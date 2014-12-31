Name Description

George Hambro Mr. George Jay Hambro is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of IRC Limited. He began his career as a metals and mining project financier at NM Rothschild and then as an investment banker at HSBC. In 2002 he joined what is now the Petropavlovsk Group and was subsequently appointed CEO of Aricom plc. Following the acquisition of Aricom by Petropavlovsk in 2009, he became the CIO there, a role he relinquished in 2010 to become Executive Chairman of IRC. Mr Hambro holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management. Mr Hambro is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and an Independent Non-Executive Director of Winsway Enterprises Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Yury Makarov Mr. Yury Makarov is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Irc Limited. He began his career at NT Computers as an engineer, and later Commercial Director, with responsibility for sales, service and support. In 2002, he joined Aricom as COO and subsequently Petropavlovsk as the Group Head of Industrial Commodity Operations, before taking up his current role at IRC in 2010. Mr Makarov is a qualified systems engineer with an MA in Avionics from the Moscow State Aircraft Technology Institute.

Danila Kotlyarov Mr. Danila Kotlyarov is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director of the Company. Mr Kotlyarov joined the Group in 2005 as Finance Director responsible for Russian and China operations. Mr Kotlyarov was subsequently promoted to Deputy Chief Executive Officer with enlarged scope of responsibilities covering operations and was promoted in 2015 to Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr Kotlyarov moved to Hong Kong at the beginning of 2015 where he has been managing the operations of the Group. His considerable financial experience includes work at a number of leading Russian and international companies including Wimm-Bill-Dann and Rusagro. Mr Kotlyarov holds a BA degree in Management from Moscow State University and an MA degree in International Economics from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and has professional diploma in civil and industrial construction.

Shiu Cheong Yuen Mr Shiu Cheong Yuen is Company Secretary, Corporate Controller of the IRC LIMITED, effective March 25, 2015. He began his career in KPMG and has 20 years of experience in the field of accounting and auditing. Prior to joining IRC in 2010, he worked in a senior finance position of the Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited. Mr Yuen is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He holds a Master Degree of Business Administration from the Manchester Business School of University of Manchester and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Degree in Accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong.

Sui Xin Cai Mr. Cai Sui Xin, CPA, is Non-Executive Director at IRC Ltd. He is the Founder and Chairman of General Nice, a metallurgical coke producer and large private Chinese trader of steel raw commodities. Since 2013, General Nice is also a strategic shareholder of IRC with offtake arrangements for K&S and Garinskoye. Mr Cai is the Executive Chairman of Singapore quoted Abterra and Digiland International, in addition to being Executive Chairman of Hong Kong quoted Loudong General Nice Resources.

Chi Kin Cheng Mr. Cheng Chi Kin is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Cheng, is the chief executive officer of an investment management company. Mr Cheng is a certified public account and a fellow member of the Association of International Accountants. Mr Cheng has 25 years of experience in corporate finance, accountancy, and investment banking, with investment experience in the real estate, infrastructure and natural resources industries.

Kar Tung Woo Mr. Kar Tung Woo, CPA, is Non-Executive Director of IRC Limited, effective March 25, 2015. He is no longer Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director effective March 25, 2015. Mr. Woo began his career as an accountant at Arthur Andersen, then as an investment banker at ING, CITIC Securities and Credit Suisse. He holds a BCom from The University of New South Wales and is a member of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants and a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Yuanda China. Mr. Woo is redesignated as a Non- Executive Director from 25 March 2015.

Daniel Bradshaw Mr. Daniel Rochfort Bradshaw is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Irc Limited. He is Chairman of the Health, Safety and Environment Committee. A Hong Kong lawyer with a specialist shipping practice, he has worked for most of his career as a solicitor at Mayer Brown JSM. Mr Bradshaw holds an LLB and LLM in Law. He is a Non-Executive director of Euronav and an independent non-executive director of GasLog MLP and Pacific Basin Shipping, a Director of the Kadoorie Farm and an Executive Council Member of the Hong Kong World Wide Fund for Nature.

Chuang-fei Li Mr. Chuang-fei Li is Independent Non-Executive Director of Irc Limited. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr Li worked for Bank of China in London as the Deputy General Manager and the Chief Lending Officer with wide responsibilities, including investment and corporate banking, treasury and capital markets, financial institutions coverage, structured finance, aircraft and shipping finance, syndications, retail banking and auditing. Mr Li is a past Fellow of the Asia Centre at Harvard University

Simon Murray Mr. Simon Murray, CBE, Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur, has been re-designated as Independent Non-Executive Director of IRC Limited, with effect from 16 March 2016. Mr Murray brings considerable Hong Kong and Asia based experience to the Board, from a career spanning Jardine Matheson, Hutchison Whampoa as the Group Managing Director, Executive Chairman, Asia Pacific of the Deutsche Bank Group and his current position as Chairman of GEMS Limited. Mr Murray is currently a Director of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd., Orient Overseas International Ltd., Wing Tai Properties, Greenheart Group Ltd., Spring Asset Management Limited (the manager of Spring REIT), and China LNG Group Ltd., all are companies listed in Hong Kong. He is also the Non-Executive Director of Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, a company listed overseas. Mr Murray was the Non-Executive Chairman of Glencore International plc until May 2013, the Vice Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director of Essar Energy plc until May 2014, the Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. until March 2015, and the Independent Non-Executive Director of Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd. until June 2015.