Name Description

Zhenhua Wang Mr. Wang Zhenhua is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. Mr. Wang began engaging in property development business in China in 1993. Chairman Wang founded the business of the Group and has been the chairman of the board of directors of Future Land Holdings Co., Ltd. (“Future Land Holdings”) since 1996. In 2001, Chairman Wang became chairman of the board of directors of Jiangsu Future Land Co., Ltd. (“Jiangsu Future Land”), a subsidiary of the Company that engages principally in residential property development and the B-shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock code: 900950). In 2008, he founded Future Land Wanbo Property Co., Ltd. (“Future Land Wanbo”), which focuses on the development of mixeduse complex project. Chairman Wang graduated from Jiangsu Broadcast and Television University.

Xiaoping Lv Mr. Lv Xiaoping is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. Mr. Lv joined the Group in 2001 and has been appointed as a non-executive Director since November 2012. Mr. Lv has served as the deputy general manager of Future Land Holdings Co., Ltd. (“Future Land Holdings”) between September 2001 and August 2004, a director and the general manager of Future Land Holdings between March 2015 and December 2015 and a director and the general manager of Jiangsu Future Land Co., Ltd (“Jiangsu Future Land”) between August 2004 and February 2013, during which Mr. Lv was principally responsible for residential property development businesses of Future Land Holdings and Jiangsu Future Land. Future Land Holdings is currently listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the “SSE”) (stock code: 601155) and Jiangsu Future Land was previously listed on the SSE (stock code: 900950), both of which are subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Lv graduated from Naval University of Engineering with a bachelor degree in engineering in 1983 and later graduated from China European International Business School with a master degree in business administration in 2007. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lv worked in Changchai Company Limited, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000570) between 1987 and 2001 and served as the secretary to the board of directors and head of investment department, where he was responsible for business development and investment strategies.

Zhongming Lu Mr. Lu Zhongming is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. Mr. Lu is currently the chief financial officer of the Company, overseeing the accounting and finance functions of the Group. Mr. Lu joined the Group in 2001 and has served as the finance general manager of Jiangsu Future Land between June 2002 and May 2010, a director of Jiangsu Future Land since May 2010, deputy general manager of Future Land Holdings between June 2010 and March 2015 and a supervisor of Future Land Holdings since December 2015. Mr. Lu obtained his master degree in business administration from Tongji University in December 2013. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lu served as the deputy head of finance and audit department of Jiangsu Wuling Diesel Engines Holdings Co., Ltd. acquired by Future Land Holdings in 2001 between 1998 and 2001.

Wai Kin Chan Mr. Chan Wai Kin has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company, effective 30 March 2015. he joint company secretary of the Company to be effective from 30 March 2015. Mr. Chan has over 10 years of experience in accounting and financial matters. Mr. Chan served as the chief financial officer, the company secretary, and the authorized representative of Times Property Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (Stock Code: 1233), from February 2014 to 8 March 2015. During this period. Mr. Chan was mainly responsible for financial reporting and investors related matters. Mr. Chan also served as the executive director, the chief financial officer, and the company secretary of Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited (“Golden Wheel”), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code:1232), from April 2012 to September 2013. During this period. Mr. Chan obtained a Bachelor degree in Business Science from Indiana University Bloomington of the United States in May 2005. He has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since July 2009.

Yuanman Liu Mr. Liu Yuanman is Executive Director of the company. Mr. Liu joined the Group in 2006 and was appointed as a vice president of Future Land Wanbo in 2010 and vice president of Future Land Holdings in 2011. Mr. Liu graduated from Changzhou Construction Vocational University with a diploma in industrial and civil engineering in May 1984. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Liu worked in Changzhou Marine Products Co., Ltd. between 1984 and 1995 and served as general manager and chairman of Changxin Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. between 1995 and 2002 and general manager of Wuxi Jintaihu Real Estate Limited Company.

Xiaosong Wang Mr. Wang Xiaosong is Non-Executive Director of Future Land Development Holdings Limited since October 18, 2013. Mr. Wang is the son of Chairman Wang. Mr. Wang joined Jiangsu Future Land (Stock code: 900950) in 2009 as civil engineer and subsequently as project manager. Between November 2011 and January 2013, Mr. Wang became the vice president and general manager of the marketing department of Jiangsu Future Land where he was responsible for and gained valuable experience in sales and market research. In February 2013, Mr. Wang was appointed as president of Jiangsu Future Land, and has been responsible for its general management. In addition, since April 2013, Mr. Wang has been a director of Jiangsu Future Land. Mr. Wang graduated from Nanjing University with a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Sciences in 2009.

Huakang Chen Mr. Chen Huakang is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He was awarded a certificate in Modern Economic Management Professional Studies He was awarded a certificate in Modern Economic Management Professional Studies in 1988. Mr. Chen has been a certified public accountant in China since 1998 and a registered expert consultant in Jiangsu Province since 2004. He has over 40 years of experience in the field of accounting. Mr. Chen is and has been serving as the principal accountant and managing partner of Jiangsu Wujin Certified Public registered PRC accounting firm in Jiangsu province, since 1995. He also served as managing partner of Wujin Assets Valuation Association between 1995 and 2000, and is and has been the president of Changzhou Jieling Investment Management Consultant Limited since 2004. Mr. Chen served as independent director of Jiangsu Future Land between May 2002 and May 2010 and the independent director of Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Co., Ltd. Accountants

Wei Zhong Mr. Zhong Wei is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhong has been a professor at the Department of Economics and Business Administration, Beijing Normal University since July 1999. Mr. Zhong worked as a lecturer at the Business School of Jiangnan University from July 1994 to July 1997. Mr. Zhong also served as an assistant engineer at Wuxi Alarm Devices Factory from July 1990 to July 1992. Mr. Zhong served as an independent director for Dongxing Securities Co., Ltd. since July 2011, which principally provides securities dealings and related services. Mr. Zhong also served as an independent director for Fudian Bank Co., Ltd. since September 2012, which principally offers commercial and investment banking services. Mr. Zhong graduated from Nanjing University in 1990 majoring in applied physics and from Southeast University in 1994 majoring in industrial economics management. Mr. Zhong received his doctorate’s degree in 1999 from Beijing Normal University majoring in international economics. Between September 2001 and July 2004, Mr. Zhong engaged in postdoctoral research in management science at Tongji University.