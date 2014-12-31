Name Description

Pak Fu King Mr. King Pak Fu serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Group International Holdings Limited. Mr. King Pak Fu is experienced in property development and corporate management. He is a director of two of the subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. King is currently the chairman and an executive director of Enterprise Development Holdings Limited (a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1808).

Siu Ming Lee Mr. Lee Siu Ming is Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Lee has around 19 years of experience in investment banking and asset management. Before joining the Company, Mr. Lee was the Managing Director and Head of Hong Kong Coverage at BOCI Asia Limited. Mr. Lee obtained his Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Business Administration degrees at University of Wisconsin - Madison. In addition, he holds a Chartered Financial Analyst certification from the CFA Institute.

Xiao Cheng Gong Mr. Gong Xiao Cheng is Executive Director of Carnival Group International Holdings Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s degree of Finance, Accounting and Management from University of Nottingham in United Kingdom and a Master’s degree of Real Estate Economics and Finance from London School of Economics and Politics Science.

Yikun Wang Mr. Wang Yikun is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wang, graduated from School of Mechanical Engineering of Xi'an Jiaotong University with a Bachelor’s degree of Forging Technology and Equipment in 1996 and obtained a Master’s degree of Business Administration from Antai College of Economies and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2002. Mr. Wang worked in the National Mold Research Engineering Center of Shanghai Jiao Tong University from 1996 to 2000. Mr. Wang has served as the investment manager, vice president and secretary of the board in Shanghai Mingyuan Group, Xincaifu Industries Investment Group and Sichuan Crun Co., Ltd. respectively from 2001 to 2007. Mr. Wang has served as the managing director and sponsor representative of the investment banking division of Minsheng Securities Co., Ltd. since October 2007, where he acted as the leader in all kinds of investment banking projects. He has successfully led and participated in several domestic initial public offering, non-public offering, mergers and acquisitions, corporate bonds, asset backed security and New OverThe-Counter Market investment projects and achieved excellent results. Mr. Wang has over 15 years of experience in finance, investment and investment banking.

Yuen Ying Chan Ms. Chan Yuen Ying serves as Joint Company Secretary of Carnival Group International Holdings Limited. Ms. Chan is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She is also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors.

Jing Li Ms. Li Jing has been appointed as Joint Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 1 March 2016. Ms. Li is the general manager of capital markets of the Company. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from University of Toronto, where she was recognized on the Dean's list for academic achievements. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst of the CFA Institute and a Chartered Professional Accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario. Ms. Li has 7 years of experience in investment banking in Greater China with global investment banks such as Macquarie Capital Limited and CITIC Securities/CLSA Limited. She also has 4 years of experience in accounting in North America with several accounting firms including Deloitte LLP and Ernst & Young LLP.

Wai Cheung Chan Mr. Chan Wai Cheung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Carnival Group International Holdings Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Accountancy from City University of Hong Kong. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He has over 15 years of experience in accounting and auditing field. Mr. Admiral Chan is an independent non-executive director of Jia Meng Holdings Limited (stock code: 8101; a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange). He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Energy International Investments Holdings Limited (stock code: 353; a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange) in March 2012 and was re-designated as an executive director in November 2013.

Gin Ing Hu Ms. Hu Gin Ing, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Carnival Group International Holdings Limited. She holds a master degree in business administration from Florida International University, United States of America (“U.S.A.”), a master degree in sciences from Barry University, U.S.A. and a bachelor degree from National Taiwan University, major in foreign language. Ms. Hu is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants in U.S.A.. Ms. Hu has been a director of NHL CPA Ltd., Hong Kong since January 2005. She has been an independent non-executive director of Enterprise Development Holdings Limited (HK.1808) since March 2011, an independent director of Arich Enterprise Co. Ltd. (TW.4173), a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since December 2012, a non-executive director of Qin Jia Yuan Media Services Company Limited (HK.2366) since August 2013, and an independent non-executive director of United Pacific Industries limited (HK.0176) since November 2013. She was a director of Gigamedia Limited (shares of which are traded on NASDAQ in U.S.A. under the ticker symbol of GIGM) from July 2003 to October 2013, and an independent director of Evendata Holding Company Limited, a company which was previously listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, from April 2011 to May 2013. She has over 19 years of experience in accounting and finance.