Huadian Power International Corp Ltd (1071.HK)

1071.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.15HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
HK$3.14
Open
HK$3.15
Day's High
HK$3.20
Day's Low
HK$3.14
Volume
8,650,000
Avg. Vol
10,041,927
52-wk High
HK$3.79
52-wk Low
HK$3.04

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Jianguo Zhao

58 2016 Chairman of the Board

Bin Chen

58 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Yingli Wang

55 2014 Vice Chairman of the Board

Zengfang Li

47 2017 Chief Financial Officer

Hongbao Tian

57 2016 General Manager, Director

Cunlai Chen

54 2017 Deputy General Manager

Guoquan Peng

50 2007 Deputy General Manager

Yun Xie

53 2012 Deputy General Manager, Chief Engineer

Shibang Xing

57 2009 Deputy General Manager

Lianqing Zhou

56 Secretary of the Board

Yu Chu

54 2008 Director

Wei Gou

50 2013 Director

Ke Zhang

39 2015 Director

Huiping Ding

61 2014 Independent Director

Chuanshun Wang

52 2016 Independent Director

Dashu Wang

60 2015 Independent Director

Wenlong Zong

43 2015 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Jianguo Zhao

Bin Chen

Mr. Chen Bin has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Huadian Power International Corporation Limited since November 17, 2016. He was Head of Factory in a power plant and General Manager in a Hangzhou-based electric power company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law from Hebei University.

Yingli Wang

Ms. Wang Yingli has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED. since May 30, 2014. She is also Deputy General Manager of a Shandong-based trust company and Director in two other companies. She holds a Master of Business Administration.

Zengfang Li

Hongbao Tian

Mr. Tian Hongbao has been serving as General Manager and Director in Huadian Power International Corporation Limited since November 17, 2016. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Management.

Cunlai Chen

Mr. Chen Cunlai has been serving as Deputy General Manager in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since March 30, 2017. He is also Director in a finance company. He was Head of Human Resources Division, Deputy Chief Accounting Officer and Head of Finance Division in the Company.

Guoquan Peng

Mr. Peng Guoquan has been serving as Deputy General Manager in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since October 13, 2007. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He holds a Master's degree in Thermal Power from Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Yun Xie

Mr. Xie Yun has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Chief Engineer in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since June 8, 2012. He is also serving as Executive Director in two other companies, as well as Chairman of the Board in three other companies.

Shibang Xing

Mr. Xing Shibang has been serving as Deputy General Manager in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since June 2, 2009. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in six other companies. He was Head of Production Division in the Company, Head of Factory in a power plant and General Manager in an electric power company.

Lianqing Zhou

Yu Chu

Mr. Chu Yu has been serving as Director in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since June 30, 2008. He is also serving as Head- Finance & Risk Management in China Huadian Corporation, Chairman of the Board in a finance company, as well as Director in four other companies.

Wei Gou

Mr. Gou Wei has been serving as Director in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since November 28, 2013. He is also Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board or Executive Director in other companies.

Ke Zhang

Huiping Ding

Mr. Ding Huiping has been serving as Independent Director in Huadian Power International Corp. Ltd. He also serves as Independent Director in Shandong Luneng Taishan Cable Co., Ltd. He is Professor of Beijing Jiaotong University, China. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Engineer from Northeast University, China in February 1982, and obtained a Ph.D in Corporate Economics in 1992.

Chuanshun Wang

Dashu Wang

Wenlong Zong

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Jianguo Zhao

--

Bin Chen

67,400

Yingli Wang

--

Zengfang Li

--

Hongbao Tian

67,200

Cunlai Chen

664,700

Guoquan Peng

664,700

Yun Xie

654,000

Shibang Xing

664,700

Lianqing Zhou

653,700

Yu Chu

--

Wei Gou

401,900

Ke Zhang

--

Huiping Ding

80,000

Chuanshun Wang

47,500

Dashu Wang

80,000

Wenlong Zong

80,000
As Of  31 Dec 2016

