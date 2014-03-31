Name Description

Xiu Chai Ms. Chai Xiu is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Ms. Chai is a businesswoman with over 23 years of working experience primarily in the property and dairy product industries in the PRC. Since 2010, she has been the chief executive of Ground Investment Holding (Group) Limited , where she is primarily in charge of the overall operation of its property development and management business in Jilin Province, the PRC. From 2005 to 2010, she served as the chief executive of Jilin Guangze Group Limited where she was responsible for the overall operation and management of the group, including dairy business and the real estate development and management business. From 2001 to 2005, she served as the general manager of Jilin Dairy Group Guangze Limited , where she was responsible for the overall operation and management of the company, including administration, product development, sales and after sales service. From 1996 to 2001, she served as general manager in Jilin Damin Property Development Company Limited , where she was in charge of its property development business in Jilin Province, the PRC. Ms. Chai obtained an EMBA degree from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in 2008.

Guanghui Wang Mr. Wang Guanghui is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has been an executive Director of the Company since February 2015 and is the director in certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Wang has over 22 years of experience in real estate industry, specializing in construction project development, planning and management. He also has extensive experience in financial management. Mr. Wang joined Ground Real Estate Group Company Limited (“Ground Real Estate”), a wholly-owned subsidiary established in the PRC which was acquired by the Group in July 2016, in May 2014 and has been appointed as a director of Ground Real Estate since April 2015. He was a deputy general manager of Shanghai Forte Group Changchun Company from July 2007 to September 2013. Mr. Wang joined Firstar Construction Group Limited in 1993 and held various positions in(Changchun Firstar Group Property Development Company Limited*), including chief project manager, group deputy general manager, chief engineer, etc. from 2001 to 2007. Mr. Wang graduated from Harbin University of Civil Engineering and Architecture (now known as Harbin Institute of Technology) in August 1996 and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Beijing Jiaotong University in January 2009. He obtained a Master’s degree in Project Management and Traffic Engineering from Jilin University in December 2011. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang was beneficially interested in 11,000,000 share options of the Company, and these underlying shares of the Company, represent approximately 0.80% of the entire existing issued shares of the Company, within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO pursuant to the share options granted to him under the share option scheme of the Company.

Xintong Cui Ms. Cui Xintong is Executive Deputy Chairperson of the Board of the Company. She joined the Company in March 2015 as the business development director of the Company. She is the controlling shareholder of the Company and also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Cui is responsible for exploring new business opportunities, formulating business plans and executing systematic prospecting, maintaining relationships with existing and potential business partners, developing, coaching and managing a team to deliver professional service and ensure business sustainability. Ms. Cui was an assistant president of (Ground Investment Holding (Group) Limited, a related company established in the PRC), from September 2013 to February 2015. Ms. Cui obtained her Bachelor degree of Science in Business Administration from Northeastern University, Boston, USA in August 2013.

Man Kit Ng Mr. Ng Man Kit has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company, with effect from 1 March 2016. He is also Authorised Representative of the Company. Mr. Ng joined the Company as the finance and investor relations director in January 2015, where he is responsible for the Group’s financial management and general management of operation in Hong Kong. Mr. Ng has extensive auditing and accounting experience having been with an international professional accounting firm for 15 years and is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Ng obtained his joint degree of Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Management Science from the University of Hull, United Kingdom in July 1998 and a Postgraduate diploma in Business Administration from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom in June 1999.

Bingxing Huang Mr. Huang Bingxing has been appointed as Executive Director of Ground Properties Company Limited., with effect from 1 February 2015. He has over 23 years of working experience primarily in the telecommunication services industry in China. He is a director of various subsidiaries of the Company and primary responsible for the overall operation and management of the Group’s retail sales and management services business. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Huang was the regional director in Shanghai of (E-Dong City) during 1999 to 2000 and was a general manager of (Shanghai Guangda Telecommunication Tiandi Company Limited) during 1991 to 1999. Mr. Huang holds a MBA Degree from University of Northern Virginia.

Yuk Tong Chan Mr. Chan Yuk Tong (Jimmy) is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Motion Telecom International Limited since November 29, 2013. He has over 26 years of experience in corporate finance, financial advisory and management, professional accounting and auditing. He is currently a director of Ascenda Cachet CPA Limited. Mr. Chan has been an independent non-executive director of each of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 1717) since September 2009, Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 3889) since June 2008, Sinopoly Battery Limited (Stock Code: 729) since November 2006 and Kam Hing International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2307) since March 2004, companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He had also been an independent non-executive director of each of BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (Stock Code: 285) from 2009 to 2013, Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 811) from 2007 to 2013, Daisho Microline Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 567) from 2004 to 2013 and a non-executive director of Vitop Bioenergy Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1178) from 2005 to 2011, companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chan was an independent non-executive director of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 914) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600585) from 2006 to 2012. Mr. Chan holds a Bachelor degree in Commerce from the University of Newcastle, Australia and a Master degree in Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the CPA Australia.

Jianping Mei Mr. Mei Jianping is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Motion Telecom International Limited since November 29, 2013. He has been a professor of finance at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in Beijing, the PRC since 2006 and a fellow at Financial Institutions Center, the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania, USA since 2004. From 2003 to 2008, he was a visiting professor of finance at Tsinghua University, the PRC. He was an assistant professor of finance from 1990 to 1995 and an associate professor from 1996 to 2005 at New York University, USA respectively. Mr. Mei has been a director of Cratings.com Inc. since 1999 and of Zhong De Securities Company Limited since 2009. He had also served as the chairman of board of Shanghai Zhangjiang JRtan.com Inc. from 2000 to 2012 and acted as a consultant for various financial institutions, such as Deutsche Bank, UBS, NCH Capital and Asia Development Bank. Mr. Mei has also been an independent non-executive director of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1238) since June 2008 and of MIE Holdings Corporation (Stock Code: 1555) since November 2010, both companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He has published a number of books and articles on topics related to finance. Mr. Mei received a Bachelor degree in Mathematics from Fudan University, the PRC in 1982, a Master degree in Economics and a Doctorate in Economics (Finance) from Princeton University, USA in 1988 and 1990 respectively.