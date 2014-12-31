Name Description

Odjargal Jambaljamts Mr. Odjargal Jambaljamts serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Mongolian Mining Corporation. Mr. Jambaljamts was appointed as an executive Director of the Company on May 18, 2010. Mr. Jambaljamts is also the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee. From 1993 to the present, Mr. Jambaljamts has been the Chairman of MCS Holding LLC (together with its subsidiaries, the MCS Group), an associate of MCS Mining Group Limited (a controlling shareholder of the Company). Mr. Jambaljamts is a director of Starain Limited since January 2011, director of Novel International Investment Limited and director of Novel Holdings Group Limited, a controlling shareholder of the Company, since March 2012. He was appointed as a director of MCS (Mongolia) Limited, also a controlling shareholder, and MCS Mining Group Limited on July 3, 2012. Mr. Jambaljamts is the brother of Mr. Od Jambaljamts, a non-executive Director and controlling shareholder of the Company. From 1989 to 1991, Mr. Jambaljamts was an automation engineer at the Energy Authority of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. From 1992 to 1993, he was an economist at the Hydropower LLC for the Project of Egiin River. Mr. Jambaljamts was awarded a bachelor’s degree in cybernetics of electrical system by the Kiev Polytechnic Institute, Ukraine, and holds his master’s degree in business administration from the Maastricht School of Management, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Battsengel Gotov Dr. Battsengel Gotov serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Mongolian Mining Corporation. Dr. Gotov was appointed as an executive Director of the Company on May 18, 2010. Dr. Gotov joined the Group in June 2008 as the Chief Executive Officer of Energy Resources LLC. Since 2004, Dr. Gotov has served at managerial positions in the MCS Group. From 1996 to 2000, Dr. Gotov was an Assistant Professor at Comenius University in Bratislava. He moved to the University of Cologne, Germany in September 2000 as a research fellow sponsored by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation. He stayed at the University of Cologne, Germany from September 2000 until October 2003 as a postdoctoral fellow. Dr. Gotov is a board member of the Mongolian National Mining Association, the Mineral Industry Safety Association and the South Gobi Business Council. Dr. Gotov was awarded a master's degree in science and a PhD in organic chemistry by the Comenius University, Slovakia.

Oyunbat Lkhagvatsend Mr. Oyunbat Lkhagvatsend is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice President of Mongolian Mining Corporation. Mr. Lkhagvatsend was appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company on 10 May 2013 and the Chief Executive Officer of Energy Resources Rail LLC on 8 February 2011. Mr. Lkhagvatsend has about 13 years of experience in the business sector of Mongolia, holding senior positions in various businesses in the country. From 2003 to 2005, Mr. Lkhagvatsend was the chief executive officer of Newcom Group and was responsible for strategy planning and business development. From May 2005 to December 2006, he was the president and chief executive officer of Eznis Airways and was in charge of strategy planning, project management and other corporate affairs. He joined the Group in 2008 as the chief executive officer of Energy Resources Rail LLC and was responsible for overall business strategy and planning. Mr. Lkhagvatsend was awarded a bachelor’s degree in law by the National University of Mongolia, Mongolia. He also underwent executive trainings held by the Michigan Business School, United States.

Ulemj Baskhuu Ms. Ulemj Baskhuu serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Mongolian Mining Corporation. Ms. Baskhuu was appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer responsible for the overall financial management, liquidity, asset management and investor relations of the Company on 27 August 2013. Ms. Baskhuu joined the Group as vice president responsible for investment of Energy Resources Rail LLC in December 2008. Ms. Baskhuu has worked for major banks and held various senior positions such as director of Financial Institutions at the Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia and head of investment banking at Khan Bank. Ms. Baskhuu was awarded a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Mercer University, United States.

Samuel Bowles Mr. Samuel Bowles serves as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Mongolian Mining Corporation. Mr. Bowles was appointed as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer responsible for mining and processing operations on October 1, 2012 and Chief Executive Officer of Enrestechnology LLC on September 27, 2012. Mr. Bowles has over 10 years of experience in mining sector, and held various engineering, operational and project management positions in coal mining operations with companies such as Leighton LLC, Rio Tinto Coal Australia Pty Ltd and Anglo Coal Australia Pty Ltd. He has industry knowledge and experience, including short and long term mine planning, capital and operating cost estimations, surface and underground coal mining operations and technical and operational personnel development. Mr. Bowles is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Bowles holds a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering by the University of New South Wales, Australia.

Uurtsaikh Dorjgotov Ms. Uurtsaikh Dorjgotov serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Counsel of Mongolian Mining Corporation. Ms. Dorjgotov joined the Group in December 2009. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Dorjgotov was the director of the legal and administration department and chief legal counsel of MCS Holding LLC. She also worked for 6 years on the USAID-funded Mongolia Privatisation Program of Barents Group of Bearing Point, Inc. as in-house lawyer and for 9 years at the Prosecutor General Office of Mongolia as a supervising prosecutor. Ms. Dorjgotov was awarded a master's degree (LLM) by the University of Waikato, New Zealand, and also a diploma of lawyer by the University of Irkutsk, Russia.

Gary Ballantine Mr. Gary Ballantine serves as an Executive General Manager of Exploration and Geology at Mongolian Mining Corporation. Mr. Ballantine has over 23 years of experience in mining and geology, and has held positions in Australian mining companies, such as Micromine Pty Limited and BHP Billiton. Mr. Ballantine was appointed as Executive General Manager responsible for exploration and geology of the Company in July 2010 and has been advising on upcoming resource reviews and approval of borehole data for JORC compliance as well as for the designing, budgeting and supervising of the 5 year exploration program and the setting up of the geology department of the Company. Mr. Ballantine was awarded a bachelor’s degree in geology by the University College of Southern Queensland, Australia, and a postgraduate diploma in geology by James Cook University, Australia. Mr. Ballantine has been a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy since 1987.

Andrew Little Mr. Andrew Philip Duncan Little serves as an Executive General Manager of Technical Services at Mongolian Mining Corporation. Mr. Little has been a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy for 23 years and is also a member of the Australian Coal Preparation Society. Mr. Little has over 36 years of experience in the mining industry, including 8 years in the Australian coal mining industry with Utah Development Company at Peak Downs coking coal mine and Capricorn Coal Management at German Creek coking coal mine. He has also held operational and technical positions with Hedges Gold Mine (Alcoa), Alcoa Alumina and Minproc Engineers. From 1997 to 2007, Mr. Little was technical director responsible for mining and metals with JPMorgan. Mr. Little joined the Group in April 2008 as technical director with primary responsibility for the technical development of the UHG coal project. Mr. Little was awarded a diploma in mining engineering by RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia, and a graduate diploma in business (management studies) by Edith Cowan University, Australia.

Sin Yee Ng Ms. Ng Sin Yee (Clare) is Company Secretary of Mongolian Mining Corporation, since July 23, 2010. Ms. Ng is a director of the Corporate Services Department of Tricor Services Limited. She is a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the UK. Before joining the Tricor Group, Ms. Ng has worked in the Company Secretarial Department of Secretaries Limited, a professional service company wholly owned by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Ms. Ng has more than 27 years of experience in company secretarial field and has been providing corporate services to both multi-national companies and listed companies in Hong Kong.

Enkhtuvshin Gombo Ms. Enkhtuvshin Gombo is the Non-Executive Director of Mongolian Mining Corporation. Ms. Gombo is the vice president of MCS Holding LLC. Ms. Enkhtvushin was awarded a bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance by the Economics College of Mongolia in 1994. In 1997, she was awarded a master’s degree in International Banking and Finance at Birmingham University Business School, Birmingham, United Kingdom. Ms. Enkhtuvshin joined MCS Holding LLC in 2003 as a financial analyst, and was subsequently appointed the head of the Planning Unit under the Finance Department in 2006. Ms. Enkhtuvshin became the vice president and director of the Finance Department of MCS Holding LLC in 2008. During her tenure with the MCS Group, Ms. Enkhtuvshin gained extensive experience in strategic planning, valuation of investment decisions, financial reporting and accounting. In view of Ms. Enkhtuvshin’s extensive experience in financial management and auditing and her excellent organizational skills, she was appointed as the director of the Finance Department in 2008. Since her appointment, she successfully organized the first international auditing within the MCS Group and established a strong financial team, good relationships with international financial organizations as well as with commercial banks. In addition, Ms. Enkhtuvshin has previously served as a non-executive Director and a member of the audit committee (the “Audit Committee”) of the Company for the period from its initial public offering on 13 October 2010 to 12 October 2014, and as such, she has the relevant knowledge and experience regarding the Company’s operations.

Od Jambaljamts Mr. Od Jambaljamts serves as Non-Executive Director of Mongolian Mining Corporation, since July 4, 2012. He is also a member of the Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Jambaljamts is the president of MCS Group and a director of a number of subsidiaries within the MCS Group. He also works as the Honorary Council General of Denmark. Mr. Jambaljamts has over 20 years of experience in both private and public sectors and has experience in working with companies in a diversity of fields. Mr. Jambaljamts is also a director of MCS (Mongolia) Limited and MCS Mining Group Limited since July 2012 and director of Trimunkh Limited since July 2011, all of which are controlling shareholders of the Company. Mr. Jambaljamts was awarded a bachelor’s degree in International Relations by the Institute for International Relations, Moscow, Russia in 1988 and master’s degree in arts majoring in foreign affairs by the University of Oxford, United Kingdom in 1993. Mr. Jambaljamts was awarded the Honorary Labour Medal of Mongolia in 1997, and twice awarded with the Polestar medal of Mongolia.

Oyungerel Janchiv Dr. Oyungerel Janchiv serves as Non-Executive Director of Mongolian Mining Corporation since September 16, 2010. She is a representative of Petrovis Resources Inc., a shareholder of the Company. Between 1979 and 1982, Dr. Janchiv served as a petroleum economist at the Oil Supply Management Authority. From 1988-1990, she served as a chief economist at the Oil Supply Management Authority. From 1990 to 1996, she was the general director of the board of directors of the Neft Import Concern and was responsible for managing the importation and distribution of petroleum products. Since 2008, Dr. Janchiv has been the Chairperson of Petrovis LLC, a petroleum import and distribution company in Mongolia. Since September 2012, Dr. Janchiv has been the deputy chair of Petro Matad Limited which was listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange. Dr. Janchiv was awarded a diploma of engineer-economist for the petroleum and gas industry and a PhD by the Gubkin State University of Oil and Gas in Moscow, Russia.

Tze-Ching Chan Mr. Chan Tze Ching (Ignatius), CPA, is anIndependent Non-Executive Director of Mongolian Mining Corporation, since September 16, 2010. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Corporate Governance Committee. From 1980 to 2007, Mr. Chan held various positions in Citigroup, including management associate, country treasurer and head of sales and trading, head of corporate banking business for Hong Kong, country officer for Taiwan, chief operating officer for Greater China, country officer for Hong Kong and head of corporate and investment banking business for Greater China. In 2008, he was the deputy chief executive of the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited. Mr. Chan was appointed as a senior advisor of The Bank of East Asia Limited in March 2009 and senior advisor of CVC Capital Partners Limited in November 2010. He was appointed as an Honorary Advisory Vice President of The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers in February 2011. Mr. Chan is a member of the Disciplinary Appeals Committee of the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited and an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. He is also a non-executive director of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, the shares of which are listed on the Philippines Stock Exchange. On 28 November 2012, Mr. Chan was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Larry Jewelry International Company Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chan was awarded bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration by the University of Hawaii, United States, and is a Certified Public Accountant with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Unenbat Jigjid Mr. Unenbat Jigjid is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Mongolian Mining Corporation, since September 16, 2010. Mr. Jigjid is the Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee and member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee. From 1990 to 2000, Mr. Jigjid held various positions in the Bank of Mongolia, including economist, senior economist, director of the monetary policy department and governor. During the period from 2000 to 2006, Mr. Jigjid was the executive director of the Mongolian Bankers Association. Since 2009, Mr. Jigjid has been an executive director of the Corporate Governance Development Center in Mongolia. He is also a member of the supervisory board of the Bank of Mongolia and the board of Micro Finance Development Fund. From October 2010, Mr. Jigjid serves as a director of Golomt Bank and Resources Investment Capital. He has been the board member of Open Society Forum in Mongolia since March 2011. Mr. Jigjid was awarded a master’s degree in economics by the Moscow Institute of Economics and Statistics, Russia, and a master’s degree in international affairs by Columbia University, United States.