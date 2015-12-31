Name Description

Zixue Zhou Dr. Zhou Zixue is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. Dr. Zhou received a master degree in management engineering from The University of Electronic Science and Technology of China and a Ph.D in Economic History from Central China Normal University. Prior to joining the Company, Dr. Zhou had served as Chief Economist in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (“MIIT”) since April 2009. He was the Director-General in the Department of Finance of MIIT from 2008 to 2009. Dr. Zhou had worked as Director-General and Deputy Director-General in the Ministry of Information Industry of China and Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Electronics Industry (“MEI”) and had served in other different divisions of the MEI and the Ministry of Machinery and Electronics Industry. Dr. Zhou had previously worked in Beijing State-Owned Dongguangdian Factory, one of the then largest semiconductor enterprises in China, responsible for accounting and marketing. Dr. Zhou is also the secretary general of the China Information Technology Industry Federation, chairman of the board of directors of the China Semiconductor Industry Association, the executive deputy director of the Standing Committee of Electronic Science and Technology Commission of China, a member of the National Informatization Expert Advisory Committee, a director of Chinese Accounting Association, the executive director and vice chairman of the board of directors of the China Institute of Electronics, the vice president of China Electronic Chamber of Commerce, the executive director of China Association of Chief Financial Officers and the president of its electronic branch and an Adjunct Professor of each of Beihang University, Beijing Institute of Technology, Renmin University of China, Nanjing University of Science and Technology, Zhejiang University, University of Electronic Science and Technology.

Haijun Zhao Dr. Haijun Zhao is the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. Dr. Zhao was appointed as General Manager of Semiconductor Manufacturing North China (Beijing) Corporation, a joint venture company established in Beijing and a subsidiary of the Company. Dr. Zhao received his B.S. and Ph.D. from the Electronic Engineering department of Tsinghua University, Beijing, and his MBA from the University of Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience in semiconductor operations and technology development. Dr. Zhao has also served as an independent director on the board of directors of Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd., a company which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, since November 2016. Dr. Zhao is engaged as the CEO of the Company pursuant to a continuous employment contract, which is terminable by notice. As the CEO of the Company, Dr. Zhao is entitled to an annual cash compensation of US$396,251, a performance-based bonus which is subject to the completion rate of the Company’s achievement of its 2017 goals, options to subscribe for 1,687,500 ordinary shares of the Company and 1,687,500 restricted share units to be granted in accordance with the employment contract. Dr. Zhao’s remuneration package is determined by the Board according to the Company’s Policy on Directors’ and Senior Management’s Remuneration and with reference to the recommendation from the compensation committee of the Board.

Tzu Yin Chiu Dr. Chiu Tzu Yin is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. Dr. Chiu has over 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. Dr. Chiu’s expertise spans technology research, business development, operations and corporate management. Dr. Chiu earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical and systems engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York, and his doctorate in electrical engineering and computer science at the University of California, Berkeley. He has also earned an executive MBA degree from Columbia University in New York. Dr. Chiu is also Vice Council Chairman of China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), a board member of Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) and a member of the Engineering Advisory Board of University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Chiu will enter into a service contract as a non-executive Director with the Company for a term commencing on 11 May 2017 and ending on the next following annual general meeting of the Company after his re-designation, being the 2017 AGM. Dr. Chiu will be subject to re-election by the shareholders of the Company at the 2017 AGM as a Class I director pursuant to Article 90 of the Articles of Association of the Company and thereafter subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. Dr. Chiu will also enter into a consultancy agreement with the Company for the period between 11 May 2017 and 30 June 2017 to assist the Company as an advisor during the transitional period of the change in CEO.

Yonggang Gao Mr. Gao Yonggang serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Strategic Planning, Executive Director, Joint Company Secretary of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. He Dr. Gao, aged 52, is the chief financial officer of the Company since 17 February 2014. He became a non-executive Director of the Company in 2009 and was re-designated as an executive Director and appointed as executive vice president of strategic planning of the Company in 2013. Dr. Gao has more than 30 years of experience in the area of financial management and has worked as the chief financial officer or person in charge of finance in various industries, including commercial, industrial, and municipal utilities, and in various types of organizations, including state-owned enterprises, private companies, joint ventures, and government agencies. Before joining the Company, Dr. Gao was the chief financial officer of the China Academy of Telecommunications Technology (Datang Telecom Technology & Industry Group), the chairman of Datang Capital (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Datang Telecom Group Finance Co., Ltd., and an executive director of Datang Hi-Tech Venture Capital Investment Co., Ltd. He was also a director and the senior vice president of Datang Telecom Technology & Industry Holdings Co., Ltd. Dr. Gao is a standing committee member of Accounting Society of China, standing director of Enterprise Financial Management Association of China, independent director of GRINM Semiconductor Materials Co.,Ltd and China Building Material Test & Certification Group Co., Ltd. Dr. Gao graduated from Nankai University with a Ph.D. in management. He has conducted studies in the field of financial investment, and has been involved in a number of key research projects and publications in this area. Dr. Gao is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia. He is also a Founding Member, director of The Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director Association.

Mike Rekuc Mr. Mike Rekuc is the Executive Vice President - Worldwide Sales & Marketing Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. He joined SMIC in 2011 as President of SMIC Americas. In November 2012, he was promoted to Senior Vice President, initially overseeing Worldwide Sales. As of March 2013, he oversees Worldwide Sales and Marketing, and on April 25, 2013, he took on the role as Executive Vice President. Mr. Rekuc is a distinguished industry veteran with four decades of semiconductor experience in both the United States and Asia. Before joining SMIC, he was President of Grace Semiconductor USA for Shanghai-based foundry Grace Semiconductor. Before Grace, he was Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing and President of the Americas Region for Singapore-based Chartered Semiconductor (now part of GlobalFoundries) from 1999 to 2010. Prior to joining Chartered, Mr. Rekuc spent 23 years at Motorola, rising from a district sales engineer in Motorola’s semiconductor sector to become Vice President and Global Sales Director of its World Wide Wireless Subscribers Group. Mr. Rekuc began his career working for the United States Navy as a civilian semiconductor specialist. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Lawrence Technological University.

Zhi Li Mr. Li Zhi is the Executive Vice President - Legal/Human Resources/Public Affairs/General Administration of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. He is currently responsible for overseeing legal, human resources, public affairs and general administration. He has over 30 years of engineering, management and operations experience in the electronics and semiconductor industry. In his previous roles, he was the Deputy-Director Secretary of the President’s office of the China Electronic Information Industry Group, Deputy-Director Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics Industry, head of General Management Department at Beijing Hua Hong NEC IC Design Co. Ltd., President’s Assistant and head of administrative legal department of Beijing Hua Hong IC Design Co. Ltd., Board Secretary of Hua Hong Semiconductor Company (Shanghai Hua Hong NEC Electronics Co. Ltd.), Director of the Board Office (Board Secretary) of Shanghai Hua Hong (Group) Co. Ltd., Executive Vice President, Board Member and CEO of Shanghai Belling Co. Ltd., Vice President of Shanghai Integrated Circuit Industry Association. Mr. Li holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and an EMBA from the University of Texas at Arlington. He also serves as the Vice President of the China Electronic Information Association.

Jyishyang Liu Dr. Jyishyang Liu is the Executive Vice President - Engineering & Services of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. He became Vice President of Central Engineering & Services in 2010, and has been Acting Vice President of Central Operations since September 2011. In June 2012 he was promoted to Senior Vice President, and on April 25, 2013, he took on the role as Executive Vice President. He has over 30 years of experience in the international semiconductor industry, beginning with research & development work at Motorola and Bell Laboratories, as well as operations management at UMC. Dr. Liu received his BS and MS degrees from National Tsing Hua University and completed his Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has seven published technical papers and holds two patents.

Wei Liu Dr. Liu Wei serves as Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Dr. Liu Wei, aged59, is one of the senior partners of DLA Piper. Between 2008 and 2017, Dr. Liu was the Head of China Practice and managing partner of the Beijing Office of DLA Piper. Dr. Liu has PRC lawyer qualification and is a solicitor qualified to practice law in Hong Kong, England and Wales. Dr. Liu graduated from the Northwest University of China, the Chinese University of Political Science and Law, the University of Cambridge, with a bachelor in Chinese literature, a master degree in law, a PhD in Law in 1982, 1986and 1996 respectively. He also completed his Postgraduate Certificate in Laws (PCLL) of the University of Hong Kong in 2000. Dr. Liu was the first student from the mainland of the PRC to obtain a PhD in law from the University of Cambridge after 1949. Dr.Liu worked for several local and state PRC governmental authorities. He is currently a member of the Shaanxi CPPCC. In 1988, Dr. Liu, as one of the lawyers working in Hong Kong in the early stage, participated in related work of the Hong Kong Basic Law, and then he was retained by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong as a PRC affairs officer responsible for the policies and supervision of law of red chip shares, H-shares and B-shares, and was responsible for coordination with the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Shanzhi Chen Dr. Chen Shanzhi is the Non-Executive Director of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. Dr. Chen is currently the SVP and CIO of the China Academy of Telecommunications Technology (Datang Telecom Technology & Industry Group). He is also the SVP of Datang Telecom Technology & Industry Holdings Co., Ltd., where he is responsible for strategy development, technology and standards development, corporate IT, strategic alliances and cooperation, investment budget management, and external Industrial Investment. Dr. Chen received his bachelor’s degree from Xidian University, his master’s degree from the China Academy of Posts and Telecommunications of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, and his Ph.D. from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications. Dr. Chen has 20 years of experience in the field of information and communication technology, during which he has been involved in research and development, technology and strategy management. Dr. Chen has made important contributions to the industrialization of TD-SCDMA 3G and the development of TD-LTE-Advanced 4G international standards. Dr. Chen is currently an Expert Advisory Group member of National Science and Technology Platform, the chairman of Chinese high-tech Industrialization Association for Information Technology Committee, a director of The Chinese Institute of Electronics, an executive director of China Institute of Communications, a director of China Communications Standards Association (CCSA) and a senior member of IEEE. Dr. Chen was a member of the IT Experts Panel of the National 863 Program and a member of the Programming Group of the major project of “The New-generation Broadband Wireless Mobile Communications Network”.

Jun Lu Mr. Lu Jun is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He received the Master of Business Administration from Nanjing University and holding a bachelor degree in Shipping and Marine engineering from Hohai University. Since August 2014, in addition to serve as President of Sino IC-Capital Co., Ltd, he is also the Chairman of Sino IC-Leasing Co., Ltd And since May 2010, Mr. Lu has been serving as Executive Vice President of China Development Bank Capital Co., Ltd. (China Development Bank Capital Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Development Bank Corporation, has been so far the only large-scale agency in China’s banking industry for RMB equity investment, and has formed an integrated platform for strategic investments domestically and internationally). Previously, Mr. Lu has been worked for China Development Bank for more than 20 years and accumulated wealth of experience in credit, industry investment and fund investment. As Mr. Lu has been engaged in loan review programs and investment operations in the fields of equipment and electronics, he is familiar with industrial policies and has in-depth understanding in integrated circuit and related industries. From July 2007 to May 2010, Mr. Lu had served as the Deputy Director of China Development Bank Shanghai Branch. From April 2006 to July 2007, Mr. Lu served as the Director of industrial integration innovation of Investment business bureau of China Development Bank. From April 2003 to April 2006, Mr. Lu served as the Director of the Review Board of China Development Bank Jiangsu Branch. From September 2002 to April 2003, Mr. Lu served as the Director of the Review Board of China Development Bank Nanjing Branch. From March 1994 to September 2002, Mr. Lu had worked in Traffic credit bureau?East China credit bureau?finance department of Nanjing Branch, and the Review Bureau 2 of Nanjing Branch of China Development Bank.

Kai Ren Mr. Ren Kai is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ren received a bachelor degree in industry and international trade from Harbin Engineering University. Since September 2014, Mr. Ren has been serving as the Vice President of Sino IC Capital. From October 2007 to August 2014, he had served as the Director of the Review Board 4 of the Review Bureau 2 of China Development Bank. From October 2004 to December 2007, Mr. Ren served as a Deputy Director of each of the Review Board 3 and the Review Board 4 of the Review Bureau 2 of China Development Bank. From July 1995 to October 2004, Mr. Ren had worked in the Electromechanical Textile Credit Bureau, Chengdu representative office, the Review Bureau 4, the Review Bureau 3 and the Review Bureau 2 of China Development Bank. Mr. Ren has been engaged in loan review programs and investment operations in the fields of equipment and electronics; he is familiar with industrial policies and has in-depth understanding in integrated circuit and related industries. Mr. Ren had gained extensive experience in investment management while he was working in the Review Board 2 of China Development Bank as he led the team to complete the review of hundreds of major projects with annual review commitments of over RMB100 billion and accumulative review commitments of over RMB30 billion in the field of integrated circuit. Mr. Ren is also the director of SJ Semiconductor (Jiangyin) Corporation.

Guohua Tong Dr. Tong Guohua is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Tong, is a professorate senior engineer and doctoral tutor of the School of Public Administration of Huazhong University of Science and Technology. Dr. Tong became President and Secretary of Party of China Academy of Telecommunications Technology as well as President and Executive Director of Datang Telecom Technology & Industry Holdings Co., Ltd. in July 2016. He began working in August 1974 and was President and Secretary of Party of Wuhan Institute of Posts and Telecommunications from November 2004. Dr. Tong has been elected as a “National Model Worker” and he was the representative of the eleventh and twelfth National People's Congress. Dr. Tong was awarded the title “Young Experts with Outstanding Contributions of Hubei Province” in 2004. In 2006, he was awarded as one of the "Top Ten Outstanding Entrepreneurs in the Brand Building of China", "Outstanding Employee Representative of Hubei Province" and "Entrepreneur with Outstanding Contribution of Wuhan City”. In 2007, Dr. Tong was named “China's Information Industry Person of the Year” and awarded as a "Person with Outstanding Contribution in Brand Building of Wuhan Region”. In 2008, he was awarded “Innovative Economic Contribution Prize of Hubei Province” and he was named one of the “Top 10 Most Important People in the 30 Years’ Reform and Development of State-owned Enterprises of Hubei Province”. In 2009, he was named as an “Outstanding Entrepreneur of Wuhan City.” Dr. Tong graduated from Wuhan University in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He received a master's degree in science and technology management from Fudan University in 1990. In 2002, he received his doctoral degree in management from Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Jie Zhou Mr. Zhou Jie is the Non-Executive Director of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. Mr. Zhou is an Executive Director and the president of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited (“SIIC”) and an executive director, the vice chairman and the chief executive officer of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (“SIHL”). He is a non-executive director of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of SIIC and SIHL. Mr. Zhou graduated from Shanghai Jiaotong University with a master’s degree in management science and engineering. He was the deputy general manager of the investment banking head office of Shanghai Wanguo Holdings Ltd. (now Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co., Ltd.) and held the positions of the chairman and general manager of Shanghai S.I. Capital Co., Ltd. He has over 20 years’ experience in corporate management, investment banking and capital markets operation.

William Brown Mr. William Tudor Brown is Independent Non-Executive Director of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. He is a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology and a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. He holds a MA (Cantab) Degree in Electrical Sciences from Cambridge University. Mr. Brown was one of the founders of ARM Holdings plc, a British multinational semiconductor and software design company listed on London Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. In ARM Holdings plc, he served as President during the period from July 2008 to May 2012. His previous roles include Engineering Director and Chief Technology Officer, EVP Global Development and Chief Operating Officer. He had responsibility for developing high-level relationships with industry partners and governmental agencies and for regional development. Before joining ARM Holdings plc, Mr. Brown was Principal Engineer at Acorn Computers and worked exclusively on the ARM R&D programme since 1984. Mr. Brown served as a director at ARM Holdings plc from October 2001 to May 2012. He was also a director of ARM Ltd. From May 2005 to February 2013, he was a director of ANT Software PLC (a company listed on AIM of London Stock Exchange). Mr. Brown served on the UK Government Asia Task Force until May 2012. He sat on the advisory board of Annapurna Labs until the sale of the company in 2015. Currently Mr. Brown is an independent non-executive director and a member of the Compensation Committee and chair of the Nominations and Governance committee of Tessera Technologies, Inc. (a company listed on NASDAQ), an independent non-executive director and a member of each of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee of Lenovo Group Limited (a company listed on Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) and an independent non-executive director of P2i Limited, a world leader in liquid repellent nano-coating technology.

I-Hua Chang Ms. I-Hua Chang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. Ms. Chang has been involved in seminal cross border transactions between China and the US including the earliest investments by Goldman Sachs in China Netcom and the key transactions of companies such as Lenovo, Foxconn, Google, Tencent, Netease, CEC, China Mobile, Spreadtrum and SMIC. In 2012, Ms. Chang joined New Enterprise Associates (NEA), a venture fund with over US$14 billion dollars under management, where she serves as Partner and Managing Director, Asia (Ex-India). Prior to joining NEA, she was a partner at a SiliconValley law firm, where she headed up its China practice. She is an affiliate of the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University — Stanford University’s main research organization on international issues — as well as a fellow at the Stanford Business School and Stanford Law School’s Rock Center for Corporate Governance. Ms. Chang also serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (SEHK: 2018). Ms. Chang is also on the board of directors for Ruizhang Technologies, Airtake and Availink. Ms. Chang received a graduate degree in modern Chinese history from Stanford University and a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School.

Shang-yi Chiang Dr. Shang-yi Chiang is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Chiang earned his Bachelor of Science degree from National Taiwan University in 1968, his Master of Science degree from Princeton University in 1970 and his Doctorate from Stanford University in 1974, all in Electrical Engineering. After completing his study, he worked at Texas Instruments and Hewlett-Packard. He returned to Taiwan in 1997 to serve as TSMC's Vice President of Research and Development. He was Co-Chief Operating Officer when he retired at the end of 2013. After that, Dr. Chiang served two more years as the Adviser to Chairman at TSMC.

Jingsheng Cong Dr. Jingsheng Cong has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Cong, received his B.S. degree in computer science from Peking University in 1985, his M.S. and Ph. D. degrees in computer science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1987 and 1990, respectively. He is currently serving as a Chancellor’s Professor at the Computer Science Department of University of California, Los Angeles, the Director of Center for Domain-Specific Computing, and the Director of VLSI Architecture, Synthesis and Technology (VAST) Laboratory. He served as the chair of the UCLA Computer Science Department from 2005 to 2008. He has served as an Associate Vice Provost for Internationalization and a co-director of the Peking UniversityUCLA Joint Research Institute since 2009. On 8 February 2017, Dr. Cong’s was elected as a member of the US National Academy of Engineering. Dr. Cong is the Co-founder and Chief Scientific Advisor of Falcon Computing Solutions Inc., and currently he is serving as its Chairman of Board of Directors. He is currently also a director of Inspirit, Inc. In addition, he is a distinguished visiting professor at Peking University and the Director of PKU Center for Energy-Efficient Computing and Applications (CECA). Dr. Cong’s research interests include electronic design automation and energy-efficient computing. He has published over 400 research papers in these areas. He received 10 Best Paper Awards and three 10-Year Retrospective Most Influential Paper Awards. He received the 2011 ACM/IEEE A. Richard Newton Technical Impact Award in Electric Design Automation “for pioneering work on technology mapping for FPGA that has made significant impact on the FPGA research community and industry”. He was elected IEEE Fellow in 2000 and ACM Fellow in 2008. He received the 2010 IEEE Circuits and System (CAS) Society Technical Achievement Award and the 2016 IEEE Computer Society Technical Achievement Award.