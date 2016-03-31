Name Description

Yuk-yui Chu Mr. Chu Yuk-yui (Nicholas) is Executive Chairman of the Board of Kingston Financial Group Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a Master’s degree of Business Administration from the Louisiana State University. He has more than 20 years experience in corporate finance, foreign exchange, lending, securities and futures trading industries. He is a member of Hong Kong Securities Institute and a responsible officer under the Securities and Futures Ordinance for type 1 (dealing in securities) and 2 (dealing in futures contracts) regulated activities.

Yuet Wah Chu Ms. Chu Yuet Wah is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Kingston Financial Group Ltd. She is the co-founder of the Group, she has over 20 years of experience in financial services industry. Mrs. Chu has also been appointed as the Vice Chairman of The Institute of Securities Dealers and Vice Chairman of Hong Kong Securities Professionals Association. Moreover, she is the Member of National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Permanent Member of the Friends of Hong Kong Association, Founder and Honorary Chairman of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, Chairman (2015–16) and Advisory Board Member (2016–17) of Po Leung Kuk, Standing Chairman of Federation of Hong Kong Guangdong Community Organisations, Chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Dongguan Associations, Chairman of Aplichau Promotion of Tourism Association, Chairman of The Aplichau KaiFong Welfare Association, Honorary President of Hong Kong Army Cades Association, Honorary President of Hong Kong New Arrivals Services Foundation Limited, Honorary Vice President of Hong Kong Girl Guides Association and Director of Sun Yat-Sen University Advisory Board. She received an Honorary Ph.D. degree in Business Management from York University, the United States and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management degree from Golden Gate University, the United States. Mrs. Chu is currently the chairman and an executive director of Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Limited which is a company listed on the Main Board of Stock Exchange.

Chun Lam Chan Mr. Chan Chun Lam is Financial Controller, Company Secretary of Kingston Financial Group Limited. He joined the Group on 4 April 2014 and is the Financial Controller and Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Chan holds a bachelor degree of Business Administration in Accounting with honors from Hong Kong Baptist University. Mr. Chan is a Certified Public Accountant (Practising) and a fellow member of both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chan has worked for an International accounting firm and a number of listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Chan has over 20 years of professional experience in financial management and auditing.

Chun Ho Chu Mr. Chu Chun Ho is Executive Director of the Company. He is also a licensed person under Securities and Futures Ordinance for type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities for the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Kingston Securities Limited and Kingston Corporate Finance Limited respectively. Mr. Chu is a Member of Guangxi Committee of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Member of General Committee of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, Vice President of Hong Kong CPPCC Youth Association, Vice President of Federation of HK Guangxi Community Organisations, Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Guangxi Youth Organisations, Youth Committee Chairman of Hong Kong Federation of Dongguan Associations and Director of Hong Kong Securities Association. Mr. Chu holds a Bachelor Degree of Business from the University of Southern California in the U.S.A. Mr. Chu is also an executive director of Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Limited (“Sincere HK”), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, since 29 May 2012, and the vice chairman and managing director of Sincere HK since 13 July 2012. Mr. Chu is a director of Sincere Watch Limited, the immediate holding company of Sincere HK since 21 May 2012.

Chi Ho Ho Mr. Ho Chi Ho is Executive Director of Kingston Financial Group Ltd., since January 2, 2014. He is responsible for origination and execution of corporate finance transactions including mergers and acquisitions, corporate and capital restructuring, business projects evaluation, and equity and debt fund raising. Mr. Ho has extensive experience in banking and capital markets, and also held senior position in corporate management in a Hong Kong listed company. Mr. Ho holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from The University of Hong Kong. He is registered as a Responsible Officer under the Securities and Future Ordinance for Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities. Mr. Ho had worked with the Group from 2003 to 2007 and rejoined in August 2011. He was appointed as Executive Director on 2 January 2014.

Chi Hung Chan Mr. Chan Chi Hung Derek is Managing Director of Kingston Corporate Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Kingston Financial Group Ltd. He is principally engaged in leading and planning investment banking and financial consultation services, including IPO sponsorship, structured finance, merger & acquisitions, asset restructuring and corporate governance advisory. He has earned over 18 years of experience from a few renowned securities firms and global financial institutions. He Holds a Master of Business Administration in the UK and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in Canada. He is registered as a responsible officer under the Securities and Futures Ordinance for Type 1 & 6 activities.

Yin Tong Chan Ms. Chan (Cynthia) Yin Tong is Director of Kingston Securities Limited, a subsidiary of Kingston Financial Group Ltd. She is responsible for promotion, sales and marketing, recruitment and training of sales representative of Kingston Securities. Ms. Chan has extensive experience in securities broking, compliance, administrative functions, activities in underwriting new issues, equity capital markets and project financing. Prior to joining the Group, she was the Dealing Director and Responsible Officer of Wintech Securities Limited and Koffman Securities Limited principally responsible for securities broking, compliance and administrative functions. In addition, Ms. Chan also undertook activities in underwriting new issues, equity capital markets and project financing. Ms. Chan has been working in international securities firms and investment banks in the 1980’s. Ms. Chan worked in Merrill Lynch (FE) Limited in 1989 and Standard Chartered Securities Limited in 1993 and was also the Assistant Vice President of Prudential Bache Securities Hong Kong Limited in 1997. She is very experienced with the operations of the Hong Kong securities market. Ms. Chan is a registered Responsible Officer under Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activities. Ms. Chan joined the Group in February 2006.

Kelvin Keung Mr. Keung Kelvin is Director of Kingston Asset Management at Kingston Financial Group Ltd. He is responsible for supervising the operation of the Group’s asset management department and making investment decisions on behalf of clients. Mr. Keung graduated from the Macquarie University, Australia, with a Bachelor Degree of Commerce. Mr. Keung possesses extensive experience in the financial industry. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Keung was the director and Responsible Officer of the asset management department of Emperor Capital Limited. Mr. Keung was the dealing director of Fortune (HK) Securities Limited (formerly known as Hong Tong Hai Securities Limited) and was licensed as a Responsible Officer to carry on Type 9 (asset management) and Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activities. Mr. Keung is licensed as a Responsible Officer of Kingston Asset Management under Type 9 (asset management) regulated activity. Mr. Keung joined the Group in December 2006.

Ming Lou Mr. Lou Ming is Managing Director of Kingston Corporate Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Kingston Financial Group Ltd. He is responsible for supervising and executing corporate finance projects, such as private placements, secondary market placements, merger & acquisitions, reverse takeovers and financial advisory on corporate reorganisation. Mr. Lou has more than 20 years of experience in banking and corporate finance. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lou has worked with several corporate finance houses in Hong Kong to provide advisory services to enterprises in Hong Kong and the PRC, including IPOs on the Main Board and GEM of the Stock Exchange, takeovers, disposals and acquisitions of assets, debt and corporate restructuring, privatisation and spin-off of listed companies. He is registered as a Responsible Officer under Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities. Mr. Lou holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in Hong Kong.

Hip Keung Wong Mr. Wong (Jimmy) Hip Keung is Director-Retail and Corporate Sales of Kingston Securities Limited at Kingston Financial Group Ltd. He is responsible for overseeing the dealing department which includes both securities and futures products. He has a Bachelor Degree in Accounting from the Golden Gate University in San Francisco, CA, USA. With extensive experience in securities and capital markets, he is specialised in securities & futures broking, compliance and administrative functions. He is registered as a responsible officer under Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 2 (dealing in futures contracts) regulated activities. He joined the Group in October 1996.

Man Tak Lau Mr. Lau (Ronald) Man Tak, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Kingston Financial Group Ltd. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He has more than 17 years of experience in corporate finance, accounting and auditing. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a fellow member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute and a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr. Lau is currently an independent non-executive director of Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He is also an executive director and chairman of TEM Holdings Limited and a non-executive director, chairman and substantial shareholder of REF Holdings Limited, which are companies listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lau was an executive director, the chairman, authorised representative and compliance officer of Aurum Pacific (China) Group Limited from June 2012 to September 2014, which is a company listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange. He was also an independent non-executive director of each of Kong Sun Holdings Limited from September 2008 to April 2014, AMCO United Holdings Limited from October 2010 to June 2015 and KuangChi Science Limited from March 2008 to September 2015, which are companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He joined the Group in October 2005.

Miu Sheung Lo Ms. Lo Miu Sheung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Golden Resorts Group Ltd. Ms. Lo is a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong and has over 27 years of experience in general legal practice, with specialisation in conveyancing, commercial and probate laws. Ms. Lo has been in active practice since qualification and is currently a consultant of Messrs. K.C. Ho & Fong, Solicitors & Notaries. She graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor Degree in Laws (LL.B.) in 1985. She also holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws (PCLL). Ms Lo is an independent non-executive director of Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Limited since 19 June 2012. She is currently an independent nonexecutive director of AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited since 8 November 2013. She was also an independent non-executive director of Eagle Legend Asia Limited from March 2012 to December 2014. The securities of all of these companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.