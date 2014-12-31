Name Description

Fusheng Tang Mr. Tang Fusheng has been serving as General Manager in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since January 25, 2017. He is also General Manager of Energy and Resources Business in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a Tianjin-based subsidiary of the Company, Chairman of the Board in another subsidiary of the Company, and Chairman of the Board in a Hong Kong-based company. He used to be Assistant General Manager of the Company. He obtained a Bachelor degree in Engineering from Tianjin Institute of Urbon Construction, China in July 1996, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Asia International Open University (Macau) in August, 2007.

Yana Fu Ms. Fu Yana has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited. since January 29, 2016. She is also serving as Manager of Human Resources in the Company. She was Secretary of the Board in the Company.

Jian Zhang Mr. Zhang Jian has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since January 17, 2012. He is also General Manager and Director in a Hangzhou-based company.

Qiang Zhang Mr. Zhang Qiang has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since March 5, 2009. He is also General Manager of 2nd Project Branch in the Company. He used to be Chairman of the Board and General Manager in TIANJIN SEVENTH MUNICIPAL HIGHWAY ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED, as well as Deputy General Manager in TIANJIN THIRD MUNICIPAL HIGHWAY ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED. He holds a Bachelor degree in Engineering.

Yi Zhao Mr. Zhao Yi has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since October 18, 2010. He is also serving as General Manager of Other Cities Water Business of the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board in eight subsidiaries of the Company. He used to be General Manager in two subsidiaries of the Company, Deputy General Manager in another company.

Weiqiang Lu Mr. Lu Weiqiang (Lo Wai Keung) has been serving as Company Secretary (Hong Kong) in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since April 30, 2008. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Pindong An Mr. An Pindong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited since December 19, 2006. He is also serving as General Manager of Municipal Investment Company in the Company. He used to be Chief Accounting Officer in the Company.

Yinxing Chen Ms. Chen Yinxing has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited since December 18, 2009. She is also Deputy Chief Accounting Officer in a group company. She used to be Chief Accounting Officer in the Company, as well as Deputy Chief Economist, Head of General Officer and Manager of Asset Management in a Tianjin-based investment company. She is Certified Public Accountant.

Zongze Gao Mr. Gao Zongze has been Independent Non-Executive Director in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since April 15, 2014. He is Independent Director in Beijing Tianqiao Beida Jade Bird Sci. and HL (Shenzhen) Corp. He used to be Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a Hong Kong-based company from 1998 to November 2001 as well as Independent Director in Shanxi Zhangze Electric Power Co Ltd and another Shenzhen-based company.