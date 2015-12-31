Name Description

Xiaolun Zhang Mr. Zhang Xiaolun has been serving as President, Director of Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited since Augsut 31, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Deputy General Manager in Dongfang Electric Corporation. He graduated from Huazhong University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from South Western University of Finance and Economics. He was Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Director in Dongfang Electric Corporation.

Zhiying Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhiying has been serving as Executive Vice President in Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited since June 2010. He was Vice President in the Company, General Manager and Director in Dongfang Steam Turbine Works Corporation, as well as Chief Economist in Dongfang Steam Turbine Works Factory. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Xi'an Jiaotong University, China.

Wei Huang Mr. Huang Wei has been serving as Senior Vice President, Director in Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited since August 31, 2017. He is also serving as Deputy General Manager in Dongfang Electric Group Company and Chairman of the Board in another company. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Ship Power Machine from Shanghai Jiaotong University, a Master of Engineering in Thermal Engineering from Chongqing University and a Ph.D. in Economics from South Western University of Finance and Economics, China. He used to be Deputy General Manager and General Manager in two other companies.

Dan Gong Mr. Gong Dan has been serving as Chief Accounting Officer and Secretary of the Board in Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited since October 24, 2007. He is also Director in three other companies. He was Deputy General Manager and Director in the Company. He graduated from Hefei University of Technology with a Bachelor of Engineering.

Huan Chen Mr. Chen Huan has been serving as Vice President in Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited since June 28, 2009. He was General Manager of Power Station Service in the Company, and Executive Vice President in a Shanghai-based electricity group. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Physics from Peking University, China, a Master's degree in Materials Science and Engineering from University of Science and Technology Beijing, China and a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from University of Virginia, the United States.

Feng Gao Mr. Gao Feng has been serving as Vice President in Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited since June 18, 2010. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in an equipment company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Chongqing University, China, and a Master of Business Administration from Southwest Jiaotong University, China. He was Assistant President and General Manager-Nuclear Business in the Company, Assistant General Manager, Executive Director and Deputy General Manager in an associated company, as well as General Manager and Assistant General Manager and General Manager-Nuclear Business in two other companies.

Zhiqiao Han Mr. Han Zhiqiao has been serving as Vice President in Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited since October 24, 2007. He also serves as General Manager in an International Engineering Branch of the Company. He was General Manager, Executive Deputy General Manager, Vice Chairman of the Board and Director in the Company, as well as General Manager and Director in DONGFANG ELECTRICAL MACHINERY CO., LTD. He holds a Master's Degree of Business Administration from Southwest Jiaotong University, China and University of South Australia, Australia.

Yuanchao Zhu Mr. Zhu Yuanchao has been serving as Executive Director in Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited. since June 18, 2010. He is also serving as Deputy General Manager in Dongfang Electric Group Company. He was Senior Vice President and Chairman of the Board in the Company. He was also Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Chief Engineer and Executive Director in another company, as well as Chairman of the Board in an associated investment management company. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering from Hefei University of Technology, China.

Jilie Zhang Mr. Zhang Jilie has been serving as Non-Executive Director of Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited since December 11, 2007. He is also Head of Law Affairs in Dongfang Electric Corporation, Chairman of the Board, General Manager and Executive Director in four other companies. He graduated from Wuhan Polytechnic University with a Bachelor of Engineering. He graduated from Southwest Jiaotong University with a Master of Business Administration (MBA). He was General Manager and Director in two other companies.