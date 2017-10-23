Name Description

Qiang Wang Mr. Wang Qiang is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has worked in the financial industry for years and accumulated extensive experience in securities, investment and asset management. From December 1994 to January 2006, Mr. Wang worked at China Southern Securities and held various positions including the deputy general manager of the planning and financial department as well as the brokerage business department of China Southern Securities, the general manager of the administration headquarter of China Southern Securities Chengdu region, and the general manager of China Southern Securities Guangzhou office. In September 2009, Mr. Wang joined China Huarong and held various positions including the deputy general manager of China Huarong Shenzhen office, the general manager of China Huarong International Holdings Limited (formerly known as Huarong (HK) International Holdings Limited), and the general manager of China Huarong Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone office. Mr. Wang graduated from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics and received a Master Degree of Economics.

Jinyu Lai Mr. Lai Jinyu is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has successively worked since 2007 with the asset custody department of the headquarter of China Industrial and Commercial Bank, the fund department of China Securities Regulatory Commission, the investment and international business department of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (formerly known as China Huarong Asset Management Corporation, ‘‘China Huarong’’), where he has held various management positions. He has accumulated extensive experience in fund allocation and investment management. Mr. Lai was appointed as an executive Director, an Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer, a member of the Executive Committee, and an Authorised Representative of the Company on 27 April 2016, and he subsequently resigned on 20 December 2016. From December 2016 to April 2017, Mr. Lai served as the deputy general manager of China Huarong (Macau) International Co., Limited and was responsible for the daily operation duties. Mr. Lai obtained his master’s degree in Finance Law from Peking University.

Wei Wang Ms. Wang Wei serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She was appointed as an executive Director, the assistant to the Chief Executive Officer, a member of each of the Executive Committee and the Risk Management Committee and an Authorized Representative of the Company on 20 December 2016. Ms. Wang joined China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (formerly known as China Huarong Asset Management Corporation, ‘‘China Huarong’’) in August 2010. Since February 2011, she had successively served as a Senior Vice President of the Innovation Department, Senior Manager of the Integrated Coordination Department, Senior Manager of the listing office and Assistant General Manager of the listing office in China Huarong. She had resigned all her positions in China Huarong prior to joining the Company. Ms. Wang graduated from Renmin University of China in July 2007, majoring in Economics. She is a Senior Economist and holds doctorate degrees in Finance and in Economics respectively. She is also a postgraduate of the Institute of Finance and Securities of Renmin University of China.

Po Tak Lee Mr. Lee Po Tak serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Lee was appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer on 15 September 2015. He was the Chief Operating Officer of the Company before restructuring of the Group since he joined the Company in August 2010. He has over 29 years working experience in operational management in the banking, financial and investment banking industry. Mr. Lee possesses the Master Degree of Business Administration from University of Leicester, the Master Degree of Electronic Commerce from The Open University of Hong Kong, the Bachelor Degree of Laws from University of Wolverhampton and the Master Degree of Laws from University of London.

Xuanxian Peng Mr. Peng Xuanxian serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He held various positions including the chairman of the board of supervisors of China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited, the chairman of China Life Trustees Limited, the chief operation officer of China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited Hong Kong Branch and the assistant to the general manager of development and reform department (strategic planning department) of China Life Insurance Company Limited. Mr. Peng has extensive experience in strategic management, market analysis, audit and risk control in the financial and insurance industry. Mr. Peng graduated from Renmin University of China and received a Master Degree of Business Administration.

Yee Ping Ng Ms. Ng Yee Ping has been appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 30 April 2016. She is also serves as and an Authorised Representative of the Company. Ms. Ng is an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Hong Kong Baptist University and holds a Master of Corporate Governance degree from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Ms. Ng has nearly 10 years of experience in the company secretarial field.

Haibo Fan Ms. Fan Haibo is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She graduated from Renmin University of China with a master’s degree in management and qualified as an assistant researcher. Ms. Fan joined the controlling shareholder of the Company, namely China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (formerly known as China Huarong Asset Management Corporation, ‘‘China Huarong’’) in 2009, and served successively as deputy senior manager and senior manager of Human Resources Department of China Huarong, assistant general manager and deputy general manager of Huarong International Trust Co., Ltd., and deputy general manager of Human Resources Department of China Huarong. Since August 2017, Ms. Fan has been serving as deputy general manager of International Department and concurrently deputy director of Overseas Business Management Department of China Huarong.

Huanfei Guan Mr. Guan Huanfei is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has extensive experience in the finance and insurance industry in Hong Kong and the PRC. He served various senior managerial positions in the People’s Insurance Company of China (Jilin Branch), the business department of Hong Kong and Macao Regional Office of China Insurance Group, Ming An Insurance Company (Hong Kong) Limited and China Pacific Insurance Co., (HK) Ltd.. Mr. Guan also held offices at the Bank of Communications, including the deputy chairman of the risk asset management committee, deputy chairman of credit asset management committee, chairman of loan verification committee, deputy general manager of the Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch, the director of Bank of Communications Trustee Limited, the chairman and chief executive of China BOCOM Insurance Co., Ltd. and an executive director and general manager of BoCommLife Insurance Company Limited. Mr. Guan is also an economic and technical consultant of Jilin Provincial Government. Mr. Guan is now an executive director of CCT Land Holdings Limited (stock code: 00261) and an independent non-executive director of China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited (stock code: 01258) and Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited (stock code:00188), all the above three companies are companies listed in Hong Kong. He has been appointed as the chairman emeritus of Culturecom Holdings Limited (a company listed in Hong Kong, stock code:00343) and the chairman of the board of directors of UCAN.COM Group Limited, a subsidiary of Culturecom Holdings Limited, since July 2013. Mr. Guan has been a part-time researcher of the Insurance Research Centre of Fudan University since 2004. He has also been appointed as a part-time lecturer of professional degree of Fudan University since 2013. Mr. Guan obtained a doctor’s degree in Economics in 2000 from Wuhan University and was a post-doctoral researcher in Theoretical Economics with Fudan University from 2000 to 2002.

Lishan Ma Mr. Ma Lishan is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ma has extensive experience in corporate operation and management. Mr. Ma graduated from Beijing Foreign Studies University in the PRC in 1975. Mr. Ma served in various managerial positions such as chairman, executive director, general manager in certain large-scale grain, edible oil, food processing corporations and Great Wall Wine under China Oil & Foodstuff Corporation. From January 1996 to June 2003, Mr. Ma served as an executive director of China Foods Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 506). From May 1997 to June 2003, Mr. Ma served as an executive director and the managing director of China Foods Limited. From June 2000 to June 2003, Mr. Ma served as the deputy general manager of China Foods Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd.. Mr. Ma was the deputy chairman of Top Glory International Holdings Limited (a shareholder of COFCO Property (Group) Co., Ltd.) from June 2003 to July 2005. From June 2008 to January 2009, Mr. Ma was an executive director of Sino Resources Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 223). From March 2008 to present, he is an independent non-executive director of Silver Base Group Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 886). From 2 August 2009 to present, he is an independent non-executive director of Sunac China Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1918). From September 2010 to August 2012, he was also the executive director, managing director and chairman of Hao Tian Resources Group Limited (now known as Hao Tian Development Group Limited), a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 474). He has been the senior consultant in Hao Tian Development Group Limited since August 2012. From 28 June 2016 to present, Mr. Ma is an independent non-executive director of China Minsheng Drawin Technology Group Limited.