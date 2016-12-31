Edition:
India

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (1055.HK)

1055.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
HK$5.45
Open
HK$5.47
Day's High
HK$5.51
Day's Low
HK$5.41
Volume
5,932,046
Avg. Vol
14,510,397
52-wk High
HK$6.84
52-wk Low
HK$3.99

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Changshun Wang

59 2016 Chairman of the Board

Wangeng Tan

52 2013 Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager

Lixin Xiao

50 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer

Zhiqiang Guo

53 Chief Marketing Officer

Zifang Zhang

58 2009 Deputy General Manager, Director

Tongbin Li

55 2015 Deputy General Manager, Chief Engineer

Jidong Ren

52 Deputy General Manager

Zhixue Wang

56 2012 Deputy General Manager, Chief Pilot

Shaobin Li

52 2014 Executive Director

Weihua Chen

50 Chief Legal Adviser

Huanan Feng

54 Chief Safety Officer

Liang Su

54 2007 Chief Economist

Bing Xie

44 Secretary of the Board

Lihua Yang

61 2014 Non-Executive Director

Xin'an Yuan

60 2014 Non-Executive Director

Wei Guo

54 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Shuge Jiao

51 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Changle Liu

65 2011 Independent Non-Executive Director

Xiangdong Ning

52 2010 Independent Non-Executive Director

Jinsong Tan

52 Independent Non-Executive Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Changshun Wang

Wangeng Tan

Mr. Tan Wangeng has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager in China Southern Airlines Company Limited. since January 24, 2013. He was Deputy General Manager and Director in the Company. He holds a Master's degree in Economics from Sun Yat-sen University, China.

Lixin Xiao

Zhiqiang Guo

Mr. Guo Zhiqiang has been serving as Chief Marketing Officer of China Southern Airlines Company Limited. He is also serving as Director in Xiamen Airlines Co., Ltd. He was Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Branch of the Company and General Manager, Deputy General Manager, President and Chief Executive Officer in three other companies.

Zifang Zhang

Mr. Zhang Zifang has been serving as Deputy General Manager, Director in China Southern Airlines Company Limited. since June 30, 2009. He graduated with an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from Tsinghua University, China. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in another group company. He was General Manager of Dalian Branch in another company.

Tongbin Li

Jidong Ren

Mr. Ren Jidong has been serving as Deputy General Manager of China Southern Airlines Company Limited. He graduated from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, majoring in aircraft engine design and obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from Tsinghua University, China. He served as General Manager-Maintenance Engineering and Deputy General manager of Xinjiang Airlines, and Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Xinjiang branch of the Company.

Zhixue Wang

Mr. Wang Zhixue has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Chief Pilot in China Southern Airlines Company Limited. since August 3, 2012. He was Deputy Chief Pilot and Deputy General Manager of Shantou Airlines Company Limited and General Manager of the Flight Management Division of the Company.

Shaobin Li

Mr. Li Shaobin has been serving as Executive Director of China Southern Airlines Company Limited. since December 2014. He was Deputy General Manager in the Company.

Weihua Chen

Mr. Chen Weihua has been serving as Chief Legal Adviser in China Southern Airlines Company Limited. He graduated from the School of Law of Peking University and obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from Tsinghua University. He is also General Manager of Legal Affairs Office of the Company and Director of Xiamen Airlines Company Limited.

Huanan Feng

Liang Su

Mr. Su Liang has been serving as Chief Economist in China Southern Airlines Company Limited since December 27, 2007. He graduated from the University of Cranfield, United Kingdom with a master degree majoring in Air Transport Management and obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from Tsinghua University. He is also Chairman of the Board in Xiamen Airlines Company Limited and Director in Sichuan Airlines Co., Ltd. He was Secretary of the Board in the Company.

Bing Xie

Mr. Xie Bing has been serving as Secretary of the Board of China Southern Airlines Company Limited. He graduated from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, majoring in civil aviation management. He subsequently received a master degree of business administration, a master degree of business administration (international banking and finance) and an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from Jinan University, the University of Birmingham, Britain and Tsinghua University, respectively. He is also Company Secretary Office of the Company.

Lihua Yang

Ms. Yang Lihua has been serving as Non-Executive Director of China Southern Airlines Company Limited. since December 2014. She is also serving as Deputy General Manager and Chairman of the Board in two other companies. She was Vice President in two other companies.

Xin'an Yuan

Mr. Yuan Xin'an has been serving as Non-Executive Director of China Southern Airlines Company Limited. since December 2014. He is also serving as Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board and Director in seven other companies. He was Chief Engineer and Deputy General Manager in the Company and Deputy General Manager in another company.

Wei Guo

Shuge Jiao

Changle Liu

Mr. Liu Changle has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Southern Airlines Company Limited since November 30, 2011. He is also Chairman of the Board and Executive President in another company. He holds a Ph.D. in Literature from City University of Hong Kong.

Xiangdong Ning

Mr. Ning Xiangdong has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Southern Airlines Company Limited since December 29, 2010. He graduated from the Quantitative Economics Faculty of the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University with a doctor degree. He is also serving as Independent Director in other companies including Aerospace Hi-Tech Holding Group Co., Ltd., Sichuan Changhong Electric Company Limited. He is a professor in Tsinghua University, China.

Jinsong Tan

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Changshun Wang

--

Wangeng Tan

--

Lixin Xiao

317,000

Zhiqiang Guo

768,000

Zifang Zhang

--

Tongbin Li

864,000

Jidong Ren

843,000

Zhixue Wang

1,444,000

Shaobin Li

769,000

Weihua Chen

770,000

Huanan Feng

1,408,000

Liang Su

130,000

Bing Xie

765,000

Lihua Yang

--

Xin'an Yuan

--

Wei Guo

75,000

Shuge Jiao

75,000

Changle Liu

150,000

Xiangdong Ning

150,000

Jinsong Tan

--
As Of  31 Dec 2016

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading