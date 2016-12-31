Huadian Power International Corp Ltd (1071.HK)
1071.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.15HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Jianguo Zhao
|58
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
Bin Chen
|58
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
Yingli Wang
|55
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
Zengfang Li
|47
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
Hongbao Tian
|57
|2016
|General Manager, Director
Cunlai Chen
|54
|2017
|Deputy General Manager
Guoquan Peng
|50
|2007
|Deputy General Manager
Yun Xie
|53
|2012
|Deputy General Manager, Chief Engineer
Shibang Xing
|57
|2009
|Deputy General Manager
Lianqing Zhou
|56
|Secretary of the Board
Yu Chu
|54
|2008
|Director
Wei Gou
|50
|2013
|Director
Ke Zhang
|39
|2015
|Director
Huiping Ding
|61
|2014
|Independent Director
Chuanshun Wang
|52
|2016
|Independent Director
Dashu Wang
|60
|2015
|Independent Director
Wenlong Zong
|43
|2015
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Jianguo Zhao
Bin Chen
|Mr. Chen Bin has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Huadian Power International Corporation Limited since November 17, 2016. He was Head of Factory in a power plant and General Manager in a Hangzhou-based electric power company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law from Hebei University.
Yingli Wang
|Ms. Wang Yingli has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED. since May 30, 2014. She is also Deputy General Manager of a Shandong-based trust company and Director in two other companies. She holds a Master of Business Administration.
Zengfang Li
Hongbao Tian
|Mr. Tian Hongbao has been serving as General Manager and Director in Huadian Power International Corporation Limited since November 17, 2016. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Management.
Cunlai Chen
|Mr. Chen Cunlai has been serving as Deputy General Manager in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since March 30, 2017. He is also Director in a finance company. He was Head of Human Resources Division, Deputy Chief Accounting Officer and Head of Finance Division in the Company.
Guoquan Peng
|Mr. Peng Guoquan has been serving as Deputy General Manager in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since October 13, 2007. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He holds a Master's degree in Thermal Power from Huazhong University of Science and Technology.
Yun Xie
|Mr. Xie Yun has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Chief Engineer in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since June 8, 2012. He is also serving as Executive Director in two other companies, as well as Chairman of the Board in three other companies.
Shibang Xing
|Mr. Xing Shibang has been serving as Deputy General Manager in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since June 2, 2009. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in six other companies. He was Head of Production Division in the Company, Head of Factory in a power plant and General Manager in an electric power company.
Lianqing Zhou
Yu Chu
|Mr. Chu Yu has been serving as Director in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since June 30, 2008. He is also serving as Head- Finance & Risk Management in China Huadian Corporation, Chairman of the Board in a finance company, as well as Director in four other companies.
Wei Gou
|Mr. Gou Wei has been serving as Director in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since November 28, 2013. He is also Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board or Executive Director in other companies.
Ke Zhang
Huiping Ding
|Mr. Ding Huiping has been serving as Independent Director in Huadian Power International Corp. Ltd. He also serves as Independent Director in Shandong Luneng Taishan Cable Co., Ltd. He is Professor of Beijing Jiaotong University, China. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Engineer from Northeast University, China in February 1982, and obtained a Ph.D in Corporate Economics in 1992.
Chuanshun Wang
Dashu Wang
Wenlong Zong
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Jianguo Zhao
|--
Bin Chen
|67,400
Yingli Wang
|--
Zengfang Li
|--
Hongbao Tian
|67,200
Cunlai Chen
|664,700
Guoquan Peng
|664,700
Yun Xie
|654,000
Shibang Xing
|664,700
Lianqing Zhou
|653,700
Yu Chu
|--
Wei Gou
|401,900
Ke Zhang
|--
Huiping Ding
|80,000
Chuanshun Wang
|47,500
Dashu Wang
|80,000
Wenlong Zong
|80,000
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Jianguo Zhao
|0
|0
Bin Chen
|0
|0
Yingli Wang
|0
|0
Zengfang Li
|0
|0
Hongbao Tian
|0
|0
Cunlai Chen
|0
|0
Guoquan Peng
|0
|0
Yun Xie
|0
|0
Shibang Xing
|0
|0
Lianqing Zhou
|0
|0
Yu Chu
|0
|0
Wei Gou
|0
|0
Ke Zhang
|0
|0
Huiping Ding
|0
|0
Chuanshun Wang
|0
|0
Dashu Wang
|0
|0
Wenlong Zong
|0
|0