Name Description

Liyong Lu Mr. Lu Liyong has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co Ltd since September 2010. He used to be General Manager, Manager, Head of Factory and Director in several other companies.

Zhihong Sun Ms. Sun Zhihong has been Vice Chairman of the Board in Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd since December 1999. She was Deputy Head of Finance in CITIC limited. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

Chaoyang Wu Mr. Wu Chaoyang has been Secretary of the Board in Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd since January 2001. He also served as Deputy Head of Finance and Deputy Head of Factory in another company. In September 2001, He achieved a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Dalian University of Technology, China.

Jianping Li Mr. Li Jianping has served as Chief Accounting Officer in Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd since December 4, 2006. He used to be Deputy Chief Accounting Officer and Director, Chief Accounting Officer in two petrochemical companies. In 1989, he achieved a Master's degree in Economics from Shanghai University of Finance & Economics, China.

Xijun Shen Mr. Shen Xijun has been Deputy General Manager since January 1998 and Director in Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd since August 2004. He was Assistant General Manager and Deputy Head of Factory in the Company. He holds a Ph.D. in Engineering.

Jianxin Li Mr. Li Jianxin has been Deputy General Manager in Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd since July 2007. He used to be Executive Deputy General Manager, Head of Factory, General Manager in several branches of the Company. He also used to be Deputy Head of Factory, Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Director in another company.

Zhong'an Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhong'an has been Deputy General Manager in Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd since July 2004. He served as a Deputy Chief Engineer and the Head of Science & Technology Development in the Company. He also was Deputy Head of Factory as well as Deputy Manager and Head of Manufacturing in another company.

Tiaosheng Guan Mr. Guan Tiaosheng has been Director in Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd since June 2002. He is a Deputy Head of Chemical Division in China Petrochemical Corporation. He used to work as Deputy Head of Manufacturing Technology and Head of Fibre in two other companies. He holds a Master's degree in Engineering.

Xingping Long Ms. Long Xingping has been Director in Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd since December 1999. She is a Deputy Head of Strategy and Planning in CITIC limited.

Yuguo Sun Mr. Sun Yuguo has been Director in Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co Ltd since June 2011. He is also Deputy Head-Development Planning in China Petrochemical Corporation. He holds a Master of Engineering in Chemical Engineering from a university that now is Dalian University of Technology.

Fangzheng Chen Mr. Chen Fangzheng has been serving as Independent Director in Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co Ltd since December 23, 2008. He is also Independent Director in another company. He used to be Independent Director in Baoji Titanium Industry Co Ltd.

Xu Qiao Mr. Qiao Xu has been serving as Independent Director in Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co Ltd since December 23, 2008. He also serves as Outside Director in a Jiangsu-based salt group. He is Professor. In 1987 and 1999, he graduated from Zhejiang University and Nanjing Chemical University, China, with Master's Degree and Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, respectively.