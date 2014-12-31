Name Description

Min Zhu Mr. Zhu Min is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He graduated from Zhejiang University with a master’s degree in Industrial Management and received a MS degree in Engineering Economics from Stanford University as one of the first batch of overseas students sent by the PRC Government to pursue a doctoral degree in Stanford University. He co-founded Future Labs Inc. in 1991 which was later acquired by Quarterdeck Corp.. In 1996, he co-founded WebEx Communications Inc. which was successfully listed on NASDAQ in 2000 and then acquired by Cisco Systems Inc. for US$3.2 billion in 2007. In 2003, Mr. Zhu became the sole investment partner in China of New Enterprise Associates (NEA), a renowned U.S. based venture capital fund focusing on early- and middle-stage companies, assisting NEA to successfully invest in a group of independent innovation enterprises in China. In 2005, Mr. Zhu founded Cybernaut Investment Group, one of China’s best venture capital houses in 2015 selected by Forbes. It is one of the leading private equity and venture capital fund in China.

Xiang Gao Mr. Gao Xiang is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University in Beijing and double master’s degrees in Mathematics and Computer from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA. He currently serves as a senior partner of Cybernaut Investment Group and is mainly in charge of industrial investment operation and management as well as capital operation. After graduation Mr. Gao was engaged in advanced research and development work at Microsoft Corp. (headquarters) in the United States and was one of the Office98 software main R & D members. In 1997, he established the China products e-commerce website “Chinamalls.com” in Seattle and in 1999, it was acquired by a company listed on NASDAQ.

Yang Wang Dr. Wang Yang serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He holds a doctor’s degree from Vanderbilt University, USA. He currently serves as the president of Cybernaut Investment Group and is mainly in charge of international merger and acquisition, investment funds such as big-data fund and Zhejiang University International Innovation Institute affairs. Dr. Wang did not hold any other directorships in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years. His appointment has no fixed term. Dr. Wang’s remuneration will be reviewed by the remuneration committee of the Company and determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and the prevailing market situation.

Zhizhong Wang Mr. Wang Zhizhong is the Deputy General Manager and Head - Production Department of Sinoref Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wang joined the Group in 2005. Mr. Wang was qualified as an assistant engineer by Wuxi Municipal Personnel Bureau in 1995. He obtained Certificate for Accomplisher of Technological Achievement in Shanghai for each of the project named Development of hollow composite fusion cast blocks and Research on novel refractories for super structure of glass furnace from Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality in 2000. Mr. Wang worked in the production technology department in various companies including Yixing Wellfire Nonmetal Materials Co., Ltd. and Yixing Zhongcun Kiln Products Co., Ltd., before joining Group in 2005. In addition, Mr. Wang, jointly with Mr. Xu and Dr. Zhang, invented the Mono block Stopper with controlled gas flow which was registered as a patent (in respect of utility) in the PRC in May 2010.

Kwok Wai Sin Mr. Sin Kwok Wai is the Executive Director, Company Secretary of the Sinoref Holdings Ltd. He received his bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Queensland University of Technology, Australia in 1994 and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern Queensland, Australia in 2006. He currently is an associate member of HKICPA and a fellow member of the CPA Australia. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Sin has served companies in different industries in Hong Kong, including those listed in Hong Kong and overseas. He possesses over 20 years of management experience in areas of accounting, business strategy and corporate restructuring.

Yongchao Lu Mr. Lu Yongchao is an Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a diploma in Business Administration for Real Estate Entrepreneurs in China at Sun Yat-sen University and a diploma in English at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies. Mr. Lu was a team member of Ample Luck International Capital Group Limited, a domestic wellknown fund management group. Mr. Lu has extensive experience in business development, market development, media management, finance and Information Technology industry and years of investment, financing and fund management history. He has rich experience in the enterprise strategic management, internet strategy, brand management, investment and financing management. He was the founder of Enjoymedia Holdings Company Limited, which was listed on the OTCBB in 2006 and was named one of the hundred most Chinese Concept corporation listed in United States. Prior to that Mr. Lu had been the Chief Executive of the online websites YESITE and ITNOW, as well as the Whirlpool Kit Department Head in China. Mr. Lu had assisted listing and financing of different enterprises while working in an investment company in China, and had served as the director of Taiwan listed corporation China Mobile Digital Group. He also had served as a director of a well-known German outdoor brand VAUDE.

Yejun Xu Mr. Xu Yejun is an Executive Director of Sinoref Holdings Ltd. He is the co-founder of the Group. Mr. Xu was appointed as Executive Director on 4 February 2010. Mr. Xu has experience in the advanced steel flow control products industry, and has been engaging in such business for over 25 years. Mr. Xu studied in Yixing Dapu Secondary School from 1979 to 1981. Mr. Xu had been trained in Luoyang Institute of Refractories Research from 1984 to 1986. He had worked in Yixing Magnena Refractory Materials Factory from 1981 to 1983 and from 1987 to 1989, in Yixing Wellfire Nonmetal Materials Co., Ltd. from 1990 to 1995 and in Yixing Zhongcun Kiln Products Co., Ltd. from 1996 till the establishment of Sinoref (Yixing) in 2005. Mr. Xu, jointly with Dr. Zhang, also invented the Subentry Nozzle for thin slab casting process under the CSP Project which was registered as a patent (in respect of utility) in the PRC in January 2010. In addition, Mr. Xu, jointly with Dr. Zhang and Mr. Wang Zhizhong, senior management staff, invented the Mono block Stopper with controlled gas flow which was registered as a patent (in respect of utility) in the PRC in May 2010. Mr. Xu was awarded China Light Industry Technological Advancement Award, Science and Technology Progress Awards of Shanghai, Certificate for Accomplisher of Technological Advancement in Shanghai and Science and Technology Progress Awards of Shanghai for the research and manufacture of high quality specific regenerative chambers checkers series accessory products.

Donglin Dai Mr. Dai Donglin is the Executive Regional Sales Manager of Sinoref Holdings Ltd since 2007. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Arts from Henan University in 1992. He then joined Vesuvius Advanced Ceramics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. from 1995 to 2004. Mr. Dai furthered his studies on Civil and Commercial Law between 1998 and 2000 in Jilin University. He has many years of experiences in sales management.

Zhuowei Wen Mr. Wen Zhuowei is the Head-Purchasing Department of Sinoref Holdings Ltd. He joined us in 2007 as head of our Production Department and worked as head of our Purchasing Department in 2013. Mr. Wen is mainly responsible for our procurement and environmental protection matters. Mr. Wen graduated from Jiangsu Radio and TV University. He worked for Nike Jiangsu) Sport Products Co., Limited as production supervisor from 2000 to 2005 and worked as shift leader in Weimi Science and Technology (Yixing) Co., Ltd from 2006 to 2007 prior to joining our Group.

Chi Wa Chow Mr. Chow Chi Wa is the Non-Executive Director of Sinoref Holdings Ltd effective November 27, 2013. He received a master’s degree in corporate governance from the Open University of Hong Kong. He has been an executive director and the company secretary of China.com Inc. (a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (Stock Code: 8006)) since March 2013. He was appointed as the chief executive officer of China.com Inc. in November 2013. During his tenure in China.com Inc., Mr. Ho Yuk Hay, an executive Director, acted as its chief financial officer, a position he has held since September 2012. He is a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He is an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He possesses experience in finance and accounting.

Sum Yu Yip Ms. Yip Sum Yu is the Non-Executive Director of the Sinoref Holdings Ltd. She is currently a consultant of an investment company. Ms. Yip has gained valuable experience in investments and investors relations in connection with both listed and private investments. She did not hold any other directorships in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years.

Ke Cao Mr. Cao Ke has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Sinoref Holdings Limited., with effect from 10 June 2015. He received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Nankai University in China in 1995 and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Hawaii in USA in 2001. Mr. Cao possesses over 10 years of experience in financial management and over 5 years of experience in financial investment and project management. Mr. Cao served as Chief Financial Officer in Guangdong Esquel Textile Enterprise Co., Ltd., Jiemi Int’l Trade (shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Guangdong Qide Education Service Ltd.. Since January 2010, Mr. Cao served as Chief Investment Officer in Youngy Investment Holding Group Co., Limited which is a reputable investment company in the PRC. Since December 2012. Mr. Cao served as Supervisor in AnHua Agricultural Insurance Company Ltd and Shenzhen Huaxunark Technology Co., Limited.

Yik Sang Li Mr. Li Yik Sang is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 14 years of experience in auditing, finance and accounting. He has served as the chief financial officer, authorised representative and company secretary of Meike International Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 953)) since August 2009. Mr. Li served as an audit assistant and a semi-senior auditor in Grant Thornton from November 2000 to December 2002. He later worked as a staff accountant, senior accountant and manager in Ernst & Young from January 2003 to January 2007. He acted as the chief financial officer of China Packaging Group Company Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 572)) from January 2007 to July 2009. He also served as an independent non-executive director of China Agrotech Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1073)) from December 2011 to June 2014. He received his bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Queensland, Australia in December 1998. He received his master’s degree in commerce (information systems) from the University of Queensland, Australia in August 2000. Mr. Li has been a member of CPA Australia since April 1999 and was granted a certificate of certified practicing accountant of CPA Australia in November 2006 and he has been a member of HKICPA since February 2007.