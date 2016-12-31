Name Description

Bin Wang Mr. Wang Bin is the Executive Chairman of the Board of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited. His past offices bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (January 2000 – March 2012), Executive Director (June 2010 – March 2012) and Vice President, Served in several positions including Deputy General Manager and General Manager of the Beijing Branch, General Manager of the Tianjin Branch, Agricultural Development Bank of China (December 1993 – January 2000), Served in several positions including Head of Planning Office, Office Assistant Manager and Office Manager, and Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Jiangxi Branch. His education, qualification & experience are Nankai University in the PRC, Doctor of Philosophy in Economics. Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, China - Master Degree in Economics, Heilongjiang Institute of Commerce, China Bachelor Degree in Economics.

Jinfu Li Mr. Li Jinfu is the Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited. He holds directorship at - China Taiping Insurance Group (HK) Company Limited (“TPG (HK)”), Taiping General Insurance Co., Ltd. (“TPI”).

Ruohan Zhang Mr. Zhang Ruohan is Chief Financial Officer, Joint Company Secretary of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Central University of Finance and Economics, the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). He has 17 years of experience in the finance and accounting industry by having held positions, including the Deputy-Director-General of the Finance Department, Division Chief of Financial Division III, IV and General Office of the Finance Department of the Ministry of Finance of the PRC. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in January 2013 and is currently the general manager of the finance and accounting department of the Company.

Tingke Wang Mr. Wang Tingke is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of the Company. He is Director of Taiping Life Insurance Company Limited, Taiping General Insurance Company Limited, Taiping Asset Management Company Limited and Chairman of Taiping Pension Company Limited. Education, Qualification & Experience. School of Economics and Finance, Xi’an Jiaotong University, China (Former Shanxi Institute of Finance) Doctorate Degree in Economics, Master Degree in Economics, Bachelor Degree in Economics.

Shengjun Ren Mr. Shengjun Ren is Deputy General Manager of the Company. Education, Qualification & Experience Central University of Finance and Economics, China(Former Central Institute of Finance and Banking) Master Degree in Economics. Central Institute of Finance and Banking, China - Accountancy.

Nanning Shen Mr. Shen Nanning was Deputy General Manager of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited., since August 27, 2013. He is a Director of TPL, TPI, TPP and Taiping Reinsurance Brokers Company Limited. He is also Deputy General Manager of TPG and TPG (HK). He earned Doctor of Philosophy in Finance from Xiamen University, China. He is also a Senior Economist with over 20 years of experience in insurance.

Xiaoping Yu Ms. Yu Xiaoping is an Executive Director of the Company. She served as Director of China Taiping Insurance Group (HK) Company Limited and Member of the Business Committee General Manager of the Risk Management Department Served in various positions including General Manager of the Accounting and Clearing Department, the General Manager of the Special Account Financing Department, the President of Guangdong Branch and the President of Tianjin Branch. She holds Executive Master of Business Administration from Tsinghua University, China and Bachelor Degree in Economics from Central Institute of Finance and Banking, China.

Mo Chen Mr. Chen Mo is the Chief Internal Auditor of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited. He is a Director at TPI and Chairman of the board of supervisors at TPL. He is also the Person-in-charge of Auditing from TPG and TPG (HK). He earned Agricultural Economics from Southwestern School of Finance and Economics, China and a Master of Business Administration from University of South Australia.

Yanjun Jiao Mr. Jiao Yanjun is the Assistant to General Manager of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited. Education, Qualification & Experience Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, China Executive Master of Business Administration. Beijing Agricultural Engineering University, China;Bachelor Degree in Engineering.

Wai Fung Ngai Dr. Ngai Wai Fung is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Ngai is a director and chief executive officer of SW Corporate Services Group Limited. Mr. Ngai is currently the president of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Mr. Ngai is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom. Mr. Ngai holds the degree of Doctor of Finance from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, a Master of Corporate Finance from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the degree of Master of Business Administration from Andrews University of the United States and the degree of Bachelor of Laws (with Honours) from the University of Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom. He possesses more than 25 years’ corporate and professional experience and he possesses the professional qualifications required under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules.

Weijian Huang Mr. Huang Weijian is Non-Executive Director of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited., since August 27, 2013. He is Deputy Director of the Rural Integrated Reform Working Group Office at The State Council of China. He also served in various positions including Deputy Director of the General Affairs and Reform Department, Director of the General Affairs and Reform Department (General Affairs Department) Payment Management Division, the Income and Fund Policy Management Division, the Housing and Land Division at the Ministry of Finance of China. He earned Doctor of Philosophy in Management Science and Engineering from University of Science and Technology of China.

Rongming Ni Mr. Ni Rongming is Non-Executive Director of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited., since August 27, 2013. He has served in various positions including Vice President and President of the Liupanshui Branch, President of the Guiyang Branch and Vice President of the Guiyang Central Sub-Branch of PBOC. He has also served in various positions including Assistant Director of the Chengdu Office, Deputy Director and Director of the Sichuan Bureau at CIRC. He earned Economics Management from Party School of Guizhou Province, China.

Changming Wu Mr. Wu Changming is the Non-Executive Director of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited. He has served in various positions including Assistant Researcher of the Business Management Supervision Division of the Internal Audit Department, Deputy Director and Director of the Financial Audit Division of the Internal Audit Department, Director of the Exit Audit Department, Deputy Director of the Graduate School, Director of the Second Division of the Disciplinary Committee and Supervisory Bureau at PBOC. He earned Master of Finance, International Finance Department from Hunan College of Finance and Economics.

Xiangwen Zhu Mr. Zhu Xiangwen is the Non-Executive Director of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited., since August 27, 2013. He has served in various positions including Deputy Director of the Fifth Division of the Legal Affairs Department, Deputy Director of the Enterprise Financial Management Division of the Tibet Department of Finance, Deputy Director, Researcher and Director of the Second Division of the Legal Affairs Department, Director of the Comprehensive Department, Deputy Director-General of the Legal Affairs Department from the Ministry of Finance of China. He earned Economics Law, Law Department at Renmin University of China.

Jiesi Wu Dr. Wu Jiesi, Ph.D., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited. Dr. Wu has experience in finance and management. He conducted post-doctorate research work in theoretical economics at the Nankai University in the PRC and was conferred a professorship qualification by the University in 2001. Dr. Wu served in various capacities with ICBC from 1984 to 1995 and was the president of ICBC Shenzhen Branch. He subsequently served as the deputy mayor of the Shenzhen Municipal Government between 1995 and 1998. Dr. Wu was an assistant to the governor of Guangdong Province from 1998 to 2000. From 2000 to 2005, he acted as a chairman of Guangdong Yue Gang Investment Holdings Company Limited and GDH Limited. He also has been the honorary president of Guangdong Investment Limited and Guangdong Tannery Limited. Dr. Wu was the managing director and chief executive officer of Hopson Development Holdings Limited from April 2005 to January 2008. He also has been the independent non-executive director of Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (listed on the New York Stock Exchange) from May 2007 to August 2008. Dr. Wu is a nonexecutive director and vice chairman of China Aoyuan Property Group Limited. He is also the chairman of Zhonghui Mining Industry Africa Limited, an independent non-executive director of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited and China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., non-executive director of China Water Affairs Group Limited, Shenzhen Investment Limited and Silver Base Group Holdings Limited and director of China Life Franklin Asset Management Co., Limited.

Ting Yuk Wu Mr. Wu (Anthony) Ting Yuk is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited. He has also been appointed as member of remuneration committee and nomination committee. He is an Independent Non-executive Director of Agricultural Bank of China Limited, Fidelity Funds and Guangdong Investment Limited. He is also the Chairman of Hong Kong Hospital Authority; Member of Standing Committee at 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee; Director at Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and Bauhinia Foundation Research Center; Member of board of directors at United Nations Association of the PRC; and Chief Advisor at Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. He is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Zhichun Xie Mr. Xie Zhichun is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Executive Vice President of China Investment Corporation; Executive Director President of Central Huijin Investment Ltd.; Executive Director Vice President of China Everbright Group Limited; Chairman of Sun Life Everbright Life Insurance Co., Ltd.; Vice President of China Everbright Bank Company Limited; Director, Chief Executive Officer of Everbright Securities Company Limited. He holds Doctor of Philosophy in Economics from Institute of Economic Research of Nankai University, China; Master Degree in Economics from Harbin Institute of Technology, China; Bachelor Degree in Philosophy from Heilongjiang University, China.