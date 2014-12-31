Name Description

Chunxiu Zhu Mr. Zhu Chunxiu is Executive Chairman of the Board of Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited., with effect from 19 March 2014. He is also vice chairman and general manager of Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holdings Limited (“Guangzhou Yue Xiu”), the ultimate holding company of the Company, and Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited (“Yue Xiu”). He is also a non-executive director of Yuexiu Financial Holdings Limited, and vice chairman and an executive director of Yuexiu Property Company Limited (“Yuexiu Property”)(Stock Code: 123) and a non-executive director of Chong Hing Bank Limited (Stock Code: 1111), both being companies listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”). Prior to joining Yue Xiu in 2013, Mr Zhu was vice chairman and general manager of Guangzhou Finance Holdings Group Co., Ltd. He was also a director of Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank. Mr Zhu was awarded the Degree in Executive Master of Business Administration by Sun Yat-Sen University. Mr Zhu holds the economist qualification in China and has extensive experience in the operation and management of large financial institutions and banks. He is a deputy of the 14th session of the Guangzhou City People’s Congress.

Baiqing He Mr. He Baiqing is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, General Manager of Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Ltd., with effect from 31 July 2014. He has been General Manager of the Company since January 2013. Before being appointed as General Manager of the Company, Mr He was appointed deputy general manager in 2009 and senior deputy general manager in 2011. Mr He graduated from Changsha Transport Institute in China with a Bachelor’s Degree majoring in Highway and City Roads. Mr He had held position of the head of Guangzhou Highway Prospecting and Design Institute. He is a senior engineer of Highway and Bridge, and a chartered civil engineer in China. Mr He was in charge of the thirty-year plan of Guangzhou highway network between 1997 and 1998. He has participated in surveying and designing of Guangzhou Northern Second Ring Expressway, Guangzhou Western Second Ring Expressway and has extensive experience in the industry. He previously served as a director of the Company from April 2005 to April 2007.

Shangning Qian Mr. Qian Shangning is Executive Director of Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Ltd. Mr Qian graduated from Chongqing Transport Institute in Highway and Urban Transportation, and later from Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou in Legal Studies. Mr Qian also holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree awarded by South China University of Technology. Between 1998 to 2001, Mr Qian had been a senior management member of GNSR Expressway Co. Mr Qian has more than 30 years of experience in highway construction and is a senior engineer in China.

Tat Fung Yu Mr. Yu Tat Fung is Company Secretary of Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited. He is also the company secretary of Yue Xiu, Yuexiu Property and Yue Xiu REIT Asset Management Limited, the manager of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (Stock Code: 405). Mr Yu obtained a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences from the University of Hong Kong in 1981. He attained the Solicitors Final Examination in England in 1983. He was admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Hong Kong in 1986. He was also admitted to the Bar of the Province of British Columbia in Canada in 1995. Prior to joining the Company in 1997, he was engaged in private practice with an emphasis on corporate and commercial law. Mr Yu is responsible for advising the Board on governance matters. During 2014, Mr Yu has taken no less than 15 hours of relevant professional training.

Doi Shu Cheung Mr. Cheung Doi Shu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Ltd since 24 July 1997. He is a qualified solicitor in the Australian Capital Territory, Hong Kong, Singapore, England and Wales and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in law from the University of London. He is the senior partner of D.S. Cheung & Co., Solicitors.

Ka Pun Fung Mr. Fung Ka Pun is Independent Non-Executive Director of Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Ltd since 20 November 1996. Mr Fung is the founder and chairman of the Goodwill International (Holdings) Limited. Mr Fung has over 30 years of experience in finance, stockbroking, securities trading and corporate finance. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and a member of the Association of International Accountants. Mr Fung is also an independent non-executive director of Lee Hing Development Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (