining the Group in December 2014, he was the General Manager & Medical Director of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Senior Medical Director of OBI Pharma.

Xiaoyi Li Dr. Li Xiaoyi, Ph.D., serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technical Officer and Executive Director of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. He holds a Ph.D. of Pharmacology from the University of Illinois at Chicago and was a postdoctoral fellow with Warner-Lambert, a pharmaceutical company. He is the founder of the Group and has been responsible for the daily operation and research and development of the Group since 1994..

Wanee Leelalertsuphakun Ms. Leelalertsuphakun Wanee serves as Managing Director, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, Executive Director of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. She joined the Group in April 1997. In September 2003, Ms. Leelalertsuphakun was appointed the Chief Marketing Officer and is responsible for the Group’s sales and marketing activities..

Lit-Fui Lau Dr. Lau Lit-Fui holds the PhD from the University of Connecticut Health Center. Before joining the Group, he served as the associate director for the American GlaxoSmithKline R&D China, and had been responsible for the research and development of new drugs for over 20 years. He has extensive experience in management of the research and development of new drugs. He joined the Group in 2012 as the General Manager of Shanghai branch of Zhaoke and is responsible for the business development of East China region. He also has been appointed as the senior director of Development of CVie Therapeutics Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, and is responsible for the management of the research and development of drugs.

Dingwen Li Mr. Li Dingwen joined the Group and is responsible for the Group’s human resources management in the PRC. He has extensive experience in the management of human resources and in the operational management of pharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining the Group, he had been responsible for human resource management and operational management in various sizeable PRC pharmaceutical companies for more than 32 years.

Yueshen Chen Mr. Chen Yueshen serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Deputy Manager and Director of Zhaoke, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chen Yueshen has been working for the Group for more than 17 years as the Director and Deputy General Manager of Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Company Limited (“Zhaoke”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. He is responsible for the daily operation of Zhaoke, including being responsible for the production and quality management of Zhaoke. He has extensive experience in quality management systems and GMP production.

Zhongyu Jiao Mr. Jiao Zhongyu is responsible for the government affair and legal affairs of the Group in the PRC. He was appointed as the legal adviser of PRC investment by the Group in 1999 in his capacity as a practising lawyer in PRC. He has been appointed as the director of Zhaoke since 2010 and has extensive experience in the government affair and legal affairs. In 2012, the Group established the Enterprise Development Department and he has been appointed as the Chief Officer thereof and responsible for the Group’s strategic planning and development.

Tsui Victor Mr. Victor Tsui graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnics University and University of Wisconsin with a master degree in Engineering. Before joining the Group, he worked for various pharmaceuticals companies in the United States for over 22 years and was responsible for production management. He joined the Group in 2009 as Chief Operating Officer of Powder Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (“PPI”, an associated company of the Group). He has been appointed as Chief Manufacturing Officer of the Group since 2012 to oversee the Group’s manufacturing operations. He has also been appointed as director of PPI since 22 March 2013.

Guohui Zhang Mr. Zhang Guohui has been working in Zhaoke for more than 17 years. He is responsible for the research and development of new drugs, production control and GMP management. He has extensive experience in the research and development and registration of new drugs and technology project management. The Research and Development Centre of the Group was established in 2012, and he has served as the director and is responsible for new drug pre-clinical studies and clinical research, the additional development of launched products, drug registration affairs, science and technology project reporting and monitoring work of adverse drug reactions.

Yiu Ming Chow Mr. Chow Yiu Ming is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Chow holds a bachelor’s degree of business administration from the University of Hong Kong, and he is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chow has more than 18 years of experience in finance and accounting. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Chow had held various senior positions with listed and private companies in Hong Kong..

Zhongqiang Yang Mr. Yang Zhongqiang holds a master’s degree in Pharmaceutical Engineering of Shandong University and has a practicing pharmacist certification. He has been working for the Group for more than 17 years, and has been working in the Department of Research and Development of New Drugs and Quality Department of Zhaoke. He has extensive experience in the research and development of new drug, project management and quality management. He has been appointed as the quality authorised person of Zhaoke since 2012 to oversee the company’s drug quality management and protection works.

Marco Brughera Dr. Marco Maria Brughera is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has more than 30 years of business and management experience within the pharmaceutical industry. He is currently the Global Head of the SigmaTau Rare Disease Business Unit., a position he has held since October 2012. He is also President of Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals Inc., President of Sigma-Tau Research Switzerland S.A. and Chief Executive Officer of Sigma-Tau Pharma Ltd. Before that, he has served as Global Head of Research and Development (“R&D”) within SigmaTau. Previously he held leadership R&D positions with Farmitalia Carlo Erba S.p.A., Pharmacia Corporation, Pfizer, Inc. and Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.1. both in Europe and the United States of America. From October 2013 he serves on the Board of Director of Soligenix, Inc., a company listed on the United States OTC Markets. From December 2011 through January 2014, Dr. Brughera served on the Board of Directors of Gentium S.p.A., a then publicly traded biopharmaceutical company on the United States Nasdaq exchange. Dr. Brughera earned his degree in veterinary medicine from the University of Milan and is a European Registered Toxicologist..

Yau Ching Chan Dr. Chan Yau Ching, Bob, Ph.D., BA, BBA, CFA, MHKSI, serves as Independent Non Executive Director of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. He joined the independent Board on 14 January 2002. Dr. Chan has experience in corporate development and financial management of high-growth companies. Dr. Chan had been a finance professor, researcher and consultant. He had also served directorship at various listed and privately held companies in Hong Kong and in the United States. Currently Dr. Chan is Investment Director of a Hong Kong listed company..

Yat Cheong Lam Mr. Lam Yat Cheong, CPA(Practising), FCCA, BBA serves as Independent Non Executive Director of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. He joined the independent Board on 1 July 2004. Mr. Lam is a sole proprietor of an audit firm and has over 27 years of auditing and accounting experience. He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lam is also an independent nonexecutive director of Perfectech International Holdings Limited and Wuyi International Pharmaceutical Company Limited, both of the companies are listed in Hong Kong.