Anhui Expressway Co Ltd (0995.HK)
0995.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Chuanfu Qiao
|56
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Xiaobei Tu
|59
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director
|
Zhen Xu
|2017
|General Manager, Director
|
Jie Meng
|39
|2013
|Deputy General Manager, Non-Executive Director
|
Jiping Chen
|45
|2016
|Deputy General Manager
|
Xinyu Xie
|50
|2017
|Deputy General Manager
|
Jiezhi Li
|50
|2011
|Executive Director
|
Xianfu Liu
|50
|2008
|Non-Executive Director
|
Yunfei Cui
|41
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Jun Jiang
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Chuanfu Qiao
|
Xiaobei Tu
|Mr. Tu Xiaobei has been Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in Anhui Expressway Company Limited since August 12, 2011. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board in Anhui Expressway Holding Group Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He used to serve as General Manager and Director in the Company from 1996 to 1999. He also used to be Chairman of the Board in an expressway company.
|
Zhen Xu
|
Jie Meng
|Mr. Meng Jie has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Non-Executive Director in Anhui Expressway Company Limited since July 12, 2013. He is also Director in three other companies, including Guangxi Wuzhou Communications Co Ltd, Huabei Expressway Co., Ltd., Zhongyuan Expressway Co., Ltd., as well as General Manager-Equity Management Division I of Huajian Transportation Economic Development Center. He holds a Master of Engineering.
|
Jiping Chen
|
Xinyu Xie
|Mr. Xie Xinyu has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Anhui Expressway Company Limited since August 18, 2017. He used to be Director of the Company. He is also Director in an Anhui-based expressway investment company and an Anhui-based finance company.
|
Jiezhi Li
|Mr. Li Jiezhi has been Executive Director of Anhui Expressway Company Limited since August 12, 2011. He is Certified Public Accountant. He is also Deputy General Manager of in Anhui Expressway Holding Group Co., Ltd., Chairman of the Board in two other Anhui-based companies, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board and Director in two other companies, respectively.
|
Xianfu Liu
|Mr. Liu Xianfu has been Non-Executive Director in Anhui Expressway Company Limited since May 23, 2008. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board in Guangxi Wuzhou Communications Co Ltd. and Hubei Chutian Expressway Co., Ltd., as well as Chief Financial Officer in another company. He used to be Head-Finance in China Merchants Group, and Director in Sichuan Expressway Company Limited. He is Certified Public Accountant.
|
Yunfei Cui
|Mr. Cui Yunfei has been Independent Non-Executive Director of Anhui Expressway Company Limited since August 2012. He is also Senior Manager of Hongkong Branch in American International Assurance Co., Ltd., as well as General Manager in a Hongkong-based finance service company. He holds a Master of International Business Administration from The University of Hong Kong.
|
Jun Jiang
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Chuanfu Qiao
|--
|
Xiaobei Tu
|577,900
|
Zhen Xu
|--
|
Jie Meng
|50,000
|
Jiping Chen
|--
|
Xinyu Xie
|377,100
|
Jiezhi Li
|577,900
|
Xianfu Liu
|50,000
|
Yunfei Cui
|45,000
|
Jun Jiang
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Chuanfu Qiao
|0
|0
|
Xiaobei Tu
|0
|0
|
Zhen Xu
|0
|0
|
Jie Meng
|0
|0
|
Jiping Chen
|0
|0
|
Xinyu Xie
|0
|0
|
Jiezhi Li
|0
|0
|
Xianfu Liu
|0
|0
|
Yunfei Cui
|0
|0
|
Jun Jiang
|0
|0