Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd (0991.HK)

0991.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
HK$2.52
Open
HK$2.50
Day's High
HK$2.52
Day's Low
HK$2.48
Volume
4,651,687
Avg. Vol
11,768,733
52-wk High
HK$2.97
52-wk Low
HK$1.99

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Jinxing Chen

62 2013 Chairman of the Board

Xin Wang

56 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager

Quancheng Liu

53 Chief Financial Officer

Xuejun Ying

50 2016 Deputy General Manager, Executive Director, Secretary of the Board

Zhongmin Duan

56 2017 Deputy General Manager

Shaobin Hong

50 2015 Deputy General Manager

Fankui Meng

53 2014 Deputy General Manager

Xin Cao

46 Non-Executive Director

Tiangang Guan

50 2013 Non-Executive Director

Yongpan Liang

51 2014 Non-Executive Director

Chuandong Liu

54 2016 Non-Executive Director

Haixia Liu

56 2013 Non-Executive Director

Xianguo Zhao

47 2016 Non-Executive Director

Shaowen Zhu

52 2016 Non-Executive Director

Genfu Feng

60 Independent Director

Fuxiu Jiang

47 2015 Independent Director

Huangsong Liu

48 2015 Independent Director

Ji'zhen Liu

65 2016 Independent Director

Zhongwei Luo

61 2015 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Jinxing Chen

Mr. Chen Jinxing has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. since July 1, 2013. He was Director, General Manager and Deputy General Manager in four other companies.

Xin Wang

Quancheng Liu

Xuejun Ying

Zhongmin Duan

Shaobin Hong

Fankui Meng

Xin Cao

Tiangang Guan

Ms. Guan Tiangang has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. She is also Chief Engineer in a Beijing-based energy investment group company, where she used to serve as Manager of Power Generation Operation Department, and also serving as Director in six Beijing-based power companies and three Inner Mongolia-based power companies, Vice Chairman of the Board in two other power generation companies and Chairman of the Board in a Shenzhen-based power company. She was Vice President and Secretary of the Board in a Beijing-based energy company, Director in two other power generation companies and Vice Chairman of the Board in an energy company.

Yongpan Liang

Chuandong Liu

Haixia Liu

Mr. Liu Haixia has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd since 2013. He is also Assistant General Manager in a Beijing-based power development investment company, Deputy General Manager in Beijing Energy Investment Holding Co., Ltd., Chairman of the Board in 11 companies including six Beijing-based electric power companies, Vice Chairman of the Board in another four Inner Mongolia-based companies and a Beijing-based thermal power company, as well as Director in a Ningxia-based power generation group company. He used to be Vice Chairman of the Board in three other power generation companies and Director in a Beijing-based energy company.

Xianguo Zhao

Shaowen Zhu

Genfu Feng

Fuxiu Jiang

Huangsong Liu

Ji'zhen Liu

Zhongwei Luo

