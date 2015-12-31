Name Description

Hua Wei Zhang Mr. Zhang Hua Wei serves Executive Chairman of the Board, Compliance Officer of the Company. Mr. Zhang is the vice chairman of Weigao Holding Company Limited (“Weigao Holding”). Mr. Zhang was the deputy factory director of Weigao Holding from 1988 to 1998, and has been the general manager of Weigao Holding since 1998. Mr. Zhang joined the Company in December 2000. Mr. Zhang graduated from the economy management department in July 1996 and the political economy department in June 1998 from Weihai Campus of Shandong University. After that, Mr. Zhang graduated from the business school of Renmin University of China in Beijing in July 2004.

Yi Wang Mr. Wang Yi is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited. Mr. Wang studied Business Administration at the Shandong Cadres Distance Learning University from 1994 to 1997. He joined Weigao Holding in 1988 and was production director from 1988 to 1989, head of the No. 2 branch of Weigao Holding from 1989 to 1992 and manager of the No. 3 branch of Weigao Holding from 1992 to 2004. Mr. Wang joined the Company in December 2000.

Xue Feng Wu Mr. Wu Xue Feng is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has over 15 years of extensive experience in the accounting and finance sectors. Mr. Wu joined the finance department of the Company in July 2001. He has been the manager of the finance department of the production unit of the Company since January 2005 and responsible for production cost auditing and control. He has been the manager of the finance department of the sales unit of the Company since June 2009 and responsible for auditing and management of sales business. He worked as the manager of the risk management department of Weigao Holding Company Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company, since July 2012. He has been appointed as the financial controller of the distribution business department of Weigao Holding Company Limited since October 2013. Mr. Wu graduated and obtained a bachelor degree in finance management from the University of QiQiHar in Heilongjiang Province and obtained a master degree in business management from the Missouri State University, the United States in 2016.

Jian Bo Gong Mr. Gong Jian Bo is the Executive Director of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited. He is the general manager of Shandong Weigao Orthopaedic Device Company Limited (“Weigao Orthopaedic”). Mr. Gong graduated from (Changzhou WuJin Qian Huang College) in 1987. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Gong joined (Changzhou Wujin The Third Medical Device Factory) (“Changzhou Wujin”) in 1988. He served as an assistant to the factory director and worked in technical and sales departments and was subsequently promoted to factory director in 1993. Changzhou Wujin is principally engaged in the research and development, sales and production of medical devices in China. Mr. Gong joined Weigao Orthopaedic in February 2005. Mr. Gong has over 20 years of valuable experience in medical device industry in China.

Lie Bo Xia Mr. Xia Lie Bo is the Executive Director of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited. He is the general manager and the chairman of Weihai Weigao Blood Purification Products Company Limited (“Weigao Blood Purification”). Mr. Xia graduated from Ningbo Advanced Technical College) in 1998. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Xia served as a management trainee in the quality control division in (Ningbo Yatai Medical Device Company Limited*) (“Ningbo Yatai”) since August 1998. Ningbo Yatai is a sino-foreign joint venture company which is principally engaged in research and development, manufacture and sale of plasma segregator and blood lavage set. Mr. Xia subsequently joined (Zhejiang Yu Huan Wei Kang Medical Equipment Company Limited) (“Yu Huan”) in November 2000 and was responsible for strategic planning and management in Yu Huan which is principally engaged in research and development of protein A-based immune absorption column in China. In April 2002, Mr. Xia joined (Zhejiang Ke Rui Biotech Company Limited) which is principally engaged in research and development of blood purification related products and he was responsible for overall business management. In May 2003, Mr. Xia joined as a project manager in (Shanghai Hoxen Company Limited) which is engaged in distribution of renal failure treatment equipment and blood purification therapy instrument in China. Mr. Xia joined Weigao Blood Purification in October 2004. Mr. Xia has over 10 years of valuable experience in operation and management in blood purification industry in China.

Xiu Shan Song Mr. Song Xiu Shan is the Head - Sales Department of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited. Mr. Song was graduated from University of Shandong, major in corporate administration in 2001, and studied in an advanced business administration program administered by the People University of China from 2002 to 2004. Mr. Song joined Weigao Holding in June 1992, and has been the manager of the Beijing sales branch of Weigao Holding, marketing manager of infusion device branch of Weigao Holding, and has extensive experience in corporate marketing. He joined the Company in December 2000.

De Jun Zhou Mr. Zhou De Jun is the Deputy General Manager - Blood Transfusion Division of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited. Mr. Zhou obtained a diploma of economics and management from the Communist Party Colleague of Shandong province. Mr. Zhou joined the Company in November 1992 and has been the deputy manager and deputy general manager of the subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Zhou has about 20 years of valuable experience in medical device industry in China.

Miu Ling Wong Ms. Wong Miu Ling is the Company Secretary of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited. Ms. Wong joined the Company in May 2006. She is an fellowship member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Ms. Wong has over 15 years of experience in corporate finance and management.

Shu Hua Zhou Ms. Zhou Shu Hua is the Non-Executive Director of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited. She is the financial deputy general manager of Weigao Holding. Mrs. Zhou studied Business Administration at the Weihai Campus of Shandong University from 1999 to 2001. Mrs. Zhou joined Weigao Holding in 1989 and held a number of positions such as head of the finance division in the finance department, manager of the finance department and deputy general manager of Weigao Holding.

Ming Zhong Fu Ms. Fu Ming Zhong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited. She is the senior economist and associate chief pharmacist and has over 40 years of working experience, particular in the area of management experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare products industry. Mrs. Fu obtained a master’s degree in engineering from the Harbin Institute of Technology in March 1992. Mrs. Fu was previously a workshop director, the head of the quality control office, the office head and the vice factory manager of The Third Harbin Pharmaceutical Factory from June 1972 to March 1999. Mrs. Fu was a director of Harbin City Pharmaceutical Group and the general manager of Harbin Pharmaceutical Company Limited from March 1992 to December 1997. She was also a deputy general manager of China Medicines Group (currently known as China National Pharmaceutical Group) from December 1997 to January 1999 and she was a director of China Medicines Group Corporation from January 1999 to July 2009 respectively. Mrs. Fu was the executive deputy general manager of China National Pharmaceutical industry Corporation from January 1999 to January 2001. Ms. Fu was the chairman of National Medicines Company Limited, (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) from February 2001 to April 2008. Mrs. Fu has been a director of Shenzhen Accord Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange) since April 2008 and was the chairman from April 2008 to December 2008. Ms. Fu has also been a director of Sinopharm Industrial Investment Co., Ltd. from July 2008 to December 2010. Mrs. Fu was the general manager, duty chairman and director of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) during the period from February 2006 to December 2009, and December 2009 to January 2011 respectively. Mrs. Fu is currently the chairman of China Association of Pharmaceutical Commerce and she joined the Company in October 2011.

Wai Hung Lo Mr. Lo Wai Hung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited. He obtained a bachelor degree in Commerce from James Cook University of North Queensland, Australia. Mr. Lo is an associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lo was appointed as an independent non-executive director, chairman of audit committee and a member of remuneration committee of the Company on 10 August 2009. Mr. Lo is also an independent non-executive director of Talent Property Group Limited and C Cheng Holdings Limited which are listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. During the period from December 2011 to 30 December 2015, Mr. Lo had been an independent director of China Merchant Property Development Co. Ltd and the shares of which were ceased from listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on 30 December 2015.