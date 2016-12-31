Name Description

Bin Chen Mr. Chen Bin has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Huadian Power International Corporation Limited since November 17, 2016. He was Head of Factory in a power plant and General Manager in a Hangzhou-based electric power company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law from Hebei University.

Yingli Wang Ms. Wang Yingli has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED. since May 30, 2014. She is also Deputy General Manager of a Shandong-based trust company and Director in two other companies. She holds a Master of Business Administration.

Hongbao Tian Mr. Tian Hongbao has been serving as General Manager and Director in Huadian Power International Corporation Limited since November 17, 2016. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Management.

Cunlai Chen Mr. Chen Cunlai has been serving as Deputy General Manager in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since March 30, 2017. He is also Director in a finance company. He was Head of Human Resources Division, Deputy Chief Accounting Officer and Head of Finance Division in the Company.

Guoquan Peng Mr. Peng Guoquan has been serving as Deputy General Manager in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since October 13, 2007. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He holds a Master's degree in Thermal Power from Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Yun Xie Mr. Xie Yun has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Chief Engineer in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since June 8, 2012. He is also serving as Executive Director in two other companies, as well as Chairman of the Board in three other companies.

Shibang Xing Mr. Xing Shibang has been serving as Deputy General Manager in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since June 2, 2009. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in six other companies. He was Head of Production Division in the Company, Head of Factory in a power plant and General Manager in an electric power company.

Yu Chu Mr. Chu Yu has been serving as Director in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since June 30, 2008. He is also serving as Head- Finance & Risk Management in China Huadian Corporation, Chairman of the Board in a finance company, as well as Director in four other companies.

Wei Gou Mr. Gou Wei has been serving as Director in HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED since November 28, 2013. He is also Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board or Executive Director in other companies.