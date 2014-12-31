Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd (1065.HK)
1065.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Yujun Liu
|49
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
Yilin Peng
|35
|2016
|Chief Accounting Officer, Director
Fusheng Tang
|43
|2017
|General Manager
Yana Fu
|44
|2016
|Deputy General Manager, Executive Director
Yang Li
|48
|2017
|Deputy General Manager
Jian Zhang
|44
|2012
|Deputy General Manager
Qiang Zhang
|52
|2009
|Deputy General Manager
Yi Zhao
|44
|2010
|Deputy General Manager
Weiqiang Lu
|38
|2008
|Company Secretary (Hong Kong)
Bo Niu
|39
|2016
|Secretary of the Board
Pindong An
|47
|2006
|Non-Executive Director
Yinxing Chen
|41
|2009
|Non-Executive Director
Zongze Gao
|75
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Yimin Guan
|66
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Jieying Li
|67
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Yujun Liu
Yilin Peng
Fusheng Tang
|Mr. Tang Fusheng has been serving as General Manager in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since January 25, 2017. He is also General Manager of Energy and Resources Business in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a Tianjin-based subsidiary of the Company, Chairman of the Board in another subsidiary of the Company, and Chairman of the Board in a Hong Kong-based company. He used to be Assistant General Manager of the Company. He obtained a Bachelor degree in Engineering from Tianjin Institute of Urbon Construction, China in July 1996, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Asia International Open University (Macau) in August, 2007.
Yana Fu
|Ms. Fu Yana has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited. since January 29, 2016. She is also serving as Manager of Human Resources in the Company. She was Secretary of the Board in the Company.
Yang Li
Jian Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Jian has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since January 17, 2012. He is also General Manager and Director in a Hangzhou-based company.
Qiang Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Qiang has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since March 5, 2009. He is also General Manager of 2nd Project Branch in the Company. He used to be Chairman of the Board and General Manager in TIANJIN SEVENTH MUNICIPAL HIGHWAY ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED, as well as Deputy General Manager in TIANJIN THIRD MUNICIPAL HIGHWAY ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED. He holds a Bachelor degree in Engineering.
Yi Zhao
|Mr. Zhao Yi has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since October 18, 2010. He is also serving as General Manager of Other Cities Water Business of the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board in eight subsidiaries of the Company. He used to be General Manager in two subsidiaries of the Company, Deputy General Manager in another company.
Weiqiang Lu
|Mr. Lu Weiqiang (Lo Wai Keung) has been serving as Company Secretary (Hong Kong) in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since April 30, 2008. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Chinese University of Hong Kong.
Bo Niu
Pindong An
|Mr. An Pindong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited since December 19, 2006. He is also serving as General Manager of Municipal Investment Company in the Company. He used to be Chief Accounting Officer in the Company.
Yinxing Chen
|Ms. Chen Yinxing has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited since December 18, 2009. She is also Deputy Chief Accounting Officer in a group company. She used to be Chief Accounting Officer in the Company, as well as Deputy Chief Economist, Head of General Officer and Manager of Asset Management in a Tianjin-based investment company. She is Certified Public Accountant.
Zongze Gao
|Mr. Gao Zongze has been Independent Non-Executive Director in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since April 15, 2014. He is Independent Director in Beijing Tianqiao Beida Jade Bird Sci. and HL (Shenzhen) Corp. He used to be Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a Hong Kong-based company from 1998 to November 2001 as well as Independent Director in Shanxi Zhangze Electric Power Co Ltd and another Shenzhen-based company.
Yimin Guan
Jieying Li
|Ms. Li Jieying has be Non-Executive Independent Director in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited since December 18, 2009. She used to serve as Chief Financial Officer in another company.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Yujun Liu
|--
Yilin Peng
|--
Fusheng Tang
|598,200
Yana Fu
|601,300
Yang Li
|--
Jian Zhang
|700,800
Qiang Zhang
|591,200
Yi Zhao
|591,200
Weiqiang Lu
|124,700
Bo Niu
|--
Pindong An
|--
Yinxing Chen
|--
Zongze Gao
|155,800
Yimin Guan
|155,800
Jieying Li
|220,000
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Yujun Liu
|0
|0
Yilin Peng
|0
|0
Fusheng Tang
|0
|0
Yana Fu
|0
|0
Yang Li
|0
|0
Jian Zhang
|0
|0
Qiang Zhang
|0
|0
Yi Zhao
|0
|0
Weiqiang Lu
|0
|0
Bo Niu
|0
|0
Pindong An
|0
|0
Yinxing Chen
|0
|0
Zongze Gao
|0
|0
Yimin Guan
|0
|0
Jieying Li
|0
|0