Name Description

Xin Cao Mr. Cao Xin serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He joined the Group in June 2006, and is a non-executive Director and the chairman of the board of directors of the Company. He obtained a doctorate in economics from Renmin University of China and is a chief senior economist. Currently, Dr. Cao is also a non-executive director of Datang International Power Greneration Co., Ltd. He has been a deputy general manager of Hebei Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd. since January 2014. He successively served as executive director, chairman and president of the Company; general manager of HECIC Newenergy Co., Ltd.; assistant to general manager of Hebei Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd.; and manager of the Public Utilities Department II of Hebei Construction & Investment Company Limited.

Chun Xiao Mei Mr. Mei Chun Xiao is the President, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in August 2006. He obtained a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Beijing Jiaotong University, and is a professorate senior engineer. He was appointed as a vice president of the Company on 6 June 2013, and is also the general manager of HECIC New-energy Co., Ltd. Mr. Mei successively served as deputy general manager and chief engineer, an assistant to the general manager and chief engineer of HECIC New-energy Co., Ltd.

Peng Ding Ms. Ding Peng obtained a master’s degree in senior business administration from Renmin University of China. Ms. Ding was appointed as vice president of the Company on 24 March 2014, and is also the general manager of Hebei Natural Gas. Ms. Ding successively served as deputy general manager and chief accountant, then chief accountant and financial manager of Hebei Natural Gas.

Yang Lu Mr. Lu Yang obtained a master’s degree in senior business administration from Renmin University of China. Mr. Lu was appointed as vice president of the Company on 24 March 2014. From January 2008 to March 2014, he served as deputy general manager of Hebei Natural Gas. Mr. Lu successively served as manager for engineering technical support of Hong Kong & China Gas Investment Limited, and then as deputy general manager and chief engineer as well as chief engineer of Handan City Gas Company.

Xin Tian Sun Mr. Sun Xin Tian is a vice president of the Company. He obtained a master’s degree in power engineering from Huabei Electricity University and is a senior engineer conferred by the Senior Engineer Assessment Committee of Hebei Provincial Electricity Industry Bureau. Mr. Sun successively served as deputy general manager and chief engineer of HECIC New-energy, deputy general manager of HECIC Zhangjiakou Wind Energy Co., Ltd., as well as deputy chief engineer, deputy director and deputy chief engineer of the equipment and technology department, engineer and deputy factory manager of a power engineering branch factory of Hebei Xingtai Power Co., Ltd., formerly known as Xingtai Electricity Generation Factory.

Hong Jun Wang Mr. Wang Hong Jun serves as Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in March 2013, and is an executive Director of the Company. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Tianjin University. Mr. Wang has been party secretary of the Company since March 2013 and was appointed as an executive Director of the Company in June 2013. Mr. Wang successively served as director of the general office of Hebei Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd. and director of the general manager office of Hebei Construction & Investment Company Limited.

Wei Hong Fan Ms. Fan Wei Hong obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Hebei University of Economics and Business. Ms. Fan was appointed as financial controller of the Company on 16 August 2013 and resigned from the position on 24 March 2014 and was appointed as chief accountant of the Company on the same day. Ms Fan successively served as deputy manager and manager of the financial planning department of HECIC Communications, financial controller and deputy general manager of Shijiazhuang Construction and Investment Company, accountant of Shijiazhuang Committee of Planned Economy and accountant of Shijiazhuang Sixth Cotton Mill Factory

Ze Feng Ban Mr. Ban Ze Feng obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Nankai University. Mr. Ban was appointed as secretary of the Board of the Company on 6 June 2013 and joint company secretary of the Company on 24 March 2014. Mr. Ban successively served as assistant to the director of the general office, head of the secretarial confidential documents department and general office secretary of HECIC, as well as deputy director of the general manager’s office of Shijiazhuang International Building (Group) Co., Ltd., and secretary of the general office of HECIC.

Yuen Ling Lam Ms. Lam Yuen Ling was appointed as a joint company secretary of the Company on 1 April 2010. Ms. Lam has worked in Norcola Company Limited as a senior company secretary since September 2005. Ms. Lam obtained a higher certificate in company secretaryship and administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 1993. She is a fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and also a member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Lianping Li Dr. Li Lian Ping serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the chairman and party secretary of Hebei Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd.. Currently, Dr. Li is also a director of Jointo Energy Investment Co., Ltd. Hebei. He obtained a doctorate in materials processing engineering from the University of Science and Technology Beijing and is a chief senior engineer. He was a non-executive Director and chairman of the Company from February 2010 to March 2013. Since September 2015, he has been the chairman and party secretary of Hebei Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd. and the chairman of Hebei Enterprise Limited. He successively served as deputy party secretary, deputy officer (departmental level) of the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of the People’s Government of Hebei Province, chairman and party secretary of Hebei Construction and Investment Group Co., Ltd., chairman of Hebei Enterprise Limited, director, deputy general manager and party secretary of Hebei Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd. and general manager, deputy chairman and deputy party secretary of Handan Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd.

Gang Qin Mr. Qin Gang serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in October 2014, and is a non-executive Director of the Company. He obtained a master’s degree in corporate management from Nankai University and is a senior economist. He has been the assistant to general manager and the general manager of the capital operation department of Hebei Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd. and the executive deputy general manager of Yanshan Development (Yanshan International Investment) Company Limited since April 2015. He successively served as deputy departmental manager of the capital operation department of Hebei Construction and Investment Group Co., Ltd. and deputy manager of the financial management department of Hebei Construction & Investment Company Limited.

Min Sun Ms. Sun Min serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Group in January 2015, and is a non-executive Director of the Company. She obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Nankai University, and is a chief senior engineer. She has been the general manager of the appraisal and assessment department of Hebei Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd. since March 2013. Ms. Sun successively served as deputy manager of the investment and development department of Hebei Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd., deputy manager of the investment and development department, assistant to manager of the Energy Branch of Hebei Construction & Investment Company Limited.

Hui Jiang Wu Mr. Wu Hui Jiang serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in June 2015, and is a non-executive Director of the Company. He has a master’s degree in political economy of Zhejiang University and is a senior economist. He has been a general manager of the investment development department of Hebei Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd. since June 2015 and the deputy general manager of CIC Huaxin Capital Co., Ltd. since January 2015. Prior to this, he was deputy general manager of the investment development department of Hebei Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd., manager of the investment development department of HECIC Water Investment Co., Ltd. and project manager of the Public Utilities Department I Project of Hebei Construction & Investment Company Limited.

Jun Ding Mr. Ding Jun serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the graduate school of the China Academy of Social Sciences with a master’s degree in economics. Mr. Ding has been an independent non-executive Director of the Company since March 2010. Mr. Ding is an associate researcher of the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences Economics Research Institute, which he joined in 1992. In addition, Mr. Ding was also appointed as standing director and vice secretary-general of the China Association for Studying the Construction of Well-off Society

Hai Yan Qin Mr. Qin Hai Yan serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Renmin University of China. Mr. Qin has been an independent non-executive Director of the Company since March 2010. Mr. Qin also serves as an independent non-executive director of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 00958)), the standing director of the China Renewable Energy Society, the secretary-general to the Wind Power Committee of the China Renewable Energy Society, the vice chairman of the Climatic Resources Utilization Research Institute of the Chinese Meteorological Society, the vice chairman of the Renewable Energy Committee of the China Association of Resource Comprehensive Utilization, the honorary president of the Wind Energy Industry Association of Huishan District, Wuxi City , He is also a vice secretary of the National Wind Power Machinery Standardization and Technology Commission.

Xiang Jun Wang Mr. Wang Xiang Jun serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Central University of Finance and Economics. Mr. Wang has been an independent non-executive Director of the Company since March 2010. Since November 2005, Mr. Wang has acted as associate professor of Hebei University of Economics and Business . In addition, he is a part-time teacher of the Accountant Service Centre of Hebei Finance Office, a standing director of the Hebei Information Industry and Accounting Association and a financial consultant of Hebei Grain Group Co., Ltd., China Construction Bank Hebei Branch, the finance department of Hebei Publishing Group and Hebei Products (Group) Co., Ltd.