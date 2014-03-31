Name Description

Xiaosheng Han Mr. Han Xiaosheng is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is currently an executive director, the chairman and chief executive officer, the chairman of the nomination committee and a member of the remuneration committee of China Oceanwide Holdings Limited, whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 715). He is currently also the executive director and executive vice president of China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd and the executive director and chief executive officer of Oceanwide Holdings. Mr. Han Xiaosheng obtained a master’s degree in economics from Renmin University of China in July 1996. Mr. Han Xiaosheng is a senior accountant in the PRC.

Kin Hing Lam Mr. Lam Kin Hing (Kenneth) is the Chief Executive Officer of Quam Limited. He joined the Company in 2001, and is currently the Deputy Chairman of the Company and Chief Executive Officer of the Group. Since 1994, he has been the Managing Director of Dharmala Capital Holdings Group, a company which was subsequently amalgamated with the Company. Mr. Lam is a responsible officer for Types 1, 2, 4, 6 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance for Quam Securities Company Limited and a responsible officer for Types 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance for Quam Asset Management Limited. Mr. Lam had worked for an international bank for 10 years as the head of its PRC and corporate banking operations. Mr. Lam has more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance and banking. He was a director of Seamico Securities Public Company Limited, a company listed in Thailand (September 1997 to August 2013), and had previously held directorship in other public listed company in Thailand. Mr. Lam is also an independent non-executive director of Hon Kwok Land Investment Company, Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong. He is the member of the General Committee of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies since June 2013 and the Vice Chairman and past Chairman (2009–2010) of The Institute of Securities Dealers Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in University of Western Ontario with a double major in Computer Science and Economic (1976), and a Master of Business Administration in the 3-Year MBA Program of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (1983). In 2012, he was conferred on Honorary Fellowship by Canadian Chartered Institute of Business Administration and Honorary Doctor of Laws by Lincoln University. He is a director and beneficial owner of Olympia Asian Limited, which is a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Bo Zhang Mr. Zhang Bo is the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is currently a director of China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd, a director of Oceanwide Holdings, and a director and the president of China Minsheng Trust Co., Ltd. He served as the deputy general manager of the risk management division, general secretary of the corporate banking marketing committee and general manager of the corporate banking division of CMBC, Taiyuan Branch* a member of the integrated operation of corporate business reform group and head of finance office of the corporate banking division of the head office of CMBC, the deputy chief of the preparatory group of CMBC, Changsha Branch, a member of Party Committee, risk director, the vice president and president of the aircraft leasing unit of Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhang Bo obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Wuhan University in November 2006 and is currently pursuing a doctor’s degree in western economics in Fudan University.

Kwok Choi Wu Mr. Chris Wu Kwok Choi is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Wu has more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience in the Greater China region. Mr. WU graduated from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a bachelor degree in Business Administration. Mr. WU is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Hongwei Liu Mr. Liu Hongwei is an Executive Director of the Company. He is currently an executive director of China Oceanwide Holdings Limited , whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 715), a supervisor of Oceanwide Holdings, a director of Minsheng Holdings Co., Ltd, whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 000416), a director of China Oceanwide International Investment Co., Ltd and a nonexecutive director of CuDECO Limited, whose shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (Stock Code: CDU). Mr. Liu Hongwei obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Dalian Ocean University (formerly known as Dalian Fisheries College) in July 1989 and a master’s degree in management from Massey University in New Zealand in April 2006.

Xifang Zhang Mr. Zhang Xifang is an Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the vice president of Oceanwide Holdings and a director and the president of Oceanwide Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd. He served as the head of the operation division of the finance and asset management department and the deputy director of the finance and asset management department of State Grid Corporation of China*the deputy general manager of State Grid Asset Management Co., Ltd, the deputy general manager of State Grid Yingda International Holdings Group Co., Ltd, the general manager of Yingda Taihe Property Insurance Co., Ltd and the chairman of Yingda Insurance Asset Management Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhang Xifang studied graduate accounting courses at Capital University of Business and Economics from September 1998 to August 2000 and obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Tsinghua University in January 2009.

Adrian Bradbury Mr. Adrian John Bradbury is Managing Director and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions and Private Equity of Quam Capital Limited, a subsidiary of Quam Limited. He is the Managing Director, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions and Private Equity of Quam Capital Limited. He is a responsible officer for Type 6 regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Ordinance for Quam Capital Limited. Mr. BRADBURY graduated from the University of Manchester with a Degree in Civil Engineering. He has been associated with Quam Capital Limited since 1999. He is a fellow member to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Chun Kit Chiu Mr. Chiu Chun Kit (Calvin) is Director - Securities and Futures Businesses of Quam Limited. He is the Director of the securities and futures businesses of the Group. He is a responsible officer for Types 1, 2 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance for Quam Securities Company Limited. He joined the Group in 2002.

Lai Sang Choi Mr. Choi Lai Sang (Philip) is Deputy General Manager of Website Management Business of Quam Limited. He is Head of Information Technology of the Group and Deputy General Manager of our website management business of the Group. He joined the Group in 2007. Mr. CHOI graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. He has more than 25 years of extensive experience in information technology industry.

Kwong Wa Choy Mr. Choy Kwong Wa (Christopher) is Chief Investment Officer of Asset Management Business of Quam Limited. He is the Chief Investment Officer of the asset management business of the Group. He is a responsible officer for Types 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance for Quam Asset Management Limited. He joined the Group In 2006. Mr. CHOY has more than 20 years of experience in the investment industry and over 10 years of experience in the alternative investment management field. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Degree from the Loughborough University of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from The University of East Asia.

Chun Yee Hung Ms. Hung Chun Yee (Noelle) is Managing Director and Head of Advisory of Quam Capital Limited, a subsidiary of Quam Limited. She is the Managing Director and Head of Advisory of Quam Capital Limited. She is a responsible officer for Type 6 regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Ordinance for Quam Capital Limited. She joined the Group in 2002. Ms. HUNG has extensive experience in corporate finance. She is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ho Cheung Mui Mr. Mui Ho Cheung (Gary) is Managing Director and Head - IPO and Capital Markets of Quam Capital Limited, a subsidiary of Quam Limited. He is the Deputy Chief Executive of Quam Capital Limited. He is a responsible officer for Type 6 regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Ordinance for Quam Capital Limited. He joined the Group in early 2009. He has over 15 years of experience in finance and investment banking industry. He is also an independent non-executive director of two listed companies in Hong Kong. He holds a Bachelor of Accounting and Finance from the University of New South Wales, Australia. He is a member of CPA Australia.

Kevin Sew Hoy Mr. Kevin Graeme Sew Hoy is Deputy Managing Director of Quam Securities Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company. He is the Chief Financial Officer to the Group and Deputy Managing Director of Quam Securities Company Limited. He joined the Company in 2001 and had also held the post of Company Secretary of the Company from November 2001 to March 2008. Mr. SEW HOY has over 19 years of experience in audit, compliance and corporate secretarial services. He graduated from the University of Otago, New Zealand with a Degree in Commerce and further completed a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Australia. Mr. SEW HOY is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, New Zealand and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Kwok Chuen Tang Mr. Tang Kwok Chuen is Director of Private Client Service of the Securities and Futures Businesses of Quam Ltd. He is the Director of Private Client Service of the securities and futures businesses of the Group. He is a responsible officer for Types 1 and 2 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance for Quam Securities Company Limited. He joined the Group in 2006.

Lit Chor Wong Mr. Wong Lit Chor (Alexis) is Deputy Managing Director of Quam Securities Company Limited, a subsidiary of Quam Limited. He is the Deputy Managing Director of Quam Securities Company Limited in charge of the securities and futures, equity capital market and wealth management businesses of the Group and a responsible officer for Types 1, 4, 6 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance for Quam Securities Company Limited. He joined the Group in 2003. Mr. WONG graduated from University of Toronto, Canada with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Commerce. He also obtained a Master of Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has over 30 years of experience in the banking, investment and securities dealing industries and is an independent non-executive director of three listed companies in Hong Kong.

Ho Sze Cheung Ms. Cheung Ho Sze is Company Secretary of the Company. She joined the Company in 2007 and is currently the Deputy Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. CHEUNG has over 10 years of experience in handling listed company secretarial matters and is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Henian Feng Mr. Feng Henian is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently a director and the vice president of China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd the chairman and secretary of Party Committee of Minsheng Securities Co., Ltd. He served as a director and secretary of Party Committee of Shandong Securities Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission, a deputy director of the Department of Law of China Securities Regulatory Commission, a director of the Department of Unlisted Public Companies and a director of the Department of GEM Public Offering Supervision of China Securities Regulatory Commission. Mr. Feng Henian obtained a master’s degree in economic law from China University of Political Science and Law in July 1989.

Bing Liu Mr. Liu Bing is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently a director, vice president and chief risk control officer of China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd and the vice chairman of the supervisory committee in Oceanwide Holdings and Minsheng Holdings Co., Ltd, whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 000416). Mr. Liu Bing obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Sacred Heart University in the United States in August 1989.

Bernard Pouliot Mr. Bernard Pouliot was Non-Executive Director of Quam Limited. He is a responsible officer for Types 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the “SFO”) for Oceanwide Asset Management Limited, a responsible officer for Type 4 regulated activity under the SFO for Oceanwide Financial (IA) Limited and a responsible officer for Type 9 regulated activity under the SFO for Oceanwide Securities Company Limited. Mr. Pouliot has more than 30 years of experience in investment, finance and corporate development. Mr. Pouliot was a director of Seamico Securities Public Company Limited, a company listed in Thailand (September 1997 to May 2013) and was appointed as its vice-chairman in February 2008. Save as disclosed above, he had not held any directorship in other publicly listed companies whether in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Xiaoxia Zhao Mr. Zhao Xiaoxia is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently a director and vice president of Oceanwide Holdings. He served as the sub-manager of international business division and the representative of London liaison office of People’s Insurance Company of China, director and the general manager of Huatai Insurance Agency & Consultant Service Ltd, director and the executive vice president of AXA-Minmetals Assurance Co., Ltd, senior vice president of New York Life Insurance (International, president and the chief executive officer of Haier New York Life Insurance Co., Ltd, senior vice president of Asia Capital Holding Group Limited and executive vice president of North Asia Region and the head of China of ACR Reinsurance Group. Mr. Zhao Xiaoxia obtained a bachelor’s degree in law from Peking University in 1985.

Xuehui He Mr. He Xuehui is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently a professor in School of Finance of Shanghai University of International Business and Economics, an executive director of Shanghai Finance Institute and a member of Expert Committee on Working Mechanism of Prudential Qualification Appraisal of Risks Relating to Separate Accounting Business in Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone. From December 2012 to September 2016, he was Dean of School of Finance of Shanghai University of International Business and Economics. From May 2009 to August 2012, he was a professor in Shanghai National Accounting Institute. From September 2003 to April 2009, he was Deputy Dean of School of Finance of Hunan University From May 2001 to January 2002, he served as a senior researcher in Shanghai Jin Xin Financial Engineering Research Institute. Mr. He Xuehui obtained a master’s degree in economics from Hunan University (then known as ‘‘Hunan College of Finance and Economics in September 2009. He obtained a Ph.D in economics from Fudan University in December 2003.

Yajun Huang Mr. Huang Yajun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the head of the world economy department, School of Economics of Fudan University and a director of Security Institute of Fudan University. He is also an independent director of Donghai Securities, an independent director of Shanghai Zi Jiang Enterprise Group Co., Ltd, whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600210), an independent director of Zhongxin Information Development Inc., Ltd. Shanghai, whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 300469) and an independent director of Shanxi Yuci Rural Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. He served as Deputy Dean and Dean of School of Economics of Fudan University from July 1992 to December 2000 and Dean of University of Macau from December 2000 to July 2006. Mr. Huang Yajun obtained a master’s degree in economy from Fudan University in 1985 and a doctor’s degree in economy from West Virginia University in 1992.

Aiguo Kong Mr. Kong Aiguo is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently an independent director of Oceanwide Holdings, and a professor and Ph.D supervisor in School of Management of Fudan University. From July 1989 to August 1992, he was an assistant engineer of Wuxi 721 Factory Mr. Kong Aiguo obtained a doctor’s degree from Fudan University in December 1996.