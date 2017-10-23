Name Description

Liang Sun Mr. Sun Liang is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He received his Doctorate Degree in Managerial Science and Engineering from Tianjin University in 2007 and his Master of Philosophy Degree in Corporate Management from Beijing Institute of Technology in 2001, and is currently a researcher in engineering technology applications (Professor Level), an Affiliated Member of International Accountants, a certified public accountant in China, a China certified assets manager, a senior accountant, a senior economist and a Doctor of Philosophy in Management. Mr. Sun started his career in December 1975, and became a member of the Communist Party in December 1990. Currently, he is the chairman and Communist Party secretary of Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd. (“Shandong Hi-Speed”), a company interested in approximately 8.86% of the issued shares of the Company through companies controlled by it, as well as the chairman and Communist Party secretary of Shandong Expressway Company Limited, a company listed in the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600350) and a subsidiary of Shandong Hi-Speed. Mr. Sun is the representative of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, winner of the CCTV “China Economic Person of the Year 2013”, the National “May 1st Labour Medal”, National Outstanding Entrepreneur, National Outstanding Venture Capital Entrepreneur, National Best Trustworthy Entrepreneur and winner of the “Prize for the Outstanding Contribution in National Transportation Industry”, Extraordinary Leader of National Transportation Industry Quality Management, Top Ten Influential Entrepreneur in the 30 Years of China Reform and Opening up, Extraordinary Entrepreneur in the 60 Years of New China, and 2009 Top Ten Remarkable Confucian Merchants in China.

Tin Kwok Ko Mr. Ko Tin Kwok is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ko was graduated from Chongqing University of China. He has been engaging in real estate development, financial investment and new energy sectors since 1994, and possesses extensive work experience and management experience. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Ko indirectly holds the controlling interests in Anxin Trust Co., Ltd., a company listed in the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600816), and through companies controlled by him holds 4,092,084,312 shares in the Company, representing approximately 43.65% of the issued shares of the Company.

Hanyang Hu Mr. Hu Hanyang is an Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the University of Manchester with double bachelor degrees in Mathematics and Statistics in 2006. He further received his master degree in Applied Statistics from University of Oxford in 2008. He is a member of Royal Statistical Society in the United Kingdom. Mr. Hu started his career in 2007 and has extensive investment experience in the past including investments in Guotai Junan Securities, Dazhong Dianpin and Meituan. He is currently the general manager of Yellow River Delta Industrial Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. since 2011, fully responsible for the operation and investment of the fund. Mr. Hu was honored as the “2010 Business Figures of Dongying Economic Development Zone”, the only member who was born in the 1980s to receive such honor. In 2011, he obtained the silver award at the evaluation of “2011 Excellent Venture Capitalist” organised by the Special Committee of Venture Capital Investment of the Investment Association of China.

Weibing Zeng Mr. Zeng Weibing is Executive Director of the Company. He is a researcher in engineering technology applications, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Managerial Science and Engineering of Tianjin University. From May 2010 to January 2015, Mr. Zeng worked as the Director of Investment and Development Department of Shandong Hi-Speed. He is the General Manager of Shandong Hi-Speed Investment Holdings Co., Ltd since January 2015. Since August 2015, Mr. Zeng is the chairman of Shandong Hi-Speed Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd., a company owned by Shandong Hi-Speed as to 49% and is interested in approximately 8.86% of the issued shares of the Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary. Mr. Zeng has nearly 10 years of experience in asset management related business, during which he was mainly responsible for projects such as long-term equity investment business, private share placement business and industrial investment business.

Li Zhao Ms. Zhao Li has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company. She holds a bachelor degree in Trade and Economics, a master degree in Industrial Economics and a degree of Master of Business Administration (International) degree. She has over nine years’ experience in the economic and financial sectors and obtains the qualification as a management consultant and the secretary of the board of directors for companies listed in the Shanghai Stock Exchange. From April 2007 to August 2012, Ms. Zhao worked in an economics forecasting research institution, and engaged in strategic planning and management consultation. Subsequently, she has been engaging in financial and investment sectors since October 2012 and has working in a listed financial institute in charge of equity investment business and board affairs management. She has been a director of Luzhou City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. since August 2015. On 20 September and 21 October 2016, she was appointed as a director of the majority of subsidiaries of the Group.

To Wai Suen Mr. Suen To Wai is the Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Suen received his bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Western Australia and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Suen has over 10 years of experience in financial reporting and corporate finance.

Ho Yin Fok Mr. Fok Ho Yin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Rising Development Holdings Limited since 31 August 2007. He is the chairman of both the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Fok had worked in the Listing Division of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and has over 16 years of experience in the field of corporate finance and, in particular, in equity financing and financial restructuring. He is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and CPA Australia. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Fok is currently also an executive director and Chief Financial Officer of Jian ePayment Systems Limited (a company listed on the growth enterprise market of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 8165), and an independent nonexecutive director of Greenfield Chemical Holdings Limited (a company listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 582).

Cheung Mau Lam Mr. Lam Cheung Mau is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the accounting division of Xiamen University with a bachelor’s degree in Economics in 1982. Mr. Lam previously worked as an officer of the audit department of Hua Chiao Commercial Bank and the corporate planning and budgeting division of the finance department of Bank of China (Hong Kong). Mr. Lam also acted as an audit manager of Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd. In 2015, Mr. Lam was appointed as an independent non-executive director of China Huarong Energy Company Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 1101) and is a member of the audit committee and corporate government committee of that company. Mr. Lam has over 30 years of experience in auditing and finance fields.