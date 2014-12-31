Name Description

Lee Man Wong Mr. Wong Lee Man is Executive Chairman of the Board of Convoy Financial Holdings Limited. Mr. Wong was appointed as an executive Director and Chairman of our Company on 12 March 2010. Mr. Wong is the director of 6 subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Wong joined the Group in November 1998 and led the Group transforming into an IFA company, which is a pioneer in personal financial planning business. He served in different functions in the Group, including consultancy force, operations and regional expansions. He is now responsible for the overall management and strategic development of the Group. Over 20 years experience in financial service industry, Mr. Wong has gained all-round experience and has established a strong network through working with both international and local financial companies in Hong Kong. Moreover, he is the Founding Member and Honorary Secretary of the Independent Financial Advisors Association Limited in Hong Kong.

Wing Fai Ng Mr. Ng Wing Fai is Group President, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Cambridge University. Mr. Ng is the Managing Partner and Founding Partner of Primus Pacific Partners, an Asian private equity fund with a focus on financial services. At Primus Pacific Partners, Mr. Ng oversees substantial investments in New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd., the fourth largest life insurance company in China, EON Bank, the seventh largest bank in Malaysia, and a number of significant assets around the world. Mr. Ng was previously the Managing Director of Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (“Fubon Financial”), the largest financial conglomerate in Taiwan and was in charge of Fubon Financial’s overall strategy, capital markets, merger and acquisition activities and major change programs. During his tenure at Fubon Financial, Mr. Ng led the winning bids to acquire Taipeibank in Taiwan and International Bank of Asia in Hong Kong. Prior to his position at Fubon Financial, Mr. Ng served as a Managing Director and Head of the Asia- Pacific Financial Institutions Group at Salomon Smith Barney. Among his many transactions in the region, he represented and advised Fubon Financial in its strategic alliance with Citigroup in 2000. From 1998 to 1999, Mr. Ng led a team of bank specialists in advising the Government of Malaysia on recapitalizing and restructuring the banking industry. Previously, Mr. Ng was a Management Consultant at Booz Allen & Hamilton, specializing in financial services in the United States of America and Asia. Mr. Ng is also the group president of the Company.

Lai Yee Chan Ms. Chan Lai Yee is Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Chan, graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a Master Degree in Professional Accounting. She is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She has over 20 years of experience in the field of accounting and financial management and previously worked in various listed and unlisted groups. Ms. Chan was an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Education (Int’l) Investments Limited (Stock code: 1082) (formerly known as Modern Education Group Limited), whose shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), from March 2013 to November 2014. Ms. Chan was also a non-executive director of First Credit Finance Group Limited (Stock code: 8215) (formerly known as First Credit Holdings Limited), from January 2013 to June 2016, whose shares are listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange. Ms. Chan is currently the director and/or officer of various subsidiaries of the Company. Save as disclosed above, she does not hold any other positions with the Company or other members of the Group and did not hold any other directorships in the last three years in other listed public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas as at the date of this announcement.

Kwai Chee Cho Dr. Cho Kwai Chee is an Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from The University of Hong Kong and holds the qualifications of MBBS (HK), FHKCFP, FRACGP, DCH (London), DCH (RCP&SI), DCH (Glasgow) and DPD (Cardiff). He is also the member of the Standing Committee of the 13th Guangzhou Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the 5th Vice Chairperson of the board of directors of the Yan Oi Tong for the year 2016-2017, the director of Po Leung Kuk board of directors (2016-2017), the founder and Chairman of the Egive For You Charity Foundation Limited, the founder and Vice Chairman of United We Stand Foundation Limited, the founder and a director of Health Check Charity Funds Limited, the Chairman of Sha Tin District Community Fund Limited, the District President of Scout Association of Hong Kong Yau Tsim District, the School Manager of IMC of Yan Oi Tong Tin Ka Ping Secondary School, a member of HKTDC Professional Services Advisory Committee and the Permanent President of Hong Kong Shatin Industries and Commerce Association Limited. Dr. Cho is currently an executive director and the executive deputy chairman of Town Health International Medical Group Limited (Stock code: 3886), whose shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”).

Sut Sam Fong Ms. Fong Sut Sam is Executive Director of Convoy Financial Holdings Limited. Ms. Fong was appointed as an executive Director on 12 March 2010. Ms. Fong is the vice chairman of the Group and the director of 6 subsidiaries of the Company. She has also been an executive director of CFS. Ms. Fong joined our Group in November 1998 and has led various functions, including the consultancy force, corporate communications, sales and marketing, training and operation. Her exceptional achievements in the financial industry and contribution to the community earned her the title of “Benchmark Most Extraordinary Women in Finance 2009” from the Benchmark magazine and “Excellence in Achievement of World Chinese Young Entrepreneurs 2014”. Ms. Fong graduated from the South Bank University in London in June 1992 with a Bachelor of Science degree. In December 2002, she graduated with a Master‘s Degree in Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and was placed on the Dean’s List. Ms. Fong has been appointed as a panel member of the Appeal Board under the Betting Duty Ordinance (Chapter 108 of the Laws of Hong Kong) since 2010, as a panel member of the Appeal Boards under the Amusement Game Centres Ordinance (Chapter 435 of the Laws of Hong Kong) since 2010. She has been also appointed as the advisory board member of the CUHK Center for Entrepreneurship and as the panel member of the Municipal Services Appeal Board under the Municipal Services Appeals Board Ordinance (Chapter 220 of the Laws of Hong Kong) by Chief Executive of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region since 2011. She has been also appointed as a lay member of Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal Panel since 2013. She has been appointed as a member of the Appeal Panel (Housing) of Office of the Secretary for Transport and Housing Government Secretariat since 2014. Ms. Fong is the member of Marketing Management Committee of Hong Kong Management Association and executive committee member of Green Monday.

Ye Kai Tan Mr. Tan Ye Kai, Byron has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company, effect from 2 April 2015. He was graduated from the Deakin University in Australia with a bachelor degree with major in Information System and Finance in 1993. Mr. Tan was admitted as a member of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants in 1995 and was qualified as a Chartered Financial Analyst of The Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts in 1997. Since February 2015, Mr. Tan has been the chief executive officer of Convoy Capital Hong Kong Limited which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to carry out Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the “SFO”). Mr. Tan has over 20 years of experience in the investment banking and financial services industry and has gained all-round experience through working for both international and local financial institutions including Carr Indosuez Asia Limited, Dao Heng Securities Limited, First Shanghai Securities Limited and Kingsway Financial Services Group Limited.

Kim Hang Chow Mr. Chow Kim Hang is Company Secretary of Convoy Financial Holdings Limited. Mr. Chow was appointed as the Company Secretary and the authorised representative of the Company on 16 March 2010. Mr. Chow is a Partner of Ma Tang & Co., Solicitors, a corporate and commercial law firm in Hong Kong. He is a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong and a member of The Law Society of Hong Kong. His primary contact person at the Company is Mr. Mak Kwong Yiu, the Chief Executive Officer and the executive Director of the Company. During the year ended 31 December 2014, Mr. Chow has taken no less than 15 hours of relevant professional trainings to update his skills and knowledge.

Hong-chiun Wang Mr. Wang John Hong-chiun is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wang graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Economics. In 1996, Mr. Wang obtained his Master of Management degree from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. Mr. Wang had been an executive director in the Investment Management Division of Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. in Hong Kong and was employed by such company and one of its affiliates from August 1996 to December 2010. Mr. Wang worked at Citi Private Bank of Citigroup Inc. from December 2010 to February 2012, during which he held the positions of managing director and global market manager. Mr. Wang had been the president of in English for identification purpose only, Zhongxing Kaifa Co., Ltd.) from March 2015 to May 2016. Since March 2012, Mr. Wang has been a director of W.T.T. Investment Limited. Mr. Wang is currently the president of (in English for identification purpose only, Ru Chi Investment Corporation Limited). Mr. Wang is currently an independent non-executive director of Town Health International Medical Group Limited (Stock code: 3886), a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”).

Ngai Sang Chan Mr. Chan Ngai Sang Kenny has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective April 02, 2015. He is a partner and founder of Kenny Chan & Co., a firm of Certified Public Accountants (Practising). Mr. Chan has over 25 years of experience in accounting, taxation, auditing and corporate finance and was involved in several merger and acquisition and initial public offering projects. Mr. Chan holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of New South Wales in Australia and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of New Zealand, the Association of International Accountants, the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the “HKICPA”) and the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. Mr. Chan presently serves as the President of the Association of International Accountants – Hong Kong Branch and has been accredited as an Authorized Supervisor of the HKICPA. He also serves on several tribunals of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region which includes the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Appeal Board, the Tsuen Wan District Fight Crime Committee and is a Honorary President of the Tsuen Wan District Junior Police Call. Mr. Chan served as the District Governor of Lions Clubs International District 303 – Hong Kong & Macao, China in the year 2009/2010. Mr. Chan is currently an independent non-executive director of TSC Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 0206), a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, and an independent non-executive director of Combest Holdings Limited (stock code: 08190), a company whose shares are listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange.

Yiu Ho Ma Mr. Ma Yiu Ho is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Convoy Financial Holdings Limited. Mr. Ma was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 16 March 2010. He is currently the financial controller of Chyau Fwu Properties Limited, a company principally engaged in property development and hospitality. He has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since February 1990 and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK) since April 1994. Mr. Ma obtained a Master Degree of Business Administration from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in November 1995. He is also an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He has over 20 years of experience in the finance and accounting field and had been the financial controller and company secretary of The Hong Kong Parkview Group Limited (now named as Joy City Property Limited, stock code: 207) and the financial controller of VODone Limited (now named as V1 Group Limited, stock code: 82), shares of these two companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. He had also served as the chief financial officer of Superior Fastening Technology Limited, a Singapore listed company. Mr. Ma had also worked for Standard Chartered Equitor Trustee HK Limited and the Hong Kong Government’s Audit Department. Mr. Ma is currently and has been an independent non-executive director of China Packaging Holdings Development Limited (stock code: 1439), Huisheng International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1340) and Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group Limited (formerly known as Rising Power Group Holdings Limited) (stock code: 8047) since December 2013, February 2014 and July 2014 respectively. Shares of these three companies are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Ka Wing Mak Mr. Mak Ka Wing, Patrick is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong and Managing Partner of Patrick Mak & Tse, Solicitors. Mr. Mak has over 20 years’ legal experience in the legal field. He was awarded the Common Professional Examination Certificate in Laws by The University of Hong Kong in 1995 and was awarded his Postgraduate Certificate in Laws (P.C.LL) by The University of Hong Kong in 1998. Mr. Mak is currently an independent non-executive director of U-RIGHT International Holdings Limited (stock code: 627) and Fresh Express Delivery Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (formerly known as FU JI Food and Catering Services Holdings Limited) (stock code: 1175), each of the companies whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Mak was an independent non-executive director of Tianli Holdings Group Limited (formerly known as EYANG Holdings (Group) Co., Limited) (stock code: 117) from 18 September 2013 to 15 July 2015. He was an independent non-executive director of Golden Shield Holdings (Industrial) Limited (in liquidation) (stock code: 2123) since 6 November 2014. A winding up order against Golden Shield Holdings (Industrial) Limited (in liquidation) (a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and being an investment holding company and its subsidiaries being principally engaged in the production and sale of cotton yarns and grey fabric and trading of raw materials for textile products) was made by the High Court of Hong Kong on 11 May 2015 and the Official Receiver was appointed as its Provisional Liquidator.