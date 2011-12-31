Name Description

Yong-ming Ye Mr. Ye Yong-ming is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a member of the Communist Party of China and holder of master’s degree in EMBA with China Europe International Business School. Mr. Ye has been the secretary of Party Committee, chairman of the Board and president of Bailian Group since September 2015. He has served successively as a vice president of SAIC, general manager of SAIC-GM, deputy general manager, general manager and deputy secretary of Party Committee of SAIC Sales Co., Ltd., executive manager of Shanghai Volkswagen, general manager of SAIC-Volkswagen Sales Co., Ltd., vice president (in charge of vehicle services) and a member of the Party Committee of SAIC.

Zi-ying Xu Ms. Xu Zi-ying is the Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. She is a member of the Communist Party of China and graduated from Shanghai Jiaotong University with a degree in Business Administration. During the period from September 2000 to December 2003, Ms. Xu served as deputy director and director of the High Technology Industry Development Office of Shanghai Development Planning Commission. From December 2003 to October 2007, Ms. Xu served as director of the High Technology Industry Department of Shanghai Development and Reform Commission. From October 2007 to April 2008, Ms. Xu served as deputy chief economist and director of the High Technology Industry Division of Shanghai Development and Reform Commission. From April 2008 to October 2013, Ms. Xu served as vice president of Shanghai Electric (Group) Company. From October 2013 to March 2017, Ms. Xu served as deputy director and a member of the Party Committee of the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information. Ms. Xu has been the president, deputy secretary of Party Committee and director of Bailian Group Co.,Ltd. since April 2017. Ms. Xu was elected as a non-executive director of the Company at the AGM for a term from the date of the AGM until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company for the year 2019, subject however to the articles of association of the Company. Ms. Xu will not enter into any service agreement with the Company and she will not be entitled to any remuneration from the Company during the term of directorship.

Li-ping Hu Ms. Hu Li-ping is Chief Financial Officer, Joint Company Secretary, Secretary of the Board of the Company. Ms. Hu graduated from Shanghai Lixin University of Commerce with a diploma in Accounting in 1989 and graduated from Macau University of Science and Technology with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration in 2003. She is an accountant as approved by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC in 1998. She served as the head of the Finance Section and the chief of the Financial Department of Shanghai Hualian Supermarket Co., Ltd from December 1992 to January 1997. She served as the Deputy Manager, Manager of Financial Department and the Chief Financial Officer of Hualian Supermarket Co., Ltd from January 1997 to November 2013. Ms. Hu was also the Chief Financial Officer of Shanghai Lianhua Supermarket Development Co., Ltd (a subsidiary of the Company) from July 2010 to November 2013. She has been the Chief of Financial Administration Department of the Company since November 2013. She was also appointed as the Chief of Securities Affairs Department of the Company from August 2014, responsible for, among others, ensuring the Group’s compliance with the Listing Rules and other relevant law and regulations including the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Companies Ordinance and the Takeovers Code, the preparation and dissemination of interim and annual reports, announcements and circulars of the Company in compliance with the Listing Rules. Ms. Hu has more than 10 years experience in the finance and management of listed companies in the consumer industry.

Tao Xu Mr. Xu Tao is General Manager, Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Beijing Jiaotong University with a bachelor’s degree in information management system in 1997. From 1998 to 2010, Mr. Xu worked at Unilever Company, successively served as financial management, sales operations manager, senior finance manager of food business solutions unit, Head of internal control in Greater China and finance director of food business. From 2010 to 2014, Mr. Xu worked at Rentokil Initial, where he served as Asia finance excellence director and general manager of Greater China. From 2014 to September 2017, Mr. Xu worked at Mannings China, where he has served as Executive director of China and chief executive officer of China. Mr. Xu has extensive experience in corporate management and operations and finance of retail sector.

Lan-Ying Cai Ms. Cai Lan-Ying is Deputy General Manager of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. Ms. Cai is also the chairman and/or director of a number of operating subsidiaries of the Company. She is responsible for the overall operation and management of the Group’s business in Zhejiang Province. Ms. Cai graduated from Hangzhou Commercial and Technical College with a diploma specializing in non-staple goods in 1969 and completed the economics programme at the Correspondence Institute of the Party School of C.C. of C.P.C. She has more than 30 years’ experience in the retail industry. She was a founder of Hangzhou Lianhua Huashang Group and served as general manager. She was appointed as the chairman of Hangzhou Lianhua Huashang in July 2002. Ms. Cai was awarded the prize of “Zhejiang Outstanding Entrepreneur in 1990. She was also awarded the prize “Outstanding Operator with Prominent Contribution in Business and Trading Enterprises of Hangzhou in 2004 in March 2005. Ms. Cai was appointed as an executive director of the Company since September 2004 and resigned as an executive director of the Company in June 2014.

Yu-bing Chang Mr. Chang Yu-bing serves as Deputy General Manager of the Company. He is a senior operator, undergraduate. From September 1994 to October 2000, Mr. Chang worked in Shanghai Trading Co., Ltd., Shanghai Overseas Joint Trading Company and Shanghai Lianhua Supermarket Co., Ltd. From November 2000 to July 2003, he served as deputy minister of outlets development department, minister of asset management headquarters of Lianhua Supermarket Co., Ltd, and minister of asset-engineering management headquarters of the Company. From August 2003 to October 2008, he served as general manager of the northeast region and development director of Shanghai Century Lianhua Supermarket Development Co., Ltd.. From November 2008 to March 2014, he served as assistant general manager and director of merchandise of the Company. Since April 2014, he has been the general manager of Shanghai Lianhua Supermarket Development Co., Ltd., and has also served as deputy party secretary of Shanghai Lianhua Supermarket Development Co., Ltd. since August 2015.

Hui-qin Zhang Ms. Zhang Hui-qin serves as Deputy General Manager of the Company. She held a master degree in Quality Management in the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Since July 2015, she has been vice-chairman, party secretary and general manager of Hangzhou Lianhua Huashang Group Co., Ltd. From August 1996 to June 2000, Ms. Zhang worked with Jiayou Supermarkets of Hangzhou Department Stores Headquarters as deputy superintendent of operation department, store manager of Wensan Store, Chief of Qingchun Store and vice manager of operation department. From July 2000 to June 2015, Ms. Zhang worked with Hangzhou Lianhua Huashang Group Co., Ltd. as manager of operation department, assistant to the general manager, deputy general manager, standing deputy general manager and general manager. She has abundant operation and management experience in the retail commercial field.

Li-ping Qian Ms. Qian Li-ping, is the supervisor of the Company. Ms. Qian successively served as the deputy party secretary, secretary of disciplinary committee and chairman of the labour union of Shanghai Timber Corporation; the deputy party secretary and deputy general manager of Shanghai Material Trading Group Automobile Trade Co., Ltd Material Trading Automobile; the party secretary, deputy general manager and chairman of the labour union of Material Trading Automobile; the party secretary and chairman of the labour union of Shanghai Bailian Automobile Service Trade Co., Ltd. and the deputy party secretary and secretary of disciplinary committee of Bailian Group Real Estate Co., Ltd. Ms. Qian joined the Group and was appointed as the deputy party secretary, secretary of disciplinary committee and chairman of the labour union of the Company since November 2013, and was appointed as a supervisor of the Company on 3 December 2013.

Qing Tao Ms. Tao Qing is the supervisor of the Company since June 2014. She graduated from the Party School of C.C. of C.P.C. with master degree in economy management. Ms. Tao served for the finance department of Shanghai Hualian Commercial Building successively as clerk, section member, team leader and deputy section chief from September 1985 to June 1996. She was the manager of the finance division of New Hualian Mansion from June 1996 to June 1999, the deputy manager of the fi nance department of Shanghai Hualian Co., Ltd and the chief financial offi cer of New Hualian Mansion from June 1999 to February 2000, and promoted as general manager of the fi nance department of Shanghai Hualian Co., Ltd and the chief financial officer of New Hua Lian Mansion in February 2000. She took the role of chief financial officer of Shanghai Jinzhao International Trading Co., Ltd. from January 2001 to January 2004. Ms. Tao has been the director assistant of the auditing center, manager of the No.1 auditing division, deputy director and director of the auditing center of Bailian Group since January 2004.

Chung Kwan Mok Mr. Mok Chung Kwan (Stephen) is Joint Company Secretary of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. Mr. Mok is a solicitor as defined in the Legal Practitioners Ordinance and currently a partner of Eversheds. Mr. Mok graduated from the University of New South Wales in Australia with Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting)/ Bachelor of Laws degrees. Mr. Mok possesses qualifications as a practicing solicitor in England and Wales, New South Wales of Australia, and Hong Kong. Mr. Mok has extensive experience in general business practices and corporate financial transactions, such as assisting corporations on listing their shares on the Stock Exchange, merger and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, organising joint ventures, and compliance with the Listing Rules and securities-related laws of Hong Kong. Mr. Mok was the joint company secretary of the Company for the period from 7 June 2004 to 9 March 2011 and was reappointed as the joint Company Secretary of the Company since 30 December 2013. Mr. Mok has been the legal adviser of the Company since the listing of the Company on the main board of the Stock Exchange in 2003.

Zheng Dong Mr. Dong Zheng is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Cambridge University with a MBA degree in 2010. From March 2015 till now, Mr. Dong served in Alibaba Group, as Chief of Staff to BBC Business Group President and then Business Assistant to Alibaba Group CEO. Alibaba Group is a company listed on The New York Stock Exchange, stock code: BABA. From July 2010 to Mar 2015, Mr. Dong served in McKinsey & Co., and last position was Associate Partner.

Jian-qiang Qian Mr. Qian Jian-qiang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a part-time postgraduate. Mr. Qian has been the general manager, deputy secretary of the Party Committee and a director of Shanghai Bailian Group Incorporated Company (“Shanghai Bailian”, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with Stock No. 600827) since June 2015. Mr. Qian once worked in the Organization & HR Department of Shanghai Foreign Supply Co., Ltd., and has been a manager of the Department Store of Shanghai Friendship Store, general manager of Shanghai Friendship Supply Co., Ltd., a director and general manager of Shanghai Friendship South Mall Co., Ltd., assistant to the general manager of the Shopping Centre Department of Shanghai Bailian, assistant to the general manager of Shanghai Bailian, vice general manager of Shanghai Bailian, vice general manager of Shanghai Friendship Incorporated Company, now known as Shanghai Bailian, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with Stock No. 600827), vice general manager and deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Shanghai Bailian, vice general manager and deputy secretary of the Party Committee and a director of Shanghai Bailian. Mr. Qian possesses abundant experience in operation and management of retail commerce.

Tak Hung Wong Mr. Wong Tak Hung is Non-Executive Director of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. He is the president of Wong Sun Hing Investment Co., Ltd. From 1970 to 1978, Mr. Wong was the manager of Sun Hing Textile Factory, and from 1978 to 1990, he was the managing director of Wong Sun Hing Company Limited. Since 1990, he has been the president of Wong Sun Hing Group. He has also been the chairman of Shenzhen Xin Xing Entrepreneurship Guarantee Company Limited since 2003 and he has been acting as the chairman of Guangzhou Wanling Properties Company Limited from 2004. Since 2005, he has also been acting as the chairman of Wanling Industrial (Guangdong) Company Limited. Mr. Wong joined the Group in April 1997, and he has over 30 years of business experience.

Xiao-yun Zheng Ms. Zheng Xiao-yun is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a senior accountant and postgraduate majoring in accounting of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. She has been the financial director and secretary of the Board of Shanghai Bailian since June 2015. Ms. Zheng once served as an accountant, assistant to the manager and vice manager of the Financial Department in Shanghai Forever Co., Ltd. She has served successively as financial director of Shanghai Advertisement & Decoration Co., Ltd., vice manager of the Financial Department of Shanghai Yibai (Group) Co., Ltd., financial director of Shanghai Quanfang Investment Management Co., Ltd., financial director of the Comprehensive Business Department of Shanghai Bailian Group Limited, financial director of Shanghai Bailian Investment Management Co., Ltd., financial director of Shanghai Bailian Group Asset Operation & Management Co., Ltd., director of Shanghai Baihong Trading Co., Ltd., chairman of Hualian Group Asset Trust Co., Ltd., and financial director of Bailian E-commerce Co., Ltd., Ms. Zheng possesses abundant experience in financial management.

Kwok Ming Lee Mr. Lee Kwok Ming (Don) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. He is the financial controller of Stella International Holdings Ltd, which is listed on the Stock Exchange. He is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certifi ed Public Accountants and an associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in the United Kingdom. He holds a Master’s degree of science in business administration from the University of Bath. Mr. Lee has held the position of financial controller in various listed companies on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lee has more than 30 years of fi nancial management experience and extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, as well as corporate finance. He joined the Group in May 2003.

Yan Sheng Ms. Sheng Yan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. received her degree in Master of Business Administration from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. From 1991 to 1994, Ms. Sheng was a software engineer of China Southern Airlines Hubei Branch. From 1994 to 1998, Ms. Sheng was a cofounder of Guangzhou Jiatu Electronics Co., Ltd. From 2000 to 2002, Ms. Sheng was a senior consultant of Arthur Anderson Inc. From 2002 to 2006, Ms. Sheng was a consultant manager of BearingPoint Inc. Since 2006, Ms. Sheng was a global partner and executive vice president of Greater China of HayGroup Management Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, which was acquired by KornFerry in 2015 and Ms. Sheng was a senior partner of KornFerry Shanghai Limited. Ms. Sheng has good knowledge, background and project experience in areas of executive team building, leadership development, leadership coaching, strategic decoding, operating model and job system, executive team performance appraisal and incentive scheme, corporate culture development, corporation innovation and so forth.

Da-Wei Xia Mr. Xia Da-Wei is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. Mr. Xia Da-wei, is the director of the academic committee, a professor, and a doctoral tutor, of Shanghai National Accounting Institute and deputy chairman of the Chinese Industrial Economic Association, consultant of China Accounting Standards Committee of the Ministry of Finance, a member of the Committee on Internal Control Standard of Enterprises of the Ministry of Finance, honorary professor of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, part-time professor of the School of Management of Fudan University and member of the listing committee of Shanghai Stock Exchange. Mr. Xia is also an independent non-executive director of China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Limited a company listed on the Stock Exchange, an independent director of Shanghai Electric Power Co., Ltd. a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and an independent director of China United Network Communications Limited a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. He joined the Group in September 2004.