Jerome Cheng Mr. Cheng Jerome is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He joined Beijing Century Fortunet Technology Co., Ltd (“OPCo”) a 51% owned subsidiary of the Company since 25 March 2015, in December 2014 and currently serves as the chief information officer of OPCo. Mr. Cheng graduated from University Paris 7 with a DEA (D’Etudes approfondies) French degree in information technology in 1986. He has working experience of over 24 years in the IT industry, serving the AXA Group and Oracle Corporation, both of which are among the Top 500 worldwide fortune companies. From 1986 to 1994, Mr. Cheng served the AXA Group successively as network engineer and architect, head of network architecture team and head of information technology system performance. From 1998 to 2008, Mr. Cheng worked for BEA Systems, Inc., a company specialized in enterprise infrastructure software products which was acquired by Oracle Corporation in 2008, as principal consulting engineer in BEA France, as managing consulting engineer in BEA France, as pre-sales consulting manager in BEA APAC region and as senior manager of BEA Technology Centre in Beijing, China. In June 2008, Mr. Cheng joined Oracle Systems Hong Kong Limited as the senior manager of soft development and served as Principal Solution Architect of Oracle Fusion Middleware world wide architecture team from May 2010 to December 2014.

Jinwen Yang Mr. Yang Jinwen is Vice President of Changfeng Axle (China) Co Ltd. Mr. Yang is responsible for daily operations, production, distribution and product development for our Group. Mr. Yang has worked in our Group for 12 years. He has over ten years of experience in operation and management in the automotive parts and axle industry. Mr. Yang graduated from China Agricultural University with a bachelors degree in heat engines in 1996. He was qualified as an intermediate mechanical engineer in December 2003 by the Personnel Bureau of the city of Longyan. He was responsible for technology management at Longyan Pump and Nozzle Plant of Longma Group of Fujian from August 1996 to February 2002.

Chi Keung Chan Mr. Chan Chi Keung, Billy is Financial Controller, Company Secretary of the Company. He is one of the authorised representatives of the Company. He graduated from Hong Kong Baptist University with an Honours Degree with major in Accounting. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Chan has over 18 years’ experience in auditing, accounting and financial management. He had worked in South China Media Group for 15 years from December 1999 to May 2015 and his latest position was the deputy financial controller. He had worked in South China Land Limited (formerly named as Capital Publications Limited, stock code 8155) from January 2004 to June 2008 as the qualified accountant and company secretary.

Weitao Yuan Mr. Yuan Weitao is Executive Director of the Company. He joined OPCo in September 2014 and currently serves as a director and executive vice president of OPCo, and a director of each of Century Investment (Holding) Limited (“CIH”), a substantial shareholder of the Company, and Century East, a nonwholly owned subsidiary of CIH. Mr. Yuan graduated from Tsinghua University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in 1989 and a master’s degree in engineering in 1992. He has working experience of over 20 years in international trade, telecommunications and media industries. Mr. Yuan joined China National Electronics Import & Export Company, administered by the Ministry of Mechanical Electronic Devices of the People’s Republic of China, after his graduation and worked in its overseas subsidiary as a marketing manager in 1994. Mr. Yuan joined CIH as vice president in 1999 and was responsible for project development and external cooperation of CIH. Mr. Yuan has been the general manager of Beijing United Online Technology Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of China Mobile Communications Corporation (“China Mobile”), in 2000; a vice-president and the representative of the China office of CMBSat which was a subsidiary of Echostar, one of the US leading satellite television operators, in 2006; and a vice general manager of CSMM, a subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation from 2010 to August 2014.

Yan Guo Mrs. Guo Yan is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has working experience of over 17 years in the IT industry. She has experience in the management of IT sales and operation of over 15 years. She has led numerous information/communications technology projects and has extensive experience particularly in the new mobile internet business model. Mrs. Guo graduated in testing technology and instruments from Xi’dian University in 1994 and obtained a postgraduate diploma in astronomical instruments and methods from the Chinese Academy of Science in 1997. From 1997 to 2014, Mrs. Guo worked for Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd as a senior client manager of eastern China region, a director of mobile system division of China region, a director of the IT purchasing division of the China region. Mrs. Guo also participated in the market development of China Mobile in Shanghai as a team leader and acted as a project manager in the project of the IT centralized purchasing bid of China United Network Communications Corporations Limited (“China Unicom”).

Chi Keung Chan Mr. Chan Chi Keung Alan is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chan is a qualified solicitor admitted in England and Wales in October 1991 and in Hong Kong in February 1992. Mr. Chan practiced corporate and commercial law for more than two decades. He is an independent non-executive director and a member of each of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of Focus Media Network Limited, a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8112). He is also an independent non-executive director, chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of each of the audit committee and nomination committee of L&A International Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8195). Previously, Mr. Chan held a number of regional general counsel roles with international corporations, including legal vice president for NagaCorp Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3918), head of legal services of The Hong Kong Jockey Club and the Greater China Legal Counsel for Sun Microsystems. Mr. Chan obtained a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the Aston University of Birmingham, England and a bachelor of laws degree in China Law from the China University of Political Science and Law in Beijing, China. Mr. Chan is a registered civil celebrant in Hong Kong; a council member of the China Overseas Friendship Association, Beijing, China; a committee member by Special Appointment of the Eighth Zhuhai Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a director of the Hong Kong Chiu Chow Chamber of Commerce Limited.

Jialin Liu Mr. Liu Jialin has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective April 1, 2017. Mr. Liu JL serves as the independent non-executive director of China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd (stock code: 6099) and Far East Horizon Limited (stock code: 3360). Mr. Liu JL has been the managing director of Cinda International Asset Management Limited since February 2011. From 1992 to 2007, Mr. Liu JL worked for Morgan Stanley group of companies and once served as a member of the Management Committee and Asia Executive Committee as well as a Managing Director in the Fixed Income Division in Hong Kong. Mr. Liu JL has over 20 years of experience in finance and securities industry. Mr. Liu JL obtained a bachelor’s degree in science majoring in physics from Peking University and a master’s degree in science majoring in physics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.