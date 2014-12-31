Name Description

Yongjun Xu Mr. Xu Yongjun serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Xu joined China Merchants Logistics Holdings Co., Ltd. since May 2001 and held various positions as chief marketing director, deputy general manager and executive deputy general manager and general manager until January 2016. On 30 December 2015, he was appointed as the director and general manager of China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co., Ltd. (“CMSK”), a controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Xu graduated from Fuyang Normal University in Anhui province in July 1984. Later he graduated from Applied Chemistry Department of Northwest Institute of Light Industry* (Currently rename as Shaanxi University of Science & Technology) with a master degree in Engineering in November 1987. Subsequently he finished the MBA course in Dalhousie University in Canada in December 2001.

Yan Jin Ms. Jin Yan is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ms. Jin had held various positions with China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co., Ltd. (“CMSK”), a controlling shareholder of the Company (within the meaning of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) and some of its subsidiaries. She joined China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Co. Ltd. in August 1996 as supervisor of financial department and capital department until March 2000 and held various positions in finance department of China Merchants Property Development Co., Ltd. (“CMPD”) as senior manager, general manager assistant and deputy general manager from March 2000 to December 2013. At the same time, she was also appointed as the financial controller of Shenzhen Fraser Place Management Company Limited from December 2005 to February 2012 and from February 2012 to December 2013, she acted as the financial controller of China Merchants (Shenzhen) Commercial Property Investment Co., Ltd. and Eureka Investment Company Limited. She was the deputy general manager of capital management center of CMPD from January 2014 to December 2015 and was the deputy general manager of capital market department of CMSK from January 2016 to August 2016. Ms. Jin graduated from the School of Economics of Xiamen University with a bachelor degree in International Finance in July 1996. In September 2003, she obtained a qualification of middle level accountant in PRC.

Zhiliang Yu Mr. Yu Zhiliang is General Manager, Executive Director of China Merchants Land Limited. He joined the Company as an executive Director on 2 June 2012 and appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from 29 June 2012. Mr. Yu has been serving as a director of Champion Apex and GGP since January 2013 and a director of Harvest Allied since April 2013. Mr. Yu is responsible for managing accounting, monitoring internal control and overseeing the financial activities of the Group. Mr. Yu has been serving as a chief financial officer of China Merchants Property (Xiamen) Co. Ltd. and Fujian Zhong Lian Sheng Estate Development Ltd. since 2010. Mr. Yu worked as a director of China Merchants Properties Development Ltd. and he was a director of Wahsheung Finance Ltd. He received a bachelor degree in accounting from Xiamen University and studied an MBA degree in finance at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Yu is an accountant of the PRC.

Tiefeng Jiang Mr. Jiang Tiefeng was appointed as a project general manager of the Company on 1 November 2013. Mr. Jiang is responsible for the management of the property development projects. Mr. Jiang joined Merchants Nanjing Real Estate Co., Ltd. in February 2007 initially as an assistant to the general manager and was subsequently promoted to a deputy general manager in September 2008. He has been working as a general manager since 27 February 2012. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Jiang worked in Shenzhen China Merchants from November 2001 to October 2004 initially as an engineer and was subsequently promoted to an assistant to the general manager. Under the arrangement of Shenzhen China Merchants, Mr. Jiang was sent to Shenzhen China Merchants Overseas Chinese Town Investments Co., Ltd. to work as an assistant to the general manager from October 2004 to February 2007. Mr. Jiang graduated from Huazhong University of Science and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering in July 1995 and graduated from Qinghua University with a master’s degree in architectural and civil engineering in January 2004. Mr. Jiang was qualified as a first-class qualified structural engineer in the PRC in June 2000.

Shu Fai So Dr. So Shu Fai is Executive Director of China Merchants Land Limited. He joined the Company as an executive Director and chairman of the executive committee on 11 December 2010 and was elected chairman of the Company on 31 December 2010. Dr. So resigned from his position as the chairman of the Board and his board committee position on 23 June 2012 and remains an executive Director. joined the Company as an executive Director and chairman of the executive committee on 11 December 2010 and was elected chairman of the Company on 31 December 2010. Dr. So resigned fromhis position as the chairman of the Board and his board committee position on 23 June 2012 and remains an executive Director. Dr. So is a member of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (”CPPCC”), a member of the Committee of Foreign Affairs of the National Committee of CPPCC, the honorary consul of the Republic of Portugal in the Hong Kong SAR, as well as a member of the Economic Development Council and of the Cultural Consultative Council of the Macau SAR Government. Dr. So is the president of Clube Militar de Macau, a member of the board of directors of The University of Hong Kong Foundation for Educational Development and Research, as wellas a member of the 9th National Committee of China Federation of Literary and Arts Circles. Dr. So was awarded the Medal of Merit – Culture by the Macau SAR Government in 2009. He was awarded the Doctor of Social Sciences honoris causa by the University of Macau in 2012, the Honorary University Fellowship by The University of Hong Kong in 2005 and the Commendador Order of Merit by the President of Portugal in 2014. Dr. So is a Chartered Secretary and a Fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Hong Kong in 1973, and received a doctoral degree in Management Studies from IMC/Southern Cross University.

King Yuen Wong Mr. Wong King Yuen serves as Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wong has over 20 years’ experience in real estate industry. He served as assistant property manager in property agency department in China Merchants Properties Development Limited from February 1995 and subsequently he was promoted as deputy manager, manager, deputy general manager and the current position of director and general manager. From January 1999, he also acted as general manager assistant in China Merchants Property Agency Limited and later he was promoted to the position of deputy general manager and the current position of director and general manager. From September 2001 to December 2002, he also served as director and general manager in China Merchants Property Management (Hong Kong) Limited. Mr. Wong graduated from Hong Kong Baptist University with a bachelor’s degree of Business Administration (Honours) majoring in finance in November 1990. Later he obtained a master degree of science in real estate from the University of Hong Kong in December 2006. In 1999, he obtained estate agents license (individual) from Hong Kong Estate Agents Authority. In 2010, he was awarded the membership of Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators.

Jinlei Deng Mr. Deng Jinlei is general manager of Guangzhou Company since 01 January 2014. He is responsible for the management of the property development projects. Mr. Deng joined Marketing Center of Shenzhen China Merchants Real Estate Co., Ltd. in February 2005 as marketing planning manager and was subsequently promoted to senior planning manager and marketing director before he was redesignated to Guangzhou Management Area as marketing director in August 2009. In November 2010, he returned to Marketing Center of Shenzhen China Merchants Real Estate Co., Ltd. as deputy general manager. In November 2012, he was redesignated to Guangzhou Company as deputy general manager and was subsequently promoted to general manager of Guangzhou Company in January 2014. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Deng worked in World Union Property Agency (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. as Planning Department Manager from January 2002 to December 2004. Mr. Deng graduated from Central China University of Science and Engineering and received a bachelor’s degree of plastic formation technology and equipment in July 1998 and a master’s degree of western economics from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in January 2001. Mr. Deng finished real estate entrepreneurs MBA course in Sun Yat-sen University in December 2011. Subsequently, he was granted a master’s degree of Sociology from Nanjing University in March 2013.

Qinghao Huang Mr. Huang Qinghao is general manager of Foshan Company since January 2014. He is responsible for the management of the property development projects. Mr. Huang joined Construction Management Center of CMPD in May 2005 as a structural engineer and was subsequently redesignated to Foshan Company in February 2008. He initially was a manager of design and engineering department and promoted to general manager assistant and deputy general manager. In January 2014, he was promoted as the general manager of Foshan Company. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Huang worked in Shenzhen General Institute of Architectural Design & Research Third Institute from October 2001 and October 2003 as a structural engineer. After that, from October 2003 to May 2005, Mr. Huang worked in Arch Engineers Design Co. Ltd as a structural engineer. Mr. Huang graduated from Central South University and was awarded a bachelor’s degree in industrial and civil construction in June 1997. Mr. Huang was qualified as an engineer in September 2001 and subsequently was qualified as a first-class qualified structural engineer in October 2005. He was awarded a master’s degree in civil engineering from Shenzhen University in June 2006 and qualified as an architectural construction senior engineer in December 2007.

Liming Nie Mr. Nie Liming is general manager of Chongqing Company since October 2013. He is responsible for the management of the property development projects. Mr. Nie joined Operations Management Center of CMPD in August 2012 as deputy general manager and was subsequently redesignated to a general manager of Yuannan Company in February 2013. In October 2013, he was redesignated as a general manager of Chongqing Company. Prior to joining the Group, from April 2003 to August 2006, Mr. Nie worked in Shenzhen Urban Construction and Development (Group) Company as a general manager’s office-in-charge and the board of directors’ office-in-charge. After that, from August 2006 to August 2012, he acted as an officer, the manager of the Brightness Program, and deputy general manager of Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Real Estate & Properties (Group) Co., Ltd. and the chairman of Shantou Hualin Properties Company. Mr. Nie graduated from Nanjing University of Technology and was awarded a bachelor’s degree in lifting and transport and construction machinery in June 1994 and a master’s degree in management from Electronic Technology University in March 2000.

Jun Shi Mr. Shi Jun is general manager of Xi’an Company since May 2014. He is responsible for the management of the property development projects. Mr. Shi joined the Operating Management Center of CMPD in November 2007 as general manager assistant and as the deputy general manager of from December 2008 to February 2012. From February 2011 to February 2012, Mr. Shi was redesignated as the deputy general manager of Yongjinwan project and from February 2012 to September 2013, Mr. Shi was the deputy general manager (General) of the Zhuhai Company. He was subsequently transferred to Xi’an Company as the leader of the preparatory team in September 2013 and promoted to general manager of Xi’an Company in May 2014. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Shi worked in Shenzhen Continental Ocean Through Enterprise Company as general manager from December 2004 to November 2007. Mr. Shi graduated in July 1984 and received a diploma of industrial and domestic construction and was granted the bachelor degree in engineering. He was qualified as a senior engineer in December 2004 and as a first-class qualified construction engineer in December 2011.

Jeanie Lau Ms. Jeanie Lau is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Chan has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no circumstance in relation to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Ms. Chan for her valuable contribution to the Company during her term of services. Ms. Lau is an associate member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, and has over 10 years’ experience in company secretarial practice.

Junlong Huang Mr. Huang Junlong serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Huang is currently the chief financial officer of CMSK. He joined China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone as deputy supervisor of the finance department in 1988 and held various positions as deputy in charge of finance department of China Merchants Group, chief financial officer of China Merchants Logistics Group Co., Ltd., chief financial officer of China Merchants Port Service Co., Ltd, chief financial officer of Shenzhen China Merchants Petrochemical Co., Ltd.* and deputy general manager of finance department of China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone. In July 1988, Mr. Huang graduated from the finance and accounting profession in management faculty of Changsha Institute of Communications with bachelor degree and later he graduated from China Europe International Business School with master of business administration in September 2008.

Ning Liu Ms. Liu Ning is Non-Executive Director of China Merchants Land Limited. since 2 June, 2012. Ms. Liu is a member of the audit committee of the Board. Ms. Liu has 15 years’ experience in securities industry and has been serving as the secretary to the board of directors of CMPD since February 2008. She was appointed as a representative for securities affairs of CMPD in October 2001, a director of secretariat to the board of CMPD in July 2004 and the general manager assistant of CMPD in September 2014. Ms. Liu currently serves as an independent director in Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 002129); Shenzhen Changfang Light Emitting Diode Lighting Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 300301); and Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 300044), all are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Ms. Liu received a bachelor’s degree in wood processing from Central South University of Forestry and Technology in June 1992. She completed a post-graduate course in Department of Business Administration of Business School of Nankai University in December 2000 and subsequently obtained an MBA from Macau University of Science and Technology in March 2003. Ms. Liu is an economist of the PRC.

Chengda Yan Mr. Yan Chengda serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Yan has been engaged in property development business in China and overseas developed countries as well as the management for overseas listed companies for many years. He is currently the deputy general manager of CMSK. He joined China Merchants Group in 1997 and held various positions as deputy general manager of China Merchants Properties Holdings Company Limited and executive director of China Merchants Holdings (Pacific) Limited, shares of which are listed on Singapore Stock Exchange. Before joining China Merchants Group, Mr. Yan served as vice president of China State Construction Engineering (Florida Company of United States of America) and president assistant of China Construction International Corporation. Mr. Yan graduated from the Department of Civil Engineering in Dalian University of Technology with bachelor degree in January 1982 and obtained master degree there in December 1984. Later he graduated from Department of Water Conservancy in Tsinghua University in June 1989 and was awarded a doctoral degree. He was awarded senior engineer qualification in May 1993 and became the member of American Society of Civil Engineers.

Yanping Chen Ms. Chen Yanping is Non-Executive Independent Director of China Merchants Land Limited., since 2 June 2012. Ms. Chen has been an independent director of CMPD from October 2007 to November 2011. Ms. Chen is the chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of the nomination committee of the Board. Ms. Chen has been a professor of Architecture and Urban Planning School in Shenzhen University since December 2000. Ms. Chen attended a ”China Management Training Program” in University of California, Los Angeles from November 2003 to November 2004. Ms. Chen received a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in architecture and urban planning from Tongji University in January 1982 and November 1984, respectively. Ms. Chen was qualified as a senior engineer in December 1993 and subsequently qualified as a registered planner of the PRC in October 2000.

Qi He Mr. He Qi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tonic Industries Holdings Limited since November 1, 2013. Mr. He currently is an independent non-executive director of Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 3333) since 14 October 2009. Since 3 October 2014, Mr. He has been serving as the independent non-executive director of Orient Victory China Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock code: 265). Mr. He has been serving as the deputy secretary of the China Real Estate Association since 2006, and the secretary of the Distribution Services Committee of the China Real Estate Association. He was an executive of the Development Centre of the China Real Estate Association from 1995 to 1999.

Xinping Shi Dr. Shi Xinping is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tonic Industries Holdings Limited. since 2 June 2012. Dr. Shi has been an independent director of CMPD from July 2001 to October 2007. Dr. Shi is a member of the audit committee and a member of the nomination committee of the Board. Dr. Shi is currently an associate professor of Department of Finance and Decision Sciences in Hong Kong Baptist University. He is also an independent non-executive director of Renewable Energy Trade Board Corporation (formerly known as ”China Technology Development Group Corporation”), a company listed on Nasdaq. Dr. Shi received a bachelor’s degree from North-western Polytechnic University in July 1982, an MBA from Lancaster University, UK in December 1990 and a PhD degree from Middlesex University, UK in July 1995.