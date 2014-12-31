Edition:
Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd (1065.HK)

1065.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.20 (+3.96%)
Prev Close
HK$5.05
Open
HK$5.05
Day's High
HK$5.25
Day's Low
HK$4.99
Volume
5,911,000
Avg. Vol
3,122,325
52-wk High
HK$5.78
52-wk Low
HK$3.72

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Yujun Liu

49 2015 Chairman of the Board

Yilin Peng

35 2016 Chief Accounting Officer, Director

Fusheng Tang

43 2017 General Manager

Yana Fu

44 2016 Deputy General Manager, Executive Director

Yang Li

48 2017 Deputy General Manager

Jian Zhang

44 2012 Deputy General Manager

Qiang Zhang

52 2009 Deputy General Manager

Yi Zhao

44 2010 Deputy General Manager

Weiqiang Lu

38 2008 Company Secretary (Hong Kong)

Bo Niu

39 2016 Secretary of the Board

Pindong An

47 2006 Non-Executive Director

Yinxing Chen

41 2009 Non-Executive Director

Zongze Gao

75 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director

Yimin Guan

66 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director

Jieying Li

67 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Yujun Liu

Yilin Peng

Fusheng Tang

Mr. Tang Fusheng has been serving as General Manager in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since January 25, 2017. He is also General Manager of Energy and Resources Business in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a Tianjin-based subsidiary of the Company, Chairman of the Board in another subsidiary of the Company, and Chairman of the Board in a Hong Kong-based company. He used to be Assistant General Manager of the Company. He obtained a Bachelor degree in Engineering from Tianjin Institute of Urbon Construction, China in July 1996, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Asia International Open University (Macau) in August, 2007.

Yana Fu

Ms. Fu Yana has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited. since January 29, 2016. She is also serving as Manager of Human Resources in the Company. She was Secretary of the Board in the Company.

Yang Li

Jian Zhang

Mr. Zhang Jian has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since January 17, 2012. He is also General Manager and Director in a Hangzhou-based company.

Qiang Zhang

Mr. Zhang Qiang has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since March 5, 2009. He is also General Manager of 2nd Project Branch in the Company. He used to be Chairman of the Board and General Manager in TIANJIN SEVENTH MUNICIPAL HIGHWAY ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED, as well as Deputy General Manager in TIANJIN THIRD MUNICIPAL HIGHWAY ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED. He holds a Bachelor degree in Engineering.

Yi Zhao

Mr. Zhao Yi has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since October 18, 2010. He is also serving as General Manager of Other Cities Water Business of the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board in eight subsidiaries of the Company. He used to be General Manager in two subsidiaries of the Company, Deputy General Manager in another company.

Weiqiang Lu

Mr. Lu Weiqiang (Lo Wai Keung) has been serving as Company Secretary (Hong Kong) in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since April 30, 2008. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Bo Niu

Pindong An

Mr. An Pindong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited since December 19, 2006. He is also serving as General Manager of Municipal Investment Company in the Company. He used to be Chief Accounting Officer in the Company.

Yinxing Chen

Ms. Chen Yinxing has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited since December 18, 2009. She is also Deputy Chief Accounting Officer in a group company. She used to be Chief Accounting Officer in the Company, as well as Deputy Chief Economist, Head of General Officer and Manager of Asset Management in a Tianjin-based investment company. She is Certified Public Accountant.

Zongze Gao

Mr. Gao Zongze has been Independent Non-Executive Director in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. since April 15, 2014. He is Independent Director in Beijing Tianqiao Beida Jade Bird Sci. and HL (Shenzhen) Corp. He used to be Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a Hong Kong-based company from 1998 to November 2001 as well as Independent Director in Shanxi Zhangze Electric Power Co Ltd and another Shenzhen-based company.

Yimin Guan

Jieying Li

Ms. Li Jieying has be Non-Executive Independent Director in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited since December 18, 2009. She used to serve as Chief Financial Officer in another company.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Yujun Liu

--

Yilin Peng

--

Fusheng Tang

598,200

Yana Fu

601,300

Yang Li

--

Jian Zhang

700,800

Qiang Zhang

591,200

Yi Zhao

591,200

Weiqiang Lu

124,700

Bo Niu

--

Pindong An

--

Yinxing Chen

--

Zongze Gao

155,800

Yimin Guan

155,800

Jieying Li

220,000
As Of  31 Dec 2014

