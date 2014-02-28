Name Description

Kar Wai Sham Mr. Sham Kar Wai is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of IT Ltd. He founded the Group in November 1988 with his brother, Mr. Sham Kin Wai, is responsible for the overall management and strategic development of the Group. Mr. Sham Kar Wai has over 25 years of experience in the fashion retail industry and has established an extensive network of contacts with international design houses.

Jim Lam Mr. Jim Lam has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company., effective 4 January 2016. Mr. Lam has over 20 years of experience in the field of auditing, equity research, investment and financial management. He was an executive director and chief financial officer of Soho China Limited and Top Spring International Holdings Limited (companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), stock code: 410 and 3688 respectively) and the chief financial officer of Greentown China Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 3900). Mr. Lam also worked for an international audit firm and various international investment banks. Mr. Lam received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1992 and a Master’s degree in accounting and finance from The London School of Economics and Political Science in 1996. He is also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Wai Kwan Chan Mr. Chan Wai Kwan serves as Executive Director of the Company. He is also Chief Executive Officer of I.T China of the Company. He was Managing Director of I.T China (previously known as GSIT) of IT Ltd. He joined the Group in January 2006 and has been accounting for the development of the Group’s business and operations in the PRC. He is also (i) a director of Galaries Lafayette China Limited and its subsidiary, the 50/50 joint venture between Société Anonyme des Galeries Lafayette and the Company; and (ii) the legal representative of a wholly foreign-owned enterprise the Group established in the PRC. Mr. Chan has over 20 years PRC experience gained from multinational companies across fashion retailing, garment sourcing and production sectors. Mr. Chan is a Fellow Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a Master degree in Business Administration from the University of Hull and a Bachelor’s degree of Arts (Honour) in Accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Kin Wai Sham Mr. Sham Kin Wai is Executive Director of IT Ltd. since October 19, 2004. Since founding the Group with his brother, Mr. Sham Kar Wai, in November 1988, his principal focus has been on merchandising and product design for the Company. As the Chief Creative Officer of the Company, Mr. Sham Kin Wai has over 25 years of experience in the fashion retail industry and is responsible for the creative and aesthetic aspects of the Group’s business. He has also been instrumental in creating the interior design concepts for the stores.

Suk Han Ho Ms. Ho (Sophia) Suk Han is Company Secretary of IT Ltd. She joined the Group in May 2005 and is also responsible for overseeing the legal issues in the PRC. She has over 20 years of relevant experience and is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Francis Goutenmacher Mr. Francis Goutenmacher is Independent Non-executive Director of IT Ltd. since August 1, 2006. He also serves as the Chairman of the Company’s Remuneration Committee and a member of Audit Committee and Nomination Committee. Mr. Goutenmacher is an independent non-executive director, a member of each of the audit committee and nomination committee of Louis XIII Holdings Limited and an independent non-executive director and a member of each of the audit committee, remuneration committee, executive committee and nomination committee of Natural Beauty Bio- Technology Limited, both companies are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Goutenmacher holds a Bachelor’s degree from Ecole Nationale des Arts Decoratifs in Paris, France. Mr. Goutenmacher has been with Richemont Luxury Group, S.A. (“Richemont”), one of the world leading luxury goods groups, for over 30 years. He has been the managing director and chief executive officer of several prestigious brands, like Cartier and Piaget, encompassed by Richemont. After retiring as the regional chief executive of Richemont Asia Pacific Limited, Mr. Goutenmacher is now running a marketing consultancy firm, Gouten Consulting Limited, and is a director of this consultancy company.

Wing Sum Mak Mr. Mak (Alvin) Wing Sum is Independent Non-Executive Director of IT Ltd. since March 31, 2012. He also serves as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee and the Chairman of the Nomination Committee. Mr. Mak is also an independent non-executive director, a chairman of audit committee and a member of remuneration committee and nomination committee of Goldpac Group Limited and an independent non-executive director and a member of audit committee, nomination committee and remuneration committee of Hong Kong Television Network Limited and Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited and an independent non-executive director of Lai Fung Holdings Limited, all companies are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Mak, after working in Citibank for over 26 years, went into his retirement in May 2012. He last served as the Head of Markets and Banking for Citibank Hong Kong, being the country business manager for corporate and investment banking business. In Citibank, he had held various senior positions including Head of Global Banking responsible for managing all the coverage bankers. Prior to that, he also managed the Hong Kong’s corporate finance business, regional asset management business and was the Chief Financial Officer of North Asia. Before joining Citibank in 1985, Mr. Mak was an audit group manager at Coopers & Lybrand (now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers). He worked for Coopers & Lybrand for eight years, five of which was in Toronto, Canada. He graduated from University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Commerce in 1976. He is a Chartered Accountant and is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants as well as a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.