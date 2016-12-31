Name Description

Wangeng Tan Mr. Tan Wangeng has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager in China Southern Airlines Company Limited. since January 24, 2013. He was Deputy General Manager and Director in the Company. He holds a Master's degree in Economics from Sun Yat-sen University, China.

Zhiqiang Guo Mr. Guo Zhiqiang has been serving as Chief Marketing Officer of China Southern Airlines Company Limited. He is also serving as Director in Xiamen Airlines Co., Ltd. He was Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Branch of the Company and General Manager, Deputy General Manager, President and Chief Executive Officer in three other companies.

Zifang Zhang Mr. Zhang Zifang has been serving as Deputy General Manager, Director in China Southern Airlines Company Limited. since June 30, 2009. He graduated with an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from Tsinghua University, China. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in another group company. He was General Manager of Dalian Branch in another company.

Jidong Ren Mr. Ren Jidong has been serving as Deputy General Manager of China Southern Airlines Company Limited. He graduated from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, majoring in aircraft engine design and obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from Tsinghua University, China. He served as General Manager-Maintenance Engineering and Deputy General manager of Xinjiang Airlines, and Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Xinjiang branch of the Company.

Zhixue Wang Mr. Wang Zhixue has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Chief Pilot in China Southern Airlines Company Limited. since August 3, 2012. He was Deputy Chief Pilot and Deputy General Manager of Shantou Airlines Company Limited and General Manager of the Flight Management Division of the Company.

Shaobin Li Mr. Li Shaobin has been serving as Executive Director of China Southern Airlines Company Limited. since December 2014. He was Deputy General Manager in the Company.

Weihua Chen Mr. Chen Weihua has been serving as Chief Legal Adviser in China Southern Airlines Company Limited. He graduated from the School of Law of Peking University and obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from Tsinghua University. He is also General Manager of Legal Affairs Office of the Company and Director of Xiamen Airlines Company Limited.

Liang Su Mr. Su Liang has been serving as Chief Economist in China Southern Airlines Company Limited since December 27, 2007. He graduated from the University of Cranfield, United Kingdom with a master degree majoring in Air Transport Management and obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from Tsinghua University. He is also Chairman of the Board in Xiamen Airlines Company Limited and Director in Sichuan Airlines Co., Ltd. He was Secretary of the Board in the Company.

Bing Xie Mr. Xie Bing has been serving as Secretary of the Board of China Southern Airlines Company Limited. He graduated from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, majoring in civil aviation management. He subsequently received a master degree of business administration, a master degree of business administration (international banking and finance) and an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from Jinan University, the University of Birmingham, Britain and Tsinghua University, respectively. He is also Company Secretary Office of the Company.

Lihua Yang Ms. Yang Lihua has been serving as Non-Executive Director of China Southern Airlines Company Limited. since December 2014. She is also serving as Deputy General Manager and Chairman of the Board in two other companies. She was Vice President in two other companies.

Xin'an Yuan Mr. Yuan Xin'an has been serving as Non-Executive Director of China Southern Airlines Company Limited. since December 2014. He is also serving as Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board and Director in seven other companies. He was Chief Engineer and Deputy General Manager in the Company and Deputy General Manager in another company.

Changle Liu Mr. Liu Changle has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Southern Airlines Company Limited since November 30, 2011. He is also Chairman of the Board and Executive President in another company. He holds a Ph.D. in Literature from City University of Hong Kong.