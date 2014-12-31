Name Description

Qingping Li Ms. Li Qingping has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited since July 1, 2016. She is also Executive Director in CITIC Group Corporation, Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in CITIC Limited and another company, Chairman of the Board in CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board in CITIC-Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Deshun Sun Mr. Sun Deshun has been serving as Executive Director and Head of the Bank in China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited since July 1, 2016. He is also Chairman of the Board in China CITIC Bank International Limited. He used to serve as Vice President of Beijing Administration and Deputy Head of Beijing Branch of Bank of Communications, as well as Deputy Head of Beijing Branch and General Manager of Data Center (Beijing) in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. He holds a Master's degree in Economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics.

Jeremy Qi Zhang Mr. Zhang Qiang has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited since February 24, 2010. He used to serve as Assistant Head of the Bank, General Manager of Banking, General Manager of Sales, Executive Deputy General Manager of Sales, Deputy Head of Branch and Head of Branch in the Bank. He obtained a Master's degree in Finance from Liaoning University, China as well as a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Zhongnan University of Finance and Economics, China.

Zheping Li Mr. Li Zheping has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited since December 30, 2008. He is also Independent Director of UBS SDIC Fund Management Co., Ltd and two other companies. He used to be Chairman of the Board in an assets assessment company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Shanxi University of Finance and Economics, China, and a Master's degree in Economics from Graduate School of The People's Bank of China.

Lianzhang Wang Mr. Wang Lianzhang has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited since May 30, 2012. He is also Independent Director in Canadian Solar Inc., Outside Director in a Shenzhen-based port company and Independent Non-Executive Director in ACE Life Insurance Company Ltd. and another life insurance company. He used to be Head of Shanghai Branch in Royal Bank of Canada, Executive Director of Debt Capital Market in Union Bank of Switzerland, Director of China Area in another company, Managing Director of China Enterprise and Investment Banking in DBS Bank and Independent Non-Executive Director in CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.