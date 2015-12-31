Name Description

Gang Lin Mr. Lin Gang is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd. Mr. Lin joined the Company in February 2012 and was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company. He was re-elected as a Non-executive Director of the Company in June 2013. Mr. Lin has served successively as deputy chief of Engineering Division of Engineering Department of HPI, assistant to general manager and deputy general manager of Huaneng Beijing Branch (Beijing Thermal Power Plant), deputy manager of General Planning Department, deputy manager (in charge of the department) of Marketing and Sales Department of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HPI), President of Huaneng Northeast Branch and concurrently director of Heilongjiang Office, manager of Marketing and Sales Department of HPI, assistant to President of HPI, and Vice President of HPI. Mr. Lin graduated from North China Electric Power University, specializing in thermal power, and holds a master degree in science. He also graduated from Peking University with an EMBA degree. Mr. Lin is a professor-level senior engineer.

Shiguang Cao Mr. Cao Shiguang is the President of the Company. He has successively served as a Deputy Chief of Comprehensive Division of Comprehensive Planning & Financing Department of State Power Corporation, Chief of Comprehensive Planning Division of Planning & Development Department and Manager of Planning & Development Department of China Huadian Corporation, Vice President of Green Coal Power Company, Deputy Manager and Manager of Budgeting & Comprehensive Planning Department of China Huaneng Group, Deputy Dean and Dean of Huaneng Technical Economics Research Institute. Mr. Cao graduated from Beijing Graduate Faculty of North China Electric Power University, majoring in power system and automation with a master degree in engineering. He also graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology with a doctor degree, majoring in power system and automation. Mr. Cao is a senior engineer.

Qing Yang Ms. Yang Qing serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd. Ms. Yang joined the Company in May 2002. She was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company in August 2010 and was re-appointed as an Executive Director of the Company in June 2013. Ms. Yang has served successively as deputy chief of the Financial Department of Huaneng Group, chief of the First Financial Department of Huaneng Group, deputy chief accountant cum manager and deputy chief accountant of the Financial Department of Huaneng New Energy Environment Industrial Co., Ltd., Vice President and chief accountant of HNEIC. Ms. Yang graduated from the accounting department of Central University of Finance & Economics, majoring in foreign financial accounting, and subsequently obtained a master’s degree in economics from the School of Finance of Renmin University of China. Ms. Yang is a senior accountant.

Yan Shi Mr. Shi Yan serves as Vice President, General Counsel of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Ltd. Mr. Shi joined the Company in June 2014. He has served successively as deputy chief of the legal division under the department of general management of Huaneng Group (in charge of work), deputy director of the legal affairs office and the chief of contract and dispute office in the enterprise management and legal affairs department. Mr. Shi graduated from Renmin University of China in commercial law. He also of obtained a master degree in law from Peking University. He is a senior economist.

Hai Ao Mr. Ao Hai is the Vice President of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Ltd. Mr. Ao joined the Company in October 2006. He has served successively as deputy manager, manager and production safety department manager of Electrical Branch Company of Fuxin Power Plant, engineering manager, assistant to general manager, deputy manager, deputy manager(in charge of work), general manager, manager of science and technology department, manager of safety production department, manager of construction department and assistant to president of Huaneng Fuxin Wind Power Co., Ltd. Mr. Ao obtained a bachelor degree from Harbin Institute of Technology in power system and its automation. He is an Engineer.

Kun Ding Mr. Ding Kun is the Vice President of Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd. Mr. Ding joined the Company in October 1998. Mr. Ding has served successively as deputy general manager and chief engineer of Huaneng Dali Hydropower Co., Ltd., general manager of Jilin Tongyu Wind Power Branch of HIPDC, the person-incharge of HNEIC Inner Mongolia Branch, the preparatory bureau of Wuchuan Wind Power Project and Wulate Middle Banner Wind Power Project, assistant to president and concurrently manager of Construction and Engineering Department of HNEIC, assistant to president and concurrently manager of Construction and Engineering Department of the Company. Mr. Ding obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Beijing University of Agricultural Engineering and a master’s degree in engineering from Kunming University of Science and Technology. He is a senior engineer.

Ji He Mr. He Ji is the Vice President of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited. Mr. He has served successively as deputy chief and chief of the Safety Supervision Division of Huaneng Group, chief of the Safety Supervision Division of Safety Supervision and Technology Environmental Protection Department of Huaneng Group, head of Discipline Inspection Commission, Chairman of Labor Union of Huaneng Hebei Corporation, Vice President of Huaneng Hebei Corporation. Mr. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in power engineering from Tsinghua University. He is a senior engineer.

Shusen Yan Mr. Yan Shusen is the Vice President of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited. Mr. Yan joined the Company in August 2011. Mr. Yan has served successively as deputy director of the Policy Research Office of Peking University, deputy head of the Development and Planning Department and concurrently the director of the Undertakings Development and Planning Office of Peking University, a confirmed chief rank investigation and research fellow and concurrently the vice chief of the Youth Cadre Services Division of Cadre Services Bureau I, chief of the Youth Cadre Services Division of Cadre Services Bureau I and chief of the Personnel General Division of Division I of the Personnel Services Bureau under the Central Committee of Communist Party of China (“CCCPC”) Organization Department, director of the Office and chief of Division I of the Personnel Services Bureau under the CCCPC Organization Department. Mr. Yan graduated from the politics and administrative management department of Peking University with a doctorate degree, and also held a juris doctor degree. He is an associate research fellow.

Yuhong Song Ms. Song Yuhong is the Company Secretary, Assistant of the President of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited. Ms. Song joined the Company in April 2002. She has served successively as deputy manager of New Energy Department, deputy manager of the Second Project Department, and manager of the Commerce Department of HNEIC. Ms. Song graduated from Beijing University of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. She also graduated from North China Electric Power University with a master’s degree in management. She is a senior engineer.

Xinmin Dai Mr. Xinmin Dai is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the Manager of Capital Operation & Equity Management Department of Huaneng Group. Mr. Dai joined Huaneng Group in October, 1998. He has successively served as the Deputy Chief of Industry Division of Industry & Transportation Department, Chief of Industry Division I of Property Rights Registration & Assets Statistics Department, and Deputy Director General of Property Rights Department of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, Deputy Manager of Financial Department and Deputy Chief Accountant of Huaneng Group, Manager of Financial Department and Chief Accountant of Huaneng Comprehensive Industry Corporation, Deputy Manager of Assets Operation and Management Department of Huaneng Group, and Manager of Supervision and Audit Department of Huaneng Power International, Inc.. Mr. Dai graduated from the Industrial Economy Department of Shanghai College of Finance and Economics, majoring in industrial economy with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He also obtained the EMBA degree majoring in executive business administration from Peking University. He is a senior economist.

Fei Lu Mr. Lu Fei is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the Manager of Budgeting & Comprehensive Planning Department of China Huaneng Group (“Huaneng Group”) . He joined Huaneng Group in August 1986. He served as Deputy Manager of Huaneng Nantong Power Plant Fuel Transportation Company and the Deputy Manager and Manager of its Planning Department and Manager of its Production Department. He was the Assistant to General Manager of Huaneng Nantong Branch Company (Plant) (concurrently Manager of Planning Department) and its Deputy General Manager. Mr. Lu also served in Huaneng Power International, Inc. as Deputy Manager of Fuel Department, Deputy Manager (Vice President) of Fuel Department (Corporate) and Manager of Budgeting Department. He was with Huaneng Group as its Manager of Operation Co-ordination Department, Manager of Sales & Marketing Department and Manager of Budgeting and Comprehensive Planning Department. Mr. Lu graduated from the Thermophysical Engineering Department of Zhejiang University, majoring in thermal power with a bachelor's degree in engineering. He subsequently obtained a MBA degree from the School of Economics & Management from Tsinghua University. Mr. Du is a senior engineer.

Deqiang Sun Mr. Sun Deqiang is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the Manager of the Sales & Marketing Department of Huaneng Group. He joined Huaneng Group in July 1983. He was with Shandong Baiyanghe Power Plant as Deputy General Manager, Deputy General Manager (concurrently Chief Engineer) , Deputy General Manager (concurrently Chief Engineer of Shandong Baiyanghe Power Plant and General Manager of Baiyanghe Branch Company of Shandong Power Hongyuan Power Generation Maintenance Co., Ltd.) . He was the General Manager of Huaneng Baiyanghe Power Plant and Huaneng Changxing Power Plant. He served in Huaneng Hainan Power Generation Co., Ltd. as Vice President (concurrently General Manager of Huaneng Haikou Power Plant) and President (concurrently General Manager of Huaneng Haikou Power Plant) . He was President and Vice Chairman, and Chairman (concurrently General Manager of its Hainan Branch Company) of Huaneng Hainan Power Generation Co., Ltd.. He graduated from Shandong Engineering Institute, majoring thermal power, with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. He is a professor-level senior engineer.

Kui Wang Mr. Wang Kui serves as Non-Executive Director of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited. He is also the chief of the Planning and Development Department of Huaneng Group. He was appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company on 12 August 2014. Mr. Wang has served successively as deputy chief of Planning Division of Comprehensive Planning Department, deputy chief (in charge of work) and chief of Planning Division of Planning and Development Department of China Huaneng Group, deputy head of Preparation Team of the Founding of Xinjiang Energy Development Co., Ltd., Vice President of Huaneng Xinjiang Energy Development Co., Ltd., member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Committee and vice governor (assigned to aid Xinjiang) of Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture, Vice President and President of Huaneng Shanxi Branch. He graduated from Beijing Institute of Economics with a bachelor’s degree in quantitative economics. Mr. Wang is a senior engineer.

Huizhu Dai Ms. Dai Huizhu serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited. She is also the senior consultant, professor and Supervisor of Doctorate Students of Renewable Energy Department of China Electric Power Research Institute. Ms. Dai was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in August 2010 and was reappointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in June 2013. Ms. Dai held various positions at Northeast Institute of Electric Power Engineering, including assistant lecturer, lecturer, associate professor, professor, head of Research Section of Electrical Engineering Fundamentals and deputy head of Electric Power Research Institute. She also held various positions at China Electric Power Research Institute, including, among others, head of New Energy Power Generation Laboratory, head of Graduate Department and chief engineer of Rural Electrification Research Department. Ms. Dai has conducted in-depth studies in the renewable energy and directed many research projects. She was the personin- charge and participated in the drafting of “Research Report on Electric Power System” as part of the Evaluation of Renewable Energies, a project sponsored by the PRC government, World Bank and Global Environment Facility. Ms. Dai has led many award-winning research projects in wind power area. Ms. Dai has also published a number of research papers within and outside China. Ms. Dai graduated from Tsinghua University majored in electrical engineering.

Haiyan Qin Mr. Qin Haiyan serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd. He is also the director of China General Certification Center, the secretary-general of the Wind Power Committee of China Renewable Energy Society, and standing director of China Renewable Energy Society. He is also the deputy head of the Climatic Resources Application Research Committee of China Meteorological Society, Vice-Chairman of the Renewable Energy Committee of China Association of Resources Comprehensive Utilization and member of the Technical Committee of National Wind Power Machinery Standardization. Mr. Qin was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in August 2010 and was re-appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in June 2013. Mr. Qin has led over 20 research projects in the area of renewable energies. For example, he was the person-in-charge for the “Analysis of the Development Potential of China’s Offshore Wind Power”, and the personin- charge for the “Establishment of Certification for Wind Turbines”, a project sponsored by the PRC government, World Bank and the Global Environment Facility. He graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. He also obtained an MBA degree from Renmin University of China.

Kam To Wan Mr. Wan Kam To serves as an Independent Non-executive Director of Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd. In addition, he serves as an independent non-executive director at China Resources Land Limited (Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 1109), Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 2880, Shanghai Stock Exchange: 601880), Fairwood Holdings Limited (Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 0052), KFM Kingdom Holdings Limited (Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 3816), Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 2607, Shanghai Stock Exchange: 601607), S. Culture International Holdings Limited (Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 1255), Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 0636), Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 6138) and Target Insurance (Holdings) Limited (Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 6161) and a fellow of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Wan was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in August 2010. Mr. Wan has served as a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers, an independent director of Mindray Medical International Limited (New York Stock Exchange: MR) and RDA Microelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDA) and an independent non-executive director of Real Gold Mining Limited (Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 0246) and Greater China Professional Services Limited (Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 8193). He graduated from Hong Kong Polytechnic University (previously known as Hong Kong Polytechnic) with a Higher Diploma in accountancy.