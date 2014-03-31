Name Description

Kai Lap Tong Mr. Tong Kai Lap serves as Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Strategic Officer of Sparkle Roll Group Ltd. He is graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1982 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. Since graduation, he worked in various international banks in the commercial, corporate and investment banking areas. Mr. Tong is a licensed representative for Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity under the Securities and Future Ordinance, a senior director of a corporate finance advisory firm and the past president of the Rotary Club of Tsim Sha Tsui. Mr. Tong is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors and a founding member of Hong Kong Professionals and Senior Executives Association. Mr. Tong joined the Group in August 2002.

Hao Jiang Zheng Mr. Zheng Hao Jiang serves as Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Sparkle Roll Group Ltd. He is graduated in the Law Department (Economic Law Speciality) of Beijing University in 1990 with a Bachelor degree in Law. Mr. Zheng has nearly 15 years experience in Beijing in the areas of equity portfolio management, capital market analysis management and financial advisory. Mr. Zheng is a Standing Director of China Automobile Dealers Association and a Director of China High-Tech Industrialization Association. He is a founding member of Hong Kong Professionals and Senior Executives Association and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr. Zheng joined the Group in October 2006.

Jian Hong Qi Mr. Qi Jian Hong serves as President of Automobile Dealership Division and Watch Distributorship Division of Sparkle Roll Group Ltd. Mr. Qi has over 15 years experience in the areas of wholesale and retail management of luxury goods in China. Mr. Qi joined the Group in June 2008. He is directors of Beijing Shou Ying Tong Shang Trading and Commercial Limited (formerly known as Beijing Bin Li Group Limited). Mr. Qi is a Standing Director of China Automobile Dealers Association. He is also the sole beneficial owner of Sparkle Roll Holdings Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Siu Wah Ho Mr. Ho Siu Wah serves as Deputy General Manager of Automobile Dealership Division of Sparkle Roll Group Ltd. Mr. Ho has over 10 years of experience in management sales of automobiles. Mr. Ho joined the Group in June 2008 and he is responsible for managing the sales of Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce.

Kwok Ning Leung Mr. Leung Kwok Ning serves as Deputy General Manager of Automobile Dealership Division of Sparkle Roll Group Ltd. Mr. Leung has over 27 years of experience in managing the automobile aftersales service businesses and sales management particularly for Bentley since 2003. Mr. Leung joined the Group in June 2008 and he is responsible for managing the sales of Bentley and aftersales service.

Lei Zhu Mr. Zhu Lei has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2016. Mr. Zhu obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Russian from the Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures of Beijing Normal University in 1998. He has over 17 years of experience in management and sales of watches and jewelry and management and operation of golf clubs. Mr. Zhu joined the Group in May 2011 and has since held several positions in the Group, including but not limited to the executive director of the marketing department of our Beijing headquarter, the operating director of Sparkle Roll Xin Tian Di Commerce Development Limited, the director of the fine wine business of the Group and the general manager of Sparkle Roll Online (Beijing) Business Service Limited.

Yat Ming Li Mr. Li Yat Ming has been appointed as Company Secretary of Sparkle Roll Group Limited, with effect from 30 September 2014. Mr. Li holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Li has joined the Group since July 2009 and is the financial controller of the Company. He has over 10 years of experience in accounting, auditing and financial management. Prior to joining the Group, he had served in an international accounting firm.

Yu Gao Mr. Gao Yu serves as Non-Executive Director of Sparkle Roll Group Ltd. He is currently a Managing Director of the Private Equity Division of Morgan Stanley Asia Limited, primarily focusing on private equity investment activities in China. He is also a nonexecutive director of both Belle International Holdings Ltd and China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd., shares of both companies are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) and a director of Tongkun Group Co., Ltd which is listed in Shanghai Stock Exchange. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley Asia Limited, he worked in Citigroup’s Investment Banking Division in Asia for about five years. Mr. Gao also worked in Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette’s Debt Capital Markets Group in New York. Mr. Gao graduated from Stanford University with a Master’s degree in engineeringeconomic systems and operations research as well as from Tsinghua University in Beijing with dual Bachelor’s degrees in engineering and economics.

Jian Wei Qi Mr. Qi Jian Wei serves as Non-Executive Director of Sparkle Roll Group Ltd. He has over 15-year experience in the jewelry business in China including trading management, development of distribution channels and production operations. He graduated from machineries profession of Beijing Open University in 1982.

Si Jian Zhang Mr. Zhang Si Jian serves as Non-Executive Director of Sparkle Roll Group Ltd. He is a Managing Director of Sequoia Capital China focusing on growth capital investments. Prior to joining Sequoia Capital China in 2007, he worked with Baring Private Equity Asia in Hong Kong and Shanghai, and Doughty Hanson in London. Prior to joining private equity, he worked for Deutsche Bank in its Investment Banking division where he advised international companies in their IPO, block trade, debt and convertible bond offerings. He has a Bachelor’s Degree of Science from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and a Master Degree of Science from University of Minnesota and a Master Degree of Business Administration from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania.

Sze Chung Choy Mr. Choy Sze Chung (Jojo) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sparkle Roll Group Ltd. He is the Vice Chairman of National Resources Securities Limited. Mr. Choy has extensive experience in the securities industry and business management. Mr. Choy obtained Master of Business Administration Degree from University of Wales, Newport and Master of Business Law Degree from Monash University. Mr. Choy is an independent non-executive director of Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Company Limited, Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. and Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, shares of these companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Choy is also the Vice Chairman of the Institute of Securities Dealers Limited, fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Directors, fellow member of Institute of Financial Accountants, fellow member of the Institute of Compliance Officers, member of Society of Registered Financial Planner Limited, member of the HKSAR Election Committee (financial services subsector), member of Shantou Chinese People’s Political Consultative Committee, honorary president of Shantou Overseas Friendship committee member of Rotary Club Kowloon West and member of Cash Market Consultative Panel of the HKEx Board.

Kwok Cheong Lam Mr. Lam Kwok Cheong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sparkle Roll Group Ltd. He holds Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Hong Kong and has been a practising solicitor in Hong Kong for over 31 years’ experience. Mr. Lam is an independent non-executive director of Wing Lee Holdings Limited, Same Time Holdings Limited and 21 Holdings Limited, shares of these companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lam is a Justice of the Peace with Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) and a solicitor of the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Mr. Lam is currently a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors, Ex-Officio Member of Heung Yee Kuk New Territories, member of Panel of Adjudicators of Obscene Articles Tribunal, member of Buildings Ordinance Appeal Tribunal Panel and a Civil Celebrant of Marriages. Mr. Lam joined the Group in October 2007.