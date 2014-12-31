Name Description

Tit Ng Mr. Ng Tit serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd. He is the co-founder of Group, is Chairman and has been Chief Executive Officer since 1995. Mr. Ng was appointed as the Company’s Executive Director on 1 March 2010. Mr. Ng is a member of the Tenth Jiangsu Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the PRC. Mr. Ng is responsible for the overall strategic planning and management of Group. Mr. Ng has experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having been engaged in the pharmaceutical business for over 15 years. Mr. Ng and Ms. Chin entered the pharmaceutical business in 1995 after considering the growth potential of the pharmaceutical business in China. Prior to establishing the Group in 1995, Mr. Ng was the deputy general manager of Guiyang Miracle Plaza Hotel from 1988 to 1991. Mr. Ng obtained his Bachelor of Philosophy from Guizhou University in 1986. In 2007, Mr. Ng obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration from Fudan University and was also given the Outstanding Dissertation Award by the Department of Management, Fudan University.

Yu Kang Chiu Mr. Chiu Yu Kang serves as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of China NT Pharma Group Company Limited. Mr. Chiu joined the Group in April 2015 as the Group’s Chief Financial Officer. He is responsible for the overall financial management and control, accounting, auditing, corporate financing, investor relations and listing rules compliance of the Group. Mr. Chiu has over 13 years of experience in corporate financing, investor relations, auditing, accounting and financial management. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chiu was vice president, chief financial officer and company secretary of a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chiu obtained a bachelor degree in Business Administration and a master degree in Economics from The University of Hong Kong in 2001 and 2002 respectively. He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Baoming Ge Mr. Ge Baoming serves as General Manager of Corporate Development and Product Research and Development Centre of the Company. He has been appointed as the General Manager of Corporate Development and Product Research and Development Centre as well as the Clinical Medicine Director of the Marketing and Sales Centre of the Group. He is responsible for business development, development of new pharmaceutical products and research and management of clinical medicine. Mr. Ge has over 15 years of experience in operating and managing the Research and Development Centre, and has accumulated extensive experience in product introduction, registration, research and development and clinical medicine. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Ge worked as director of research and development at various well-known pharmaceutical companies, including Rottapharm, Luye Pharma Group Limited and Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.. Mr. Ge obtained his bachelor degree of Clinical Medicine from Beijing Medical University in 1990. He also obtained a master degree in Clinical Medicine from The University of Western Ontario in 2003.

Yu Chin Ms. Chin Yu serves as Executive Director of China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd. She is a co-founder of the Group. Ms. Chin has been re-designated from non-executive Director to executive Director of the Group since 1 February 2015. Ms. Chin is responsible for the daily operations of NT Pharma (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Ms. Chin was appointed as non-executive Director on 1 March 2010. Prior to the establishment of the Group, Ms. Qian was an accounting professional. Ms. Chin worked in Bank of Communications from 1987 to 1993.

Weizhong Wu Mr. Weizhong Wu serves as Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Dalian University of Technology in 1992. He also obtained an EMBA from Fudan University in 2004. Mr. Wu has over 18 years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing. In 2000, he joined Suzhou First Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (“Suzhou First”), a subsidiary of the Company, as a factory manager. In 2006, Mr. Wu was appointed as the general manager of Suzhou First and is currently the vice president of manufacturing. As the vice president of manufacturing, Mr. Wu is responsible for the overall operation of the Group’s manufacturing facilities. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wu worked at various positions including engineer, assistant manager and deputy factory manager of Suzhou No. 4 Pharmaceutical Factory from 1992 to 2000.

Biao Gui Mr. Gui Biao serves as Director of Marketing and Sales Centre of the Company. He joined the Group in September 2014 to serve as Director of Marketing and Sales Centre of the Group. He is responsible for strategy development, market data analysis and academic promotion. Mr. Gui has over 18 years of marketing and management experience in multinational pharmaceutical companies. In recent years, he has been focusing on the sales and marketing of oncology products. Prior to joining the Group, he has worked for various multinational pharmaceutical companies, including Eisai China, Sanofi-aventis China, Novartis China, AstraZeneca China, Pharmacia & Upjohn (China) Ltd. and Pfizer, Inc., engaging in the product areas including oncology, CNS and anti-infective products. Between 1988 and 1994, Mr. Gui was a clinician in Renji Hospital of Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Mr. Gui obtained his bachelor degree in Clinical Medicine from Medicine School of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 1988.

Jianying Lou Ms. Lou Jianying is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a postgraduate. From January 1998 to January 2004, she served as the deputy general manager of Hualian Group Asset Trust Co., Ltd. From January 2004 to May 2011, she served as the deputy general manager, the chief financial officer, and the secretary of the board of directors of Shanghai No.1 Pharmacy Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600833). From May 2011 to May 2015, Ms. Lou served as the vice president and the secretary of the board of directors of Shanghai Jiao Da Onlly Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600530). From May 2015 to present, Ms. Lou serves as the vice president and the chief financial officer of Shanghai Jiao Da Onlly Co., Ltd..Ms. Lou has been a certified public accountant and a senior accountant in the PRC.

Wei Qian Dr. Qian Wei serves as Non-executive Director of China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd., since March 1, 2010. Dr. Qian is currently a professor of Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Texas at EL Paso. Dr. Qian was appointed as Allen Henry Professor of Electrical Engineering in the Engineering College, Florida Institute of Technology in 2009. He had previously been an associate professor of Department of Interdisciplinary Oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center, College of Medicine, University of South Florida from 2001 to 2007. Dr. Qian obtained a bachelor’s degree in Engineering in 1982 and a master degree in Engineering in 1985, both from Nanjing University of Post and Telecommunications. He also obtained a doctorate degree in Engineering from Southeast University in 1990.

Lap Chee Tsui Dr. Lap-Chee Tsui serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd., since April 1, 2010. He was subsequently re-appointed as a Director of Company on 1 April 2011. He is the fourteenth Vice- Chancellor of the University of Hong Kong. Prior to his current appointment in 2002, Dr. Tsui was a member of the Research Institute at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada since 1981, rising to Geneticist-in- Chief of the Hospital in 1996 and Head of the Genetics and Genomic Biology Program in 1998; he also held academic appointments at the University of Toronto since 1983, was awarded the title of University Professor in 1994 and has held an Emeritus status since 2006. He was also the President of the Human Genome Organization from 2000 to 2002. Dr. Tsui has received numerous awards for his work, including receiving the Royal Society of Canada Centennial Award in 1989, Gairdner International Award in 1990, Cresson Medal of Franklin Institute in 1992, XII Sanremo International Award for Genetic Research in 1993, the Distinguished Scientist Award from the Medical Research Council, Canada in 2000, Killam Prize of Canada Council in 2002 and the European Cystic Fibrosis Society Award in 2009. He was elected as Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in 1990, Fellow of the Royal Society of London in 1991, Member of Academia Sinica in 1992, Foreign Associate of the National Academy of Sciences of the US in 2004, and, Foreign Member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2009. Dr. Tsui obtained a bachelor’s and master’s degree in biology from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1972 and 1974 respectively. He also obtained a doctorate degree in biological sciences from the University of Pittsburgh in 1979.

Dinghua Xin Mr. Xin Dinghua, also known as Patrick Sun, CPA is an Independent non-executive Director of China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd., since March 1, 2010. He was initially appointed as Independent Non-executive Director on 1 March 2010 for a term of one year and was subsequently re-appointed as Independent Non-executive Director on 7 March 2011 after expiry of the term of office. Mr. Sun was an Independent Non-executive Director of The Link Management Limited (the Manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust), listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 823) between September 2004 and July 2007. He was an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Value Convergence Holdings Limited (stock code: 821), a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, from August 2006 to October 2009. He was a member of the Takeovers & Mergers Panel and the Takeovers Appeal Committee of Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong, Deputy Convenor of the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and a council member of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. He also served as Honorary Chief Executive Officer of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies Limited. Currently, he is a Vice Chairman of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies. Mr. Sun graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the United States, with a Bachelor of Science in Economics degree in economics in 1981. Mr. Sun also completed the Stanford Executive Program of Stanford Business School, the Unites States, in 2000. Mr. Sun has been a fellow, since April 1992, of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (formerly the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants), the United Kingdom, and a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (formerly the Hong Kong Society of Accountants) since November 2009.