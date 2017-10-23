Name Description

Yongming Qin Mr. Qin Yongming is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He joined the Group on 1 June 2016 as Executive Vice President, and was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 30 June 2016. He was re-designated to Chief Executive Officer of the Company on 24 October 2016 and to the Chairman of the Board on 17 July 2017. Mr. Qin is also the Chairman of each of the Executive Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Strategy and Investment Committee of the Company, the member of the Pricing Committee of the Company and the director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. From 2004 to 2016, Mr. Qin worked with LafargeHolcim group and his last position with LafargeHolcim group was the purchasing director of the China region, with a particular focus on raw materials and cementitious materials. Mr. Qin served as the head of the purchasing department of Tianjin Henkel Detergent Co. Ltd. from 1996 to 1999 and the finance director of Tianjin Philips Sy Catering and Entertainment Co., Ltd. from 1994 to 1996. Mr. Qin has extensive experience in corporate operation management, process and budget control, strategic materials procurement and supplier management. Mr. Qin holds a bachelor degree of Finance and Accounting from Renmin University of China and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southampton.

Wun Lam Wong Mr. Wong Wun Lam, Peter is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wong joined the Group on 10 August 2017 as the Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wong is also a member of the Pricing Committee of the Company. He obtained a bachelor of commerce at the University of Calgary and received a degree of executive master of business administration from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He is also a Chartered Accountant of Canada. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Wong has more than 28 years of extensive experience in the field of financial management. He was the Chief Financial Officer of Cargo Services Group and before that, Mr. Wong worked in Royal Philips Electronics, Jarden Corporation and CLP Power and held senior positions in financial and business management.

Guopei Ding Mr. Ding Guopei is the Senior Vice President of Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd. He is the General Manager, Director and Vice-Chairman of Taizhou Chiho-Tiande Metals Company Limited and Taizhou Chiho-Tiande Foundry Company Limited. Mr. Ding has over 16 years of experience in the industry and joined the Group in December 1999. Prior to joining the Group, he was a trader principally engaged in the metal recycling industry. Mr. Ding obtained a diploma majoring in International Economics and Trade from the Faculty of Business from Ningbo University in 2002. Mr. Ding successively worked as Vice-Chairman of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association Recycling Metal Branch in November 2004, Chairman of Association of Resources Comprehensive Utilization of Taizhou City in June 2005, and executive director of China Entry- Exit Inspection and Quarantine Association in April 2006. He has been chosen as a member of the third session Standing Committee of Lu Qiao District People’s Congress in December 2006, the second session outstanding builders of Taizhou City of the socialism with Chinese characteristic in February 2007, and was awarded the Top 10 Contribution to the China Metal Recycling Industry Award in October 2007. He was also been the Vice-Chairman of the Zhejiang Association of Solid Waste Recycle and Disposal in May 2008. He has been chosen as NPC deputies of Taizhou in January 2011. Mr. Ding held the post of Vice-Chairman of Zhejiang Provincial Environment Monitoring Association in August 2011, he has been chosen as the representative of Fourth People’s Congress of Lu Qiao District and a member of the fourth session Standing Committee of Lu Qiao District People’s Congress in March 2012 and held the post of Vice-Chairman of Taizhou City Federation of Industry and Commerce in November 2012.

Haifeng Cai Mr. Cai Haifeng is the Vice President of Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd and General Manager of Chiho - Tiande (Ningbo) Metals Recycling Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Group. Mr. Cai graduated from Zhejiang Polytechnic University with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Chemical Engineering in 1993. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Cai worked for Zhejiang Dong Da Ji Tuan Company, a company whose business involves the import and export agency business, as an assistant manager in the business development department responsible for metal scrap import business. He joined the Group in May 2000.

Aiping Fang Ms. Fang Aiping is the Vice President of the Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd. She is the Financial Vice-General Manager of Taizhou Chiho-Tiande Metals Company Limited and Taizhou Chiho-Tiande Foundry Company Limited. She is primarily responsible for the subsidiaries’ overall financial planning, financial reporting and budgeting as well as implementing our Group’s business strategies. Ms. Fang Aiping joined our Group since December 1999. Ms. Fang Aiping has more than 15 years of experience in financial management.

Anlin Fang Mr. Fang Anlin is the Vice President of Chiho-Tiande Group Limited. He is the Vice-General Manager of Taizhou Chiho-Tiande Metals Company Limited and Taizhou Chiho-Tiande Foundry Company Limited. He is also a Director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. He is primarily responsible for the production of the subsidiaries. Mr. Fang Anlin joined the Group in December 1999 and has over 20 years of experience in the business of mixed metal scrap. Since Mr. Fang Anlin joined the Group, Mr. Fang Anlin has been responsible for overseeing the production of recycled metal products.

Jianhua Tu Mr. Tu Jianhua is Executive Director of the Company. He is the chairman of USUM Investment Group Limited since April 2014. He is the director of Loncin Group Co., Ltd. and Loncin Holdings Co., Ltd since 2009. He has been the chairman of the board of Loncin Holdings Co., Ltd. in the period from December 2002 to June 2010 and from February 2013 to December 2013. He served as the chairman of the board of Loncin Group Co., Ltd. since 1996 to November 2013. He served as the general manager of Chongqing Loncin Gasoline Engine Company (Sino-American Joint Venture), a company used to be controlled by Mr. Tu during its existence, from 1995 to 1996, and served as the chairman of Chongqing Loncin Transportation and Machinery Factory, a company used to be controlled by Mr. Tu during its existence, from 1993 to 1995. He served as the chairman of Chongqing City Jiulongpo District Loncin Metal Factory, a company used to be controlled by Mr. Tu during its existence, from 1991 to 1993 and the factory director of Chongqing Cinhua Metals Factory, from 1983 to 1990. Mr. Tu graduated from the Economic Management of the Open College in Chongqing City Municipal Party School in December 1998.

Jun Gan Mr. Gan Jun is an Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer, Finance Manager of Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd. Mr. Gan joined our Group in September 2007 and he is also a Director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. He holds a diploma of Accountancy in Southwestern University of Finance and Economics. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Gan worked as the financial manager and the assistant to the general manager in Guangdong Gentle Technology Company Limited, an information technology application provider, for more than a year. Mr. Gan has extensive experience in the accounting and finance field, and he is also a certified public accountant and registered tax adviser in China.

Jialiang Xu Mr. Xu Jialiang is the Manager - Procurement Department of Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd. He is primarily responsible for procuring raw material supply of the Group. Mr. Xu joined the Group in December 1999 and was responsible for the procurement of mixed metal scrap. Mr. Xu has over 14 years of experience in mixed metal scrap procurement.

Zhonghui Zhu Mr. Zhu Zhonghui is the Manager - Sales and Marketing Department of Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd. He is primarily responsible for the sales management of the Group. Mr. Zhu joined the Group in December 1999 and was responsible for the selling of recycled metal products.

Wai Hung Koon Mr. Koon Wai Hung serves as Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He was Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Koon joined the Group on 20 February 2016. He has been appointed as a Joint Company Secretary, Authorised Representative and Process Agent on 7 April 2017. Mr. Koon also serves as a director of other subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Koon obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree, majoring in Accounting in 1992 and a Bachelor of Information Technology degree, majoring in Business Information and MRP System in 1993, both from Bond University in Australia. He is an associate of CPA Australia and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Koon has approximately 21 years of extensive experience in accounting, financial management and auditing. Prior to joining the Company, he worked for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu from January 2008 and his last held position was senior manager and was mainly involved in audit of Hong Kong listed companies that engaged in manufacturing and real estate industries, and developed audit training materials for the Deloitte Global worldwide network. He had also worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young for a cumulative period of approximately 8 years. Mr. Koon had also served as the finance and administration manager of a Hong Kong listed company for more than 4 years.

Lai Shan So Ms. So Lai Shan serves as Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. So has more than 7 years of experience in company secretarial field. Ms. So holds a Master’s degree in Corporate Governance and is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Ms. So is now working in TMF Hong Kong Limited, a leading global professional firm.

Yu Loke Dr. Loke Yu alias Loke Hoi Lam, CPA., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Chiho-Tiande Group Ltd.Dr. Loke has over 39 years of experience in accounting and auditing for private and public companies, financial consultancy and corporate management. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and a Doctor of Business Administration degree from University of South Australia. He is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Hong Kong Institute of Directors and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He is currently the company secretary of Minth Group Limited and serves as an independent non-executive director of the following companies whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange: V1 Group Limited (formerly known as VODone Limited), Matrix Holdings Limited, Sino Distillery Group Limited, China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Limited, Winfair Investment Company Limited, SCUD Group Limited, Zhong An Real Estate Limited, Tianjin Development Holdings Limited, China Household Holdings Limited, Wing Tai Investment Holdings Limited (formerly known as Wing Lee Holdings Limited) and Tianhe Chemicals Group Limited.

Liping Qian Ms. Qian Liping is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is currently an associate professor at the School of Economics and Business Administration in Chongqing University and a managing director of Marketing Committee of the Chinese Research Council of Modern Management. She was also a visiting scholar of the Chinese University of Hong Kong from 2010 to 2011. Ms. Qian has been appointed as an external review expert of several journals, including “Management World”, “Journal of Marketing Science” and “Nankai Business Review”, and was awarded “2015 Annual Excellent Review Expert” by “Journal of Marketing Science”. She has more than 16 years of research experience in B2B Marketing and Marketing Channel Management and has intimate knowledge of the marketing environment and management mechanism in mainland China. Ms. Qian holds a doctoral degree in Management from the School of Management of Xi’an Jiaotong University.