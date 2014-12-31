Name Description

Yin Yee Lee Mr. Lee Yin Yee is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He is responsible for the formulation of our Group’s overall business strategy. He joined our Group in July 2006. He has 26 years experience in the glass industry. He is the founder of Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (“Xinyi Glass”) (stock code: 00868), a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its subsidiaries (“Xinyi Glass Group”) and is currently an executive director and the chairman of Xinyi Glass. Prior to establishing the Xinyi Glass Group, He engaged in the trading of automobile parts. He is a committee member of the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and an honorary citizen of Shenzhen in the PRC. He was appointed in December 2003 as the first chairman of Shenzhen Fujian Corporate Association. He is also the Life Honorary Chairman of the Hong Kong Quanzhou Clans United Association and the Fukienese Association Limited in Hong Kong.

Yau Ching Lee Mr. Lee Yau Ching is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. Mr. Lee Yau Ching is responsible for the daily operation of our business operations. Upon graduating from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration majoring in finance, Mr. Lee Yau Ching joined the Xinyi Glass Group in June 1999. From June 1999 until February 2004, Mr. Lee Yau Ching worked in various functions within Xinyi Glass Group, including overseas sales, finance, production and sales of construction glass and production and sales of automobile OEM glass. From February 2004 to January 2006, Mr. Lee Yau Ching was the chief marketing officer of Xinyi Glass Group responsible for planning the overall marketing strategy and overseeing the marketing department. From February 2006 to February 2011, Mr. Lee Yau Ching was the chief operations officer of Xinyi Glass Group. Mr. Lee Yau Ching has since 2004 been an executive director of Xinyi Glass until the listing of the Company’s shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 12 December 2013. Mr. Lee Yau Ching started to involve in our business in mid-2006 and has since November 2010 been the Chief Executive Officer overseeing our business. Mr. LEE Yau Ching is now a committee member of the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Dongguan, Guangdong Province and was awarded the “Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong 2014”.

Ching Sai Tung Mr. Tung Ching Sai is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the company. He is responsible for the formulation of our Group’s overall business strategy and overseeing the implementation of the business strategies. He joined our Group in July 2006. He has been working in Xinyi Glass Group for 26 years since its inception and is currently an executive director and the chief executive officer of Xinyi Glass. Mr. TUNG Ching Sai is a committee member of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Fujian Province, vice chairman of the China Architectural and Industrial Glass Association, and the chairman of the Shenzhen Federation of Young Entrepreneurs. He obtained the Third Shenzhen Municipal Ten Outstanding Young Entrepreneurs award in September 2001 and was awarded the “Young Industrialist Awards of Hongkong 2006”. He graduated from the Sun Yat-Sen University with a senior executive master degree in business administration in 2007.

Xiao Liu Mr. Liu Xiao Rong is General Manager of the company. He is responsible for overseeing our ultra-clear photovoltaic glass business. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in inorganic non-metal materials from Northwest Institute of Light Industry* (now known as Shanxi University of Science & Technology) in July 2002. He joined Xinyi Glass Group in July 2007 as a raw material engineer of our solar glass business. From February to June 2009, He was transferred to the group management office of Xinyi Glass as an assistant of the chief executive officer, focusing on the development of our solar glass business. Since October 2008, He has been working for us and worked as our vice general manager of production from October 2010 to December 2013. In December 2013, He was appointed as general manager of our ultra-clear photovoltaic glass business.

Charn Fai Chu Mr. Chu Charn Fai is Financial Controller, Company Secretary of the company. He joined us in April 2011. Prior to joining us, He was the financial controller of Minmetals Resources Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, now known as MMG Limited) (stock code: 01208) during the period between August 2002 and August 2010. He started working with Minmetals Resources Limited in February 1998 and held various positions in the finance department during the period up to July 2002. Before joining Minmetals Resources Limited, He worked in an international accounting firm for more than four years. He obtained a higher diploma in business studies from City Polytechnic of Hong Kong in 1992, a bachelor’s degree in applied computing from The Open University of Hong Kong in 2001 and a master’s degree in corporate finance from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2006. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Xi Chen Mr. Chen Xi is an Executive Director of the company. He is responsible for overseeing the production and new projects. He joined our Company in November 2010 as vice president of our TCO glass business. He was appointed as our executive Director on 20 September 2013. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in machinery manufacturing technology, equipment and automation from Sichuan Industrial Institute in 1983. From December 1989 to February 1994, He was an assistant engineer and engineer of Zhongshan Tractor Factory*, responsible for machinery design and manufacture. From February 1994, He started to work for Grand Engineering Glass Co., Ltd. as production equipment manager. From September 1997 to April 2003, He was the general manager of this company, overseeing its operation. He joined Xinyi Glass Group in June 2003. From June 2003 to mid-2010, He was principally responsible for the construction and operation of the construction glass production lines of Xinyi Glass Group in Dongguan.

Man Yin Li Mr. Li Man Yin is an Executive Director of the company. He is responsible for overseeing the purchase and procurement functions of our business since December 2011. He was appointed as our executive Director on 20 September 2013. He has since June 2004 been an executive director of Xinyi Glass until the listing of the Company’s shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 12 December 2013.

Jie Wen Mr. Wen Jie is Vice General Manager - Sales of the company. He is responsible for overseeing the sales function of our photovoltaic glass business. Mr. Wen studied chemical technology at Tianjin Chemical Vocational University from 1980 to 1983. From 1997 to 2004, Mr. Wen worked in Tianjin Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. as a sales manager. From 2004 to 2009, Mr. Wen worked for Tianjin NFG Glass Fibre Co., Ltd.

Shing Put Lee Mr. Lee Shing Put is Non-Executive Director of the company. He joined our Company in September 2013 and was appointed as our non-executive Director on 20 September 2013. Prior to joining us, He had been engaged in information technology and investment businesses in Hong Kong and China since 2001. He graduated from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2000 with a bachelor degree in business administration majoring in finance and economics. He was the executive director of Xinyi Glass from June 2004 to October 2008. He is currently a committee member of the 11th All-China Youth Federation and a committee member of the 5th Shenzhen Political Consultative Conference.

Kwok Kin Cheng Mr. Cheng Kwok Kin (Paul) is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He has over 30 years of experience in the accounting and finance disciplines. He joined Leach & Co., Chartered Accountants, of London, United Kingdom in 1972, and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1976. He became a partner of the firm in 1978 and retired from the partnership in 1992. He was with Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (HK) Holdings, Limited between April 2006 and December 2012. He joined the company initially as a managing director, head of legal, compliance and company secretary. He was appointed as a board director and deputy president of the company in November 2007 and held these positions until his retirement in December 2012. Mr. CHENG was admitted as an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (‘‘ICAEW’’) and of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”) in 1976 and 1982, respectively. He was made Fellow of ICAEW in 1982 and Fellow of HKICPA in 1990. He was a member of Corporate Finance Committee of the HKICPA from 2006 to 2012. Currently, He is a member of the Audit Profession Reform Working Group of the HKICPA and a member of the Membership Committee of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. He serves as an independent non-executive director of RM Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 8185), a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. He serves as an independent non-executive director of Forterra Real Estate Pte. Ltd, which is a trustee-manager of Forterra Trust (“Forterra”), a registered business trust formerly listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“Singapore Stock Exchange”).

E-ting Kan Mr. Kan E-ting, Martin is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He graduated from the University of Sydney with a bachelor’s degree in engineering majoring in software engineering in 2005 and a bachelor’s degree in laws in 2007. He joined Mallesons Stephen Jaques (now known as King & Wood Mallesons) in August 2008 as a trainee solicitor and left the firm as a solicitor in corporate finance and capital markets practice in February 2013. He was admitted as a lawyer of the Supreme Court of New South Wales, Australia, in July 2008. He was admitted as a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong in April 2011. Since April 2013, he has been the deputy general manager of Ming Hong Technology (Shenzhen) Limited, which is primarily engaged in the business relating to the design and production of consumer electronics products.