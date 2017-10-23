Name Description

Chiu Fai Choi Dr. Choi Chiu Fai Stanley is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He possesses more than 20 years of experience in financial service and merger and acquisition projects. He is the chairman of Head & Shoulders Financial Group Limited. Apart from working at senior positions for different financial groups in Hong Kong, Dr. Choi has also served as a member of the senior management of various listed companies in Hong Kong. He is currently an executive director of Target Insurance (Holdings) Limited (a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 6161), and is an executive director and chairman of Daqing Dairy Holdings Limited (a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1007). He was an executive director of Media Asia Group Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 8075) from October 2011 to September 2015. Dr. Choi obtained a bachelor’s degree of business administration (Magna Cum Laude) from Wichita State University in 1995 and a master’s degree of science from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign in 1996, both of which are in the United States of America. He has also obtained a doctoral degree of business administration from the City University of Hong Kong in 2013. Dr. Choi is the sole shareholder of Head and Shoulders Direct Investment, a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability, which in turn is the sole shareholder of the Offeror, currently the Controlling Shareholder of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Dr. Choi is deemed, by virtue of his interest in the Offeror, to be interested in 763,773,550 Shares under the SFO, representing approximately 64.77% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Kai Ming Ng Mr. Ng Kai Ming is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He holds a master’s degree in Business Administration. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a certified practising accountant of CPA Australia, and a chartered management accountant of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. He has over 17 years of experience in auditing, accounting and financial management in an international accounting firm and private companies in Hong Kong.

Chan Chun Yiu Mr. Chan Chun Yiu (Thomas) is Group General Counsel of the Company. He obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree in 1987, and the Postgraduate Certificate in Laws in 1988, both at the University of Hong Kong. He was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1990, and as a solicitor in the United Kingdom in 1991. Following his admission in Hong Kong, he spent almost 15 years in private practice in Hong Kong with various local and international law firms in Hong Kong, specialising in banking, commercial and property areas. He then left private practice and joined the Société Générale Group in Hong Kong in March 2005, and left in August 2011 as Legal Counsel at Director level, acting as the Head of Structured Products/Funds Team, at its Legal Department, specialising in listed and unlisted structured products, retail funds, exchange traded funds and general banking advisory work. Subsequently, he joined CLSA Hong Kong Holdings Limited and served as the CLSA Group’s Senior Legal Adviser from August 2011 to April 2015. Prior to joining the Company, he was a Consultant at LOD Consulting (Hong Kong) Limited.

Yat Ming Lam Mr. Lam Yat Ming is an Executive Director of the Company. He is a director of Head & Shoulders Financial Group Limited. He possesses extensive experience in financial services, administrative and management functions, and project investment. He has served as senior management for different financial investment services companies and public listed companies in Hong Kong. Between September 2009 to June 2010, he was a chief operating officer of Simsen International Corporation Limited (presently known as Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited) (a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 993). Between October 2006 and July 2009, he was an executive director of Oriental Ginza Holdings Limited (presently known as Carnival Group International Holdings Limited) (a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 996). Mr. Lam graduated from the University of Newcastle Upon-Tyne in the United Kingdom with a bachelor’s degree in 1985 and is a member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute.

Yan Min Zhang Mr. Zhang Yan Min is an Executive Director of the Company. He is a chief operations officer of Goldenway Capital Management (Hong Kong) Limited which is a member of Goldenway Investments Holdings Limited and graduated from Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China with a bachelor’s degree in foreign language of English in 1983. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration of sales and marketing from Oklahoma State University in the United States of America in 1987. Mr. Zhang has over 28 years’ experiences in commercial development, investment and business management. He was a general manager of Lloyd’s Register Industrial Technical Services (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (‘‘LR’’) from 2011 to 2016, and was responsible for managing the overall operations of LR. Mr. Zhang worked with SABIC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. as the country manager from 2002 to 2008, he was responsible for the sales and marketing of all its products in China. Mr. Zhang worked with SABIC (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd. as an investment director in its China Investment department from 2008 to 2010. Mr. Zhang was the general manager of Amylum (Group) Asia Ltd. (the ‘‘Amylum Group’’) from 1995 to 2000 for its subsidiary plants in Guangzhou, China, he was responsible for managing the Amylum Group’s joint venture company in Guangzhou, China.

Chun Kit Wong Mr. Wong Chun Kit is Company Secretary of the Company. He is an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He holds a Master of Science degree in Professional Accounting and Corporate Governance from City University of Hong Kong. He has extensive professional experience in company secretarial practice.

Kee Choy Ha Mr. Ha Kee Choy Eugene is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a master’s degree in business administration and is a fellow member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants. Mr. Ha is a director of a certified public accountants corporate practice in Hong Kong. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Daqing Dairy Holdings Limited (stock code: 1007) and Touyun Tech Group Limited (stock code: 1332). Both companies are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. He was an independent non-executive director of China Innovative Finance Group Limited (stock code: 412) (formerly known as Heritage International Holdings Limited), which is listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, for the period from October 2005 to April 2015. Mr. Ha was also a director of 401 Holdings Limited (‘‘401 Holdings’’), a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, for the period from 13 March 2001 to 27 July 2004. Mr. Ha had resigned from 401 Holdings well before it was subsequently wound up on 13 June 2005 and delisted with effect from 21 June 2005. During his tenure in 401 Holdings, Mr. Ha was responsible for helping the company in formulating a restructuring plan. He was not involved in 401 Holdings’ daily operation or winding up proceedings.

Gloria Lu Ms. Lu Gloria Yi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has over 20 years of experience in investment banking, capital market and risk management. She was the head of equities of China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited (‘‘China Renaissance’’) between 2014 and 2016 and was responsible for equity research, sales and trading, distribution and operation of both Hong Kong and the United States of America equity markets. Prior to joining China Renaissance, she was a deputy chief executive officer of China Life Franklin Asset Management Co., Limited and was responsible for its investment, research, product development, marketing and distribution as well as administrative duties. She also worked for Blackrock Asset Management North Asia Limited and Deutsche Securities Asia Limited in her professional career. She was an executive director of Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 8271) from September 2007 to September 2009. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Toronto in 1994. She is a charterholder of Chartered Financial Analyst and currently a responsible officer of Parantoux Capital Limited for type 9 regulated activity (asset management) registered with the SFC.

Yunan Ren Mr. Ren Yunan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 7 years of legal practice experience. He graduated from Peking University with a bachelor’s degree in law in 1997 and received a master’s degree in law from Harvard Law School in 1999. He was qualified to practise law both in Hong Kong and New York, the United States of America. He served as an executive director of investment banking department in UBS AG, Hong Kong Branch between 2008 and 2010. Mr. Ren served as a member of the board of directors and chairman of audit committee of IDI, Inc. (a company then listed on New York Stock Exchange AMEX) (currently known as Cogint, Inc. and is currently listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market) from 2012 to 2015. Mr. Ren currently holds several directorships in different listed companies, including a non-executive director of China Child Care Corporation (a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1259); an independent non-executive director of Ronshine China Holdings Limited (a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 3301); Mr. Ren currently is a managing director in private equity department of CITIC Securities International Company Limited.