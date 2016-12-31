Name Description

Yajun Wu Mme. Wu Yajun is Executive Chairman of the Board of Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. She was appointed as executive director of the Company on December 21, 2007, and is the Chairperson of the Board of the Company. She is also a member of the Remuneration Committee and Investment Committee of the Company. Madam Wu joined the Group since its inception in 1994. She graduated from Northwestern Polytechnical University majoring in navigation engineering and obtained a Bachelor degree in Engineering in 1984. Madam Wu serves as a representative of the National Peoples’ Congress, a member of the Standing Committee of the All-China Federation of Industry & Commerce, vice-chairperson of the Federation of Industry & Commerce of Chongqing Municipality and the Real Estate Branch Chamber of the Chongqing General Chamber of Commerce . Madam Wu has extensive experience in property development, property investment and property management.

Mingxiao Shao Mr. Shao Mingxiao is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Longfor Properties Co Ltd. He is a member of the Investment Committee of the Company. Mr. Shao joined the Group in 2006. He graduated from Renmin University of China and obtained a Master degree in Economics in 1992. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Shao served as the deputy general manager of Hangyu Economic Development Company which is a subsidiary of Beijing Capital Group, and Beijing Xinlian Xiechuang Real Estate Development Limited respectively. Mr. Shao was also the general manager of Beijing Zhongjing Yiyuan Real Estate Development Limited and the director of the real estate development division of Beijing Hualian Group.

Yi Zhao Mr. Zhao Yi is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Zhao graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, majoring in international accounting and obtained a bachelor degree in business administration. He is a member of China Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He joined the Group in 2006 and has served as the senior manager of Chongqing Longfor, the financial controller of Chengdu Longfor, the head of the Financial Management Centre and the general manager of the Ministry of Finance of the Group. Before joining the Group, he served at Pan-China (Chongqing) Certified Public Accountants.

Hengzhong Cui Mr. Cui Hengzhong is Vice President, General Manager - Chongqing Longfor of the Company. He joined the Group in 2007 and was served as the project manager, deputy manager of Operation and Construction Department of Beijing Longfor. He graduated from Beijing University of Technology and obtained a Master degree in Structure Engineering in 1997. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Cui worked for Jiangsu Province Construction Engineering Corporation Research Institute of Metallurgical Construction Beijing Wanda Property Development Company Limited.

Shi Han Mr. Han Shi is Vice President, General Manager - Innovation Division of the company. Mr. Han joined the Group in 2016. He graduated from University of International Business and Economics majoring in Economics in the department of International Trade and he completed his EMBA program in Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in 2009. He titled Senior Economist in 2010. Prior to joining the Group, he worked for China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation and its subsidiaries.

Hailin Song Mr. Song Hailin is Vice President, General Manager - Beijing Longfor of Longfor Properties Co., Ltd. He joined the Group in 2011 and was served as the deputy general manager of Beijing Longfor. He graduated from Tsinghua University and obtained a Doctor degree in Architectural Design and Theory in 2001. Mr. Song was a visiting scholar for Urban and Regional Studies (SPURS) of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the USA from 2009 to 2011. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Song was the president of the Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University and during such office, he also acted as the temporary Deputy District Chief of Fushan District of Yantai in Shandong Province.

Xuzhong Zhang Mr. Zhang Xuzhong is Vice President, General Manager - Hangzhou Longfor of the company since 2014. He graduated from Southeast University majoring in civil engineering and obtained a Bachelor degree in Engineering in 1997. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zhang worked for the Beijing subsidiary of China Construction First Building (Group) Corporation Limited, China Overseas Holding Limited, and Suzhou, Beijing, Xiamen subsidiaries of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd.

Guangjian Wang Mr. Wang Guangjian is Vice President and Chairman of Longfor Property Management subsidiary of the Company Company. Mr. Wang joined the Group in 2000 and was served as property consultant, engineer of the Budgeting and Purchasing Department, civil engineer and project manager of Chongqing Longfor. He was also served as the head of Budgeting and Purchasing Department of both Chengdu Longfor and Chongqing Longfor. He was then served as the deputy general manager of the Operation Department of Chongqing Longfor Property and general manager of Chengdu Longfor. He obtained a Master degree in Management from Chongqing Jianzhu University, majoring in Architectural Economy Management in 2000.

Aiguo Xu Mr. Xu Aiguo is Vice President of the Company. He is a member of Investment Committee of the Company, he is assigned responsibly for the investment and development department and the new city preparation of the Group. Mr. Xu joined the Group in 2014. Mr. Xu graduated from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics and obtained a Bachelor degree in Finance and Accounting in 1988. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Xu worked for China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd.

Chun Yuan Mr. Yuan Chun is Vice President of Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. He is the member of Investment Committee of the Company, he is assigned responsibly for Corporate Branding and Marketing Department and Customer and Market Research Department of the Group. Mr. Yuan joined the Group in 2010 and was served as the general manager of Hangzhou Longfor. He graduated from Tongji University and obtained a Bachelor degree in Heating and Ventilating in 1996. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yuan worked for China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd.

Shixuan Huang Mr. Huang Shixuan serves as General Manager - Engineering Department of Longfor Properties Co Ltd. He joined the Group in 1998. He graduated from Chongqing University and obtained a Bachelor degree in Power System and Automation in 1988. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Huang worked for Chongqing Construction Corporation

Ying Shen Ms. Shen Ying is General Manager of Human Resources Department of the company. Ms. Shen joined the Group in 2016. She graduated from Shanghai University and obtained a Bachelor degree in Economics in 1998 majoring in international finance. Ms. Shen obtained her MBA at Boston College in 2004. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Shen worked for Hewlett-Packard (HP) and General Electric (GE) where she held a number of key management positions, including the Global Human Resources Director of GE Oil & Gas, and Human Resources Director of GE Healthcare in Greater China Division.

Yajun Wang Mr. Wang Yajun is General Manager - Strategic Development Department of Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. He joined the Group in 2012. He graduated from Arizona State University in the USA and obtained a Master degree in Business Administration (MBA) in 2001. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wang worked for Beijing Environmental Resources Management Company Limited, United Technologies Corporation, DOW Chemical Company and Mckinsey Consultancy Company.

Chaojiang Li Mr. Li Chaojiang is Executive Director of Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. He was appointed as executive director of the Company on November 23, 2016 and is the member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Li joined the Group in 2011, and is responsible for the Human Resources of the Group. He graduated from Yangzhou Teachers College majoring in Chinese Language & Literature and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1990. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Li worked for P & G (China) Company Limited, Ericsson (China) Communications Company Limited and Zovie Real Estate Group Co, Limited.

Zhang Lei Ms. Zhang Lei is Company Secretary of Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. She joined the Group in 2008, and is an employee of the Company. She was appointed as company secretary on August 21, 2015. Madam Zhang graduated from the Central University of Finance and Economics with a bachelor’s degree in international finance. She is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an Affiliated Person of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. According to Rule 3.29 of the Listing Rules, the company secretary has taken no less than 15 hours of relevant professional training during the year.

Chi On Chan Mr. Chan Chi On is Independent Non-Executive Director of Longfor Properties Co Ltd. He is the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company on November 1, 2009. Mr. Chan is the chairman of Halcyon Capital Limited and Halcyon Securities Limited, which is engaged in corporate finance and securities business in Hong Kong respectively. Mr. Chan graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor degree in Social Sciences (majoring in Economics) and from the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology with a Master degree in Business Administration. He worked for the SEHK and has been executive director of Haitong International Securities Group Limited (formerly Taifook Securities Group Limited) and head of its corporate finance division for 16 years until end of 2012. He is the independent non-executive director of Yuexiu REIT Asset Management Limited, China Conch Venture Holdings Limited and Tianli Holdings Group Limited, which are listed on the SEHK. He is also an adjunct professor in the School of Accounting and Finance of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Chan possesses over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Frederick Churchouse Mr. Frederick Peter Churchouse is Independent Non-Executive Director of Longfor Properties Co Ltd. He was appointed as a member of the Audit Committee of the Company on November 1, 2009. He has been involved in Asian securities and property investment markets for more than 30 years. Currently, he is a private investor including having his own family business, Portwood Company Limited. He is also an independent non-executive director of Hysan Development Company Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”)). He is also the publisher and author of “The Churchouse Letter”. In 2004, Mr. Churchouse set up an Asian investment fund under LIM Advisors. He acted as a director of LIM Advisors and as Responsible Officer until the end of 2009. Prior to this, Mr. Churchouse worked at Morgan Stanley as a managing director and advisory director from early 1988. He acted in a variety of roles including head of regional research, regional strategist and head of regional property research. Mr. Churchouse gained a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Social Sciences degree from the University of Waikato in New Zealand.

Bing Xiang Dr. Xiang Bing, Ph.D. is Independent Non-Executive Director of Longfor Properties Co Ltd. He was appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company on November 1, 2009. He obtained a Doctoral degree in Accounting from the University of Alberta in Canada. Mr. Xiang is the founding dean and professor of the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in Beijing, China. Mr. Xiang is the independent non-executive director of Dan Form Holdings Company Limited, Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited and China Dongxiang (Group) Company Limited, all of which are listed on the SEHK. Mr. Xiang is an independent non-executive director of E-House (China) Holdings Limited, which is listed in the United States of America (the “USA”). Prior to this, Mr. Xiang was the independent director of HC International, Inc., Enerchina Holdings Limited, Peak Sport Products Company Limited and Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Limited, which are listed on the SEHK, the independent non-executive director of Shanxi Qinchuan Machinery Development Company Limited and Yunnan Baiyao Group Company Ltd, which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and the independent director of LDK Solar Company Limited listed in the USA and Perfect World Company Limited (delisted).