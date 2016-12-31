Name Description

Jinxing Chen Mr. Chen Jinxing has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. since July 1, 2013. He was Director, General Manager and Deputy General Manager in four other companies.

Tiangang Guan Ms. Guan Tiangang has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. She is also Chief Engineer in a Beijing-based energy investment group company, where she used to serve as Manager of Power Generation Operation Department, and also serving as Director in six Beijing-based power companies and three Inner Mongolia-based power companies, Vice Chairman of the Board in two other power generation companies and Chairman of the Board in a Shenzhen-based power company. She was Vice President and Secretary of the Board in a Beijing-based energy company, Director in two other power generation companies and Vice Chairman of the Board in an energy company.