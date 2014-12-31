Name Description

Mingming Zhou Mr. Zhou Mingming is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd. Mr. Zhou is mainly responsible for the Group’s overall strategy planning and investment decisions. Mr. Zhou received a bachelor degree in chemistry from Hangzhou Normal University in July 1990, and has over 15 years experience in the lead-acid battery industry.

Wai Yip Leung Mr. Leung Wai Yip is the Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited. Prior to joining the group, Mr. Leung was the financial controller and the company secretary of Tiangong International Company Limited (Stock Code: 826), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from June 2007 to November 2010. Prior to such appointment, Mr. Leung was an internal auditor of the Swire Group and was previously a manager with the assurance and advisory business services department of Ernst & Young, Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Leung graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta in Canada in 1998 and obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2010. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Leung is currently an independent non-executive director of Miko International Holdings Limited, a listed company on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1247).

Xinxin Yang Mr. Yang Xinxin is the Executive Director of Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd. He is mainly responsible for assisting Mr. Zhou Mingming in the discharge of Mr. Zhou’s duties in the overall management of the Group. Mr. Yang joined the Group in August 2011. He has vast experience in the management of sizeable organisations. Immediately prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yang was the secretary of the party committee and deputy head of Zhejiang Design Institute of Water Conservancy and Hydroelectric Power, and had served in such positions since August 2006. Mr. Yang was the deputy head of the People’s Government of Anji County, Zhejiang Province between June 2001 and August 2003. Mr. Yang was the deputy director of Water Resources Department of Zhejiang Province between August 2003 and August 2006. Mr. Yang is a professor-level senior engineer. Mr. Yang obtained a master degree from Zhejiang University in March 1991 and a bachelor degree from Anhui University of Science & Technology, formerly known as Huainan Mining Institute, in July 1988.

Yunfei Yang Ms. Yang Yunfei is the Executive Director of Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd. She is mainly responsible for the management of the Group’s procurement and building. She has been with the Group since January 1998. Ms. Yang has worked in several battery manufacturing factories, responsible for manufacturing or overall operation of the factories and worked for the establishment preparation of the Group. Ms. Yang has accumulated rich experience in the lead-acid battery industry gained at the Group and through previous employment.

Longrui Zhou Mr. Zhou Longrui is the Executive Director of Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd. He is mainly responsible for the overall supervision of the technical aspects of our production process. Mr. Zhou joined the Group in January 1998. Mr. Zhou has rich experience in the lead-acid battery industry gained at the Group and through previous employment. Early in 1994 and since then, Mr. Zhou published several professional articles in the field of lead-acid batteries on various magazines such Batteries, International Power Information and Power Technologies, etc. Mr. Zhou was appointed the vice-chairman of the First Session of Lead-acid Battery Committee by China Electrotechnics Technology Academy in August 2008 and member of National Lead-acid Battery Standardization Technology Committee in July 2007.

Xuexiang Pan Mr. Pan Xuexiang is the Director - Marketing of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited. He is responsible for, among others, marketing planning, brands management and products planning. Mr. Pan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economic management from Hefei University of Technology in Anhui in June 1997. Mr. Pan joined the Group in 2009 and has held several positions including deputy director of sales channel department and marketing director.

Jingning Chen Mr. Chen Jingning is the Director - Investment, Head - New Energy Division of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited. Mr. Chen graduated from the University of Science and Technology of China with a bachelor degree in Industrial Automation in 1995 and obtained a Master of Business Administration from University of Science and Technology of China in 2005. Mr. Chen joined the Group in 2003 as assistant to chairman and has since 2011 held his current position as investment director.

Tixian Chen Prof. Chen Tixian is the Head - Research & Development Department of Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for leading the research activities of the Group. Prof. Chen graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and physics from Xiamen University in 1961. Prof. Chen has over 30 years of experience in the lead-acid battery industry. Prof. Chen lectured in the chemistry department of Xiamen University between 1961 and 1989 when he retired as a professor. Prof. Chen joined the Group in April 2004 and has since held his current position as the head of the research department of the Group.

Shunrong Qian Mr. Qian Shunrong is the Head - Production Department of Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd. He is assistant to Mr. Yang Xin Xin and is responsible for the overall management of the production department. Mr. Qian completed his junior high school education in 1985. Mr. Qian joined the Group in 2003 and has held several positions in the Group including deputy general manager of Henan Chaowei, head of the supervision and management department and deputy general manager of the production department.

Jianjun Fang Ms. Fang Jianjun is the Non-Executive Director of Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd. Ms Fang received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Hangzhou Normal University in July 1990. From August 1990 to October 1998, Ms. Fang was a teacher at Hongxi Middle School in Zhejiang Province, the PRC.

Kong Wai Conway Lee Mr. Lee Kong Wai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lee received a bachelor’s degree in arts from the Kingston University (formerly known as the Kingston Polytechnic) in London in July 1980 and obtained his postgraduate diploma in business from the Curtin University of Technology in Australia in February 1988. Mr. Lee served as a partner of Ernst & Young for 29 years until 2009 and had held key leadership positions in the development of such firm in China. Mr. Lee is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, The Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Macau Society of Registered Accountants. Mr. Lee currently also serves as an independent non-executive director of West China Cement Limited (Stock Code: 2233), China Modern Dairy Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1117), GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Limited (Stock Code: 493), Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd. (Stock Code: 1115), CITIC Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 6030), NVC Lighting Holding Limited (Stock Code: 2222) and Yashili International Holdings Ltd (Stock Code: 1230), all being companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, since July 2010, October 2010, March 2011, April 2011, November 2011, November 2012 and November 2013. Mr. Lee also served as an independent non-executive director of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 966) listed on the Main Board of Stock Exchange between October 2009 and August 2013 and Sino Vanadium Inc. (Stock Code: SVX), a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada between October 2009 and December 2011. Mr. Lee has been appointed as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Hunan Province in China since 2007.

Chi Kit Ng Mr. Ng Chi Kit is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd. Prior to the appointment, Mr. Ng was the Group’s chief financial officer and company secretary. Mr. Ng holds a bachelor degree in accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 1997 and is an Associate Member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Fellow Member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Ng worked in the Assurance and Advisory Business Service Department of Ernst & Young and was a senior manager of Ernst & Young since 2004. Mr. Ng has over 10 years of experience in accounting and auditing.

Minggao Ouyang Prof. Ouyang Minggao is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd. Prof. Ouyang graduated from the Technical University of Denmark with a doctorate degree in Engineering in 1993. He worked at Tsinghua University since 1994 at which he held various titles including Ministry of Education Scholar Chang Jiang Special Professor and supervisor of the National Key Laboratory for Automobile Safety and Energy-saving Research. Prof. Ouyang is a Standing Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Prof. Ouyang is also an independent nonexecutive Director of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (Stock Code: 3808), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, Shanghai Diesel Engine Company Limited (Stock Code: 600841), a company listed on the Main Board of Shanghai Stock Exchange and Chongqing Changan Automobile Company Limited (Stock Code: 000625), a company listed on the Main Board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Prof. Ouyang also served as independent non-executive Director of Aerospace Hi-Tech Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 000901), a company listed on the Main Board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange from December 2011 to March 2013.