Name Description

Yuanqing Yang Mr. Yang Yuanqing is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Director of Lenovo Group Ltd. He is also a director and a shareholder of Sureinvest Holdings Limited which holds interests in the issued shares of the Company. Mr. Yang assumed the duties of Chief Executive Officer on February 5, 2009. Prior to that, he was the Chairman of the Board from April 30, 2005. Before taking up the office as Chairman, Mr. Yang was the Chief Executive Officer and has been an executive director since December 16, 1997.Mr. Yang has more than 28 years of experience in the field of computers. Under his leadership, Lenovo has been China’s best-selling PC brand since 1997 and is currently the world’s No. 1 PC vendor and one of the major players in global smartphone and x86 server markets. Mr. Yang holds a master’s degree from the Department of Computer Science at the University of Science and Technology of China. Mr. Yang is currently a director of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ listed). Mr. Yang is also a guest professor at the University of Science and Technology of China and a member of the International Advisory Council of Brookings Institute.

Gianfranco Lanci Mr. Gianfranco Lanci is Corporate President, Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He has been responsible for running all of the Group’s five geographies, the PC and the Smart Device Business Group. Before taking up the office as Corporate President, Mr. Lanci was COO and Executive Vice President of the Company and President of the PC Group, EMEA and AP. Mr. Lanci has substantial experience across the PC business, including leadership roles at Texas Instruments and Acer. He was appointed as President of Acer Inc. in 2005 and in 2008 became Chief Executive Officer and President. Under his leadership, he led Acer to the number two position globally and number one in EMEA while recording record profitability for three consecutive years. He holds a degree in engineering from the Politecnico of Turin.

Jian Qiao Ms. Qiao Jian is Co-President, Senior Vice President of the Mobile Business Group focusing on Lenovo’s Mobile business in China. Prior to that, Ms. Qiao was the Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Ms. Qiao held various senior positions in the Group including Senior Vice President of Strategy and Planning and Vice President of Human Resources in China – both before and after the acquisition of IBM’s PC Division. Ms. Qiao has extensive experience in strategy, marketing and branding and human resources. She holds a bachelor’s degree in management science from Fudan University and holds an EMBA from the China Europe International Business School.

Wai Ming Wong Mr. Wong Wai Ming is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Lenovo Group Ltd. He was previously an investment banker for more than 15 years and also held senior management positions in listed companies in Hong Kong. He was an independent non-executive director of the Company from March 30, 1999 until his appointment to the position of Chief Financial Officer in 2007. Mr. Wong is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds a bachelor’s degree in management sciences from the Victoria University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

Aymar De Lencquesaing Mr. Aymar De Lencquesaing is Executive Vice President, Co-President - Mobile Business Group, Chairman and President of Motorola. In this capacity, Mr. de Lencquesaing co-leads Lenovo’s mobile business, including R&D, product, supplychain and the Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and EMEA geographies. Prior to that, Mr. de Lencquesaing was the president of North America geography, responsible for sales, daily operations, growth and profitability of the region – encompassing the United States and Canada, and led the region to achieve record PC market share. Before taking up the North America geography, he was president of the EMEA geography. Under his leadership, EMEA reached record market share and profitability across a diverse region including more than 120 countries, supported by 50 offices. Before joining the Group, Mr. de Lencquesaing held numerous global leadership roles with companies in both the US and Europe including corporate vice president of Capgemini, Senior Vice President of Acer and President and CEO of Packard-Bell. Mr. de Lencquesaing graduated from the ESSEC business school in France.

Skaugen Kirk Mr. Skaugen Kirk serves as Executive Vice President of the Company and the President of the Data Center Group. In this capacity he leads the end-to-end data center business including research and development, supply chain, quality, service, and sales and marketing across Lenovo’s five geographies. Mr. Skaugen worked with Intel for 24 years having most recently led its Data Center and Connected Systems Group and Client Computing Group as senior vice president. His responsibilities have included Intel server, storage, cloud computing, high performance computing, networking, communications infrastructure and Internet of the Things strategy and solutions. As head of Client Computing, Mr. Skaugen was responsible for Intel’s largest revenue and profit contributor including Intel’s PC, tablet, and phone businesses. He has also served as general manager of Intel’s Asia Pacific Solutions Group responsible for software, system integrator and CIO relationships across the Asia region. Mr. Skaugen holds a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from Purdue University.

Zhiqiang He Mr. He Zhiqiang is Senior Vice President, President of Lenovo Capital and Incubator Group. This group is responsible for driving innovation through investment in startups, spinning off new businesses and exploring new technologies. Prior to that, Mr. He held various leadership positions in the Group including the President of the Ecosystem and Cloud Services Business Group and was the Chief Technology Officer overseeing Lenovo’s Research & Technology initiatives and systems. Mr. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer communication from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications and a master’s degree in computer engineering from the Institute of Computing Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Rui Yong Dr. Rui Yong Ph.D. serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer of the company, overseeing Lenovo’s corporate technical strategy, research and development directions, and Lenovo’s corporate Research and Technology (R&T) organization, which covers intelligent devices, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cloud computing, 5G and smart lifestyle-related technologies. Before joining the Group, Dr. Rui had an 18-year career with Microsoft holding various senior roles in R&D including Deputy Managing Director of Microsoft Research Asia (MSRA), GM of Microsoft Asia-Pacific R&D (ARD) China Innovation Group, and other leadership positions ranging from strategy, basic research, to technology incubation and product development. Dr. Rui is a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), International Association of Pattern Recognition (IAPR) and International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE), and a Distinguished Scientist of Association of Computing Machinery (ACM). He holds 60 issued US and international patents, and is a recipient of the prestigious 2016 IEEE Computer Society Technical Achievement Award. Dr. Rui received his BS from Southeast University, his MS from Tsinghua University, and his PhD from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC).

Lan Gao Ms. Lan Gao serves as Senior Vice President of Human Resources of the company. She is responsible for human resources, organizational development, global talent, compensation and benefits, as well as nurturing the company’s culture. Prior to this, Ms. Gao held several Vice President roles leading the HR functions of many teams, including Emerging Markets Group, APLA & China Geography, People & Organization Capability and HR Strategy & Operations. Before joining the Group, Ms. Gao held senior positions in HR in various multinational companies. Ms. Gao holds a bachelor degree of science from Nankai University, a master degree of philosophy from Cambridge University in the UK, studied human resource management at the Western Management Institute of Beijing and completed the Leadership Excellence for Business HR Program at Stanford University in the US.

Chung Fu Mok Mr. Chung Fu Mok serves as Secretary of the company.

Huan Zhao Mr. Zhao (John) Huan is Non-Executive Director of Lenovo Group Ltd. since November 3, 2011. He holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, dual master’s degrees in electric engineering and physics from Northern Illinois University and a bachelor’s degree in physics from Nanjing University. He is currently an executive director and executive vice president and member of executive committee of Legend Holdings Corporation (HKSE listed), a company having substantial interests in the issued shares of the Company and the chairman and president of Hony Capital Limited.Besides, he currently holds the following directorships: the chairman of the board and non-executive director of China Glass Holdings Limited (HKSE listed) , the chairman of the board, executive director and chief executive officer of Lee & Man Handbags Holding Limited (HKSE listed), the deputy chairman of Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co. Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange listed), a director of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co. Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange listed), and a non-executive director of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. (HKSE and Shenzhen Stock Exchange listed).

Linan Zhu Mr. Zhu Linan is Non-Executive Director of Lenovo Group Ltd. since April 30, 2005. He has been a non-executive director of the Company since April 30, 2005. Mr. Zhu graduated with a master’s degree in electronic engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and has more than 20 years of management experience. He was previously a senior vice president of the Group. Mr. Zhu is currently an executive director, president and member of executive committee of Legend Holdings Corporation (HKSE listed), a company holding substantial interests in the issued shares of the Company and he also serves as director of its various members. He is a non-executive director of CAR Inc. (HKSE listed). He was previously a non-executive director of Peak Sport Products Co. Limited (HKSE listed) and a director of Foshan Saturday Shoes Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange listed).

Nicholas Allen Mr. Nicholas (Nick) Charles Allen, CPA, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Lenovo Group Ltd since November 6, 2009. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics/social studies from Manchester University, United Kingdom. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Allen has extensive experience in accounting and auditing and was a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers until his retirement in June 2007. Mr. Allen is an independent non-executive director and the chairman of the board of directors of the manager of Link Real Estate Investment Trust (HKSE listed), and also an independent non-executive director of CLP Holdings Limited (HKSE listed). He was previously an independent non-executive director of Hysan Development Company Limited (HKSE listed), VinaLand Limited (London Stock Exchange AIM listed) and Texon International Group Limited.

William Brown Mr. William Tudor Brown is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Lenovo Group Ltd. effective January 30, 2013. He is a Chartered Engineer and holds an MA (Cantab) Degree in electrical sciences from Cambridge University. He is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology and a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. He was awarded as Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) on June 15, 2013.Mr. Brown was one of the founders of ARM Holdings plc (“ARM”) (London Stock Exchange and NASDAQ listed). During the years with ARM, he held a broad range of leadership positions including engineering director, chief technical officer, executive vice president for global development, chief operating officer and president. He had responsibility for developing high-level relationships with industry partners and governmental agencies and for regional development. He also served as a director of ARM from October 2001 to May 3, 2012. Before joining ARM, he was the principal engineer at Acorn Computers Ltd. working exclusively on the ARM research & development programme since 1984.Mr. Brown is currently an independent non-executive director of Tessera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ listed) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (HKSE listed). He was previously an independent non-executive director of P2i Limited. He also served on the UK Government Asia Task Force until May 2012.

William Grabe Mr. William Otto Grabe is Lead Independent Director of Lenovo Group Ltd. since February 8, 2012. He was appointed as the lead independent director of the Company on May 23, 2013. Before that, he was a non-executive director of the Company since May 17, 2005. Mr. Grabe is currently a director of the following listed companies: Gartner Inc. (NYSE listed), Covisint Corporation (NASDAQ listed) and QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE listed). He was previously an independent director of Compuware Corporation. Mr. Grabe is an advisory director of General Atlantic LLC. He formerly served as a managing director of General Atlantic LLC and has been associated with General Atlantic Group since 1992. Prior to that, he served as a corporate vice president and officer of IBM.

Nobuyuki Idei Mr. Nobuyuki Idei is Independent Non-Executive Director of Lenovo Group Ltd since September 28, 2011. Mr. Idei is the founder and chief executive officer of Quantum Leaps Corporation, an executive advisory company. Until retiring in June 2005, for more than a decade, Mr. Idei held a wide variety of leadership positions at Sony Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Osaka Securities Exchange, NYSE and London Stock Exchange listed), including chairman and group chief executive officer. He was also the chairman of Sony’s advisory board from June 2005 to June 2012. Mr. Idei currently serves on the boards of directors of FreeBit Co., Ltd. and Monex Group, Inc. (both Tokyo Stock Exchange listed) and Stripe International Inc.. Mr. Idei is also chairman of the National Conference on Fostering Beautiful Forests in Japan. Mr. Idei holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from Waseda University in Tokyo. He has served on the boards of directors of Nestlé S.A., Electrolux, General Motors Company, Accenture plc and Baidu, Inc. and also served in a number of other advisory positions including as counselor to the Bank of Japan, vice chairman of Nippon Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) and chairman of the IT Strategy Council, an advisory committee to Japan’s Prime Minister.

Xuezheng Ma Ms. Ma Xuezheng serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Lenovo Group Ltd. Prior to that, she was re-designated as an independent non-executive director of the Company on November 7, 2013. Prior to that, she was a non-executive Vice Chairman of the Company since 2007. Before becoming a non-executive director, she was an executive director and the chief financial officer of the Company at different times between 1997 and 2007 and held directorship in various subsidiaries of the Company. She is currently chairman of Boyu Capital Advisory Company Limited and a non-executive director of the Securities and Futures Commission following her resignation from the Main Board and GEM Listing Committees of the HKSE on November 14, 2013. In addition, she is also a non-executive director of STELUX Holdings International Limited (HKSE listed), Unilever N.V. (NYSE and Euronext Amsterdam listed) and Unilever PLC (NYSE and London Stock Exchange listed). She was formerly a non-executive director of Wumart Stores, Inc. (HKSE listed) and an independent non-executive director of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited. Ms. Ma holds a bachelor of arts degree from Capital Normal University.

Gordon Orr Mr. Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Prior to that, he was a non-executive director of the Company since September 18, 2015. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Engineering Science from Oxford University, United Kingdom and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University, United States of America. Mr. Orr joined McKinsey & Company (“McKinsey”) in 1986 and held a broad range of senior positions in McKinsey until his retirement in August 2015. During the years with McKinsey, he was Greater China Managing Partner and subsequently Senior Partner (1999-2015), Managing Partner of McKinsey Asia (2008-2014) and Member of McKinsey’s global Operating Committee (2008-2015). He also served on McKinsey’s Global Shareholder’s Board (2003-2015) and chaired the Governance and Risk Committee. In the past 20 years, Mr. Orr has served a broad range of clients in Asia, with primary focus on China and technology related sectors across Asia. Mr. Orr is currently an independent non-executive director of Swire Pacific Limited (HKSE listed). He is also a board member of China-Britain Business Council.

Suning Tian Dr. Tian (Edward) Suning, Ph.D. is Independent Non-Executive Director of Lenovo Group Ltd., since August 2, 2007. He has been an independent non-executive director of the Company since August 2, 2007. He is the founder and chairman of a Chinese focused private equity fund China Broadband Capital Partners, L.P. He is currently an independent director of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co. Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange listed) and an executive chairman of AsiaInfo Group. He is also an independent non-executive director of Taikang Life Insurance Company Ltd. He held various senior positions in China Netcom Group Corporation (Hong Kong) Ltd. (formerly listed on HKSE and NYSE) from 2000 to 2007 and was a vice chairman of PCCW Ltd. (HKSE listed) between 2005 and 2007. From 1993 till 1999, he was co-founder and chief executive officer of AsiaInfo Holdings LLC (formerly listed on NASDAQ). He was previously a non-executive director of China Jiuhao Health Industry Corporation Limited (HKSE listed) and an independent non-executive director of MasterCard Incorporated (NYSE listed). Dr. Tian holds a Ph.D. in natural resource management from Texas Tech University and a M.S. degree in ecology from Chinese Academy of Sciences.