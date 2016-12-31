Name Description

Luyuan Fan Mr. Fan Luyuan is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was appointed to the Board on January 1, 2016, is the CEO, executive Director and chairman of the Executive Committee. Mr. Fan joined Alipay in 2007, and served consecutively as senior director of Development Department, assistant president, vice president and senior vice president. He was also president of Alipay Business Unit and Wealth Management Business Unit at Ant Financial Services Group. In 2010, he and his team pioneered the first ever Quick Payment, which improved the success rate of online transactions and greatly enhanced user experiences. In 2013, Mr. Fan led his team to create Yu’e Bao, which is now one of the world’s largest financial products on the internet with over 200 million users, allowing mass consumers to be able to benefit from easy access to financial products. Meanwhile, he and his team have made the Alipay APP one of the most popular mobile internet products in China in three years. He holds an executive master’s degree in business administration from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business.

Wei Zhang Ms. Zhang Wei is President, Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Zhang is an executive director and the co-president and a member of the executive committee of the Company. She served as a senior vice president of Alibaba Group, where she leads the Alibaba Group Investment team. Prior to joining Alibaba Group in July 2008, Ms. Zhang served as the chief operating officer of STAR (China) Ltd., where she was in charge of STAR Group Ltd.’s operation in the People’s Republic of China. Previously, Ms. Zhang served as a managing director of CNBC China and prior to that, she worked as a consultant at Bain & Company and also served as a finance specialist of General Electric Company and GE Capital. Ms. Zhang holds a MBA degree from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in international organizational management from Seton Hill College, Pennsylvania.

Xiaojun Xu Ms. Xiaojun xu is the chief finance officer of the Company. She joined the Company on June 12, 2014. Before joining the Company, Ms. Xu served as an audit partner at KPMG in Beijing. In her 17 years with KPMG, Ms. Xu was the audit partner for initial public offering and audits for serveral Chinese companies listed overseas and provided auditing and advisory services to several major multinational companies. Ms. Xu holds a Bachelor Degree of Economics from the Central University of Finance and Economics. She is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Yongfu Yu Mr. Yu Yongfu is an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Yu is an executive director, the chairman of the Board, chief executive officer, chairman of each of the executive committee and the nomination committee, and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Yu is a member of Alibaba Partnership since December 2015, and has served as chairman and CEO of Alibaba Digital Media & Entertainment Group since October 31, 2016 and president of Autonavi of Alibaba Group since March 2015. Prior to his current positions, Mr. Yu served as committee leader, with overall leadership and management responsibility for the digital media and entertainment matrix of Alibaba Group from June 2016, president of UCWeb after he joined Alibaba Group in June 2014 and was later named president of Alibaba Mobile Internet Division in May 2015. From May 2015 to June 2016, he was also president of Alimama. From 2006 to June 2014, he was chairman and chief executive officer of UCWeb before it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group. Prior to that, he was a vice president and associate with Legend Capital from 2001 to 2006. From June 23, 2014 to March 7, 2017, Mr. Yu served as an independent director and a member of the audit committee of Xunlei Limited, a NASDAQ-listed company. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Nankai University.

Lok Ming Ng Mr. Ng Lok Ming is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Ng is also the legal director – company secretarial and compliance of Alibaba Group Holding Limited. He has more than 9 years of experience working in senior legal positions and as Company Secretary of companies listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Ng graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a LL.B. and a P.C.LL. in 1995 and 1996, respectively. He later obtained a LL.M. in Comparative and PRC law from the City University of Hong Kong in 2002. Mr. Ng was admitted as a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong in 2001. He is also a member of the Law Society of Hong Kong.

Lian Jie Li Mr. Li Lian Jie has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Li appointed on June 24, 2014, is a non-executive director of the Company. Mr. Li served as independent non-executive director of the Company for the period from June 24, 2014 to December 21, 2014 and was re-designated as a non-executive director of the Company since December 22, 2014. He is a world-renowned martial artist, movie star and social entrepreneur. Mr. Li was a five-time consecutive All-Around National Martial Arts Champion of China from 1975 to 1979. He has more than 30 years of experience in the film industry and has starred in countless classic Chinese martial arts movies and international hits, including Shaolin Temple, Once Upon a Time in China, Fist of Legend, Hero, Fearless, Lethal Weapon 4, Romeo Must Die, The Mummy 3 and Expendables. In 2007, Mr. Li founded One Foundation, which advocates broad-based participation in philanthropy and volunteerism and established China’s first philanthropy research institute in partnership with Beijing Normal University in 2010 to cultivate the next generation of social sector leaders in China through degree granting programmes and corporate training programmes.

Xiaofeng Shao Mr. Shao Xiaofeng is the Non-Executive Director of ChinaVision Media Group Limited. Mr. Shao served as the chairman and executive director, chairman of each of the executive committee and the nomination committee, and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company from June 27, 2014 to November 21, 2016. He joined Alibaba Group in March 2005 and was a vice president of Taobao from January 2007 to January 2008, responsible for Taobao’s strategic development planning, overall marketing and business modeling. He served as Alipay’s executive president and then president from January 2008 to March 2010. From August 2010 to June 2011, he was a general manager of Alibaba. com’s China Business Unit. Mr. Shao was the chief risk officer from June 2012 to May 2015, responsible for the Group’s risk management strategies and planning and the implementation of the risk management system. He has been the chief secretary of the Group since March 2010, responsible for the coordination and development of the strategic cooperation among the subsidiaries. Mr. Shao has extensive experience in network security, e-commerce, online transactions and payments. He holds an executive master’s degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School.

Johnny Chen Mr. Johnny Chen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chen is an independent non-executive director, chairman of the audit committee and a member of nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Chen is currently Senior Advisor of LionRock Capital Limited and an Adjunct Associate Professor of Department of Finance and Department of Management, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Mr. Chen joined the management of Zurich Insurance Group (“Zurich”) in 2005. He worked in Zurich from March 2005 to February 2015 in multiple senior managerial roles in Asia-Pacific region. His last position in Zurich was the chairman of China. Prior to joining Zurich, Mr. Chen was an executive member of the Greater-China Management Board and the Operating Committee of PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”), as well as a managing partner of PwC’s Beijing office. Mr. Chen holds a Master of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Rhode Island and a Bachelor Degree of Accounting from the Johnson & Wales University. He is a U.S. certified public accountant.

Lixin Song Ms. Song Lixin has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Alibaba Pictures Group Limited. She is an independent non-executive director and a member of each of the audit committee and the remuneration committee of the Company. She is the president of Talents Magazine and served as its editor-in-chief since 1997. Ms. Song has more than 20 years of experience in the cultural and business sector. Despite facing fierce competition in the print media industry, Ms. Song has built Talents Magazine into a well-known brand in China. Talents Magazine focuses on business leaders and major companies. With its unique reporting perspective, Talents Magazine has become a leading magazine in advanced management ideas. Talents Magazine is also recognized as one of the most influential business magazines in the finance and economics fields. Ms. Song also founded the China Annual Management Summit in 2001 which has continued to run for a consecutive 16 years to date. Ms. Song holds a bachelor’s degree in law from Renmin University and received an MBA degree from Tsinghua University.