Reinold Geiger Mr. Reinold Geiger is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the company. He was appointed as an executive Director with effect from 22 December 2000 and is the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Geiger is primarily responsible for the Group’s overall strategic planning and the management of the Group’s business. Mr. Geiger joined the Group in 1996 as Chairman and controlling shareholder. Mr. Geiger is a director and managing director (“administrateur délégué”) of the Company and L’Occitane Groupe S.A. (“LOG”), a director of L’Occitane (Suisse) S.A., L’Occitane Inc., L’Occitane Australia Pty Ltd., L’Occitane Japon KK, L’Occitane Russia and L’Occitane Mexico S.A. de C.V., a member of the board of managers of L’Occitane LLC and Oliviers & Co. LLC, chairman of Les Minimes SAS and a director (“membre du conseil d’administration”) of the Fondation d’entreprise L’Occitane. Since joining L’Occitane, Mr. Geiger has developed the Group from a largely domestic operation based in France to an international business. He has spent time travelling to the Group’s worldwide locations in order to implement this growth strategy, where he has established the Group’s subsidiaries and strong relationships with the local management. In June 2008, Mr. Geiger was awarded the accolade of “INSEAD entrepreneur of the year” for his international development strategy of the Group. Mr. Geiger began his career at the American Machine and Foundry Company in 1970. In 1972 he left to start his own business, involved in the distribution of machinery used in the processing of rubber and plastic, which he sold in 1978. Mr. Geiger then established and developed AMS Packaging SA, which specialised in packaging for the high end perfumes and cosmetics market. This company was floated on the Paris stock exchange in 1987 and Mr. Geiger left the company entirely in 1990. Between 1991 and 1995, he worked for a packaging company with operations primarily based in France and developed it into an international business.

Andre Hoffmann Mr. Andre Joseph Hoffmann is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director - Asia Pacific of the company. He was appointed as an executive Director with effect from 2 May 2001 and was further appointed as Vice-Chairman with effect from 19 April 2016. Mr. Hoffmann has been primarily responsible for the Group’s strategic planning and the management of the Group’s business in Asia-Pacific since June 1995. Mr. Hoffmann is the managing director of L’Occitane (Far East) Limited, L’Occitane Singapore Pte. Limited and L’Occitane Trading (Shanghai) Co Limited, president of L’Occitane (Korea) Limited and a director of L’Occitane Australia Pty. Limited, L’Occitane Japon K.K., L’Occitane Taiwan Limited, L’Occitane (China) Limited and L’Occitane (Macau) Limited. He has over 30 years’ experience in the retail and distribution of cosmetics, luxury products and fashion in Asia-Pacific. He is a director of Pacifique Agencies (Far East) Limited, which was a joint venture partner with the Company for the distribution of L’Occitane products in the Asia- Pacific region between 1995 and 2004. Between 1979 and 1986, Mr. Hoffmann worked as the sales manager at the GA Pacific Group, a business specialising in the investment and management of retailing, wholesaling, trading, manufacturing and distribution operations and the hotel and tourism trade in Asia-Pacific. Mr. Hoffmann graduated from the University of California at Berkeley, USA in 1978 with a bachelor of arts degree in economics.

Thomas Levilion Mr. Thomas Levilion is Executive Director, Group Deputy General Manager - Finance and Administration of L'Occitane International SA since September 30, 2008. He was appointed as an executive Director with effect from 30 September 2008 and is the Group Deputy General Manager, Finance and Administration. He is primarily responsible for the Group’s finance functions worldwide. Mr. Levilion joined the Group in March 2008 and is the managing director (“administrateur délégué”) of the Company. Furthermore, he is a manager (a “gérant”) of Relais L’Occitane S.à.r.l. as well as the President of Verveina SAS. Between 1988 and 2007, Mr. Levilion worked at Salomon S.A., which was a subsidiary of Adidas AG and was subsequently acquired by the Amer Sports Corporation, where he was the controller and the VP controller and subsequently the chief financial officer. During this time he gained experience in global supply chains, turn-arounds, re-engineering of organisations and mergers and acquisitions. He has a master’s degree in business administration from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales in Paris, France, where he majored in finance, and a postgraduate degree in scientific decision making methods from the University of Paris-Dauphine, France.

Domenico Trizio Mr. Domenico Trizio is Chief Operating Officer, Group Managing Director, Executive Director of L'Occitane International SA. He was appointed as an executive Director with effect from 30 September 2011. Mr. Trizio joined the Group in November 2010 as Chief Operating Officer and was further appointed as Group Managing Director with effect from 26 January 2016. He is responsible for the overall operational management of the Company and oversees the Company’s supply chain, management information systems, finance and SAP project. He is the chairman of the board of directors (“président du Conseil d’administration”) of Laboratoires M&L S.A.. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Trizio was a vice president at Coty, Inc. from 2007 to 2008 and was subsequently promoted to senior vice president from 2008 to October 2010, where he was in charge of the global supply chain for the Prestige division. Prior to that, he held supply chain positions at Colgate- Palmolive Company from 1987 to 1997, Johnson & Johnson from 1997 to 2001, Levi Strauss & Co. from 2001 to 2005 and Cadbury-Schweppes from 2005 to 2007. Mr. Trizio has over 15 years of experience in operational management. Mr. Trizio graduated in chemical engineering at Rome University in 1986 and received the International Executive Program General Management Certificate at INSEAD in April 2001.

Marcin Jasiak Mr. Marcin Jasiak is Group Managing Director - STREAM Region comprising of Russia, Poland, Scandinavia and Central Europe Subsidiaries of the company. As well as Export & worldwide Duty Free divisions for Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Americas. Mr. Jasiak manages also the Group’s B-to-B division. Mr. Jasiak joined the Group in March 2003 as a director for export in Geneva and subsequently became the managing director in Geneva in 2005. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Jasiak was a junior consultant at KPMG specializing in due diligence and audit. He joined Procter & Gamble, Inc. in 1993 for 10 years, based in Poland, Germany and Switzerland serving different management positions. Mr. Jasiak graduated from the University of Warsaw, Poland with two master’s degrees, in English Philology and management and marketing, and from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA with a master’s degree in business administration.

Maddie Smith Ms. Maddie Smith is Regional Managing Director - North America, covering US, Canada and Mexico of the company. Ms. Smith joined the Company in 2007 as the Marketing Director for the UK affiliate and in charge of International Operational Marketing Co-Ordination across the Group. She then moved to the role of VP of Marketing & Merchandising for the US affiliate and finally the Managing Director of UK and Ireland, before returning to the US in November 2015. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Smith held various international retail roles with ASWatson based in Hong Kong, in charge of own label and general merchandise development, and Boots both in the UK and Japan, in retail marketing and category management roles.

Jean-Francois Gonidec Mr. Jean-Francois Gonidec is Group’s Deputy General Manager Principally in charge of Supply Chain Management of the company since January 2014. He is a “General Manager” (“Directeur Général”) of Laboratoires M&L. Mr. Gonidec joined the Group in March 2009 and has extensive experience in project management and in managing a production plant and its supply chain. In addition, he has also assumed responsibilities as financial controller in the course of his career. After having worked in different functions and for different legal entities of the Danone Group during a period of 18 years, he gained further experience at other organisations including the Group Madrange between March 2007 and February 2009 and at Pierre Fabre Dermo Cosmétique between March 2001 and February 2007. Mr. Gonidec graduated from INSA LYON with a degree in engineering in 1981.

Karl Guenard Mr. Karl Guenard is Executive Director, Joint Company Secretary of L'Occitane International SA. He was a non-executive Director of the Group from 30 June 2003. Mr. Guénard joined the Group in September 2013. Since 1 September 2013, he is an executive Director and Joint Company Secretary of the Group. Between 2000 and 2013, Mr. Guénard worked at Edmond de Rothschild Group, where he was a senior vice president of the Banque Privée Edmond de Rothschild Europe and responsible for the financial and engineering department. Between 1998 and 2000, he was a manager of the financial engineering department at Banque de Gestion Privée Luxembourg (a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole Indosuez Luxembourg). Prior to this, between 1993 and 1998, Mr. Guénard was a funds and corporate auditor. Mr. Guénard is a chartered accountant. He holds a master’s degree in economics and management sciences from the University of Strasbourg, France.

Anne-Valerie Guidollet Ms. Anne-Valerie is Chief Marketing Officer - L’Occitane en Provence Brand of the company. She is responsible for the global brand vision and strategy, product innovation and design, communication campaigns, brand content development, and merchandising. Ms. Guidollet joined the Group in September 2014 as Vice-President of International Marketing and Communication with an extended scope as of June 2015 (taking over responsibility for brand content development and merchandising) and as of February 2016 (taking over responsibility for global brand vision and strategy). Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Guidollet spent 19 years with Procter & Gamble where she held various roles in Marketing and General Management across different geographies and business units with a key focus on beauty. Ms. Guidollet graduated from McGill University, Canada in 1992 with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing and from HEC Paris, France in 1994 with a degree in business administration.

Benedicte Le Bris Ms. Benedicte Le Bris is Head - Research & Development and Quality of the company. Ms. Le Bris joined the Group in November 2012. She has more than 24 years of experience in leading and strengthening international Research and Development organizations in the Consumer Good sector. From 1989 to 1993, Ms. Le Bris worked in Product Development at Procter & Gamble Technical Center in Germany; from 1994 to 2001 at Johnson & Johnson, she was in charge of creating the R&D Skincare Center in Europe, and till 2010 at L’Oreal she was leading the R&D organization dedicated to skincare innovations and then created the Natural & Organic R&D department. Ms. Le Bris graduated from Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Paris in 1989.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. She is a director of KCS Hong Kong Limited. She has over 20 years of professional experience in the company secretarial field. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Martial Lopez Mr. Martial Thierry Lopez is Non-Executive Director of L'Occitane International SA., with effect from 30 September 2009. He is a consultant of the Group. Prior to that, Mr. Lopez had been an executive Director since 22 December 2000. Mr. Lopez takes care of specific finance projects. Mr. Lopez joined the Group in April 2000 as our Group’s chief financial officer and was promoted to senior vice president in charge of audit and development in 2008 before he became a consultant of the Group. Mr. Lopez gained over 15 years’ audit experience prior to joining the Group. He spent three years at Ankaoua & Grabli in Paris, France and 12 years at Befec-Price Waterhouse in Marseille, France as a senior manager. Between 1996 and 1998, he was the senior manager in charge of Price Waterhouse, Marseille until the merger between Price Waterhouse and Coopers & Lybrand. Mr. Lopez graduated from the Montpellier Business School (“Ecole Supérieure de Commerce”) in France in 1983 and holds a diploma in accounting and finance (“Diplôme d’Etudes Supérieures Comptables et Financières”).

Valerie Bernis Mrs. Valerie Bernis is Non-Executive Independent Director of L'Occitane International SA., with effect from 28 November 2012. She was responsible for Public Relations and Press for French Prime Minister Edouard Balladur (1993-95) (after being a member of his team when he was Minister of the Economy, Finance and Privatization (1986-88)). In 1988, she became Executive Vice President — Communications of Cerus, part of the De Benedetti Group. In 1996 she joined Compagnie de SUEZ as Executive Vice President — Communications, then in 1999, she became Executive Vice-President Financial and Corporate Communications and Sustainable Development. During the same period, she served for 5 years as Chairman and CEO of Paris Première, an iconic French TV channel. From 2001 until May 2016, Mrs. Bernis was an Executive Vice-President of GDF SUEZ (recently renamed as Engie), in charge of Marketing and Communications. She was also the Vice-President of the Engie’s Foundation. She is a Member of the boards of Euro Disney (since 2006), Suez Environnement Company (since 2008), L’Arop (since 2013), Palais de Tokyo (since 2014) and Atos (since 2015). She is Officier de l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur (2011), Officier de l’Ordre National du Mérite (2008) and Chevalier des Palmes académiques et des Arts et Lettres. Mrs. Bernis graduated from Paris Institut Supérieur de Gestion (ISG) in 1982.

Charles Broadley Mr. Charles Mark Broadley is Non-Executive Independent Director of L'Occitane International SA., with effect from 30 September 2008. He started his career in Investment Banking in Europe and Asia before becoming the Finance Director of The Hong Kong & Shanghai Hotels. Subsequently, he founded a private equity business focused on the hotel sector and is now an active investor in a number of businesses. Mr. Broadley graduated in law from Cambridge University, England.

Pierre Milet Mr. Pierre Maurice Georges Milet is Non-Executive Independent Director of L'Occitane International SA., with effect from 29 January 2013. Mr. Milet was a member of the executive board and a managing director of Clarins from 1988 until 10 March 2010. On 8 February 2010, Mr. Milet was appointed the deputy managing director of Financière FC, the holding company of Clarins and as the representative of Financière FC, in its capacity as a member of the supervisory board of Clarins. Clarins is a French cosmetics company that was listed on the Paris Stock Exchange from 1984 to 2008, and is now a privately owned company controlled by the Courtin- Clarins family and is no longer listed on any stock exchange. He also served as company secretary of Clarins from 1983 to 1988 when he was appointed the corporate chief financial officer of Clarins. In these capacities, Mr. Milet oversaw all accounting and financial aspects of the Clarins Group’s business, as well as negotiated acquisitions and joint ventures. Mr. Milet also has substantial experience in the cosmetics industry gained partly from experience at Max Factor, serving successively as the chief financial officer and president of their French subsidiary from 1975 to 1982. Mr. Milet has a master’s degree in business administration from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (France) where he majored in finance. Mr. Milet was a non-executive director of the Company from 25 January 2010 until 27 November 2012, when he resigned to create a casual vacancy which enabled the Board to appoint Mrs. Bernis as an independent non-executive Director. Mr. Milet was initially appointed as a non-executive Director because of his extensive experience in the cosmetic sector. At the time of his initial appointment to the Board, he was designated a non-executive Director and not an independent non-executive Director due to his connections with Clarins and their substantial shareholding in the Company.