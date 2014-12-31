Edition:
China Citic Bank Corp Ltd (0998.HK)

0998.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.06HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-1.36%)
Prev Close
HK$5.13
Open
HK$5.13
Day's High
HK$5.14
Day's Low
HK$5.06
Volume
33,472,979
Avg. Vol
45,925,631
52-wk High
HK$5.50
52-wk Low
HK$4.69

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Qingping Li

54 2016 Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Heying Fang

50 2014 Finance Director, Deputy Head of the Bank

Deshun Sun

57 2016 Executive Director, Head of the Bank

Danghuai Guo

52 2014 Deputy Head of the Bank

Yu Yang

53 2015 Deputy Head of the Bank

Jeremy Qi Zhang

53 2010 Deputy Head of the Bank

Kang Wang

45 2015 Secretary of the Board

Fang Huang

43 2016 Non-Executive Director

Zheping Li

51 2008 Independent Non-Executive Director

Dingbang Liang

70 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director

Lianzhang Wang

58 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Xiaoqing Wu

62 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Qingping Li

Ms. Li Qingping has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited since July 1, 2016. She is also Executive Director in CITIC Group Corporation, Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in CITIC Limited and another company, Chairman of the Board in CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board in CITIC-Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Heying Fang

Deshun Sun

Mr. Sun Deshun has been serving as Executive Director and Head of the Bank in China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited since July 1, 2016. He is also Chairman of the Board in China CITIC Bank International Limited. He used to serve as Vice President of Beijing Administration and Deputy Head of Beijing Branch of Bank of Communications, as well as Deputy Head of Beijing Branch and General Manager of Data Center (Beijing) in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. He holds a Master's degree in Economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics.

Danghuai Guo

Yu Yang

Jeremy Qi Zhang

Mr. Zhang Qiang has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited since February 24, 2010. He used to serve as Assistant Head of the Bank, General Manager of Banking, General Manager of Sales, Executive Deputy General Manager of Sales, Deputy Head of Branch and Head of Branch in the Bank. He obtained a Master's degree in Finance from Liaoning University, China as well as a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Zhongnan University of Finance and Economics, China.

Kang Wang

Fang Huang

Zheping Li

Mr. Li Zheping has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited since December 30, 2008. He is also Independent Director of UBS SDIC Fund Management Co., Ltd and two other companies. He used to be Chairman of the Board in an assets assessment company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Shanxi University of Finance and Economics, China, and a Master's degree in Economics from Graduate School of The People's Bank of China.

Dingbang Liang

Lianzhang Wang

Mr. Wang Lianzhang has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited since May 30, 2012. He is also Independent Director in Canadian Solar Inc., Outside Director in a Shenzhen-based port company and Independent Non-Executive Director in ACE Life Insurance Company Ltd. and another life insurance company. He used to be Head of Shanghai Branch in Royal Bank of Canada, Executive Director of Debt Capital Market in Union Bank of Switzerland, Director of China Area in another company, Managing Director of China Enterprise and Investment Banking in DBS Bank and Independent Non-Executive Director in CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

Xiaoqing Wu

Ms. Wu Xiaoqing has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited since May 30, 2012. She used to be Deputy Head of Finance, Head of Finance and Deputy Chief Accounting Officer in Sinosteel Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board in an asset management company. She is a Certified Public Accountant (Inactive). She obtained a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Renmin University of China.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Qingping Li

844,700

Heying Fang

3,113,900

Deshun Sun

2,504,300

Danghuai Guo

3,129,800

Yu Yang

--

Jeremy Qi Zhang

2,433,500

Kang Wang

--

Fang Huang

--

Zheping Li

300,000

Dingbang Liang

--

Lianzhang Wang

300,000

Xiaoqing Wu

300,000
As Of  31 Dec 2014

