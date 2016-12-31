Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd (0991.HK)
0991.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
HK$2.52
Open
HK$2.50
Day's High
HK$2.52
Day's Low
HK$2.48
Volume
4,651,687
Avg. Vol
11,768,733
52-wk High
HK$2.97
52-wk Low
HK$1.99
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jinxing Chen
|62
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Xin Wang
|56
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager
|
Quancheng Liu
|53
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Xuejun Ying
|50
|2016
|Deputy General Manager, Executive Director, Secretary of the Board
|
Zhongmin Duan
|56
|2017
|Deputy General Manager
|
Shaobin Hong
|50
|2015
|Deputy General Manager
|
Fankui Meng
|53
|2014
|Deputy General Manager
|
Xin Cao
|46
|Non-Executive Director
|
Tiangang Guan
|50
|2013
|Non-Executive Director
|
Yongpan Liang
|51
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
|
Chuandong Liu
|54
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Haixia Liu
|56
|2013
|Non-Executive Director
|
Xianguo Zhao
|47
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Shaowen Zhu
|52
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Genfu Feng
|60
|Independent Director
|
Fuxiu Jiang
|47
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Huangsong Liu
|48
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Ji'zhen Liu
|65
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Zhongwei Luo
|61
|2015
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Jinxing Chen
|Mr. Chen Jinxing has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. since July 1, 2013. He was Director, General Manager and Deputy General Manager in four other companies.
|
Xin Wang
|
Quancheng Liu
|
Xuejun Ying
|
Zhongmin Duan
|
Shaobin Hong
|
Fankui Meng
|
Xin Cao
|
Tiangang Guan
|Ms. Guan Tiangang has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. She is also Chief Engineer in a Beijing-based energy investment group company, where she used to serve as Manager of Power Generation Operation Department, and also serving as Director in six Beijing-based power companies and three Inner Mongolia-based power companies, Vice Chairman of the Board in two other power generation companies and Chairman of the Board in a Shenzhen-based power company. She was Vice President and Secretary of the Board in a Beijing-based energy company, Director in two other power generation companies and Vice Chairman of the Board in an energy company.
|
Yongpan Liang
|
Chuandong Liu
|
Haixia Liu
|Mr. Liu Haixia has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd since 2013. He is also Assistant General Manager in a Beijing-based power development investment company, Deputy General Manager in Beijing Energy Investment Holding Co., Ltd., Chairman of the Board in 11 companies including six Beijing-based electric power companies, Vice Chairman of the Board in another four Inner Mongolia-based companies and a Beijing-based thermal power company, as well as Director in a Ningxia-based power generation group company. He used to be Vice Chairman of the Board in three other power generation companies and Director in a Beijing-based energy company.
|
Xianguo Zhao
|
Shaowen Zhu
|
Genfu Feng
|
Fuxiu Jiang
|
Huangsong Liu
|
Ji'zhen Liu
|
Zhongwei Luo
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Jinxing Chen
|--
|
Xin Wang
|325,100
|
Quancheng Liu
|283,400
|
Xuejun Ying
|808,200
|
Zhongmin Duan
|--
|
Shaobin Hong
|442,800
|
Fankui Meng
|844,100
|
Xin Cao
|--
|
Tiangang Guan
|--
|
Yongpan Liang
|--
|
Chuandong Liu
|--
|
Haixia Liu
|--
|
Xianguo Zhao
|--
|
Shaowen Zhu
|--
|
Genfu Feng
|136,800
|
Fuxiu Jiang
|136,800
|
Huangsong Liu
|136,800
|
Ji'zhen Liu
|--
|
Zhongwei Luo
|136,800
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Jinxing Chen
|0
|0
|
Xin Wang
|0
|0
|
Quancheng Liu
|0
|0
|
Xuejun Ying
|0
|0
|
Zhongmin Duan
|0
|0
|
Shaobin Hong
|0
|0
|
Fankui Meng
|0
|0
|
Xin Cao
|0
|0
|
Tiangang Guan
|0
|0
|
Yongpan Liang
|0
|0
|
Chuandong Liu
|0
|0
|
Haixia Liu
|0
|0
|
Xianguo Zhao
|0
|0
|
Shaowen Zhu
|0
|0
|
Genfu Feng
|0
|0
|
Fuxiu Jiang
|0
|0
|
Huangsong Liu
|0
|0
|
Ji'zhen Liu
|0
|0
|
Zhongwei Luo
|0
|0