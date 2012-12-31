Edition:
Anhui Expressway Co Ltd (0995.HK)

0995.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
HK$6.03
Open
HK$6.03
Day's High
HK$6.06
Day's Low
HK$6.01
Volume
840,000
Avg. Vol
946,709
52-wk High
HK$6.59
52-wk Low
HK$5.64

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Chuanfu Qiao

56 2016 Chairman of the Board

Xiaobei Tu

59 2011 Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Zhen Xu

2017 General Manager, Director

Jie Meng

39 2013 Deputy General Manager, Non-Executive Director

Jiping Chen

45 2016 Deputy General Manager

Xinyu Xie

50 2017 Deputy General Manager

Jiezhi Li

50 2011 Executive Director

Xianfu Liu

50 2008 Non-Executive Director

Yunfei Cui

41 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Jun Jiang

2016 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Chuanfu Qiao

Xiaobei Tu

Mr. Tu Xiaobei has been Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in Anhui Expressway Company Limited since August 12, 2011. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board in Anhui Expressway Holding Group Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He used to serve as General Manager and Director in the Company from 1996 to 1999. He also used to be Chairman of the Board in an expressway company.

Zhen Xu

Jie Meng

Mr. Meng Jie has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Non-Executive Director in Anhui Expressway Company Limited since July 12, 2013. He is also Director in three other companies, including Guangxi Wuzhou Communications Co Ltd, Huabei Expressway Co., Ltd., Zhongyuan Expressway Co., Ltd., as well as General Manager-Equity Management Division I of Huajian Transportation Economic Development Center. He holds a Master of Engineering.

Jiping Chen

Xinyu Xie

Mr. Xie Xinyu has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Anhui Expressway Company Limited since August 18, 2017. He used to be Director of the Company. He is also Director in an Anhui-based expressway investment company and an Anhui-based finance company.

Jiezhi Li

Mr. Li Jiezhi has been Executive Director of Anhui Expressway Company Limited since August 12, 2011. He is Certified Public Accountant. He is also Deputy General Manager of in Anhui Expressway Holding Group Co., Ltd., Chairman of the Board in two other Anhui-based companies, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board and Director in two other companies, respectively.

Xianfu Liu

Mr. Liu Xianfu has been Non-Executive Director in Anhui Expressway Company Limited since May 23, 2008. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board in Guangxi Wuzhou Communications Co Ltd. and Hubei Chutian Expressway Co., Ltd., as well as Chief Financial Officer in another company. He used to be Head-Finance in China Merchants Group, and Director in Sichuan Expressway Company Limited. He is Certified Public Accountant.

Yunfei Cui

Mr. Cui Yunfei has been Independent Non-Executive Director of Anhui Expressway Company Limited since August 2012. He is also Senior Manager of Hongkong Branch in American International Assurance Co., Ltd., as well as General Manager in a Hongkong-based finance service company. He holds a Master of International Business Administration from The University of Hong Kong.

Jun Jiang

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Chuanfu Qiao

--

Xiaobei Tu

577,900

Zhen Xu

--

Jie Meng

50,000

Jiping Chen

--

Xinyu Xie

377,100

Jiezhi Li

577,900

Xianfu Liu

50,000

Yunfei Cui

45,000

Jun Jiang

--
As Of  31 Dec 2012

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Chuanfu Qiao

0 0

Xiaobei Tu

0 0

Zhen Xu

0 0

Jie Meng

0 0

Jiping Chen

0 0

Xinyu Xie

0 0

Jiezhi Li

0 0

Xianfu Liu

0 0

Yunfei Cui

0 0

Jun Jiang

0 0

