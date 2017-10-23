Name Description

Ping Dong Mr. Dong Ping is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Dong has extensive experience, knowledge and connection in investment and operation of Chinese media, advertisement, satellite TV, film productions and media fields and was the former Chairman of ChinaVision Media Group Limited (now known as Alibaba Pictures Group Limited), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1060). Mr. Dong has been the principal investor, producer and co-producer of various internationally renowned films, including Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon (directed by Mr. Ang Lee), Devils on the Doorstep, (directed by Mr. Jiang Wen), Peacock, (directed by Mr. Gu Changwei), Let the Bullets Fly (directed by Mr. Jiang Wen), Journey to the West (directed by Mr. Stephen Chow (directed by Mr. Chan Ho Sun) and Breakup Buddies (directed by Mr. Ning). Some of these films have won numerous major awards in both domestic and overseas film festival. From August 2003 to April 2005, Mr. Dong was the president of Asian Union Film and Media. Between 31 May 2005 and 11 January 2008, Mr. Dong was appointed as an executive director of Asian Union New Media Group Limited (now known as China Jiuhao Health Industry Corporation Limited), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 419), and was the chairman of the board of directors from 12 May 2006 to 11 January 2008.

Shaokun Xiang Mr. Xiang Shaokun is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Xiang was a partner of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, an international law firm, where he has led its China practice since 2004. Previously, Mr. Xiang was a partner in the Shanghai office of Clifford Chance, an international law firm from 2002 to 2004. A specialist in mergers and acquisitions, Mr. Xiang has acted as the principal counsel in many significant transactions including representing Lenovo Group Limited in its acquisition of IBM’s global personal computer business. He holds a degree of juris doctor from Vanderbilt University School of Law, U.S.A. and a Bachelor of Arts from Beijing University of International Studies. Mr. Xiang is licensed to practice law in New York and in Hong Kong. Mr. Xiang has been consistently ranked as one of the top mergers and acquisitions lawyers by Chambers.

Kwok Hung Tai Mr. Tai Kwok Hung is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Tai is a solicitor admitted in Hong Kong, Australia and England & Wales.

Zhikai Gao Mr. Gao Zhikai is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Gao is the vice chairman of Sino-Europe United Investment Corporation. Mr. Gao has extensive experience, knowledge and professional expertise in law, investment banking, venture capital and private equity, and corporate management. In the 1980s, Mr. Gao was an English interpreter for the Second Generation of Chinese leaders, including . Mr. Gao’s main working experience since graduating from Yale Law School in 1993 with a Juris Doctor degree included working as a lawyer with the New York City-headquartered law firm, Milbank, Tweed, Hadley& McCloy, as an investment banker with Morgan Stanley and its joint venture investment bank in China, China International Capital Corporation, as the China Policy Advisor with the SFC, and with major corporations including PCCW Limited, Henderson Land Development Company Limited and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (‘‘CNOOC’’). Mr. Gao was the first secretary general of China Private Equity Association (which was subsequently renamed China Association of Private Equity). At present, Mr. Gao is a member of the Global Council of Asia Society, a member of the International Advisory Board of the Brookings Doha Energy Forum, a member of the International Advisory Board of the Energy Intelligence Group, the chairman of China Energy Security Institute, and a member or an advisor at a number of other non-profit and charity organizations. Mr. Gao has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Suzhou University, a Master of Arts degree in English Literature from Beijing University of Foreign Studies, a Master of Arts degree in Political Science from the Graduate School of Yale University, and a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School. Mr. Gao is licensed as an attorney-at-law in the State of New York of the United States of America.

Hao Ning Mr. Ning Hao is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ning majored in photography and obtained a bachelor degree from Beijing Film Academy, PRC, in 2003. Mr. Ning is a film director and screenwriter who has directed seven films between 2003 and 2014, which were engraved with his unique personal style and won international acclaim. All of Mr. Ning’s films have achieved strong investment returns. His directorial debut Incense (2003) and his second film Mongolian Ping Pong (2004) were nominated in more than 50 international film festivals, including the Berlin Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival and the Hong Kong Film Festival. Among these, Incense won the Grand Prize at the Fourth Tokyo FILMeX Festival in 2003 and the Golden Prize (Asian Digital Films) at the 28th Hong Kong International Film Festival in 2004. In 2006, Mr. Ning directed his small budget film Crazy Stone, which won the Taiwan Golden Horse Award for the Best Original Screenplay. Crazy Racer (2009), which was wrote and directed by Mr. Ning, was produced for an investment of only RMB10 million and achieved over RMB100 million at the box office. In 2013, Mr. Ning directed No Man’s Land, which won the Annual Tribute Movie by One Hundred Media at the 14th Chinese Film Media Awards. Mr. Ning also directed the huge box office hit Breakup Buddies (2014) which grossed RMB1,169 million (US$187 million) at the PRC box office and became the highest grossing-domestic Chinese film of the year.

Zheng Xu Mr. Xu Zheng is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Xu graduated with a bachelor degree from Shanghai Theatre Academy, PRC, in 1994. Mr. Xu is an actor, director, screenwriter and producer. He started his career as an actor in the 1990s. Mr. Xu rose to national stardom in 2000 with the TV series Sunny Piggy, followed by other successful TV dramas such as Li Wei the Magistrate (2002). Mr. Xu then focused more on films, starring in comedies Call for Love (2007) and Call for Love II (2008), Lost on Journey (2010), No Man’s Land (2013) (for which he was awarded the best lead actor by the Chinese Film Director Association in 2014) and the huge box office hit Breakup Buddies (2014). In 2012, his directorial debut Lost in Thailand (a road trip comedy) which he also wrote, produced and starred in, earned over US$200 million and became the highestgrossing domestic Chinese film ever. In 2014, he produced and starred in The Great Hypnotist (a suspense thriller film), which achieved groundbreaking boxoffice success and a great reputation in the Chinese suspense thriller film market.

Xiaolong Li Mr. Li Xiaolong is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Li has more than 20 years of experience in the industry of information technology and telecommunications. He is the founder and chairman of Net 263 Ltd. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 002467), a company based in Beijing and which provides integrated communication services for medium-and small-sized enterprises and professionals. Since September 2004, Mr. Li was the director and general manager of Net 263 Ltd., and since August 2006, the director of Net 263 Ltd. He has been an independent director at ECommerce China Dangdang Inc. (NYSE: DANG) since December 2010, and an independent director at Kongzhong Corp. (NASDAQ: KZ) since 2012. Mr. Li holds a Bachelor Degree in Computer Science from Beijing Industry University. Mr. Li attended the undergraduate program in software engineering in Beijing University of Technology. In January 2013, Mr. Li was appointed as a committee member of the telecommunications and economic experts of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Tuong Sing Su Mr. Su Tuong Sing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Su is a managing partner at Matrix Partners China, a venture capital firm specializing in, early and growth stage investments and focused primarily on Internet, mobile, software and medical technology investments. Mr. Su, through Matrix Partners China and other investment vehicles, has been investing in China for the past 15 years and his investments include Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), China Kanghui Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KH), AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (stock code: 2018), Bona Film Group Limited (NASDAQ:BONA), DiDi-Kuaidi, Shanghai Kingnet Technology Co. Ltd, and Reach Surgical, Inc.. Prior to joining Matrix Partners China, Mr. Su was a co-founder and general partner of TDF Capital and KPCB China Fund, both of which are venture capital firms specializing in early and growth stage investments. Prior to joining the venture capital industry, Mr. Su worked at Lotus Development, IBM Software Company for seven years and he had made significant contributions to Lotus’s overall software and services business in the Greater China region. Mr. Su started his career at Port of Singapore Authority, responsible for information system development and management. Mr. Su graduated from Nanyang Technological University with a Bachelor Degree in Computer Engineering.