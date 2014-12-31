Name Description

Tao Chiu Mr. Chiu Tao is Executive Chairman of the Board, Acting Chief Executive Officer of G-Resources Group Limited. He has been appointed to the position of Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective 30 June 2015. Mr. Chiu was appointed as the Chairman and an executive director of the Company on 19 August 2009 and 22 July 2009, respectively. Mr. Chiu is an experienced executive and merchant, and was engaged as the chairman of various listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Chiu has extensive experience in the metal business, trading, investment planning, business acquisitions and development, and corporate management. He is currently the Chairman and an executive director of CST Mining Group Limited, whose shares are listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (“CST”).

Xiao Ma Mr. Ma Xiao is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of G-Resources Group Limited. Mr. Ma was appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer and an executive director of the Company on 22 July 2009. Mr. Ma has over 20 years of international minerals and metals trading, financing and hedging experience. Mr. Ma also has extensive experience in mineral company acquisitions and development. He previously held senior and executive positions with several base and precious metals companies, including China Minmetals. Mr. Ma was based in London for four years working for Minmetals (UK) Limited and was the Managing Director of Guizhou H-Gold & Mining Limited and was a director of the China Minerals Acquisition Fund.

Arthur Ellis Mr. Arthur Ellis is Chief Financial Officer of G-Resources Group Limited. Mr. Ellis was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company on 1 December 2009. Mr Ellis is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and holds a BA (Hons) Accounting and Finance degree. He has over 15 years’ experience in the resources industry. He was the Group Financial Controller for Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (“Kingsgate”), an ASX listed gold mining company. He joined Kingsgate in 2000 as Financial Controller at the start of the construction of the Chatree Gold mine in Thailand. Prior to that, he worked in Australia and Hong Kong and provided accounting, corporate, tax and auditing services.

Timothy Duffy Mr. Timothy John Vincent Duffy has been appointed as President Director and Managing Director of Indonesian Company(PTAR)., the subsidiaryof G-Resources Group Limited., effective 30 June 2015. Mr. Duffy was appointed as the General Manager of Operations of the Company on 8 June 2009 and subsequently appointed as Executive General Manager of PT Agincourt Resources (“PTAR”) on 1 January 2013. Mr. Duffy is a Certified Practicing Accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce. He has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry and has operational experience in gold, silver, nickel, copper, uranium, coal and open cut and underground mining operations. He has been engaged in finance and commercial roles in mining projects and has strategic capability across the full suite of mining activities in an Asian environment. Mr. Duffy was the General Manager Finance – Asia of OZ Minerals Limited, mainly responsible for providing commercial guidance and strategic direction for Asian operations and business. Mr. Duffy is a member of the AusIMM.

Ed Cooney Mr. Ed Cooney has been appointed as General Manager - Operations of G-Resources Group Limited., with effect from 1 June 2015. Mr. Cooney is a mining engineer with some 17 years industry experience, including technical, operational and management roles with Barrick Gold, Xstrata and BHP Billiton. Mr. Cooney has worked in Indonesia for five years and for the last two plus years as Deputy General Manager Operations at Martabe.

Oi Kin Leung Mr. Leung Oi Kin has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 8 November 2016. He has more than 18 years of experience in accounting and financial management. He is a professional accountant and a member of the CPA Australia. Prior to joining our Company, Mr. Leung worked in PricewaterhouseCoopers as an auditor from January 1997 to June 2000. From November 2010 to June 2012, he was the group financial controller of China NT Pharma Group Company Limited (stock code: 1011), whose shares are listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). From June 2012 to December 2013, he was the company secretary and chief financial officer of Wisdom Holdings Group (now knows as Wisdom Sports Group) (stock code: 1661), whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. From June 2015 to September 2016, Mr. Leung was the chief financial officer of Linekong Interactive Co., Ltd. (stock code: 8267), whose shares are listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Leung graduated from the University of Adelaide, Australia in April 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in commerce.

Shawn Crispin Mr. Shawn David Crispin is Senior Manager - Resource Development and Exploration of G-Resources Group Limited. Mr. Crispin was appointed as Senior Manager, Resource Development and Exploration on 6 November 2010. He was promoted to the position of Chief Geologist of PTAR on 1 January 2013. Mr. Crispin has over 18 years mining industry experience which covers open pit and underground mine geology, resource drilling and estimation programmes, project acquisition and greenfields and brownfields exploration. This experience was gained with a wide range of commodities including gold and copper. He is an Australian citizen with international experience in Papua New Guinea and South America. Previously Mr. Crispin was Principal Exploration Geologist for OK Tedi Mining Ltd in Papua New Guinea. Mr. Crispin is a member of the AusIMM and Chartered Professional.

Linda Siahaan Ms. Linda H. D. Siahaan is Deputy President Director of PT Agincourt Resources (PTAR), G-Resources Group Limited Indonesian subsidiary. Ms. Siahaan was appointed as the Director Government Relations for G-Resources’ Indonesian subsidiary, PTAR on 31 March 2011 and subsequently appointed as the Director External Relations of PTAR on 1 October 2011. From 1 January 2013, Ms. Siahaan has been appointed as the Deputy President Director of PTAR reporting directly to the G-Resources’s CEO. Ms. Siahaan is based in Jakarta, where she has worked for PTAR since July 2007. Her responsibilities include maintaining harmonious relationships with the government of the Republic of Indonesia to ensure that the Company complies with Indonesian laws and regulations. She is also responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with all relevant stakeholders. Ms. Siahaan is from Medan in North Sumatra, the province where the G-Resources Martabe Mine is located. She has accounting qualifications from the University of North Sumatra, as well as a diploma in communications from the Ketchum Institute of Public Relations in Fairfax, USA. Ms. Siahaan began her career with Mobil Oil Indonesia. From 1997 until 2007, she worked in the External Relations department of PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara, one of the largest copper and gold mining companies in the world.

Wang Kei Wah Mr. Wah Wang Kei is Company Secretary, Executive Director of G-Resources Group Limited. Mr. Wah was appointed as an executive director and Company Secretary of the Company on 9 April 2008 and 1 December 2009, respectively. Mr. Wah graduated from The University of Hong Kong in 1990 and was qualified as a solicitor in 1992. Up until 1997, Mr. Wah was a partner of a Hong Kong law firm. He was an executive director of CST and China New Energy Power Group Limited, whose shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (“China New Energy Power”). He is currently also the in-house legal counsel of CST and an independent non-executive director of Symphony Holdings Ltd., whose shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.

Gong Chen Mr. Chen Gong, CPA., is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Chen has more than 20 years extensive experience in finance management, mergers & acquisitions, financing, negotiation and restructuring in a cross-culture environment. Mr. Chen has participated in cross-border merger & acquisition and financing transactions. He has been involved with the management of various public companies listed in Toronto Stock Exchange, in the capacity of director and/or chief executive officer/chief financial officer. Mr. Chen is the founder and managing director of DoubleOcean Financial Group, a financial advisory company that facilitates the crossborder investments between North America and China. Mr. Chen also worked in various financial management positions at two Fortune 100 companies in the United States for about 8 years. Mr. Chen received a Bachelor’s degree in International Economics from Peking (Beijing) University in 1992 and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Arizona in 1997. He is a United States Certified Public Accountant (CPA). As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chen does not have any interest in the shares and/or underlying shares of the Company or its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Wa Kei Lo Mr. Lo Wa Kei (Roy) is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He received a bachelor’s degree of business administration from the University of Hong Kong in 1993 and a master’s degree of professional accounting from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2000. Mr. Lo is a practicing accountant in Hong Kong and is a certified public accountant in Hong Kong, a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the CPA Australia and an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He serves as the managing partner of SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited, which is a full service accounting and consulting firm engaged in the provision of, among others, audit and business advisory services. He is also a member of the Shanghai Pudong New Area Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the founding executive vice-president and council member of the Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director Association. Mr. Lo has over 23 years of experience in auditing, accounting, risk management and finance and has been serving as an independent non-executive director of a number of companies listed on the Stock Exchange , including Quam Limited (stock code: 952) since 2017, Wan Kei Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 1718) since 2017, Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 125) since 1999, China Zhongwang Holdings Limited (stock code: 1333) since 2009, Sheen Tai Holdings Group Company Limited (stock code: 1335) since 2012, China Oceanwide Holdings Limited (previously known as “Hutchison Harbour Ring Limited”) (stock code: 715) since 2014 and Xinming China Holdings Limited (stock code: 2699) since 2015. He also served as an independent non-executive director of various public companies whose are listed on the Stock Exchange, including CGN Mining Company Limited (stock code: 1164) from September 2004 to October 2006, Chinese Strategic Holdings Limited (stock code: 8089).