Lianming Bo Mr. Bo Lianming has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective 1 October 2017. He currently serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He served as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited. Mr. Bo is also an Executive Director, the President and the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of TCL Corporation and the CEO of CSOT. Mr. Bo held a number of management positions in TCL Corporation including Vice President and Financial Director of IT Industrial Group, Vice President of Components Strategic Business Unit, Executive Vice President of TTE Corporation, as well as Human Resources Director, Vice President and Senior Vice President of TCL Corporation. Mr. Bo has over 14 years of experience in the consumer electronics products industry. Before joining TCL Corporation in 2000, he was the Chief Accountant of Shenzhen Airlines Co., Ltd.. Mr. Bo holds a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from Xi’an Jiaotong University.

Yi Wang Mr. Wang Yi is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of TCL Multimedia Technology holdings Ltd. Since joining the Company in September 2013, he had held the positions of Vice President and Financial Controller of the Company. From 1999 to 2001, Mr. WANG worked successively as a Cost Accountant and Budget Supervisor in Financial Department in Compressor Business Unit of Midea Group. In 2002, he was transferred to work as a Planning and Investment Manager in Business Strategy and Investment Management Department of Midea Group. From 2003 to 2009, he was transferred to serve as Head of Business Management Department and Finance Department in the Microwave Electronics Business Unit of Midea Group. From 2009 to 2012, he worked as the First Vice President to oversee Finance, HR, IT and Legal affairs in Twins Group. Mr. WANG graduated from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics in 1998 and holds a Bachelor Degree in Accounting. In 2008, he acquired a Master Degree of EMBA from China Europe International Business School.

Zheng Xiang Mr. Xiang Zheng is the Chief Operating Officer, General Manager - Operating Center of TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd. From 2008 to 2013, Mr. Xiang served as Senior Director of Motorola and Vice President of Lenovo Mobile. From 2000 to 2007, Mr. Xiang worked in TCL Corporation and held the positions of Vice General Manager and Executive Vice General Manager of TCL Computer Technology Co., Ltd., Vice President of TCL Communication and General Manager of China Business Center. He was also a member of Operation Management Committee of TCL Corporation. Prior to these positions, he worked in Qingdao Hisense Computer Co., Ltd and China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen Co., Ltd. In 1990, Mr. Xiang graduated from Hunan University with a Bachelor of Science in computer communications. In 1993, he graduated from University of Electronic Science and Technology of China and received his Master of Engineering in Communication Engineering. In 2005, he graduated from China Europe International Business School and obtained an EMBA Degree.

Kuang-Lang Chen Mr. Chen Kuang-Lang is the Chief Technology Officer, General Manager - Research & Development Center of TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited. Mr. Chen is also the Vice President of TCL Corporate Research of TCL Corporation. Mr. Chen is an expert in the field of video signal processing and flat panel display technologies. From July 1992 to September 2010 he worked for Chunghwa Picture Tubes, Ltd. and held the positions of Senior Engineer of CRT R&D Division, Manager of Opto-electronics Department, Manager of Array Engineering Department in TFT Factory, Director of Opto-electronics Division, Director, Chief Engineer, and Deputy General Manager of Opto-electronics Business Unit, Senior Vice General Manager of R&D Center. Mr. Chen has been Vice President of TCL Corporate Research of TCL Corporation since joining TCL Corporation in October 2010. Mr. Chen was born in Taiwan and graduated from Department of Electronics Engineering, Taiwan University of Science and Technology in 1992 with a Master’s Degree in Engineering. In 2009 he graduated from Department of International Business Management, College of Management of Taiwan University, with an EMBA Degree.

Qing Han Mr. Han Qing is the Chief Strategy Officer, General Manager - Strategy Center of TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited. Prior to these positions, Mr. Han joined TCL in 1995, and served as Head of Northeast China Office of TCL International Electrical (Huizhou) Co., Ltd. From 1996 to 2010, he held the positions of Head of North China Management Department, General Manager of Beijing Branch, General Manager of Jinan Branch of China Business Center of the Company, Marketing Director of China Business Center, Deputy General Manager of China Business Center, Vice President of the Company and General Manager of China Business Center, and Vice President of TCL Corporation. After leaving TCL, Mr. Han was mainly engaged in the field of private equity, merger and acquisition, and industrial investment. In 1993, Mr. Han graduated from Jilin Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronic Engineering. In 2005, he graduated from Changchun University of Science and Technology with a Master’s Degree in Management.

Man Lung Sin Mr. Sin Man Lung is the Financial Controller of the TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited. Mr. Sin joined the Company in 2005. Mr. Sin has auditing, finance and accounting experience in multi-national and listed companies of more than 10 years. Mr. Sin is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Sin graduated from the City University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy.

Cheng Wang Mr. Wang Cheng, Kevin has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company., effective October 1, 2017. He currently serves as Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of Management Team of the Company, joined the Company in July 1997, is currently holding the position of COO of the Company, General Manager of the China Division and General Manager of Supply Chain Management Center of the Company, and Vice President of TCL Corporation. During 1997 to 2006, he took roles of HR Department of China Sales Center and Europe Channel Customers Department of Strategic OEM Business Center of TTE. From 2007 to 2015, he successively worked as General Manager of TCL Vietnam Corporation Limited, General Manager of Overseas Business Center and Vice President of the Company. From June 2015 to July 2016, Mr. WANG was assigned as HR Director and General Manager of Human Resource Management Center of TCL Corporation. Starting from July 2016, he became a member of Management Team of the Company as well as General Manager of Supply Chain Management Center. Since January 2017, he has been the COO of the Company and the General Manager of the China Division since February 2017. Mr. WANG graduated from Heilongjiang Commercial College in 1997 with a Bachelor Degree in Economics. In 2005, he acquired a Master Degree of Executive Business Administration from University of Texas at Arlington.

Xiaolin Yan Mr. Yan Xiaolin is the Executive Director of TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd. Mr. YAN is currently the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of TCL Corporation, the Senior Vice President of TCL Corporation and the President of TCL Corporate Research of TCL Corporation, a Nonexecutive Director of TCL Communication. Mr. YAN joined TCL in May 2001. From May 2001 to December 2004, he served as the Project Manager, Director of Research Institute and Deputy General Manager of the Research & Development Centre of the Company. From December 2004 to October 2005, he was the CTO of Components Strategic Business Unit of TCL Corporation and the Deputy Principal and Acting Principal of TCL Corporate Research. From October 2005 to present, he is the President of TCL Corporate Research of TCL Corporation. From May 2008 to November 2012, Mr. YAN was the Vice President of TCL Corporation. Mr. YAN was graduated from the Institute of Plasma Physics of Chinese Academy of Science with a Doctoral Degree in July 1999. From July 1999 to May 2001, he worked as a post-doctoral fellow in the Chinese Academy of Science. Mr. YAN has nearly 15 years of experience in the high-tech industry and enjoys a good reputation in his professional field. He was awarded the PRC Quality Entrepreneur for Endogenous Innovation, special allowance from the State Council of the PRC, the Outstanding Expert of Contribution to Chinese Colour TV, the Innovator for Chinese TV Broadcasting Technology, the Labour Model of Guangdong Province and was honoured the Outstanding National Leader of Shenzhen. In addition, Mr. YAN completed 12 national projects as a person-in-charge, formulated one set of International Electrotechnical Commission international standard and two sets of national standard as a group leader, as well as registered 32 patents of his inventions as the chief inventor, two of which were awarded the Gold Award and Outstanding Award of the PRC National Patent Award respectively.

Fung Yee Choy Ms. Choy Fung Yee is the Company Secretary of the Company. She is a practising lawyer in Hong Kong and a partner of Messr. Cheung Tong & Rosa Solicitors, Hong Kong. Ms. CHOY graduated from the University of Hong Kong in 2006 with a Bachelor’s degree in laws and obtained a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from the University of Hong Kong in 2007. She is also the Company Secretary of TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited.

Albert Da Rosa Mr. Albert Thomas Da Rosa, Jr., is the Non-executive Director of the TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited. Mr. Da Rosa holds both Bachelor’s and Master’s Law Degrees from the University of Hong Kong. He was qualified as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1980. He is currently a practicing solicitor and a partner of Messrs. Cheung Tong & Rosa Solicitors, Hong Kong. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Directors, a member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute and the Society of Registered Financial Planners and an Accredited Mediator with certain institutions in the U.K. and Hong Kong. He is an Independent Non-executive Director of HKC (Holdings) Limited, and the Company Secretary of Y.T. Realty Group Limited and Yugang International Limited, all of which are companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”). In the past three years, he had been a Non-executive Director of eSun Holdings Limited. He serves as Chairman of the Appeal Tribunal (Buildings) Panel and the Chairman of the Panel of the Board of Review (Inland Revenue). He served the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal Panel from 1998 to 2014 as member, Deputy Chairman and ultimately the Tribunal Convenor. He also served as a member of the Academic and Accreditation Advisory Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission from 2003 to 2009.

Xubin Huang Mr. Huang Xubin is the Non-Executive Director of TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited. He is also an Executive Director, CFO and a member of the executive committee of TCL Corporation, and a Non-executive Director of TCL Communication. Mr. HUANG joined TCL in March 2001 and served as an Officer of the Financial Settlement Centre of TCL Corporation, the Chief Economist, Financial Director and Vice President of TCL Corporation, and General Manager of TCL Finance Co., Ltd. (“Finance Company”). At present, Mr. HUANG is also the Chairman of Finance Company, and the director of Huizhou Techne Corporation (“Huizhou Techne”), Huizhou TCL Home Appliance Group Co. Ltd and Shenzhen TCL Real Estate Co., Ltd. Before joining TCL, Mr. HUANG served as Head of Credit Facilities Department of China Construction Bank, Guangdong Branch. Mr. HUANG is a Senior Economist. He graduated from Hunan University (formerly known as Hunan College of Finance and Economics), and obtained a Master’s Degree in Economy at Research Institute for Fiscal Science, Ministry of Finance, the PRC, and holds an EMBA Degree from China Europe International Business School.

Jun Liang Mr. Liang Jun is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the General Manager of Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp., Beijing(a joint stock company established in the People’s Republic of China, whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Securities Code: 300104) and a substantial shareholder of the Company) (“Leshi Internet”). Mr. LIANG has served as Project Manager of PC, Server Development and Network Laboratory of Lenovo Group Limited (a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 00992)) (“Lenovo Group”) from April 1995 to March 1998; Deputy General Manager of Server Business Department of Lenovo Group from April 1998 to March 2001; General Manager of Product Chain Management Department of Lenovo Group from April 2001 to March 2004; General Manager of Server Business Department of Lenovo Group from April 2004 to March 2007; Vice President of Product Development and Product Marketing of Lenovo Mobile Communication Technology Ltd, a subsidiary of Lenovo Group) from April 2007 to March 2010; and Vice President of Product Development of the Mobile Internet and Digital Home Group of Lenovo Group from April 2010 to December 2011. From January 2012 to May 2017, Mr. LIANG served as Deputy General Manager of Leshi Internet and President of Leshi Zhixin Electronic Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.(a company established in the People’s Republic of China with limited liability, a subsidiary of Leshi Internet and a substantial shareholder of the Company) (“Leshi Zhixin”), in which he was in charge of the business of Leshi Zhixin. From May 2017 to present, he is the General Manager of Leshi Internet. Mr. LIANG graduated from electronic engineering major in Beijing Jiaotong University with a master degree in 1995 and obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from China Europe International Business School in 2007.

Hong Liu Mr. Liu Hong serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. LIU is the co-founder of Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp., Beijing (“Leshi Internet”), and currently a director and vice general manager of Leshi Internet, and responsible for the comprehensive operation and finance of LeEco Holding Ltd. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. Mr. LIU has been an executive director of Coolpad Group Limited (stock code: 2369) since August 2015, and a non-executive director of Beijing Media Corporation Limited (stock code: 1000) since January 2016, both two companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. LIU was a senior journalist, and used to be a journalist of China Radio International from 1997 to 2004. Mr. LIU graduated from journalism major in Beijing Broadcasting Institute with a bachelor degree in July 1997 and graduated from University of International Business and Economics with a master degree of law in January 2003.

Wai-Man So Prof. So Wai-Man was Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Professor SO, Justice of the Peace (JP), is currently a Professor of Finance and the Dean of School of Business at Hang Seng Management College. Professor SO was formerly an Associate Dean (Undergraduate Studies) of the Faculty of Business Administration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong from 1997 to 2010. Professor SO graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration. He then pursued further studies at Louisiana State University where he received his Doctoral degree in Finance. Professor SO also obtained a Bachelor of Laws at Tsinghua University. Professor SO’s research findings and views have been widely quoted or reported in local and international journals and media. Apart from his academic endeavors, Professor SO also holds various positions in public services in energy and housing. Professor SO has been an independent non-executive director in Bolina Holding Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 1190) since 15 December 2014.

Shieng-chang Tseng Dr. Tseng Shieng-chang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited. Dr. Tseng served as an Independent Non-executive Director of TCL Corporation from 20 June 2008 to 20 June 2011. Dr. Tseng is currently a Senior Consultant of the Shenzhen Municipal Government, Senior Consultant of Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area and the Executive Chairman of “Nankai International Business Forum”. Dr. Tseng also serves as adjunct professor at a number of renowned universities over the globe including the University of Alberta (Canada), the City University of Hong Kong, the Nankai University in Tianjin, the Sichuan University and the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China in Chengdu. Dr. Tseng is also a member of the U.S.-based “Committee of 100”. Dr. Tseng holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the National Taiwan University, he then pursued further studies at the University of California where he received his Master and Doctoral degrees in Computer Science and Electronics Engineering. Dr. Tseng has over 30 years of experience in the high-tech industry. While in the U.S., Dr. Tseng worked at PARC (XEROX Research Center) in Silicon Valley and various U.S. based companies including Lockheed Aircraft Co. and NRL. Dr. Tseng then returned to Taiwan in 1980, and was a Co-Founder of MICROTEK which was listed in 1988 – the world class leader in the Image Scanner industry, one of the first and most successful listed high-tech companies based in Taiwan Hsinchu Science Park. Dr. Tseng has also drawn on his rich experience to coaching and mentoring executives and managers in the high-tech arena. In 1998, Dr. Tseng set up the “Little Dragon Foundation” with a mission to guide entrepreneurs of tomorrow, which has served many large corporations in the PRC. Dr. Tseng also serves as the overseas director of Canada National Institute of Nano-Technology and a director of China National Academy of Nano-Technology & Engineering.

Yijiang Wang Prof. Wang Yijiang is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the Professor of Economics and Human Resource Management and an Academic Associate Dean at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Buiness (in charge of the Shenzhen campus), a research fellow at the William Davidson Institute of Transition Economics at the University of Michigan and a senior fellow at the National Center of Economic Research, Tsinghua University. He served as vice president of the Chinese Economists Society of North America. He was also a Professor Emeritus of Human Resource Management at the Carlson School of Management of University of Minnesota. He graduated from the Peking University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in United States Economy in 1982 and 1985 respectively. He then pursued further studies and obtained a Master’s degree and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Economics at the Harvard University in 1989 and 1991 respectively.