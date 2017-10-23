Name Description

Chi Lung Ng Mr. Ng Chi Lung serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has 6 years of experiences in founding new business and commercial management. Mr. Ng studied at Macquarie University (Major in Accounting) in Australia after obtained his diploma from the Sydney Institute of Business and Technology in year of 2009. Since February 2012, Mr. Ng founded and managed businesses including the scope of manufacturing and services sector. He was also an executive director of Yueshou Environmental Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1191), the shares of which are listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, from 10 October 2014 to 31 March 2016.

Hok Bun Wong Mr. Wong Hok Bun has been Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary of the Company. He has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director effective 31 December 2015. Mr. Wong joined the Company since March 2015 and holds a Bachelor of Economics and Finance from The University of Hong Kong and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FCPA). Mr. Wong is a CFA charterholder and a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM). Mr. Wong has over 13 years of experience in auditing, accounting, financial management and corporate finance. Mr. Wong is also the chief financial officer of Asia Develop Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Zhuoqun Cao Mr. Cao Zhuoqun is Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group on 1 September 2017 as assistant vice president – business development of a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Cao holds a Degree of Master of Philosophy in Management from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and a Degree of Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with First Class Honours from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. He has more than 4 years of experiences in commodities trading and derivatives trading. Mr. Cao was a trader of an international commodity house, where he gained ample experience in commodity and derivatives trading.

Jing Chen Ms. Chen Jing is Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Chen has been serving as a non-executive director of the Company since 1 October 2016. Ms. Chen obtained her Bachelor degree in English Language and Literature from Xiamen University in the PRC and Master degree in Law from Shandong University in the PRC and she holds a PRC Legal Professional Qualification Certificate. Ms. Chen has over 10 years of experiences in the trading of metallurgical bulk commodities, seaborne logistics operations and risk management. She was the Deputy General Manager of a bulk commodities e-commerce platform company. She is also a non-executive director of Bright Point Trading Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Aiping Wu Ms. Wu Aiping is Executive Director of the Company. She obtained her Bachelor degree in Arts (Major in English) from the University of International Business and Economics in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). Ms. Wu has over 10 years of experiences in the trading of physical iron ore and seaborne logistics operations. She was previously a general manager of a multinational resources trading firm from 2009 to 2016.

Lei Wu Mr. Wu Lei is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wu holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Accountancy) with Honours from The National University of Singapore and has more than 5 years of experiences in accountancy and commodities trading and hedging. Mr. Wu used to work in one of the big four international accounting firms. Before joining the Company, Mr. Wu was a trader of an international commodity house, where he gained ample experience in commodity trading, futures trading, international hedging and financial management.

Chi Ming Chan Mr. Chan Chi Ming, Tony is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chan graduated from Australian National University, with a Bachelor Degree in Commerce (Major in Accounting). Mr. Chan is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and CPA Australia and has over 18 years’ experience in the field of business advisory, accounting and auditing. Mr. Chan was formerly a senior manager of an international accounting firm and is currently the chief financial officer, company secretary and authorized representative of Good Fellow Resources Holdings Limited (stock code: 109), whose shares are listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”).

Wah Chan Mr. Chan Wah is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Fuqing Branch of Fujian Normal University. Mr. Chan Wah has over 30 years’ experience in the field of journalism, media and cultural sector and has published a number of articles in newspaper and magazines. Mr. Chan Wah is currently the assistant to Chairman of Good Fellow Group Limited. Mr. Chan Wah has participated in a number of community associations, including Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Associations Limited (director), Hong Kong Changle Association (vice president), Hong Kong Association of Literature Advancement* (deputy director) and Hong Kong Books Review Association (executive director), etc.