Name Description

Xiaobei Tu Mr. Tu Xiaobei has been Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in Anhui Expressway Company Limited since August 12, 2011. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board in Anhui Expressway Holding Group Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He used to serve as General Manager and Director in the Company from 1996 to 1999. He also used to be Chairman of the Board in an expressway company.

Jie Meng Mr. Meng Jie has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Non-Executive Director in Anhui Expressway Company Limited since July 12, 2013. He is also Director in three other companies, including Guangxi Wuzhou Communications Co Ltd, Huabei Expressway Co., Ltd., Zhongyuan Expressway Co., Ltd., as well as General Manager-Equity Management Division I of Huajian Transportation Economic Development Center. He holds a Master of Engineering.

Xinyu Xie Mr. Xie Xinyu has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Anhui Expressway Company Limited since August 18, 2017. He used to be Director of the Company. He is also Director in an Anhui-based expressway investment company and an Anhui-based finance company.

Jiezhi Li Mr. Li Jiezhi has been Executive Director of Anhui Expressway Company Limited since August 12, 2011. He is Certified Public Accountant. He is also Deputy General Manager of in Anhui Expressway Holding Group Co., Ltd., Chairman of the Board in two other Anhui-based companies, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board and Director in two other companies, respectively.

Xianfu Liu Mr. Liu Xianfu has been Non-Executive Director in Anhui Expressway Company Limited since May 23, 2008. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board in Guangxi Wuzhou Communications Co Ltd. and Hubei Chutian Expressway Co., Ltd., as well as Chief Financial Officer in another company. He used to be Head-Finance in China Merchants Group, and Director in Sichuan Expressway Company Limited. He is Certified Public Accountant.