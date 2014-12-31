Name Description

Jie Yuan Mr. Yuan Jie is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He graduated with university degree in July 1986. He is a master degree holder, researcher and academician of the International Academy of Astronautics. Mr. Yuan studied aircraft systems engineering at National University of Defense Technology from September 1982 to July 1986. After graduation, Mr. Yuan had worked in the Ministry of Aerospace Industry 805 Institution of the Eighth Academy as Deputy Officer, and later on as Deputy Director. Mr. Yuan was the Deputy Chief Designer of Long March-4B launch vehicle in August 1995. Since December 1996, his various appointments included Assistant to President and Vice Presidents of the Eighth Academy, Deputy Chief Designer of Long March-2D launch vehicle, Deputy Commander of Long March-4B launch vehicle and Commander of the Long March- 2D launch vehicle. Mr. Yuan obtained MBA Degree from China Europe International Business School in April 2001. In January 2002 he was appointed as the President of the Eighth Academy. And he was concurrently appointed as Deputy Head of the Leading Group of the China-Russia Joint Mars project in September 2008. Mr. Yuan was appointed as Deputy General Manager of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation in October 2008, and as Vice Chairman of International Astronautical Federation from October 2010 to October 2014, and as Chief Information Officer (CIO) of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation in October 2014. Mr. Yuan won the China Aerospace Foundation Award, China Aerospace Foundation Special Contribution Award, Tsang Hin Chi Manned Space Foundation Award. He was winner of the special government allowances issued by the State Council, and was accredited as national defense science and technology experts with outstanding contributions.

Guangren Cheng Mr. Guangren Cheng is President, Executive Director of APT Satellite Holdings Ltd., since 20 June 2008. Mr. Cheng is also the authorized representative of the Company. He is responsible for the overall management of the Company. Mr. Cheng graduated from the Harbin Institute of Technology. He has been engaging senior management work in the field of satellite operation since 1994. Mr. Cheng had been the Director of Board and President of Sino Satellite Communications Company Limited and the Board Chairman of China Direct Broadcast Satellite Company Limited. Mr. Cheng is the Director of APT Satellite Company Limited, APT Satellite Investment Company Limited, Acme Star Investment Limited, APT Satellite Telewell Limited, APT Satellite Vision Limited, APT Satellite TV Development Limited, Middle East Ventures Limited, Ying Fai Realty (China) Limited, APT Telecom Services Limited, APT Satellite Global Company Limited, APT Satellite Enterprise Limited and APT Satellite Link Limited, which are subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Cheng is also the Director of APT Satellite International Company Limited (“APT International”), the substantial shareholder of the Company, and the Non-Executive Director of China Satellite Communications Company Limited, which is a shareholder of APT International.

Xun Chen Mr. Chen Xun Executive Vice President, Mr. Chen is responsible for technical operations and engineering of the Company, he has over 22 years’ experience in satellite and telecommunications industry. Mr. Chen jointed the Company in year 2000. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in computer and telecommunications from Chongqing Institute of Post & Telecommunications and a MBA degree from the University of South Australia. Before joining the Company, he worked for China Telecommunications Broadcast Satellite Corporation.

Liang Qi Mr. Qi Liang is Vice President, Executive Director of APT Satellite Holdings Ltd., since 20 June 2008. Mr. Qi graduated from the Beijing College of Finance and Commerce in Finance major in 1986. He has been the Postgraduate of Monetary and Banking, Finance Department from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences since 1998 and accredited as Senior Economist. Currently, he is the Deputy Chief Accountant for China Satellite Communications Company Limited (“China Satcom”). China Satcom is a shareholder of APT Satellite International Company Limited (“APT International”), a substantial shareholder of the Company. Since 1986, Mr. Qi had worked consecutively for the Beijing Planning Committee; the National Agriculture Investment Co.; the Supreme Court; the China Rural Development Trust & Investment Co.; and the China Merchants Bank Beijing Branch. He had been the Assistant to the President, and the General Manager of the Finance Department of China Aerospace International Holdings Limited during the period from 2004 to April 2008. Mr. Qi is also the Director of APT Satellite Company Limited, APT Satellite Investment Company Limited, Acme Star Investment Limited, APT Satellite Telewell Limited, APT Satellite Vision Limited, APT Satellite TV Development Limited, Middle East Ventures Limited, APT Telecom Services Limited, APT Satellite Global Company Limited, APT Satellite Enterprise Limited, APT Satellite Link Limited and Haslett Investments Limited, which are subsidiaries of the Company, and the Chairman of APT Communication Technology Development (Shenzhen) Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Qi is also the Director of APT International, the substantial shareholder of the Company.

Baozhong Huang Mr. Hunag Baozhong is Vice President of APT Satellite Holdings Ltd. He holds Master’s Postgraduate, has been the Vice President of the Company since August 2010, being responsible for the marketing and development of the Company. Mr. Huang graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology and has been engaging in satellite and other space related activities since 1987. Before joining the Company he was the Vice President of China Satellite Communications Company Limited.

Kezhi Qi Mr. QI Kezhi is Vice President of APT Satellite Holdings Ltd., since April 2010. Mr. Qi is responsible for the business sales of international market of the Company. Mr. Qi graduated from the Tsinghua University, Beijing and Postgraduate Academy of Public Administration Speyer, Germany. Mr. Qi joined the Company in November 1999 and had been the Deputy Director and Director of its International Business Department.

Shilin Zhang Mr. Zhang Shilin is appointed as the Vice President of the Company in April 2013. Mr. Zhang is responsible for capacity management and technical support of the Company. Mr. Zhang graduated from Beijing Institute of Posts and Telecommunications with a Master Degree in Electromagnetic Field Theory and Microwave Technology. Mr. Zhang joined the Company in October 2010 and had served as Director of Marketing Department. Mr. Zhang has over 20 years’ experience in satellite communication.

Chi Tat Tsang Mr. Tsang Chi Tat is the Company Secretary of the Company. Tsang joined the Company in September 2013 as the Legal Counsel of the Company and is now the Director of Legal Affairs Department of the Company. Mr. Tsang graduated with LLB from the University of Hong Kong and became qualified as a Solicitor in Hong Kong in 1996. Mr. Tsang has been practicing as a Solicitor in Hong Kong for years and was a partner before joining the Company.

Zhiheng Fu Mr. Fu Zhiheng is Non-Executive Director of APT Satellite Holdings Ltd., since March 20, 2012. Mr. Fu graduated from the Northwestern Polytechnic University, Xian, China, with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in 1991. He then obtained his Master of Business Administration degree from China University of Mining Technology (Beijing) in 2004. Mr Fu is currently the Vice President of China Great Wall Industry Corporation (“CGWIC”) in charge of launch services business. CGWIC indirectly holds approximately 14.29 % shares of APT Satellite International Company Limited. (“APT International”) and 21,600,000 shares of the Company. He has been working with CGWIC since 1993, taking various positions in marketing and program management for international space programs. Before he joined CGWIC, he had worked for China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology for two years. Apart from his current appointment in CGWIC, Mr Fu is also a board member of Asia Pacific Satellite Communications Council, headquartered in Seoul, Korea, since January 2011. Mr Fu is currently the Director of APT Satellite Company Limited and APT Satellite Investment Company Limited, which are subsidiaries of the Company. He is also the Director of APT International, the substantial shareholder of the Company.

Zhongbao Li Mr. Li Zhongbao is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated with university degree in chemical engineering at Chemical Department of University of Tianjin in July 1990. He is a bachelor degree holder, researcher. After graduation, Mr. Li had worked in the 510 Institution of China Academy of Space Technology, consecutively as Deputy Manager, Assistant to Director and Deputy Director from July 1990 to August 2003. Mr. Li was appointed as the Deputy Director of 503 Institution of China Academy of Space Technology from August 2003 to November 2004 and Department Head of Satellite Application System Department of China Academy of Space Technology from November 2004 to December 2005. From February 2005 to August 2011, he was appointed as the Director of Beijing Satellite Information Engineering Institute. In addition, Mr. Li was appointed to hold various concurrent posts including the President of Space Star Technology Company Limited, Senior Vice President of China Spacesat Company Limited and Assistant to Director of China Academy of Space Technology, consecutively from December 2005 to April 2009. From April 2009 to July 2017, Mr. Li was appointed as Deputy Director of China Academy of Space Technology. From July 2008, Mr. Li has been appointed as a Director of China Spacesat Company Limited (a corporation listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in China). From July 2017, he has been appointed as a Director and the General Manager of China Satellite Communications Company Limited. In summary, Mr. Li has extensive experience in satellite applications, technology management and business management.

Kian Soon Lim Mr. Lim Kian Soon has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of APT Satellite Company Limited., with effect from 27 June 2014. He graduated with a Bachelor of Computer Engineering from University of Tsukuba, Japan and obtained MBA from University of Leeds, UK. Mr. Lim had worked for Singapore Telecommunications Limited (“SingTel”) since 1997, serving in various appointments. Currently, Mr. Lim is the Head of Satellite for SingTel overseeing the fixed and mobile satellite business and infrastructure and also the Director of SingaSat Private Limited.

Toon Lim Mr. Lim Toon is Non-Executive Director of APT Satellite Holdings Ltd. He has been a Director of APT Satellite Company Limited., since February 1993 and was appointed as the Non-Executive Director of the Company in October 1996. Mr. Lim graduated from the University of Canterbury and University of Singapore. He had worked for Singapore Telecommunications Limited (“SingTel”) since 1970. In SingTel, he served in various appointments of engineering, radio services, traffic operations, personnel & training and information systems departments. He had been the Chief Operating Officer of SingTel since April 1999 until he retired in February 2006 and served as SingTel’s Advisor. SingTel is the holding company of one of the shareholders of APT Satellite International Company Limited (“APT International”). Mr. Lim is also the Director of APT Satellite Company Limited and APT Satellite Investment Company Limited, which are subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Lim is also the Director of APT International, the substantial shareholder of the Company.

Yen-Liang Yin Dr. Yin Yen-Liang, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Director of APT Satellite Holdings Ltd., since January 16, 2003. Dr. Yin graduated with an MBA Degree from National Taiwan University in 1983 and received the Ph.D. Degree in Business Administration from National Chengchi University in 1987. He had been the President of the Ruentex Group, the holding company of one of the shareholders of APT Satellite International Company Limited (“APT International”), since 1994 and concurrently holding the position of Executive Director of SinoPac Holdings Co., Ltd. Dr. Yin is also the Director of APT Satellite Company Limited and APT Satellite Investment Company Limited, which are subsidiaries of the Company. Dr. Yin is also the Director of APT International, the substantial shareholder of the Company.

Liguo Cui Mr. Cui Liguo is Independent Non-Executive Director of APT Satellite Holdings Ltd., since July 1, 2007. Mr. Cui graduated from the faculty of economic law of the China University of Political Science and Law in 1991, and commenced his legal practice in PRC in 1993. He founded the Guantao Law Firm in 1994, and is acting as a Founding Partner and the officer of its Management Committee. Mr. Cui has over 18 years of experience in legal sector, and holds independent directorship in the board of directors of several companies, such as SDIC Xinji Energy Co., Ltd (a corporation listed on the Shanghai Securities Exchange in China), CNNC SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd. (a corporation listed on the Shenzhen Securities Exchange in China), CNNC International Limited (a corporation listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd.), and NavInfo Co., Ltd. (a company became listed on The Shenzhen Securities Exchange in China). .

Sek Kong Lam Dr. Lam Sek Kong is Independent Non-Executive Director of APT Satellite Holdings Ltd., since July 1, 2007. Dr. Lam graduated from the University of Hong Kong in 1984. He is a partner of Messrs. S.K. Lam, Alfred Chan & Co. He has been practicing law in Hong Kong since 1987. Dr. Lam is a member of the Hong Kong Society of Notary Public, a member of the China Appointed Attesting Officers Association in Hong Kong and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK). Dr. Lam is also admitted as advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Singapore, barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Australian Capital Territory, legal practitioner of the Supreme Court of New South Wales and barrister in federal court of Australia. Dr. Lam holds a bachelor degree and a master degree in laws from the University of Hong Kong, a master degree in laws from the University of Peking and a Ph.D. degree in laws from the Tsinghua University.

King Man Lui Dr. Lui King Man, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of APT Satellite Holdings Ltd., since August 18, 2004. Dr. Lui has been a practising Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong since 1989, and established his accounting firm K.M. LUI & CO in the same year. Before commencing his own practising, Dr. Lui had worked with an international accounting firm and a listed commercial bank. Dr. Lui received the accountancy education in United Kingdom in 1980 and attained professional accountant qualification in 1985. He is a Fellow of The Chartered Association Of Certified Accountants and Associate member of The Hong Kong Institute Of Certified Public Accountants. Dr. Lui obtained an MBA Degree from Heriot-Watt University in 1997 and received a Doctoral Degree in Business Administration from The University of Hull in 2004. Dr. Lui has over 29 years of experience in accounting, finance, business acquisition and auditing fields. He has been a consultant of a number of commercial and non-commercial organizations.