Cheuk Fai Ho Mr. Ho Cheuk Fai is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Karrie International Holdings Limited. He was appointed as a Director of the Company in October 1996 and is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company as well as the founder of the Group. Prior to founding the Group in 1980, Mr. Ho had over 10 years’ experience in factory management and in running operations specialised in manufacturing plastic, metal and electronic products. He is responsible for the Group’s overall corporate strategies and objectives.He was awarded with fellow membership of the Asian Knowledge Management Association in September 2003 and Honorary Fellowship by Canadian Chartered Institute of Business Administration and Honorary Doctorate in Management by Lincoln University in April 2007. He was appointed as member of the 10th Guangdong Provincial Commi t tee of Poli tical Consultative Conference in January 2008 and was reappointed as a member of 11th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province in January 2007. He was also awarded as the Honorable Citizen of Dongguan City and Honorable Citizen of Yixing City. Mr. Ho currently participates in affairs of different associations, which include The Seventh Former CPPCC Members Association, Hong Kong Metals Manufacturers Association, World Dongguan Entrepreneurs, China Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment, Dongguan City Fenggang Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment, Overseas Friendship Association of Dongguan, Federation of Hong Kong Guangdong Community Organisations, Dongguan Wedding Trade Association, Jiangsu Yixing Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment, World Ho’s Business Association Limited, Guangdong Overseas Chinese Enterprises Association, Hong Kong Fenggang (Dongguan) Natives Association Limited, Hong Kong Youth Exchange Promotion United Association, Hong Kong Jiangsu Exchange Promotion Association, The Hong Kong Chinese Importers’ & Exporter’s Association.

Cheuk Ming Ho Mr. Ho Cheuk Ming is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Karrie International Holdings Limited. He was re-designated as a non-executive Director and Deputy Chairman of the Company with effect from 1 May 2011. Mr. Ho was appointed as an executive Director of the Company from October 1996 to 31 May 2007, and was a Deputy Chairman and Chief Operation Officer as well as the Convener of the Executive Committee of the Group. He was re-designated as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 June 2007. He is responsible for the overall supervision of the Group’s operation business. He joined the Group in 1980 and has over 20 years’ experience in factory production. He is also the brother of Mr. Ho Cheuk Fai, who is one of the executive Directors, the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, the brother-in-law of Ms. Ho Po Chu, who is a member of the management team and father of Mr. Ho Kai Man (one of the nonexecutive directors).

Wah Ying Chan Mr. Chan Wah Ying is General Manager - System Integration of Karrie International Holdings Limited. Mr. Chan is the General Manager — System Integration and a member of the Executive Committee of the Group. He graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic (now known as The Hong Kong Polytechnic University) with a higher certificate in Manufacturing Engineering. Prior to joining the Group in 1992, Mr. Chan had over 13 years’ experience in quality management in an electronic manufacturing company.

Yuet Fung Yiu Ms. Yiu Yuet Fung is General Manager of Human Resources and Administration in China of Karrie International Holdings Limited. She is the General Manager of Human Resources and Administration in China and a member of the Executive Committee of the Group, responsible for the overall personnel and administration management. She joined the Group in 1984 and has over 18 years’ experience in managing the production process of manufacturing industries and 10 years’ experience in overall personnel and administration management.

Ming Mui Chan Ms. Chan Ming Mui (Silvia) is General Manager - Human Resources and Administration and Executive Director of Karrie International Holdings Limited. She was appointed as an executive Director in November 2010, and is the General Manager — Human Resources and Administration of the Group and responsible for the overall operation of human resources, administration and IT department of the Group. Ms. Chan is one of the members of the Executive Committee and Internal Audit Committee of the Group. She is also the directors of Fullhouse Theme Cafe Limited, The One Travel Co., Limited, My Affection Holdings Limited, My Affection Limited, Dreamy Bridal Limited, Fullhouse Tiffani Patisserie Limited, Fullhouse Tracy Housewares Company Limited, Great Full Corporation Limited and Full Benefit Global Holdings Limited all of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Chan graduated from The City University of Hong Kong majoring in Public Administration and Management. She joined the Group in 1996 and has over 15 years’ experience in administration and management.

Raymond Chan Mr. Chan Raymond serves as Executive Director, Senior Marketing Director of Karrie International Holdings Limited. He is also the Marketing Executive General Manager and a member of the Executive Committee of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the “Group”), responsible for the Group’s marketing and business development. He joined the Group in 1985 and has over 25 years’ experience in sales and marketing. Mr. Chan has not held any directorship in any listed companies in the last 3 years.

Kai Zhao Mr. Zhao Kai is Executive Director of Karrie International Holdings Limited. He was appointed as a Director of the Company in November 2012. He has been appointed as the General Manager and the Convener of Executive Committee in Manufacturing Sector of the Group with effect from 1 April 2013, responsible for overall manufacturing management and operation of the Group. Mr. Zhao graduated from Xihua University (formerly known as Sichuan Institute of Technology) in the PRC with a Bachelor Degree in Foundry Engineering. He had 13 years’ experience in metal plastic, mould engineering and project management and more than 7 years’ experience in production management and operation. Mr. Zhao joined the Group in December 2011.

Siu Ching Wong Mr. Wong Siu Ching is Marketing Director of Karrie International Holdings Limited. He is the Marketing Director of the Group, responsible for sales and marketing as well as new product business development of the Group. He joined the Group in 1988 and he had over 30 years’ experience in sales and marketing. During 2009–2011, Mr. Wong was appointed as the General Manager of TIS Karrie Technologies (H.K.) Co., Ltd., a joint venture company of the Group.

Po Chu Ho Ms. Ho Po Chu is the Director of Administration of Karrie International Holdings Limited. Ms. Ho is the Director of Administration of the Group. Ms. Ho is one of the founding members of the Group in 1980 and has over 20 years’ experience in office administration and purchasing. She is responsible for supervising human resources and overall administration of the Group.

Po Ling Lam Ms. Lam Po Ling (Regan) is the Assistant General Manager of Supply Chain Management of Karrie International Holdings Limited. She is responsible for the overall operation of the Group’s supply chain management and logistics system. Ms. Lam graduated from The University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom with a degree in Master of Science in Procurement Management. She is a member of The Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply, United Kingdom (MCIPS). Ms. Lam joined the Group since 1990. She has over 29 years’ working experience in Purchasing, Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

Kit LO Wai Mr.LO Wai Kit is the Marketing Director of the Group. He is responsible for the Group’s business development and product management. Mr. Lo graduated from The Hong Kong Baptist University with a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) in Sociology. Prior to joining the Group in 2001, he had over 10 years’ experience in Sales & Marketing.

Fok Tsun Wong Mr. Wong Fok Tsun (Albert) is Assistant Internal Audit Director of Karrie International Holdings Limited. He is responsible for setting up internal audit procedure and reporting directly to the Board and the Internal Audit Committee. Mr. Wong graduated from Curtin University of Technology, WA with a bachelor degree in Management and Marketing. He also holds a master degree of Accounting from the same University. He is a fellow member of The Association of International Accountants, UK and is an associate member of CPA Australia. He is also a member of The Institute of Internal Auditors Inc. U.S.A. Mr. Wong has over 20 years’ experience in internal auditing and 12 years’ experience in financial accounting. He joined the Group in March 2003.

Wing Fai Tang Mr. Tang Wing Fai is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Tang is an Associate of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. He also holds the degree of Master of Business Administration.

Kai Man Ho Mr. Ho Kai Man is Non-Executive Director of Karrie International Holdings Limited. He was appointed as an executive Director from 12 July 2012 to 31 October 2012 and was re-designated as a non-executive Director in November 2012. He joined the Company in November 2005. He had been appointed as the Assistant General Manager, Corporate Planning and Executive Committee member and was responsible for handling internal and external business and political contact, establishing of communication platform, assisting the formulation of market and strategy planning, promoting energy-saving, environment protection and cleaner production etc and maintaining the Group’s sustainability. He is also the directors of Kwong Hing Computer Metallic Components Limited, The One Travel Co., Limited, My Affection Holdings Limited, My Affection Limited and Dreamy Bridal Limited, all of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Ho graduated from Auckland University of Technology majoring in Computer Science. He had engaged in the works of various departments of the Group so that he has familiarized himself with the business operation of the Group. He is the nephew of Mr. Ho Cheuk Fai, Chairman & CEO of the Company and is the son of Mr. Ho Cheuk Ming, a non-executive director & deputy chairman of the Company.

Hoi Shing Fong Mr. Fong Hoi Shing is Independent Non-Executive Director of Karrie International Holdings Limited. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director in December 2004. He has extensive experience in accounting, finance and management. He holds a master degree in professional accounting, a postgraduate diploma in corporate administration and a higher diploma in accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an Associate of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Wai Chun So Mr. So Wai Chun is Independent Non-Executive Director of Karrie International Holdings Limited. Mr. So was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company in July 2001. Mr. So has been doing business in Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China for over 20 years. His businesses are mainly specialized in financial services and international trading. In 2000, Mr. So was appointed as the China Representative of Forestry New Zealand Limited, which is a subsidiary of Evergreen Forestry Limited listed in New Zealand.