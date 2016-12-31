Name Description

Tzar Kuoi Li Mr. Li (Victor) Tzar Kuoi is Executive Chairman of the Board of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., May 1996. He has been a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company since March 2005. Mr. Victor Li is the Group Co-Managing Director and Deputy Chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, and the Managing Director and Deputy Chairman and the Chairman of Executive Committee of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited. He is also the Chairman of CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc., a Non-executive Director of Power Assets Holdings Limited and HK Electric Investments Manager Limited (“HKEIM”) as the trustee-manager of HK Electric Investments, a Non-executive Director and the Deputy Chairman of HK Electric Investments Limited and Co-Chairman of Husky Energy Inc. Except for HKEIM, all the companies/investment trust mentioned above are listed in Hong Kong or overseas. Mr. Victor Li is also the Deputy Chairman of Li Ka Shing Foundation Limited, Li Ka Shing (Overseas) Foundation and Li Ka Shing (Canada) Foundation, and a Director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. He serves as a member of the Standing Committee of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China. He is also a member of the Commission on Strategic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR”) and Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Victor Li is the Honorary Consul of Barbados in Hong Kong. He is a director of certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (“SFO”), and a director of certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering and an honorary degree, Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LL.D.).

Kin Ning Fok Mr. Fok (Canning) Kin Ning is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., since March 1997. He is currently the Group Co-Managing Director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. Mr. Fok is also the Chairman of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited, Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited (“HPHM”) as the trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, Power Assets Holdings Limited, HK Electric Investments Manager Limited as the trustee-manager of HK Electric Investments, and HK Electric Investments Limited and Co-Chairman of Husky Energy Inc. Mr. Fok was previously an Alternate Director a previous Non-executive Director of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited. Except for HPHM and HKEIM, all the companies/business trust/ investment trust mentioned above are listed in Hong Kong or overseas. Mr. Fok is a director of certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, and a director of certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Diploma in Financial Management, and is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

Tak Chuen Ip Mr. Ip (Edmond) Tak Chuen serves as Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., since February 2003. He is Deputy Managing Director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, and Deputy Managing Director and Member of Executive Committee of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited. He is also the Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc., and a Non-executive Director of ARA Asset Management Limited. Mr. Ip was previously a Non-executive Director of TOM Group Limited and Shougang Concord International Enterprises Company Limited. All the companies mentioned above are listed companies. Mr. Ip is also a Non-executive Director of Hui Xian Asset Management Limited, which manages Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust, a real estate investment trust listed on the SEHK. He is a director of certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, and a director of certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Master of Science degree in Business Administration.

Loi Shun Chan Mr. Chan (Dominic) Loi Shun serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. He has been an Executive Director of the Company since January 2011 and Chief Financial Officer of the Company since January 2006. He joined Hutchison Whampoa Limited, which is a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, in January 1992 and has been with the Cheung Kong Group since May 1994. Mr. Chan is also an Executive Director of Power Assets Holdings Limited, HK Electric Investments Manager Limited as the trustee-manager of HK Electric Investments, and HK Electric Investments Limited. Except for HKEIM, all the companies/investment trust mentioned above are listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Chan is a director of certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Chan is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and also a member of the Institute of Certified Management Accountants (Australia).

Graham Edwards Mr. Graham Winston Edwards serves as Chief Executive of Wales & West Utilities Limited of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., since 2005. Mr. Edwards has significant senior management experience across the Utility sector – prior to Wales & West Utilities he worked in the Electricity and Water sectors, where he held senior posts in Human Resources, Operations, and business leadership roles with full P&L responsibility. He has also spent many years in the manufacturing sector with global automotive and consumer goods companies. Mr. Edwards has an MBA, and is a Fellow of both the Institute of Directors and the Chartered Institute Personnel & Development. He is a Vice President of the Institute of Customer Services and a board member of Dwr Cymru Welsh Water and the University of South Wales. He is a previous Wales Chair of both the CBI and Business in the Community.

Derek Goodmanson Mr. Derek David Goodmanson serves as Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Power Holdings Inc. (formerly Stanley Power Inc.). of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. He joined the company as Technical and Commercial Director in 2011, and was promoted to his current position in 2012. Mr. Goodmanson has over 25 years of experience in engineering, maintenance, project management, operations, and commercial management in the power industry, having held a number of key leadership roles in the power generation and transmission sectors throughout Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree, and is a Registered Professional Engineer in Canada. He also completed the Ivey Executive Development Programme.

Mark Horsley Mr. Mark John Horsley serves as Chief Executive Officer of Northern Gas Networks Limited of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., since 2011. He has more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector. In the five years since joining NGN, the company has transformed its approach to customer service, securing seven accolades for customer experience in 2014. Mr. Horsley has held a number of senior appointments in the industry including being an Equity Partner and Head of Power Distribution at EC Harris, an international built asset consultancy; Strategy and Central Programmes Director at Scottish Power; and President and Chief Operating Officer at CE Electric UK. Mr. Horsley held the post of Chairman of the UK Energy Networks Association from 2004 to 2006, and was appointed Chairman of the Energy Innovation Centre (EIC) in 2014.

Mary Kenny Ms. Mary Kenny serves as Chief Executive Officer of Eversholt Rail of the Company. Ms. Kenny was first involved in Eversholt Rail in 1997 as part of the due diligence team of the bank which acquired Eversholt Leasing (now known as Eversholt Rail). Subsequently she worked in Eversholt Rail as Commercial Manager until 2001, before returning to banking where she held various finance roles around the Asset and Structured Finance portfolio. In 2007, Ms. Kenny rejoined Eversholt Rail as Head of Finance and Chief Operating Officer before being promoted to her current position in 2008. During her time with Eversholt Rail, she has overseen a number of significant investment programmes in addition to operational and ownership changes. Ms. Kenny has a degree in Business and is a qualified Chartered Management Accountant.

Ying Wah Leung Mr. Leung (Lambert) Ying Wah serves as Chief Executive Officer of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Materials of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. He is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow of the Institute of Quarrying (UK) and the past chairman of the Institute of Quarrying, Hong Kong Branch.

Yves Luca Mr. Yves Willy Andre Luca serves as Chief Executive Officer of AVR-Afvalverwerking B.V. (“AVR”) of the Company. He managed the acquisition by a consortium led by the Group and the transition of AVR-Afvalverwerking B.V. (AVR). Under his wing, AVR has set a standard for the energy-from-waste, co-siting and circular economy in Europe. Mr. Luca has 20 years of experience in the waste management industry, where he held several regional and national executive positions, as well as directorships in both Managing Board and Group Board in Europe’s leading waste service, raw materials and energy provider group. Over the years, he has been responsible for waste collection operations, recycling activities and energy-fromwaste activities in Belgium and Eastern Europe. Mr. Luca holds a Master’s degree in Applied Economic Science.

Arnaldo Machado Mr. Arnaldo Navarro Machado serves as Chief Executive Officer of Iberwind of the Company. Mr. Machado has held the position since 2009 before Iberwind was acquired by a consortium led by the Group in 2015. Prior to his current role, he held a number of senior management roles the past 30 years and has served on the boards of many different corporations in a wide range of industries including energy, shipping, engineering, breweries and technology. Mr. Machado holds a Bachelor’s degree in Naval Engineering.

Carlo Marrello Mr. Carlo Marrello serves as Chief Executive Officer of Park’N Fly of the Company. He joined the company in 2014. Mr. Marrello has over 25 years of experience in executive management, consulting, sales, and operations in both the financial and commercial logistics industries. He has a Bachelor’s degree, and has previously held a number of senior appointments, which include the Global Head of Commodities Logistics at a leading bank in Canada.

Jonathan McKenzie Mr. Jonathan McKenzie serves as Chairman of Husky Midstream Limited Partnership of the Company since September 2016. He is also Chief Financial Officer of Husky Energy, a position he has held since April 2015. Mr. McKenzie is an experienced financial executive with extensive energy and utilities sector experience, and held a number of senior positions in oil and energy companies before joining Husky Energy. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree, and is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta.

Heidi Mottram Ms. Heidi Mottram OBE, serves as Chief Executive Officer of Northumbrian Water Group Limited and Northumbrian Water Limited of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. Ms. Mottram has held the positions since 2010 before Northumbrian Water’s acquisition by a consortium led by the Group in October 2011. Prior to her current position, Ms. Mottram has held a number of senior management roles in the rail and transport sector, and she was awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours list 2010 for services to the rail industry. Ms. Mottram is currently a Board Member of Kielder Water and Forest Park Development Trust, the CBI, the North East Local Enterprise Partnership and a member of Newcastle University Council. In 2016, she was selected to be the Prince of Wales’ Business Ambassador to the North East, in conjunction with Business in the Community. In the same year, Ms. Mottram was also named North East Business Executive of the Year for her contribution to business in the North East of England. Under her leadership, Northumbrian Water Group achieved the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the category of Sustainable Development in 2014 and is the only water company on the World’s Most Ethical companies list six years in a row (2010-16).

Richard Pearson Mr. Richard Clive Pearson is an Chairman of Wellington Electricity Distribution Network Limited OF CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., since 2008. He was also appointed Chairman of Enviro (NZ) Limited (formerly Enviro Waste Services Limited) in 2013. Prior to his current positions, Mr. Pearson worked for Hutchison Whampoa Group (now known as CK Hutchison Holdings) from 1975 to 2007, holding various senior roles in Hutchison Port Holdings Group, including Managing Director – Europe Division from 2005 to 2007, President ECT Rotterdam from 2002 to 2004, as well as Managing Director of Hongkong International Terminals Ltd from 1996 to 1998. Mr. Pearson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and is a member of the New Zealand Society of Accountants.

Timothy Rourke Mr. Timothy Hugh Rourke serves as Chief Executive Officer of Victoria Power Networks Pty Ltd. (formerly CHEDHA Holdings Pty Ltd.) its subsidiaries, including CitiPower I Pty Ltd. (“CitiPower”) and Powercor Australia Limited (“Powercor”) of the Company. Prior to joining Victoria Power Networks in April 2013, Mr. Rourke was Chief Executive Officer of an energy infrastructure business operating in Australia and New Zealand. Previous experience included senior executive roles with a number of Australian based energy and infrastructure companies. Before entering the energy sector, he worked for a multi-national mining company and an international accounting and consultancy firm. Mr. Rourke holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Basil Scarsella Mr. Basil Scarsella serves as Chief Executive Officer of UK Power Networks Holdings Limited of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., since 2010. Prior to his current appointment, Mr. Scarsella held a number of senior positions in the Group’s businesses, including Chief Executive Officer of Northern Gas Networks Limited in the United Kingdom from 2005 to 2010, and Chief Executive Officer of SA Power Networks (formerly ETSA Utilities) in Australia from 1998 to 2005. Before SA Power Networks was acquired by the Company, he worked in ETSA Utilities and other energy companies in Australia. Mr. Scarsella has a degree in Economics and is a Certified Practicing Accountant. He is a Life Member of Football Australia and received the Australian Sports Medal in 2000, and in 2003 became a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for his services to sport. Mr. Scarsella is the current Chairman of the Energy Networks Association (ENA) in the United Kingdom.

Greg Skelton Mr. Greg Donald Skelton serves as Chief Executive Officer of Wellington Electricity Lines Limited of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., since 2009. He has been with the company since its formation in 2009. Mr. Skelton has over 30 years of experience in the fields of production engineering, electrical engineering and business management. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, a Master’s degree in Business Administration, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Professional Engineers of New Zealand.

Robert Stobbe Mr. Robert Stobbe is Chief Executive Officer of SA Power Networks (formerly ETSA Utilities) of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., since 2010. He has held senior executive positions from 1999 to 2008 at various businesses of the Group including Northern Gas Networks Limited in the United Kingdom; as well as Powercor Australia Limited, CitiPower I Pty Ltd., and SA Power Networks in Australia. Before returning to SA Power Networks to assume his current position, he held leadership roles in rail and infrastructure investment corporations. Mr. Stobbe holds directorships in charitable organisations including Asthma Foundation SA, Operation Flinders Foundation, as well as the James Brown Memorial Trust. He is also Director of Business SA and the Electricity Networks Association of Australia. Mr. Stobbe has a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) degree and is a Fellow of CPA Australia. He is a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Peter Tulloch Mr. Peter Peace Tulloch serves as Chairman of SA Power Networks (formerly ETSA Utilities), Victoria Power Networks Pty Ltd. (formerly CHEDHA Holdings Pty Ltd.), as well as its subsidiaries, CitiPower I Pty Ltd. and Powercor Australia Limited of the Company since 2005. He was appointed Chairman of Australian Gas Networks Limited (formerly Envestra) in late 2014, and he is also a non-executive director of CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc. Previously, Mr. Tulloch was Managing Director, Asia of CIBC World Markets; Chairman and Director of the major operating companies of the CEF Group; and Non-executive Director of CIBC Australia Holdings Limited, and has over 30 years of banking experience in Asia. He was educated in Scotland and is a Fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers.

Benjamin Wilson Mr. Benjamin Hollis Wilson serves as Chief Executive Officer of Australian Gas Networks Limited (“AGN”) (formerly Envestra) of the Company. He joined the company in March 2015. Before joining AGN, Mr. Wilson was Director of Strategy & Regulation and Chief Financial Officer of UK Power Networks, with responsibility for treasury, long term business planning, regulation, innovation, and business transformation. Prior to joining UK Power Networks in 2011, Mr. Wilson was an investment banker for 15 years in London and Hong Kong, covering utilities and natural resources financings, mergers and acquisitions and privatisations in Europe, Asia and Latin America. He is a Director of the Energy Networks Australia (ENA) and Chairman of the ENA Gas Committee, and a past Director of the Energy Supply Association of Australia. Mr. Wilson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Natural Sciences.

Douglas Johnston Mr. Douglas David Johnston serves as Chief Operating Officer, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Husky Midstream Limited Partnership of the Company since July 2016, Mr. Johnston has over thirty years of experience in operations. Prior to this position, he was General Manager of the Pipelines and Terminals business unit within Husky Energy and has spent 15 years in various intermediate line management positions and disciplines within the Husky Energy Downstream operating facilities. Mr. Johnston holds a Bachelor of Science (Honors) in Petroleum Engineering, and he is an APEGA Gold Medal Award winner as well as a Registered Professional Engineer (AB and SK) in Canada.

Kee Ham Chan Mr. Chan (Ivan) Kee Ham serves as Chief Planning and Investment Officer of the Company, He has been with the Company since September 1999. He is also the Chief Financial Officer of Power Assets Holdings Limited. He has over 30 years of experience in investment, banking and finance. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science, a Bachelor’s degree in Chinese Law and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Sai Hong Luk Mr. Luk (Victor) Sai Hong serves as Group General Counsel of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. He has been with the Company since July 1998. He has over 26 years of experience in the legal field. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Science. He was admitted as solicitor of the Supreme Court in England in 1992 and was admitted as solicitor in Hong Kong in 1993. He is a solicitor of the High Court of the HKSAR and is a member of The Law Society of Hong Kong.

Hing Lam Kam Mr. Kam Hing Lam serves as Group Managing Director and Executive Director of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. He has been the Group Managing Director of the Company since its incorporation in May 1996. He is the Deputy Managing Director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, and the Deputy Managing Director and Member of Executive Committee of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited. He is also the President and Chief Executive Officer of CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc. All the companies mentioned above are listed companies. Mr. Kam is also the Chairman of Hui Xian Asset Management Limited, which manages Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust, a real estate investment trust listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”). Mr. Kam is a director of certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, and a director of certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company. Mr. Kam is an Advisor of the 12th Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Andrew Hunter Mr. Andrew John Hunter is Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. He has been an Executive Director of the Company since December 2006 and Deputy Managing Director of the Company since May 2010. He acted as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company from December 2006 to May 2010. Mr. Hunter is also an Executive Director of Power Assets Holdings Limited, a listed company. He is a director of certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Prior to the appointment to the board of Power Assets Holdings Limited in 1999, Mr. Hunter was the Finance Director of the Hutchison Property Group. He holds a Master of Arts degree and a Master’s degree in Business Administration. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 34 years of experience in accounting and financial management.

Tsien Hua Chen Ms. Chen (Joanna) Tsien Hua serves as Executive Director, Head - Business Development of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. She has been an Executive Director of the Company since January 2017 and the Head of Business Development of the Company since 2005. She joined Hutchison Whampoa Limited, which is a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, in August 1992 and has been with the Company since July 1996. Ms. Chen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Frank Sixt Mr. Frank John Sixt is Executive Director of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., since May 1996. Mr. Sixt is the Group Finance Director and Deputy Managing Director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. He is also the Non-executive Chairman of TOM Group Limited, a Director of Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited and Husky Energy Inc., and an Alternate Director of Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited, HK Electric Investments Manager Limited as the trustee-manager of HK Electric Investments, and HK Electric Investments Limited. Mr. Sixt was previously a Non-executive Director of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited as the trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, and Power Assets Holdings Limited. Except for HPHM and HKEIM, all the companies/business trust/investment trust mentioned above are listed in Hong Kong or overseas. Mr. Sixt is a director of certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, and a director of certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company. He holds a Master’s degree in Arts and a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Law, and is a member of the Bar and of the Law Society of the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

Yue Seng Chiu Mr. Chiu Yue Seng serves as Head - Corporate Finance of the Company. He joined the Company in January 2017. He has over 16 years of experience in investment banking and finance. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Donald Johnston Mr. Donald William Johnston serves as Executive Director of Anderson Asia (Holdings) Limited, Green Island Cement (Holdings) Limited and Green Island International Limited of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. He has been with the Cheung Kong Group since 1988. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and is a Chartered Professional Engineer (Retired). He is a member of the Institute of Engineers (Australia) and a fellow of the Institute of Quarrying.

Pak Lam Lun Mr. Lun Pak Lam serves as Head - China Infrastructure of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. He joined Hutchison Whampoa Limited and Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited in May 1993 and June 1994 respectively and has been with the Company since July 1996. He holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Engineering, a Master of Finance degree in Investment Management and a Master of Science degree in Financial Analysis.

Duncan Macrae Mr. Duncan Nicholas Macrae serves as Head - International Business of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company in February 2011. He has over 23 years of experience in the infrastructure investment field. He holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Philosophy, Politics & Economics, and is a member of the Institute of Directors, UK.

Stuart Mayer Mr. Stuart Michael Mayer serves as General Manager of Seabank Power Limited of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. He joined the company as Commercial Financial Controller in 2001, and was promoted to his current position in 2007. Mr. Mayer held a variety of commercial and financial roles in the civil and military aero engine sectors in the United Kingdom and overseas. Mr. Mayer is a Chartered Management Accountant with over 25 years of experience in engineering and utilities.

Gary Saunders Mr. Gary Brian Saunders serves as Managing Director of Enviro Waste Services Limited (“EnviroWaste”) of the Company. He has been with the company since 2007. Mr. Saunders has over 25 years of experience in the waste management industry in Australia and New Zealand. Prior to joining EnviroNZ, Mr. Saunders held a number of senior executive positions in a variety of industries including transport, document security, armoured cars, aviation and pallet pooling. He is an accountant by profession, gaining his qualification in Sydney, Australia.

Wai Che Tong Barnes Ms. Tong Barnes (Wendy) Wai Che serves as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. She joined the Cheung Kong Group in March 1999. She is also the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited and CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc. and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Hui Xian Asset Management Limited. Mrs. Barnes is also a board member of The Community Chest of Hong Kong. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Pak Chung Tsang Mr. Tsang (Eddy) Pak Chung is an Chief Operating Officer - Cheung Kong Infrastructure Materials of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. He is also an Executive Director of Green Island Cement (Holdings) Limited, Green Island International Limited and Anderson Asia (Holdings) Limited. He joined the Cheung Kong Group in January 2005. He is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He holds a Master’s degree in Commerce and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics.

Cheung Yip Mr. Yip (Lawrence) Cheung serves as Head - Internal Audit of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. He has been with the Company since November 1997. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration. He is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Eirene Yeung Ms. Eirene Yeung serves as Company Secretary of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. She is also a Member of the Executive Committee, General Manager, Company Secretarial Department and the Company Secretary of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited. She is also the Company Secretary of CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc. All the companies mentioned above are listed companies. Ms. Yeung is a Non-executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, the manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (listed in Hong Kong and Singapore). She is a director of certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Ms. Yeung joined the Cheung Kong Group in August 1994. She is a solicitor of the High Court of the HKSAR and of the Senior Courts of England and Wales. She is also a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Pui Ling Lee Mrs. Lee (Angelina) Pui Ling is Non-executive Director of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. She acted as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company from May 1996 to September 2004 and has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since September 2004. She is a practising solicitor, has a Bachelor of Laws degree and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. She is active in public service and is currently a Member of the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and a member of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel of the Securities and Futures Commission. She is also a Non-executive Director of TOM Group Limited and Henderson Land Development Company Limited, and an Independent Non-executive Director of Great Eagle Holdings Limited. All the companies mentioned above are listed companies. Mrs. Lee is a director of a company controlled by a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

George Magnus Mr. George Colin Magnus OBE, serves as Non-Executive Director of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. He acted as an Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of the Company from May 1996 to October 2005 and has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since November 2005. He is also a Non-executive Director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, a Director of Husky Energy Inc., and an Independent Non-executive Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited as the trustee-manager of HK Electric Investments, and HK Electric Investments Limited. He acted as an Executive Director of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (“CKH”) since 1980 and Deputy Chairman since 1985 until he retired from these offices in October 2005. He has been a Non-executive Director of CKH since November 2005 until his resignation in June 2015. He has been an Executive Director of Hutchison Whampoa Limited (“HWL”) since 1980 and was re-designated as a Non-executive Director since November 2005 until his resignation in June 2015. He served as Deputy Chairman of HWL from 1984 to 1993. Mr. Magnus was previously the Chairman of Power Assets Holdings Limited (formerly known as Hongkong Electric Holdings Limited) from 1993 to 2005, a Non-executive Director from 2005 to 2012 and an Independent Non-executive Director until January 2014. Except for HKEIM, CKH and HWL, all the companies/investment trust mentioned above are listed in Hong Kong or overseas. He is a director of a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, and a director of a company controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics.

Ying Chew Cheong Mr. Cheong (Henry) Ying Chew serves as Independent Non-executive Director of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. since May 1996. He has been a member of the Audit Committee of the Company since December 1998 and acted as the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company from December 1998 to December 2006. Mr. Cheong has been a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company since January 2005 and the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Company since January 2012. He is also an Independent Non-executive Director of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, TOM Group Limited, CNNC International Limited, New World Department Store China Limited, Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited and Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited, and an Independent Director of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited. Mr. Cheong is an Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of Worldsec Limited. He is also an Alternate Director to Dr. Wong Yick Ming, Rosanna, an Independent Non-executive Director of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited. All the companies mentioned above are listed companies. He is a director of certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and a Master of Science degree in Operational Research and Management.

Barrie Cook Mr. Barrie Cook serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., since January 1, 2012. He acted as an Executive Director of the Company from 2000 to September 2003 and a Non-executive Director of the Company from October 2003 to December 2011, and has been an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since January 2012. He is the Honorary Chairman of the Hong Kong Construction Materials Association. Mr. Cook is a past Chairman of the East Asian Cement Forum, the Hong Kong Cement Association and the Waste Reduction Committee of the HKSAR Government. He was previously a member of the Advisory Council on the Environment and the Council for Sustainable Development of the HKSAR Government, and was the Convenor of the Hong Kong Business Coalition on the Environment. Mr. Cook was very active in community affairs through his work with the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (“HKGCC”) and was a past Chairman of the HKGCC’s Environment and Arab/Africa Committees. Mr. Cook holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from University of Durham and a Diploma in Traffic Engineering from the Institution of Highway Engineers in the United Kingdom. He is a Chartered Civil Engineer of the United Kingdom and a Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute of the United Kingdom. He was previously a Member of the Institution of Highway Engineers of the United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers.

Eva Lee Kwok Mrs. Kwok Eva Lee serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., Since September 2004. She is also an Independent Non-executive Director of CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc. and a Director of Li Ka Shing (Canada) Foundation (“LKS Canada Foundation”). She currently serves as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Amara Holdings Inc. (“Amara”). Mrs. Kwok also acts as an Independent Director for Husky Energy Inc. Mrs. Kwok currently acts as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc. Mrs. Kwok also sits on the Compensation Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of Husky Energy Inc., and the Audit Committee of CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc. and the Company. Except for LKS Canada Foundation and Amara, all the companies mentioned above are listed companies. She is a director of certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. In addition, she was an Independent Director of Bank of Montreal, a listed company, and previously sat on the Audit Committee and Pension Fund Society of the Bank of Montreal, the Nominating and Governance Committee of Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation, the Independent Committee of Directors and Human Resources Committee of Telesystems International Wireless (TIW) Inc., the Independent Committee of Directors and the Corporate Governance Committee of Fletcher Challenge Canada Ltd., the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees of Clarica Life Insurance Company, the Corporate Governance Committee of Air Canada, the Innovation Saskatchewan (IS) Board of Directors and the Saskatchewan-Asia Advisory Council of Saskatchewan.

Hong Tsung Lan Dr. Lan (David) Hong Tsung serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. He has been an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company since February 2005. He is also an Independent Non-executive Director of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, SJM Holdings Limited and Cinda Financial Holdings Co., Limited (“CFHCL”). Except for CFHCL, all the companies mentioned above are listed companies. Dr. Lan is also an Independent Non-executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited, which manages Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust, a real estate investment trust listed on the SEHK. Dr. Lan was previously an Independent Non-executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, which manages Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust, a real estate investment trust listed on the SEHK and SGX-ST. He is currently the Chairman of David H T Lan Consultants Ltd., Supervisor of Nanyang Commercial Bank (China), Limited and holds directorship at Nanyang Commercial Bank Ltd. He is also a Senior Advisor of Mitsui & Company (Hong Kong) Limited and the President of the International Institute of Management. He is a director of a company controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Dr. Lan was the Secretary for Home Affairs of the HKSAR Government till his retirement in July 2000. He had served as civil servant in various capacities for 39 years and was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star Medal on 1st July, 2000. He was appointed as the 10th and 11th National Committee Member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China. Dr. Lan is a Chartered Secretary and a Fellow Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Colin Russel Mr. Colin Stevens Russel is Independent Non-Executive Director of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. He has been an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company since January 2005. He has been a member of the Audit Committee of the Company since January 2005 and the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company since January 2007. He is also an Independent Non-executive Director of CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc., ARA Asset Management Limited and Husky Energy Inc. All the companies mentioned above are listed companies. He is a director of certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Russel is the founder and Managing Director of Emerging Markets Advisory Services Ltd., a company which provides advisory services to organisations on business strategy and planning, market development, competitive positioning and risk management. He is also Managing Director of EMAS (HK) Limited. He was the Canadian Ambassador to Venezuela, Consul General for Canada in Hong Kong, Director for China of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ottawa, Director for East Asia Trade in Ottawa, Senior Trade Commissioner for Canada in Hong Kong, Director for Japan Trade in Ottawa, and was in the Trade Commissioner Service for Canada in Spain, Hong Kong, Morocco, the Philippines, London and India. He was Project Manager for RCA Ltd in Liberia, Nigeria, Mexico and India and electronic equipment development engineer in Canada with RCA Ltd and in Britain with Associated Electrical Industries. Mr. Russel received his Bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering and Master’s degree in Business Administration from McGill University, Canada. He is a Qualified Commercial Mediator.

Sow-Mei Sng Mrs. Sng Sow-Mei alias Poon Sow Mei is Independent Non-Executive Director of CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., since September 2004. She is an Independent Non-executive Director and the Lead Independent Director of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited as the trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, a business trust listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”), and an Independent Non-executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited, which manages Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust, a real estate investment trust listed on the SEHK. Mrs. Sng is also a member of the Audit Committee of HPHM and ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited. Mrs. Sng was previously an Independent Director and a member of the Audit Committee of ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited, which manages Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust, a real estate investment trust listed on SGX-ST, and an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, which manages Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust, a real estate investment trust listed on the SEHK and SGX-ST. Mrs. Sng was also previously a Director of INFA Systems Ltd. and the Senior Consultant (International Business) of Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd. Prior to her appointment with Singapore Technologies Pte Ltd. where Mrs. Sng was the Director, Special Projects (North East Asia) in 2000 and a Consultant in 2001, Mrs. Sng was the Managing Director of CapitaLand Hong Kong Ltd. for investments in Hong Kong and the region including Japan and Taiwan. In Hong Kong from 1983 to 1997, Mrs. Sng was the Centre Director and then as Regional Director of the Singapore Economic Development Board and Trade Development Board respectively. Mrs. Sng was Singapore’s Trade Commissioner in Hong Kong from 1990 to 1997.