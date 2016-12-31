Name Description

Zhangli Yu Mr. Yu Zhangli serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of China Yurun Food Group Limited. Mr. Yu joined the Group in March 1996 and has been an executive Director of the Company since January 2010. Mr. Yu was the Chief Executive Officer of the Company from March to July 2012. He also holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Company and is mainly responsible for the upstream chilled and frozen meat business of the Group. Mr. Yu was appointed as the chairman of the Board with effect from 7 July 2012 and is responsible for the strategic planning of the Group. He graduated from the School of Business Administration of Henan University with specialisation in economic management. Mr. Yu has 21 years of experience in the industry.

Shibao Li Mr. Li Shibao serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of China Yurun Food Group Limited. Mr. Li was appointed as an executive Director of the Company with effect from 23 March 2013. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Nanjing University of Chemical Technology (currently known as Nanjing Tech University) and a bachelor’s degree in law from Nanjing University. Mr. Li has 18 years of experience in the meat product industry.

Tiexin Sun Mr. Sun Tiexin serves as Executive Director of China Yurun Food Group Limited. Mr. Sun Tiexin is responsible for the upstream slaughtering business of the Group. He has around 16 years of experience in the meat product industry. Mr. Sun was appointed as an executive Director of the Company with effect from 5 December 2014.

Linwei Yang Mr. Yang Linwei is Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in March 1996 and is a vice president of the Group. He is responsible for the downstream processed meat business. He has approximately 21 years of experience in the meat products industry. Mr. Yang was appointed as an executive Director of the Company with effect from 20 June 2016.

Guozhong Yao Mr. Yao Guozhong is Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in September 2002 and is responsible for the upstream slaughtering business. Mr. Yao was the general manager of various subsidiaries of the Company and has approximately 14 years of experience in the meat products industry.

Wing Sze Lee Ms. Lee Wing Sze, HKICPA, FCCA serves as Company Secretary of China Yurun Food Group Limited. She joined the Group in April 2005 and has more than 15 years of experience in accounting, finance and auditing. Miss Lee was formerly the Chief Financial Officer of the Group. She was promoted to the Vice President of the Group in December 2010 and is now primarily responsible for overseeing the Group’s Financial Controller and finance team in Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Group, Miss Lee was a chief financial officer of two companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. She also worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers, an international accounting firm, and was a manager of the audit and business assurance service division prior to her departure. Miss Lee is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. She graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a major in professional accountancy.

Jianguo Chen Mr. Chen Jianguo serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Yurun Food Group Limited. Mr. Chen has been an independent non-executive Director of the Company since January 2010. He is a practising lawyer in the PRC and has been a partner of (Jiangsu Jinda Law Office) since January 2003. Mr. Chen graduated from Fudan University with specialisation in economic law and obtained a master’s degree in economic law from the Graduate School of The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Hui Gao Mr. Gao Hui serves as Independent Non-executive Director of China Yurun Food Group Limited. He is a certified public accountant in the PRC and certified tax advisor in the PRC. Mr. Gao is the chairman and general manager of Jiangsu Jinling Certified Public Accountants Company Limited and the general manager of Jiangsu Jinling Engineering Consulting and Management Company Limited. Mr. Gao graduated from Jiangsu Radio and TV University specialised in finance and accounting.