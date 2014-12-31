Name Description

Yixi Chen Mr. Chen Yixi is Executive Chairman of the Board of C.banner International Holdings Limited. Mr. Chen is responsible for charting the business strategy of the Group and has played a determining role in establishing the Group’s presence in the PRC women’s footwear industry. Mr. Chen was honored by the People’s Government of Jiangsu Province and the People’s Government of Nanjing as an Outstanding Entrepreneur of Non-Stateowned Companies ) and is currently the Vice Chairman of Nanjing Federation of Industry & Commerce and Vice President of Nanjing Enterprise Directors Association Mr. Chen graduated from Nanjing Normal University with a Bachelor’s Degree in News Propagation in 1988 and obtained a Master of Business Administration Degree from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in 2007. He served with the news publications department of Jiangsu Chinese Communist Party Council from 1988 to 1995 before co-founding Mayflower Footwear with other partners. Mr. Chen has not been a director of any other listed company in the three years immediately preceding the date of this annual report.

Wei Zhao Mr. Zhao Wei is President, Executive Director of C.banner International Holdings Limited. He was a former executive Director for the period from 2 February 2004 to 15 June 2012, responsible for the Group’s expansion strategies and wholesale. Mr. Zhao joined the Group in December 1995 as a sales manager. Mr. Zhao graduated from Jilin Agricultural University majoring in fishery science in 1990. He also obtained a Master of Business Administration Degree from Singapore Nanyang Technological University in 2008. Mr. Zhao has not been a director of any other listed company in the three years immediately preceding the date of this annual report

Zhenhua Yuan Mr. Yuan Zhenhua is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Yuan is the finance director of the Company and a board member of Hamleys Global Holdings Limited. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in 2005. Mr. Yuan is currently a non-practicing member of the PRC Certified Public Accountant Association. From 2005 to 2015, he held various positions in the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP, Nanjing Branch, including being senior manager of the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP, Nanjing Branch.

Li Huo Mr. Huo Li is Vice President, Chief Supervisor, Executive Director of C.banner International Holdings Limited. He was appointed as an executive Director of the Company in 2001 and has been the vice president and chief supervisor since 2008 for the Group’s International Investment Center, which is primarily responsible for evaluating opportunities of, and formatting plans for, mergers and acquisitions as well as international cooperation. Mr. Huo joined the Group as an investment manager in 2001 and is responsible for the external investments, international cooperation of the Group. In 1988, Mr. Huo graduated from Fudan University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. From 1988 to 2001, he held various positions in the Bank of China, including that of deputy general manager of the bank’s Changzhou Branch. Mr. Huo has not been a director any other listed company in the three years immediately preceding the date of this annual report. .

Xianghua Wan Mr. Wan Xianghua is Chief Executive Assistant and General Manager - Commodity Center of C.banner International Holdings Limited. Mr. Wan joined the Group as a manufacturing manager in 1996, and is currently the Chief Executive Assistant as well as the General Manager of the Group’s commodity center, responsible for the Group’s product research, design and development and supply chain management. Mr. Wan has served as committee member of the National Technical Committee on Footwear of Standardization Administration of China since 2008 and has been a professor specializing in footwear manufacturing at Guangling Institute of Yangzhou University since 2010.

Weiming Wu Mr. Wu Weiming is Chief Executive Assistant and General Manager - Retail Management Department of C.banner International Holdings Limited. Mr. Wu joined the Group in 2000, and is currently Chief Executive Assistant as well as the General Manager of retail management department, responsible for the retail operations of Group. Prior to joining Group, Mr. Wu had served with Shenzhen Zhen Xing Footwear Company since 1997 and was the general manager of East China Branch of the company when he left company in 2000.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai is Company Secretary of C.banner International Holdings Limited. She is currently associate director of KCS Hong Kong Limited, a corporate secretarial and accounting services provider in Hong Kong. Ms. Mok has over 15 years of professional and in-house experience in corporate secretarial field. She is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She currently acts as the joint company secretary for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Lid. (Stock Code: 2607) and Huaneng Renewables Corporation, which are both listed on the Stock Exchange.

Bingwen Miao Mr. Miao Bingwen is Non-Executive Director of C.banner International Holdings Limited. Mr. Miao is member of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and the strategy committee of the Company. Mr. Miao is a co-founder who served as an executive Director of the Company from 1995 to 2007, overseeing the sales and business planning of the Group. With effect from 1 March 2007, Mr. Miao was re-designated as the nonexecutive Director. Mr. Miao obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry and a Master of Business Administration Degree from Nanjing University in 1988 and 2005, respectively. He worked in Nanjing University Technology Development Limited from 1988 to 1991 and served as the Nanjing market supervisor from 1991 to 1995, before co-founding Nanjing Mayflower Footwear Corporation with other partners. Mr. Miao has not been a director of any other listed company in the three years immediately preceding the date of this annual report

Wing Ho Ngan Mr. Ngan Wing Ho is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ngan is a board member of Hamleys Global Holdings Limited. Mr. Ngan has 16 years of experience in corporate finance and equity capital markets, providing capital financing and M&A financing solutions to corporates and financial investors across Asia. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Ngan held senior management positions at global investment banks where he was a Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets at Huatai Financial Holdings, Head of Taiwan Equity Capital Markets at UBS and Head of Asia Equity Syndicate & Block Origination at ABN AMRO/RBS. Mr. Ngan has received a Master’s Degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Southampton, United Kingdom.

Guangze Wu Mr. Wu Guangze is Non-Executive Director of C.banner International Holdings Limited., with effect from 15 June 2012. He is also a member of the Nomination Committee and the Strategy Committee. Mr. Wu is the partner of China Consumer Capital Partners Limited. Mr. Wu received a Master of Science degree from the University of Reading and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Hertfordshire. Mr. Wu has not been a director of any other listed company in the three years immediately preceding the date of this annual report.

Wai Sun Kwong Mr. Kwong Wai Sun is an Independent Non-executive Director of C.banner International Holdings Limited. He is also the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Kwong has been appointed as an executive director of China Metal Resources Utilization Limited, a manufacturer of recycled copper products in China and a listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with effect from 16 August 2013. He is also an independent non-executive director of Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited and China Outfitters Holdings Limited, both companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Kwong graduated from Cambridge University, England with a Degree of Bachelor of Arts in 1987 and is currently an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretary. Mr. Kwong, who previously worked at a number of investment banks in Hong Kong, has 12 years of experience in corporate finance and equity capital markets in Asia. From 2002 to 2003, Mr. Kwong was the head of equity capital markets for Cazenove Asia Limited. From 2004 to 2006, he was a managing director of investment banking and head of Hong Kong and China equity capital market of CLSA Equity Capital Markets Limited. From 2008 to August 2013, he was the President of Gushan Environmental Energy Limited, a leading biodiesel and related products producer in China formerly listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Xindan Li Prof. Li Xindan is an Independent Non-executive Director of C.banner International Holdings Limited. He currently holds several positions with Nanjing University, including the dean and the Anzhong Chair Professor of the School of Management Science and Engineering of Nanjing University, the director of the Financial Engineering Research Center and the executive director of the Venture Capital Research and Development Center of the University, he graduated from Fudan University in 1988 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Management Science as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. He further obtained a Doctor’s Degree in Finance from Fudan University in 1999. He joined the Southeast University as an assistant professor in 1988 and was promoted to an associate professor and a professor in 1993 and 1999, respectively. Then he joined Nanjing University as a professor in 1999. He is currently an independent non-executive director in NARI Technology Development Limited Company, Jiangsu Holly Corporation and Shanghai Lian Hua Fibre Corporation. Within the past three years, he was also an independent non-executive director in Jiangsu Hongtu High Technology Co., ltd. and Y.U.D. Yangtze River Investment Industry Co., Ltd. until June 2010 and December 2010, respectively.

Zhiyong Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhiyong is Independent Non-executive Director of C.banner International Holdings Limited with effect from October 15, 2012. He is currently an executive director of Li Ning Company Limited (“Li Ning”), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 2331). Mr. Zhang joined Li Ning group in 1992 and was the former Chief Executive Officer of Li Ning for the period from June 2004 to July 2012, responsible for the overall strategy of the group and promoting the development of human resources, information resources and financial resources in line with the group’s brand development. Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor’s degree of economics from Capital University of Economics and Business (formerly known as Beijing College of Economics) in 1991 and an executive master degree in business administration from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University in 2006.